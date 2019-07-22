INVITATION TO BID
RE: Kearney Public Schools -
Kearney High School Addition
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition.
The project is located at 2702
West 11th Street in Kearney and
consists of four (4) separate addi-
tions to the existing Kearney High
School building. Each two (2) story
addition is approximately 800
square feet in foot print. The struc-
ture is steel frame to support the
bar joist and metal deck floor and
roof structure. Both first floor and
second floor are cast-in-place con-
crete. The exterior walls are to be
metal frame with masonry and
metal panel cladding. Roof to be an
EPDM system. Windows are alumi-
num framed storefront. Interior
doors metal frame and wood slab.
Interior Mech closets with heat
pumps to serve the new additions
and required electrical systems as
well as site development adjacent
new additions.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Finance Director, Kear-
ney Public Schools, located within
the Administration Building, 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Bids can be mailed to the
attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or
delivered in person prior to the time
established for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of con-
struction is August 19, 2019 with
overall project completion sched-
uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed
work sequence is included in SEC-
TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This
schedule is intended to be a gen-
eral guideline to all prospective bid-
ders for your understanding of the
anticipated phasing and comple-
tion dates that needs to be re-
flected in your bid. It is anticipated
that work may need to occur out-
side of normal school hours, in-
cluding evenings, weekends, and
school breaks. Following the
awarding of contracts to the
sub-contractors with BD Con-
struction, the successful sub-co-
ntractors input will be requested for
the review of the overall project
schedule.
The work consists of furnishing
all labor, materials and equipment
necessary to complete all work re-
quired for the bid scopes for Kear-
ney Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition as shown on the
drawings and described in the
specifications prepared by the Ar-
chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design
Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The
scopes of work in include:
Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-
olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;
Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel
Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air
Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;
Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV
Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;
Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs
& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display
Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal
Panels Casework (Supply); Case-
work (Install); Fire Suppression;
Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-
munications
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location
beginning on July 2, 2019:
Standard Digital Imaging
4424 So. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68137
402-592-1292
Bid Document Information may
be obtained online from:
Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-
ard Share;
The following information may be
obtained and viewed:
1. Instructions to Bidders
2. Bid Form
3. Specifications Table of
Contents
4. Section 01 1000 Work
Sequence
5. Addendums
6. Construction Drawings
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING.
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.
Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service, 309 W.
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dard Share -
Construction Industry Center -
www.construction
iSqFt - www.isqft.com
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,
Hot Springs, AR 71913,
800-393-6343
Phelps County Development Cor-
poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies
of plans and specifications may be
obtained from Standard Digital Im-
aging after April 16th upon pay-
ment of a $150.00 deposit for each
set. The deposit will be refunded
upon return of the plans and speci-
fications in good condition within
15 days after the bid opening date
if a bid is submitted, or if plans are
returned 7 days prior to the bid
date if a bid is not submitted.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This
Subcontract Agreement is avail-
able for review at BD's office,
209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
ZNEZ Jy8,15,22
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Big Papa Lighting, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska with a desig-
nated office located at 1122 West
22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The
Registered Office of the company
is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE
68845 and the Registered Agent at
such address is Everett Aistrope.
The affairs of the Company are to
be managed by its member.
Everett Aistrope, Manager
ZNEZ Jy8,15,22
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 202350
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Septem-
ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 22, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ Jy22,29,Ag5,12,19
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on July 26,
2019 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is available
at the Office of the Assistant Secre-
tary at 415 Lincoln St., Holdrege,
NE 68949.
ZNEZ Jy22,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR
& BOUTIQUE, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Slog-
gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
and its registered agent and ad-
dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335
12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by statute
or law and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized and
commenced on July 9, 2019.
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, NE 68848-1685
ZNEZ Jy15,22,29