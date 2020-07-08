NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Bell
Marriage and Family Therapy,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated of-
fice is 4005 R Ave. A1, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Alisha Bell whose street
and mailing address if any, is 4005
R Ave. A1, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The nature of the company
is marriage and family therapy.
Dated: May 28, 2020.
Chance A. Bell, Organizer
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO: DYLAN M CHRISTIE
You are hereby notified that on
March 20, 2020 the Plaintiff, Gen-
eral Collection Co., Filed petition in
the County Court of Buffalo Ne-
braska against you shown as Case
No. CI20-620 the object and prayer
of which is a judgement in the
amount of $3,673.69. Plus court
costs and attorney fees pursuant to
Nebraska Revised Statute Section
25-1801. The petition prays that
judgement be entered against you.
You are hereby notified that you
must answer the petition on or be-
fore August 15, 2020 at the County
Court of Buffalo County, Kearney,
Nebraska. This is an attempt to
collect debt by a collection agency.
Any information obtained will be
used for that purpose. This is a
communication from a debt collec-
tor.
TRUELL, MURRAY
& ASSOCIATES
220 Oxnard Ave.
Grand Island, NE 68801
(308) 384-0200
