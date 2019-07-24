<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, INC.
Pursuant to the provisions of
Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, the undersigned corpo-
ration adopts the following Articles
of Amendment to its Articles of In-
corporation:
(1) The name of the corporation
was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,
Inc." but has now been changed to
"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
(2) The following amendment to
the Articles of Incorporation was
adopted by the Corporation on July
15, 2019, in the manner prescribed
by the Nebraska Business Corpo-
ration Act:
"ARTICLE I
"NAME
"The name of the Corporation is
Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Donald L. Axmann, President
Diana S. Axmann, Secretary
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Kash
Plastics, LLC, is organized under
the laws of Nebraska.
The initial designated office and
mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The name and address of the ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-
ney, NE 68847
The company is not organized to
render a professional service.
Thomas A. Emerton
Attorney at Law
For Kash Plastics, LLC
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Kenward Solutions,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE:
3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
July 18, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Larry E. Butler
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that Gile
Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The number of
shares authorized to be issued by
the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-
dress of the initial registered office
is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 and the name of
the registered agent at such ad-
dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
CLINE WILLIAMS
WRIGHT JOHNSON &
OLDFATHER, L.L.P.
233 South 13th Street,
Suite 1900
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS
The Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District have a limited
area along the Platte River between
Lexington and Overton, Nebraska
available for lease for the 2019,
2020, and 2021 regular firearm and
January late antlerless deer hunting
seasons. The leases are on the Jef-
frey Island Habitat Area. The cost
of the lease is $500.00 per year
plus tax. Individuals interested in a
hunting lease may apply by submit-
ting your name, phone number, ad-
dress and email to David Zorn,
CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,
NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.
The deadline for all applications is
August 2, 2019. Leases will be
awarded by use of a random draw-
ing held on August 7, 2019.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Pleas-
anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-
anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-
ton, Nebraska 68866.
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Kyle Pritchard, Organizer
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $195,300.00
executed by Marc Olson, a single
person, which was filed for record
on December 19, 2012 as Instru-
ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of
the Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,
2019:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼
of Section 12, Township 11
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the North-
east Corner of the Southeast ¼
of said Section 12 and assuming
the East line of said Southeast ¼
as bearing SOUTH and all bear-
ings contained herein are relative
thereto; thence SOUTH on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-
ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to
the left, concave southwesterly,
forming a central angle of 45° 09'
42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to
a point on the North line of said
Southeast ¼, said point being N
43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of
1117.4 feet from the previously
described point; thence S 89° 37'
57" E on the aforesaid North line
a distance of 775.0 feet to the
place of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the Buffalo
County Courthouse in Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the
3rd day of September, 2019, at
1:30 p.m.:
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine
(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),
Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
all subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, and (3) easements, cove-
nants, restrictions, ordinances, and
resolutions of record which affect
the property.
The highest bidder will be re-
quired to deposit with the Trustee,
at the time of the sale, a cashier's
check in the amount of $10,000.00,
with the balance of the purchase
price required to be paid to the
Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on
the day of the sale, except that this
requirement shall be waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all applicable fees
and taxes, including documentary
stamp tax. This sale is made with-
out warranty as to title or condition
of the property.
TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,
A Nebraska
Banking Corporation, Trustee
By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
Fax: 308-236-7780
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Y&G
Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4314 Sunset
Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Northwest Regis-
tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530
S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is publishing.
