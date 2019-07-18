 

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

JULY 2019

 

AC Supply Co Supplies

$3,253.06; Adriana VanPelt Travel

$212.90; AdWeb Communications

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$306.00; All Makes Furniture and

Fixtures $7,986.63; All Makes Auto

Supply Tires and Parts $2,312.52;

Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth

Professional Services $738.00; Al-

pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services

$3,275.31; Amazon Capital Ser-

vices Supplies $19,457.22; Amy

Otto Travel $49.71; Amy Otto

Travel $45.29; Amy Springer Travel

$104.17; Amy Springer Travel

$98.83; Andrew Olson Travel

$553.50; Apple Inc Technology Re-

lated Hardware $528.95; Apple Inc

Supplies $149.00; Apple Inc Tech-

nology Related Hardware $648.00;

Apple Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $149.00; AUCA Chicago Lock-

box Uniforms $684.17; Awards Un-

limited Miscellaneous Expenditure

$37.16; Bamford Inc Professional

Services $450.00; BD Construction

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $57,322.96; Bimbo Bakeries

USA Food $134.83; Black Hills En-

ergy Natural Gas $208.19; Blick Art

Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,040.32; Brian Haas

Travel $229.68; Buffalo Outdoor

Power LLC Supplies $105.49;

Builders How-To Warehouse Sup-

plies $323.80; Cannon Sports Inc

Supplies $27.24; Carol Kenton

Travel $36.13; Carol Kenton Travel

$7.31; Carol S Renner Travel

$30.00; Carquest Auto Parts Stores

Vehicle Gasoline $156.80; Carson

Dellosa Publishing Company Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$100.88; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Dues and Fees

$66.00; Cash-Wa Distributing Food

$42,742.92; Cash-Wa Distributing

Food $3,988.55; CDW Government

Inc Technology Related Hardware

$321.36; CDW Government Inc

Technology Related Hardware

$125.44; CED/American Electric

Furniture and Fixtures $3,377.43;

Central Fire & Safety Professional

Services $1,215.80; Charter Com-

munications Supplies $26.39;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $4,855.03; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation $13.20; Charter Communi-

cations Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7.92; Chelsie Palu Travel $55.91;

Chesterman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $218.40; Circle D Boot &

Saddle Repair Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $147.00; City Of Kearney

Fuel Dept. Vehicle Gasoline

$10,176.17; City Of Kearney Land-

fill Dues and Fees $4.00; City of

Kearney School Resource Office

Security Officer $5,530.08; City of

Kearney Water,Sanitn,Sewer Dept

Garbage $5,462.35; Copycat Print-

ing Inc Supplies $82.70; Corn-

husker Cleaning Supply. Supplies

$149.44; Cornhusker International

Tires and Parts $182.77; Craig

McCurry Travel $30.97; Culligan Of

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $94.44; Cummins Central

Power LLC Vehicle Gasoline

$7,368.66; Dana Welsh Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $870.05; Dan's

Sanitation Inc Garbage $122.00;

Diamond Vogel Paint Center Sup-

plies $58.33; Discount School Sup-

ply Supplies $715.57; Divas Floral

Supplies $161.10; Divas Floral Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $40.00;

Dmilaco Sports Fashions Supplies

$240.00; Drew Sinnard Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $500.00; E3 Sport

Apparel, LLC Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $512.50; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $770.68; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $287.40;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$229.92; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $299.20; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $2,156.80; Eakes

Office Solutions Textbooks $57.48;

Eakes Office Solutions Textbooks

Supplementals $38.40; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $947.12;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$487.38; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $335.06; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $679.64; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $466.98;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$1,849.22; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $318.55; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $749.72; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $64.48;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$287.40; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $7.21; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies $181.56; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $29.37;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$172.44; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $168.80; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $200.61; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $32.64;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$86.22; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $28.74; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $28.74; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Supplies $287.40;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$287.40; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $804.72; Eakes Office So-

lutions Miscellaneous Expenditure

$1,035.60; Ecolab Supplies

$330.00; Eileen's Colossal Cookies

Miscellaneous Expenditure $73.75;

Electronic Systems Inc Profes-

sional Services $660.00; ESU 10

Pupil Services $14,785.81; ESU 6

Travel $756.33; ESU Coordinating

Council Ainsworth, NE Library Re-

ferances $4,708.00; Fastenal Com-

pany Supplies $30.15; Flinn

Scientific Inc Supplies $2,191.30;

FTW Robotics Supplies $1,584.99;

Fun Express LLC Supplies $34.32;

Garrett Tires & Treads Vehicle Re-

pair $28.65; General Parts LLC

Supplies $1,757.93; Gustave A

Larson Company Supplies

$2,822.19; Heartland Curbing &

Landscaping Lawn Services

$3,550.00; Heinemann Supplies

$8,556.50; Hiland Dairy Foods

Food $1,714.42; Hobby Lobby Sto-

res Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$198.33; Holmes Plumbing & Htg

Supplies $565.93; Hometown

Leasing Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $9,343.89; Houghton

Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Co.

Textbooks $797.26; Hyatt Place

Travel $1,095.00; Hy Vee Accounts

Receivable Supplies $565.98; Hy

]Vee Accounts Receivable Supplies

$280.00; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Supplies $394.72; Jeff Schwab

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$3,227.86; Jennifer Allen Travel

$1,757.10; Jessica Grasz Travel

$18.68; Jessica Grasz Travel

$18.68; Jessie Dubas Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $590.00; Jim Mo-

ran Miscellaneous Expenditure

$385.20; Johnson Landscape Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $875.00;

Johnstone Supply Supplies

$9,350.52; Johnstone Supply Sup-

plies $403.60; Kate Murphy Travel

$24.82; Kearney Ace Hardware

Supplies $243.95; Kearney Ag &

Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Repair

$1,186.98; Kearney Area Chamber

Of Commerce Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $75.00; Kearney Area

Children's Museum Dues and Fees

$14.00; Kearney Area Solid Landfill

City Of Kear Professional Services

$406.78; Kearney Cab Co Profes-

sional Services $39.80; Kearney

Cinema 8 Movie Theaters Travel

$228.00; Kearney Pub Sch

Foundation Professional Services

$36,473.61; Kearney Pub Sch

Foundation Professional Services

$12,837.56; Kearney Public

Schools Technology Supplies

$699.00; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-

ice Co Vehicle Repair $2,131.79;

Kearney Towing & Repair Center

Inc Professional Services $225.00;

Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies

$541.32; Kearney Winnelson Sup-

plies $1,381.57; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies $70.30; Kent Edwards

Travel $977.88; Kerry Marlatt Travel

$32.60; KMC Music Supplies

$29.73; KTown Shakedown LLC

Supplies $50.00; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Supplies $16,985.40;

Lance Fuller Travel $375.48; Land-

mark Implement Inc Kearney Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$2,988.68; Lawson Products Inc

Supplies $268.84; Learning A Z **

Online Orders Supplies $174.95;

Leisa McConnell Travel $129.80;

Leisa McConnell Travel $113.45;

Lips Printing Service Supplies

$1,348.29; Lisa Wilkinson Miscella-

neous Expenditure $254.50; Lori

Klein Travel $27.84; Mackin Educa-

tional Resources Audio Visual Ma-

terials $736.84; Magnets.com Sup-

plies $93.99; Marker Electric Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $9,610.54;

Masters True Value Supplies

$385.34; Matheson Linweld Sup-

plies $289.59; Maverick Industries

Inc Professional Services $909.50;

Max Rademacher Miscellaneous

Expenditure $500.00; McGraw Hill

School Education Holdings LL

Supplies $749.87; McGraw Hill

School Education Holdings LL Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $3,040.62;

Melissa Craig LCSW, LIMHP Pro-

fessional Services $300.00; Men-

ards Kearney Supplies $867.44;

Metal Doors & Hardware Co Sup-

plies $634.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $444.00;

Midwest Connect Postage

$1,148.98; Midwest Floor Special-

ties Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $8,410.00; Mighty Ducts Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$7,950.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,702.00; Morris Press

& Office Supplies Supplies

$872.65; Music Express Hal Leon-

ard LLC Supplies $195.00; NACIA

Dues and Fees $30.00; NCSA Ne-

braska Council of School Admin

Supplies $2,044.00; NCSA Ne-

braska Council of School Admin

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$240.00; NCSA Nebraska Council

of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $235.00; Nebraska Food

Distribution Program Food

$134.85; Nebraska Public Power

District Electricity $43,226.74; Ne-

braska Safety Center Transporta-

tion Charges $200.00; Nebras-

kaLink Purchased Service Tele-

phone $410.91; NEOPA Nebraska

Ed Office Prof Assn Supplies

$20.00; NetSupport Inc. Technol-

ogy Software $1,109.80; Nicole

Reicheneker Travel $36.92; NMC

Exchange LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $156.47; Northwest

Electric LLC Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,114.04; North-

western Energy Natural Gas

$2,685.30; Northwestern Energy

New Construction Miscellaneous

Expenditure $26.10; NRG Media

Advertising $800.00; NSAA Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $367.38;

NSLHA NE Speech Lang Hrg Assn

Travel $40.00; Office Depot Inc

Supplies $1,533.90; O'Keefe Eleva-

tor Co Professional Services

$785.00; Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo

& Aquarium Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $120.00; Omaha Music

Therapy LLC Pupil Services

$1,180.00; Omaha World Herald

Advertising $489.00; On Site Mo-

bile Sharpening Supplies $282.84;

Patricia Mahrt-Roberts Profes-

sional Services $90.00; Penn State

Industries Supplies $729.50; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$1,470.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $1,035.00; Pioneer Valley

Books Miscellaneous Expenditure

$486.20; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$149.90; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Professional Services

$153.21; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Purchased Service Telephone

$345.34; Platte Valley Communica-

tions Other Communication $97.73;

Platte Valley Communications

Other Communication $2,547.00;

Platte Valley Communications Tires

and Parts $957.46; Platte Valley

Laboratories Professional Services

$50.00; Pyramid Educational Con-

sultants Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $572.54; Pyramid School

Products Supplies $674.74; Quality

Clever Supplies $149.25; Quill Cor-

poration Supplies $891.58; Romar

Pest Control Inc Professional Ser-

vices $840.00; Rowe Sanctuary

Supplies $300.00; Rowe Sanctuary

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$112.50; Rowe Sanctuary Miscella-

neous Expenditure $61.50; Ryan

Hogue Miscellaneous Expenditure

$847.96; S & J Construction Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$18,874.00; S & S Worldwide Sup-

plies $72.50; Sara Halvorsen Travel

$61.42; Sayler Screenprinting Sup-

plies $1,247.30; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$600.00; Scholastic Magazines Inc.

Supplies $181.50; School Health

Corporation Supplies $275.71;

School Mate Morris Press Supplies

$79.00; School Nurse Supply Inc

Supplies $1,674.00; School Spe-

cialty Inc Supplies $3,194.89; Se-

cured Mobility LLC Security Mo-

bility $6,080.00; Shaila Hisey

Kidtopia Professional Services

$500.00; Sherwin Williams Supplies

$773.58; Sit Spots Supplies

$225.08; Southpaw Enterprises

Supplies $112.86; SpartanNash

Family Fresh Supplies $143.43;

SpartanNash Family Fresh Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $16.99;

Spracklin Chiropractic Physicals

$90.00; Stagecoach Gift Shop

Supplies $28.80; Stelling Brass &

Winds Supplies $140.00; Stelling

Brass & Winds Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $5,359.00; Sterling Com-

puters Technology Related Hard-

ware $12,900.42; Sunbelt Rentals

Rentals of Equipment and Vehicles

$580.20; SupplyWorks Supplies

$9,086.96; Teacher Created Re-

sources Supplies $231.08; Teacher

Direct Supplies $590.28; Teacher's

Discovery Supplies $375.35;

TechMasters Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $354.50; The Filter

Shop Inc Supplies $452.28; The

Lorenz Corporation Supplies

$99.95; The Social Express Sup-

plies $110.00; The Violin Shop in

Lincoln, Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $800.00; Thriving Leaders LLC

Travel $4,050.00; Tiffany Weiss

Travel $120.98; Tractor Supply Co.

Supplies $104.97; Tri County Glass

Inc Furniture and Fixtures

$1,399.61; Trisha Abels Travel

$39.21; ULINE Furniture and Fix-

tures $789.46; Universal Dance As-

sociation Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $4,634.00; UNK Center for En-

trepreneurship & Rural Travel

$240.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $675.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$108.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $200.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$37.16; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $103.40; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$1,200.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $119.89; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$65.55; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $12.05; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services $109.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$38.98; US Bank Cardmember

Service Vehicle Gasoline $46.16;

US Bank Cardmember Service Ve-

hicle Gasoline $437.73; US Bank

Cardmember Service Driver Li-

cense/Criminal History $12.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $324.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$475.07; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $86.45; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$2,200.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$94.98; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $125.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Travel $905.58; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $905.58; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $83.88; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $664.19; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$81.06; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $50.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Tech-

nologyRelated Hardware

$8,298.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $2,518.50; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $200.52; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $550.75; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $611.00; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$99.48; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $51.64;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $99.48; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $40.01; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$36.28; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $86.42;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.14; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.14; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.14; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.14;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.14; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $96.70; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.14; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.14;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $214.32; Vernon Li-

brary Supplies, Inc. Supplies

$300.50; Virco Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $14,916.34; Walmart

Community BRC Supplies

$4,638.17; Walmart Community

BRC Miscellaneous Expenditure

$263.97; WPCI Western Path Con-

sult Inc Drug Testing $202.00; Zion

Lutheran School Dues and Fees

$1.00

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

JULY 2019

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$154,758.79; Environmental Direct

Inc Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $19,400.00; Nuttelman

Fencing Inc Building Acquitions

and Improvements $9,520.00;

Platte Valley Communications

Building Acquitions and Improve-

ments $13,929.95; WILKINS Archi-

tecture Design Planning Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$41,338.73

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DLLT, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is DLLT, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lynne Heiden,

2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 11, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

David Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Letitia Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Trevor Brown

13 West 30th

Kearney, NE 68847

Lynne Heiden

P.O. Box 97

Kearney, NE 68848

Lynne Heiden, Member

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PINK FITNESS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company (the

"Company"), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its designated office at

6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, and its registered agent is

Patrick Haddix. The Company was

organized for the purpose of en-

gaging in the transaction of any

lawful business and the perfor-

mance of any lawful activities that a

limited liability company may en-

gage in under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company was or-

ganized and commenced on the

1st day of July, 2019.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

JD & DS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JD & DS, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1406 West 50th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,

1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 11, 2019, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jenna N. Derr

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

David M. Schanbacher

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jenna N. Derr, Member

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTYBOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, July 23, 2019 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meeting of the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization will

be held on Wednesday, July 24,

2019 at 9:00 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska. The

purpose of this meeting is to con-

duct hearings on the Report of De-

stroyed Real Property (Form 425).

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agenda for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Public Hearings &

Regular Meeting

Monday, July 8, 2019

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its July 8, 2019 regular meet-

ing, the Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education took the follow-

ing action:

1. Conducted the annual student

fee policy hearing

2. Conducted the annual parent

engagement and Title I parent en-

gagement policies hearing

3. Heard a report from Superin-

tendent Kent Edwards on the top-

ics discussed at the June 24, 2019

special retreat meeting of the

Board of Education

4. Heard a report from Mr. Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the North-

east Elementary School and Sun-

rise Middle School projects

5. Approved the minutes of the

June 10, 2019 regular meeting, and

the June 24, 2019 special retreat

meeting, of the Board of Education,

as presented

6. Approved the July, 2019

claims, as presented

7. Approved the July, 2019 finan-

cial reports, as presented.

8. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public

Schools Student Fee Policy, as

presented

9. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public

Schools Parent Engagement and

Title I Parent Engagement Policies,

as presented

10. Authorized the Superintend-

ent or his/her designee to dispose

of all obsolete furniture, books, ma-

terials, and equipment in the most

favorable manner to the district, in

accordance with all laws, rules, and

regulations pertaining to such dis-

position, for the 2019-2020 school

year

11. Designated Dr. Kent Edwards

as the authorized representative of

the Kearney Public Schools to sign

all claims and forms for all federal

programs for the 2019-2020 school

year

12. Designated Kate Murphy and

Chris Nelson as the authorized rep-

resentatives of the Kearney Public

Schools to sign all claims for reim-

bursement, as well as all federal,

state, and local information pertain-

ing to the School Food Service

Program, for the 2019-2020 school

year

13. Accepted the Meadowlark El-

ementary School PAC annual

self-audit report for the 2018-2019

school year, as presented

14. Employed Abigail Elgueta Fi-

gueroa, BA, Step 1,1.00 FTE spe-

cial education teacher at Kearney

High School for the 2019-2020

school year

15. Voted to give revised Policy

1330/4031 (Tobacco Free Environ-

ment) first reading approval, as

presented

16. Voted to give revised Policy

3310 (Purchasing Guides) first

reading approval, as amended

17. Voted to give revised Policy

3730 (Procurement Plan) first read-

ing approval, as presented

18. Voted to give revised Policy

4002.1/1340/5401 (Anti-discrimin-

ation, anti-harassment, and anti-r-

etaliation) first reading approval, as

presented

19. Voted to give revised Policy

5001 (Admission Requirements),

first reading approval, as presented

20. Voted to give revised Policy

5101 (Student Discipline), first

reading approval, as presented

21. Voted to give revised Policy

5104 (Drug and Substance Use and

Prevention), first reading approval,

as presented

22. Voted to give revised Policy

5417 (Student Privacy Protection),

first reading approval, as presented

23. Voted to give revised Policy

6260.4 (Curriculum/Assessments),

first reading approval, as presented

24. Voted to give revised Policies

9230 and 9230.1 (Standing/Temp-

orary Committees and Standing

Committees), first reading ap-

proval, as amended

25. Adjourned the meeting

NOTICE

Village of Pleasanton,

Nebraska

2019 Job Titles & Salaries

of Employees

 

Pursuant to Section 19-1102 of

the Statutes of the State of Ne-

braska, the following are the job ti-

tles and rates of pay for the Village

of Pleasanton:

City Clerk/Treasurer -

$16.97/Hourly

Street & Utility Maintenance -

$21.22/ Hourly

Cemetery Sexton & Maintenance

- $16.39/Hourly

Leora Hofmann, Village Clerk

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-

venna, NE 68869.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas

Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,

Ravenna, NE 68869.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 8, 2019 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Nicholas Wroblewski

424 Kufus Avenue

Ravenna, NE 68869

Nicholas Wroblewski, Member

