STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Shannon Rojas, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$8,200.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 22, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on August 6, 2020

at 3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

Judge Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy6,13,20,27

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Flux

Footwear LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street

Kearney, NE 68847. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Isaac Mertens, 409

East 35th Street Kearney, NE

68847.

ZNEZ Jy6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

July 17, 2020 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for RK Development

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-1, Rural Residential District (R-

ural Standards) for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of 70th Street and

40th Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for RK Development

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company for the Preliminary Plat

for North Pointe, a subdivision be-

ing the East Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as the East Half

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 16, Township 9 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street and 40th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for RK Development

LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company for the Final Plat for

North Pointe, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 16, Township 9 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street and 40th Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy6,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that OLAM

EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot

231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process of

the Company is Alberto Barroso,

2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,

NE 68847.

OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual return of the Robert

C. Rosenlof Foundation is availa-

ble, at the address noted below, for

inspection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The Robert

C. Rosenlof Foundation, 1419 Cen-

tral Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636. The principal

manager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trus-

tee. Telephone number:

308-237-3155.

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Jy6,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual return of the Tye

Family Foundation is available, at

the address noted below, for in-

spection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The Tye

Family Foundation, 1419 Central

Avenue, P.O. Box 636, Kearney,

NE 68848-0636. The principal man-

ager is Thomas W. Tye II, Trustee.

Telephone number: 308-237-3155.

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Jy6,t1

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y BOUTIQUE, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.

§§21-201 et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Boutique, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

