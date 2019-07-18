NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
JULY 2019
AC Supply Co Supplies
$3,253.06; Adriana VanPelt Travel
$212.90; AdWeb Communications
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$306.00; All Makes Furniture and
Fixtures $7,986.63; All Makes Auto
Supply Tires and Parts $2,312.52;
Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth
Professional Services $738.00; Al-
pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services
$3,275.31; Amazon Capital Ser-
vices Supplies $19,457.22; Amy
Otto Travel $49.71; Amy Otto
Travel $45.29; Amy Springer Travel
$104.17; Amy Springer Travel
$98.83; Andrew Olson Travel
$553.50; Apple Inc Technology Re-
lated Hardware $528.95; Apple Inc
Supplies $149.00; Apple Inc Tech-
nology Related Hardware $648.00;
Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $149.00; AUCA Chicago Lock-
box Uniforms $684.17; Awards Un-
limited Miscellaneous Expenditure
$37.16; Bamford Inc Professional
Services $450.00; BD Construction
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $57,322.96; Bimbo Bakeries
USA Food $134.83; Black Hills En-
ergy Natural Gas $208.19; Blick Art
Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $2,040.32; Brian Haas
Travel $229.68; Buffalo Outdoor
Power LLC Supplies $105.49;
Builders How-To Warehouse Sup-
plies $323.80; Cannon Sports Inc
Supplies $27.24; Carol Kenton
Travel $36.13; Carol Kenton Travel
$7.31; Carol S Renner Travel
$30.00; Carquest Auto Parts Stores
Vehicle Gasoline $156.80; Carson
Dellosa Publishing Company Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$100.88; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Dues and Fees
$66.00; Cash-Wa Distributing Food
$42,742.92; Cash-Wa Distributing
Food $3,988.55; CDW Government
Inc Technology Related Hardware
$321.36; CDW Government Inc
Technology Related Hardware
$125.44; CED/American Electric
Furniture and Fixtures $3,377.43;
Central Fire & Safety Professional
Services $1,215.80; Charter Com-
munications Supplies $26.39;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $4,855.03; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation $13.20; Charter Communi-
cations Miscellaneous Expenditure
$7.92; Chelsie Palu Travel $55.91;
Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $218.40; Circle D Boot &
Saddle Repair Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $147.00; City Of Kearney
Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline
$10,176.17; City Of Kearney Land-
fill Dues and Fees $4.00; City of
Kearney School Resource Office
Security Officer $5,530.08; City of
Kearney Water,Sanitn,Sewer Dept
Garbage $5,462.35; Copycat Print-
ing Inc Supplies $82.70; Corn-
husker Cleaning Supply. Supplies
$149.44; Cornhusker International
Tires and Parts $182.77; Craig
McCurry Travel $30.97; Culligan Of
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $94.44; Cummins Central
Power LLC Vehicle Gasoline
$7,368.66; Dana Welsh Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $870.05; Dan's
Sanitation Inc Garbage $122.00;
Diamond Vogel Paint Center Sup-
plies $58.33; Discount School Sup-
ply Supplies $715.57; Divas Floral
Supplies $161.10; Divas Floral Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $40.00;
Dmilaco Sports Fashions Supplies
$240.00; Drew Sinnard Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $500.00; E3 Sport
Apparel, LLC Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $512.50; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $770.68; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $287.40;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$229.92; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $299.20; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $2,156.80; Eakes
Office Solutions Textbooks $57.48;
Eakes Office Solutions Textbooks
Supplementals $38.40; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $947.12;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$487.38; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $335.06; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $679.64; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $466.98;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$1,849.22; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $318.55; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $749.72; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $64.48;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$287.40; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $7.21; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies $181.56; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $29.37;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$172.44; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $168.80; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $200.61; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $32.64;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$86.22; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $28.74; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $28.74; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Supplies $287.40;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$287.40; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $804.72; Eakes Office So-
lutions Miscellaneous Expenditure
$1,035.60; Ecolab Supplies
$330.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies
Miscellaneous Expenditure $73.75;
Electronic Systems Inc Profes-
sional Services $660.00; ESU 10
Pupil Services $14,785.81; ESU 6
Travel $756.33; ESU Coordinating
Council Ainsworth, NE Library Re-
ferances $4,708.00; Fastenal Com-
pany Supplies $30.15; Flinn
Scientific Inc Supplies $2,191.30;
FTW Robotics Supplies $1,584.99;
Fun Express LLC Supplies $34.32;
Garrett Tires & Treads Vehicle Re-
pair $28.65; General Parts LLC
Supplies $1,757.93; Gustave A
Larson Company Supplies
$2,822.19; Heartland Curbing &
Landscaping Lawn Services
$3,550.00; Heinemann Supplies
$8,556.50; Hiland Dairy Foods
Food $1,714.42; Hobby Lobby Sto-
res Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$198.33; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies $565.93; Hometown
Leasing Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $9,343.89; Houghton
Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.
Textbooks $797.26; Hyatt Place
Travel $1,095.00; Hy Vee Accounts
Receivable Supplies $565.98; Hy
]Vee Accounts Receivable Supplies
$280.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Supplies $394.72; Jeff Schwab
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$3,227.86; Jennifer Allen Travel
$1,757.10; Jessica Grasz Travel
$18.68; Jessica Grasz Travel
$18.68; Jessie Dubas Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $590.00; Jim Mo-
ran Miscellaneous Expenditure
$385.20; Johnson Landscape Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $875.00;
Johnstone Supply Supplies
$9,350.52; Johnstone Supply Sup-
plies $403.60; Kate Murphy Travel
$24.82; Kearney Ace Hardware
Supplies $243.95; Kearney Ag &
Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair
$1,186.98; Kearney Area Chamber
Of Commerce Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $75.00; Kearney Area
Children's Museum Dues and Fees
$14.00; Kearney Area Solid Landfill
City Of Kear Professional Services
$406.78; Kearney Cab Co Profes-
sional Services $39.80; Kearney
Cinema 8 Movie Theaters Travel
$228.00; Kearney Pub Sch
Foundation Professional Services
$36,473.61; Kearney Pub Sch
Foundation Professional Services
$12,837.56; Kearney Public
Schools Technology Supplies
$699.00; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-
ice Co Vehicle Repair $2,131.79;
Kearney Towing & Repair Center
Inc Professional Services $225.00;
Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies
$541.32; Kearney Winnelson Sup-
plies $1,381.57; Kelly Supply Co
Supplies $70.30; Kent Edwards
Travel $977.88; Kerry Marlatt Travel
$32.60; KMC Music Supplies
$29.73; KTown Shakedown LLC
Supplies $50.00; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Supplies $16,985.40;
Lance Fuller Travel $375.48; Land-
mark Implement Inc Kearney Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$2,988.68; Lawson Products Inc
Supplies $268.84; Learning A Z **
Online Orders Supplies $174.95;
Leisa McConnell Travel $129.80;
Leisa McConnell Travel $113.45;
Lips Printing Service Supplies
$1,348.29; Lisa Wilkinson Miscella-
neous Expenditure $254.50; Lori
Klein Travel $27.84; Mackin Educa-
tional Resources Audio Visual Ma-
terials $736.84; Magnets.com Sup-
plies $93.99; Marker Electric Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $9,610.54;
Masters True Value Supplies
$385.34; Matheson Linweld Sup-
plies $289.59; Maverick Industries
Inc Professional Services $909.50;
Max Rademacher Miscellaneous
Expenditure $500.00; McGraw Hill
School Education Holdings LL
Supplies $749.87; McGraw Hill
School Education Holdings LL Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $3,040.62;
Melissa Craig LCSW, LIMHP Pro-
fessional Services $300.00; Men-
ards Kearney Supplies $867.44;
Metal Doors & Hardware Co Sup-
plies $634.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $444.00;
Midwest Connect Postage
$1,148.98; Midwest Floor Special-
ties Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $8,410.00; Mighty Ducts Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$7,950.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,702.00; Morris Press
& Office Supplies Supplies
$872.65; Music Express Hal Leon-
ard LLC Supplies $195.00; NACIA
Dues and Fees $30.00; NCSA Ne-
braska Council of School Admin
Supplies $2,044.00; NCSA Ne-
braska Council of School Admin
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$240.00; NCSA Nebraska Council
of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $235.00; Nebraska Food
Distribution Program Food
$134.85; Nebraska Public Power
District Electricity $43,226.74; Ne-
braska Safety Center Transporta-
tion Charges $200.00; Nebras-
kaLink Purchased Service Tele-
phone $410.91; NEOPA Nebraska
Ed Office Prof Assn Supplies
$20.00; NetSupport Inc. Technol-
ogy Software $1,109.80; Nicole
Reicheneker Travel $36.92; NMC
Exchange LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $156.47; Northwest
Electric LLC Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,114.04; North-
western Energy Natural Gas
$2,685.30; Northwestern Energy
New Construction Miscellaneous
Expenditure $26.10; NRG Media
Advertising $800.00; NSAA Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $367.38;
NSLHA NE Speech Lang Hrg Assn
Travel $40.00; Office Depot Inc
Supplies $1,533.90; O'Keefe Eleva-
tor Co Professional Services
$785.00; Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo
& Aquarium Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $120.00; Omaha Music
Therapy LLC Pupil Services
$1,180.00; Omaha World Herald
Advertising $489.00; On Site Mo-
bile Sharpening Supplies $282.84;
Patricia Mahrt-Roberts Profes-
sional Services $90.00; Penn State
Industries Supplies $729.50; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
$1,470.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $1,035.00; Pioneer Valley
Books Miscellaneous Expenditure
$486.20; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$149.90; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Professional Services
$153.21; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Purchased Service Telephone
$345.34; Platte Valley Communica-
tions Other Communication $97.73;
Platte Valley Communications
Other Communication $2,547.00;
Platte Valley Communications Tires
and Parts $957.46; Platte Valley
Laboratories Professional Services
$50.00; Pyramid Educational Con-
sultants Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $572.54; Pyramid School
Products Supplies $674.74; Quality
Clever Supplies $149.25; Quill Cor-
poration Supplies $891.58; Romar
Pest Control Inc Professional Ser-
vices $840.00; Rowe Sanctuary
Supplies $300.00; Rowe Sanctuary
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$112.50; Rowe Sanctuary Miscella-
neous Expenditure $61.50; Ryan
Hogue Miscellaneous Expenditure
$847.96; S & J Construction Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$18,874.00; S & S Worldwide Sup-
plies $72.50; Sara Halvorsen Travel
$61.42; Sayler Screenprinting Sup-
plies $1,247.30; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$600.00; Scholastic Magazines Inc.
Supplies $181.50; School Health
Corporation Supplies $275.71;
School Mate Morris Press Supplies
$79.00; School Nurse Supply Inc
Supplies $1,674.00; School Spe-
cialty Inc Supplies $3,194.89; Se-
cured Mobility LLC Security Mo-
bility $6,080.00; Shaila Hisey
Kidtopia Professional Services
$500.00; Sherwin Williams Supplies
$773.58; Sit Spots Supplies
$225.08; Southpaw Enterprises
Supplies $112.86; SpartanNash
Family Fresh Supplies $143.43;
SpartanNash Family Fresh Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $16.99;
Spracklin Chiropractic Physicals
$90.00; Stagecoach Gift Shop
Supplies $28.80; Stelling Brass &
Winds Supplies $140.00; Stelling
Brass & Winds Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $5,359.00; Sterling Com-
puters Technology Related Hard-
ware $12,900.42; Sunbelt Rentals
Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles
$580.20; SupplyWorks Supplies
$9,086.96; Teacher Created Re-
sources Supplies $231.08; Teacher
Direct Supplies $590.28; Teacher's
Discovery Supplies $375.35;
TechMasters Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $354.50; The Filter
Shop Inc Supplies $452.28; The
Lorenz Corporation Supplies
$99.95; The Social Express Sup-
plies $110.00; The Violin Shop in
Lincoln, Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $800.00; Thriving Leaders LLC
Travel $4,050.00; Tiffany Weiss
Travel $120.98; Tractor Supply Co.
Supplies $104.97; Tri County Glass
Inc Furniture and Fixtures
$1,399.61; Trisha Abels Travel
$39.21; ULINE Furniture and Fix-
tures $789.46; Universal Dance As-
sociation Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $4,634.00; UNK Center for En-
trepreneurship & Rural Travel
$240.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $675.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$108.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $200.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$37.16; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $103.40; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$1,200.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $119.89; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$65.55; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $12.05; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services $109.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$38.98; US Bank Cardmember
Service Vehicle Gasoline $46.16;
US Bank Cardmember Service Ve-
hicle Gasoline $437.73; US Bank
Cardmember Service Driver Li-
cense/Criminal History $12.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $324.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$475.07; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $86.45; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$2,200.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$94.98; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees $125.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Travel $905.58; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $905.58; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $83.88; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $664.19; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$81.06; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees $50.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Tech-
nologyRelated Hardware
$8,298.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $2,518.50; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $200.52; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $550.75; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $611.00; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$99.48; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $51.64;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $99.48; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $40.01; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$36.28; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $86.42;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.14; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.14; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.14; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.14;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.14; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $96.70; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.14; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.14;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $214.32; Vernon Li-
brary Supplies, Inc. Supplies
$300.50; Virco Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $14,916.34; Walmart
Community BRC Supplies
$4,638.17; Walmart Community
BRC Miscellaneous Expenditure
$263.97; WPCI Western Path Con-
sult Inc Drug Testing $202.00; Zion
Lutheran School Dues and Fees
$1.00
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
JULY 2019
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$154,758.79; Environmental Direct
Inc Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $19,400.00; Nuttelman
Fencing Inc Building Acquitions
and Improvements $9,520.00;
Platte Valley Communications
Building Acquitions and Improve-
ments $13,929.95; WILKINS Archi-
tecture Design Planning Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$41,338.73
ZNEZ Jy18,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DLLT, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is DLLT, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lynne Heiden,
2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 11, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
David Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Letitia Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Trevor Brown
13 West 30th
Kearney, NE 68847
Lynne Heiden
P.O. Box 97
Kearney, NE 68848
Lynne Heiden, Member
ZNEZ Jy18,25,Ag1
Heather Swanson-Murray
Attorney at Law
SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 2042
Kearney, NE 68848-2042
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PINK FITNESS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company (the
"Company"), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its designated office at
6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, and its registered agent is
Patrick Haddix. The Company was
organized for the purpose of en-
gaging in the transaction of any
lawful business and the perfor-
mance of any lawful activities that a
limited liability company may en-
gage in under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company was or-
ganized and commenced on the
1st day of July, 2019.
ZNEZ Jy11,18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
JD & DS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JD & DS, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1406 West 50th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,
1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 11, 2019, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jenna N. Derr
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
David M. Schanbacher
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jenna N. Derr, Member
ZNEZ Jy18,25,Ag1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, July 23, 2019 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy18,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization will
be held on Wednesday, July 24,
2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska. The
purpose of this meeting is to con-
duct hearings on the Report of De-
stroyed Real Property (Form 425).
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agenda for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy18,t1
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Public Hearings &
Regular Meeting
Monday, July 8, 2019
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its July 8, 2019 regular meet-
ing, the Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education took the follow-
ing action:
1. Conducted the annual student
fee policy hearing
2. Conducted the annual parent
engagement and Title I parent en-
gagement policies hearing
3. Heard a report from Superin-
tendent Kent Edwards on the top-
ics discussed at the June 24, 2019
special retreat meeting of the
Board of Education
4. Heard a report from Mr. Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the North-
east Elementary School and Sun-
rise Middle School projects
5. Approved the minutes of the
June 10, 2019 regular meeting, and
the June 24, 2019 special retreat
meeting, of the Board of Education,
as presented
6. Approved the July, 2019
claims, as presented
7. Approved the July, 2019 finan-
cial reports, as presented.
8. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public
Schools Student Fee Policy, as
presented
9. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public
Schools Parent Engagement and
Title I Parent Engagement Policies,
as presented
10. Authorized the Superintend-
ent or his/her designee to dispose
of all obsolete furniture, books, ma-
terials, and equipment in the most
favorable manner to the district, in
accordance with all laws, rules, and
regulations pertaining to such dis-
position, for the 2019-2020 school
year
11. Designated Dr. Kent Edwards
as the authorized representative of
the Kearney Public Schools to sign
all claims and forms for all federal
programs for the 2019-2020 school
year
12. Designated Kate Murphy and
Chris Nelson as the authorized rep-
resentatives of the Kearney Public
Schools to sign all claims for reim-
bursement, as well as all federal,
state, and local information pertain-
ing to the School Food Service
Program, for the 2019-2020 school
year
13. Accepted the Meadowlark El-
ementary School PAC annual
self-audit report for the 2018-2019
school year, as presented
14. Employed Abigail Elgueta Fi-
gueroa, BA, Step 1,1.00 FTE spe-
cial education teacher at Kearney
High School for the 2019-2020
school year
15. Voted to give revised Policy
1330/4031 (Tobacco Free Environ-
ment) first reading approval, as
presented
16. Voted to give revised Policy
3310 (Purchasing Guides) first
reading approval, as amended
17. Voted to give revised Policy
3730 (Procurement Plan) first read-
ing approval, as presented
18. Voted to give revised Policy
4002.1/1340/5401 (Anti-discrimin-
ation, anti-harassment, and anti-r-
etaliation) first reading approval, as
presented
19. Voted to give revised Policy
5001 (Admission Requirements),
first reading approval, as presented
20. Voted to give revised Policy
5101 (Student Discipline), first
reading approval, as presented
21. Voted to give revised Policy
5104 (Drug and Substance Use and
Prevention), first reading approval,
as presented
22. Voted to give revised Policy
5417 (Student Privacy Protection),
first reading approval, as presented
23. Voted to give revised Policy
6260.4 (Curriculum/Assessments),
first reading approval, as presented
24. Voted to give revised Policies
9230 and 9230.1 (Standing/Temp-
orary Committees and Standing
Committees), first reading ap-
proval, as amended
25. Adjourned the meeting
ZNEZ Jy18,t1
NOTICE
Village of Pleasanton,
Nebraska
2019 Job Titles & Salaries
of Employees
Pursuant to Section 19-1102 of
the Statutes of the State of Ne-
braska, the following are the job ti-
tles and rates of pay for the Village
of Pleasanton:
City Clerk/Treasurer -
$16.97/Hourly
Street & Utility Maintenance -
$21.22/ Hourly
Cemetery Sexton & Maintenance
- $16.39/Hourly
Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk
ZNEZ Jy18,t1
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-
venna, NE 68869.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas
Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,
Ravenna, NE 68869.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 8, 2019 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Nicholas Wroblewski
424 Kufus Avenue
Ravenna, NE 68869
Nicholas Wroblewski, Member
ZNEZ Jy11,18,25