NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Shannon Rojas, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$8,200.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 22, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on August 6, 2020
at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Flux
Footwear LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street
Kearney, NE 68847. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Isaac Mertens, 409
East 35th Street Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
July 17, 2020 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for RK Development
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-
ural Standards) for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of 70th Street and
40th Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for RK Development
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company for the Preliminary Plat
for North Pointe, a subdivision be-
ing the East Half of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as the East Half
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 16, Township 9 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street and 40th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for RK Development
LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company for the Final Plat for
North Pointe, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 16, Township 9 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street and 40th Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that OLAM
EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, with its initial desig-
nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot
231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process of
the Company is Alberto Barroso,
2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,
NE 68847.
OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual return of the Robert
C. Rosenlof Foundation is availa-
ble, at the address noted below, for
inspection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The Robert
C. Rosenlof Foundation, 1419 Cen-
tral Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636. The principal
manager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trus-
tee. Telephone number:
308-237-3155.
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual return of the Tye
Family Foundation is available, at
the address noted below, for in-
spection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The Tye
Family Foundation, 1419 Central
Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kearney,
NE 68848-0636. The principal man-
ager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trustee.
Telephone number: 308-237-3155.
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y BOUTIQUE, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.
§§21-201 et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Boutique, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
