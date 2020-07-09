NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No: CI20-306
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
TO CHANGE THEIR NAME
You are hereby notified that Ash-
ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition
in the District Court of Buffalo
County in Kearney, Nebraska, the
object and request of which is to
change her name to Ashtynn Marie
Pofahl.
You are further notified that said
Petition will be presented to said
Court on the 4th day of August,
2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which
time any persons objecting to such
change of name may be present
and submit their objections to the
Court. Unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the Petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to
Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.
Dated this 15th day of June,
2020.
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627
Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt
P.O. Box 521
Kearney, NE 68848-0521
Ph; (308) 237-5545
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, July 14, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
July 15, 2020 at the Kearney Fire
Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KBBK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Brian
R. Symington, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: June 22, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
Central Community College is re-
questing bids to replace the exist-
ing boiler and associated mechani-
cal systems at the Phelps Building
on their Hasting Campus. Sealed
bids will be received until 2:30 PM,
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-
fice of Central Community College,
Administration Office Board Room,
3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska, at which hour, or as soon
as possible thereafter, the received
bids will be opened and considered
for the furnishing of labor, materials
and equipment necessary for the
proper construction of said project.
If mailed, mail to Central Commu-
nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,
Purchasing Manager, PO Box
4903, Grand Island, NE
68802-4903.
Bids may be mailed or dropped
off at the address above.
Due to the COVID-19 pan-
demic, the bid opening will not
be public, but will be held virtu-
ally. The bid tabulation will be
posted as soon as possible after
the bid opening. Contact Joe
Bannwarth at
jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a
link to the bid opening.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held for potential Prime Bidders on
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM
at the Polk Building on the Hast-
ings Campus of Central Commu-
nity College. No tours will be
scheduled before or after the date
of the Pre-Bid Conference
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose
registered agent is Michelle Cagler
and registered office is 230 West
Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836, was formed on July 6, 2020
to engage in any lawful business.
The corporation has authorized
10,000 shares of capital stock. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602
Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-
braska 68114.
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848, and the name of
the corporation's initial registered
agent at that office is Damon T.
Bahensky. The name and street
address of the incorporator is Da-
mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
