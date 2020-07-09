 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Arhea

Schoenefeld the contents of unit

#B36. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No: CI20-306

IN THE MATTER OF THE

APPLICATION OF

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

TO CHANGE THEIR NAME

You are hereby notified that Ash-

ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition

in the District Court of Buffalo

County in Kearney, Nebraska, the

object and request of which is to

change her name to Ashtynn Marie

Pofahl.

You are further notified that said

Petition will be presented to said

Court on the 4th day of August,

2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which

time any persons objecting to such

change of name may be present

and submit their objections to the

Court. Unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the Petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to

Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.

Dated this 15th day of June,

2020.

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627

Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt

P.O. Box 521

Kearney, NE 68848-0521

Ph; (308) 237-5545

jonbrandt@kleinbrewster.com

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, July 14, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

July 15, 2020 at the Kearney Fire

Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KBBK, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Brian

R. Symington, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: June 22, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is re-

questing bids to replace the exist-

ing boiler and associated mechani-

cal systems at the Phelps Building

on their Hasting Campus. Sealed

bids will be received until 2:30 PM,

Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-

fice of Central Community College,

Administration Office Board Room,

3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska, at which hour, or as soon

as possible thereafter, the received

bids will be opened and considered

for the furnishing of labor, materials

and equipment necessary for the

proper construction of said project.

If mailed, mail to Central Commu-

nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,

Purchasing Manager, PO Box

4903, Grand Island, NE

68802-4903.

Bids may be mailed or dropped

off at the address above.

Due to the COVID-19 pan-

demic, the bid opening will not

be public, but will be held virtu-

ally. The bid tabulation will be

posted as soon as possible after

the bid opening. Contact Joe

Bannwarth at

jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a

link to the bid opening.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held for potential Prime Bidders on

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM

at the Polk Building on the Hast-

ings Campus of Central Commu-

nity College. No tours will be

scheduled before or after the date

of the Pre-Bid Conference

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Sunny Paws Salon, Inc., whose

registered agent is Michelle Cagler

and registered office is 230 West

Potter Ave, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836, was formed on July 6, 2020

to engage in any lawful business.

The corporation has authorized

10,000 shares of capital stock. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Thomas E. Whitmore, 7602

Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha, Ne-

braska 68114.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848, and the name of

the corporation's initial registered

agent at that office is Damon T.

Bahensky. The name and street

address of the incorporator is Da-

mon T. Bahensky, 1516 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

