NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FEREBEE APPRAISAL
SOLUTIONS, LLC.
Designated Office:
2823 Central Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68447
Registered Agent: Amy Ferebee
Notice is hereby given that
Ferebee Appraisal Solutions, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under the
laws of the state of Nebraska with
its designated office at 2823 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68447. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do any
lawful act concerning any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company was organ-
ized, and perpetual existence com-
menced on June 17, 2020. The af-
fairs of the company are to be con-
ducted by its members in proportion
to their contribution to the capital of
the company, pursuant to the Op-
erating Agreement.
Amy Ferebee
2823 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68447
Ferebee Law Office
Elizabeth D. Ferebee, Attorney
P.O. Box 13
Pawnee City, NE 68420
held Tuesday, July 14th 2020, at
4:00 PM in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LENNOVATION
TRANSPORTATION, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Len-
novation Transportation, LLC, (her-
einafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2715 W. La Platte Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Levi Lennemann, 2715 W. La
Platte Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Mostek Electric, Inc., whose reg-
istered agent is Matthew Mostek
and registered office is 4712 Coun-
try Club Lane, Kearney, Nebraska
68845, was formed on July 1, 2020
to engage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Name of LLC:
Moto Dynamics L.L.C
Address: 3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Designated office:
3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Registered Agent:
Patrick A. Davidson
Registered Agent address:
3706 Country Club Lane
Kearney, NE 68845
Nature of Business:
Motorcycle Service
Date of Commencement: 3/12/20
Members: Patrick A. Davidson
