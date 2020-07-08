 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Arhea

Schoenefeld the contents of unit

#B36. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Bell

Marriage and Family Therapy,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated of-

fice is 4005 R Ave. A1, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Alisha Bell whose street

and mailing address if any, is 4005

R Ave. A1, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The nature of the company

is marriage and family therapy.

Dated: May 28, 2020.

Chance A. Bell, Organizer

ZNEZ Je24,Jy1,8

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy

Teters the contents of unit #B26.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-

tafson the contents of unit #A16.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Robert &

Kimberly Walker the contents of

unit #C37. Including but not limited

to household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

 

TO: DYLAN M CHRISTIE

You are hereby notified that on

March 20, 2020 the Plaintiff, Gen-

eral Collection Co., Filed petition in

the County Court of Buffalo Ne-

braska against you shown as Case

No. CI20-620 the object and prayer

of which is a judgement in the

amount of $3,673.69. Plus court

costs and attorney fees pursuant to

Nebraska Revised Statute Section

25-1801. The petition prays that

judgement be entered against you.

You are hereby notified that you

must answer the petition on or be-

fore August 15, 2020 at the County

Court of Buffalo County, Kearney,

Nebraska. This is an attempt to

collect debt by a collection agency.

Any information obtained will be

used for that purpose. This is a

communication from a debt collec-

tor.

TRUELL, MURRAY

& ASSOCIATES

220 Oxnard Ave.

Grand Island, NE 68801

(308) 384-0200

ZNEZ Jy1,8,15

