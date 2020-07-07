 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FEREBEE APPRAISAL

SOLUTIONS, LLC.

Designated Office:

2823 Central Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68447

Registered Agent: Amy Ferebee

Notice is hereby given that

Ferebee Appraisal Solutions, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under the

laws of the state of Nebraska with

its designated office at 2823 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68447. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do any

lawful act concerning any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company was organ-

ized, and perpetual existence com-

menced on June 17, 2020. The af-

fairs of the company are to be con-

ducted by its members in proportion

to their contribution to the capital of

the company, pursuant to the Op-

erating Agreement.

Amy Ferebee

2823 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68447

Ferebee Law Office

Elizabeth D. Ferebee, Attorney

P.O. Box 13

Pawnee City, NE 68420

held Tuesday, July 14th 2020, at

4:00 PM in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LENNOVATION

TRANSPORTATION, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Len-

novation Transportation, LLC, (her-

einafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2715 W. La Platte Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Levi Lennemann, 2715 W. La

Platte Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Mostek Electric, Inc., whose reg-

istered agent is Matthew Mostek

and registered office is 4712 Coun-

try Club Lane, Kearney, Nebraska

68845, was formed on July 1, 2020

to engage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

Name of LLC:

Moto Dynamics L.L.C

Address: 3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Designated office:

3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Registered Agent:

Patrick A. Davidson

Registered Agent address:

3706 Country Club Lane

Kearney, NE 68845

Nature of Business:

Motorcycle Service

Date of Commencement: 3/12/20

Members: Patrick A. Davidson

