PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, INC.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, the undersigned corpo-

ration adopts the following Articles

of Amendment to its Articles of In-

corporation:

(1) The name of the corporation

was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,

Inc." but has now been changed to

"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

(2) The following amendment to

the Articles of Incorporation was

adopted by the Corporation on July

15, 2019, in the manner prescribed

by the Nebraska Business Corpo-

ration Act:

"ARTICLE I

"NAME

 

"The name of the Corporation is

Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Donald L. Axmann, President

Diana S. Axmann, Secretary

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Kash

Plastics, LLC, is organized under

the laws of Nebraska.

The initial designated office and

mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The name and address of the ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-

ney, NE 68847

The company is not organized to

render a professional service.

Thomas A. Emerton

Attorney at Law

For Kash Plastics, LLC

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Kenward Solutions,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE:

3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

July 18, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Larry E. Butler

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Gile

Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The number of

shares authorized to be issued by

the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-

dress of the initial registered office

is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 and the name of

the registered agent at such ad-

dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON &

OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

233 South 13th Street,

Suite 1900

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

CENTRAL NEBRASKA PUBLIC POWER AND IRRIGATION DISTRICT

NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS

 

The Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District have a limited

area along the Platte River between

Lexington and Overton, Nebraska

available for lease for the 2019,

2020, and 2021 regular firearm and

January late antlerless deer hunting

seasons. The leases are on the Jef-

frey Island Habitat Area. The cost

of the lease is $500.00 per year

plus tax. Individuals interested in a

hunting lease may apply by submit-

ting your name, phone number, ad-

dress and email to David Zorn,

CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,

NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.

The deadline for all applications is

August 2, 2019. Leases will be

awarded by use of a random draw-

ing held on August 7, 2019.

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Pleas-

anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-

anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-

ton, Nebraska 68866.

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Kyle Pritchard, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy24,25,26,27,29,30,31

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $195,300.00

executed by Marc Olson, a single

person, which was filed for record

on December 19, 2012 as Instru-

ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of

the Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,

2019:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼

of Section 12, Township 11

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the North-

east Corner of the Southeast ¼

of said Section 12 and assuming

the East line of said Southeast ¼

as bearing SOUTH and all bear-

ings contained herein are relative

thereto; thence SOUTH on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-

ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to

the left, concave southwesterly,

forming a central angle of 45° 09'

42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to

a point on the North line of said

Southeast ¼, said point being N

43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of

1117.4 feet from the previously

described point; thence S 89° 37'

57" E on the aforesaid North line

a distance of 775.0 feet to the

place of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31,Ag7,14

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the Buffalo

County Courthouse in Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the

3rd day of September, 2019, at

1:30 p.m.:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine

(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),

Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

all subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, and (3) easements, cove-

nants, restrictions, ordinances, and

resolutions of record which affect

the property.

The highest bidder will be re-

quired to deposit with the Trustee,

at the time of the sale, a cashier's

check in the amount of $10,000.00,

with the balance of the purchase

price required to be paid to the

Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on

the day of the sale, except that this

requirement shall be waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all applicable fees

and taxes, including documentary

stamp tax. This sale is made with-

out warranty as to title or condition

of the property.

TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,

A Nebraska

Banking Corporation, Trustee

By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

Fax: 308-236-7780

leb@tyelaw.com

ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7,14,21

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Y&G

Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4314 Sunset

Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Northwest Regis-

tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530

S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is publishing.

 

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31