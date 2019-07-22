 

INVITATION TO BID

RE: Kearney Public Schools -

Kearney High School Addition

Kearney, Nebraska

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition.

The project is located at 2702

West 11th Street in Kearney and

consists of four (4) separate addi-

tions to the existing Kearney High

School building. Each two (2) story

addition is approximately 800

square feet in foot print. The struc-

ture is steel frame to support the

bar joist and metal deck floor and

roof structure. Both first floor and

second floor are cast-in-place con-

crete. The exterior walls are to be

metal frame with masonry and

metal panel cladding. Roof to be an

EPDM system. Windows are alumi-

num framed storefront. Interior

doors metal frame and wood slab.

Interior Mech closets with heat

pumps to serve the new additions

and required electrical systems as

well as site development adjacent

new additions.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Finance Director, Kear-

ney Public Schools, located within

the Administration Building, 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Bids can be mailed to the

attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or

delivered in person prior to the time

established for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of con-

struction is August 19, 2019 with

overall project completion sched-

uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed

work sequence is included in SEC-

TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This

schedule is intended to be a gen-

eral guideline to all prospective bid-

ders for your understanding of the

anticipated phasing and comple-

tion dates that needs to be re-

flected in your bid. It is anticipated

that work may need to occur out-

side of normal school hours, in-

cluding evenings, weekends, and

school breaks. Following the

awarding of contracts to the

sub-contractors with BD Con-

struction, the successful sub-co-

ntractors input will be requested for

the review of the overall project

schedule.

The work consists of furnishing

all labor, materials and equipment

necessary to complete all work re-

quired for the bid scopes for Kear-

ney Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition as shown on the

drawings and described in the

specifications prepared by the Ar-

chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design

Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The

scopes of work in include:

Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-

olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;

Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel

Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air

Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;

Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV

Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;

Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs

& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display

Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal

Panels Casework (Supply); Case-

work (Install); Fire Suppression;

Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-

munications

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location

beginning on July 2, 2019:

Standard Digital Imaging

4424 So. 108th Street

Omaha, NE 68137

402-592-1292

Bid Document Information may

be obtained online from:

Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-

ard Share;

www.standardsharev3.com

The following information may be

obtained and viewed:

1. Instructions to Bidders

2. Bid Form

3. Specifications Table of

Contents

4. Section 01 1000 Work

Sequence

5. Addendums

6. Construction Drawings

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING.

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.

Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service, 309 W.

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dard Share -

www.standarddigital.com

Construction Industry Center -

www.construction

industrycenter.com

iSqFt - www.isqft.com

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,

Hot Springs, AR 71913,

800-393-6343

www.construction.com

Phelps County Development Cor-

poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies

of plans and specifications may be

obtained from Standard Digital Im-

aging after April 16th upon pay-

ment of a $150.00 deposit for each

set. The deposit will be refunded

upon return of the plans and speci-

fications in good condition within

15 days after the bid opening date

if a bid is submitted, or if plans are

returned 7 days prior to the bid

date if a bid is not submitted.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This

Subcontract Agreement is avail-

able for review at BD's office,

209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Big Papa Lighting, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska with a desig-

nated office located at 1122 West

22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The

Registered Office of the company

is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE

68845 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Everett Aistrope.

The affairs of the Company are to

be managed by its member.

Everett Aistrope, Manager

SouthLaw, P.C.

13160 Foster Suite 100

Overland Park, KS 66213-2660

(913) 663-7600

FILE NO. 202350

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Septem-

ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 22, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE

 

The Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on July 26,

2019 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is available

at the Office of the Assistant Secre-

tary at 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege,

NE 68949.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR

& BOUTIQUE, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Slog-

gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

and its registered agent and ad-

dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335

12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by statute

or law and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized and

commenced on July 9, 2019.

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, NE 68848-1685

