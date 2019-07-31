<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, INC.
Pursuant to the provisions of
Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, the undersigned corpo-
ration adopts the following Articles
of Amendment to its Articles of In-
corporation:
(1) The name of the corporation
was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,
Inc." but has now been changed to
"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
(2) The following amendment to
the Articles of Incorporation was
adopted by the Corporation on July
15, 2019, in the manner prescribed
by the Nebraska Business Corpo-
ration Act:
"ARTICLE I
"NAME
"The name of the Corporation is
Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Donald L. Axmann, President
Diana S. Axmann, Secretary
ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-
Basin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Wednes-
day August 14, at 1:00 p.m. Central
Time, at the Twin Platte Natural Re-
sources District Office, 111 South
Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-
braska.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website:
www.dnr.nebraska.gov.Please
refer to the websites and phone
numbers listed below for further in-
formation.
CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org
or phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org
or phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org
or phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD:
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org
or phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
or phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail
ZNEZ Jy31,t1
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
OF REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME FOR
BUZZ HARD GOLF
The applicant, AWGT Enter-
prises, L.L.C., 2804 West 35th
Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845 has applied
for registration of the trade name of
BUZZ HARD GOLF with the gen-
eral nature of the business being
embroidered golf apparel. The
trade name has been used in Ne-
braska since July 20, 2019. The
date of filing is July 25, 2019.
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Logan Wirth, deposes and says
that I am the Managing Member of
AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C. and I
have read and know the contents
of said statement, and verily be-
lieve the facts stated herein to be
true and correct.
LOGAN WIRTH,
Managing Member of
AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C.,
Applicant
ZNEZ Jy31,t1
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the July
9, 2019 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Higgins to ratify the following
July 19, 2019 bi-weekly payroll
claims processed by the County
Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 253,615.26; AMERICAN
FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE E
1,169.15; RETIREMENT PLANS OF
AMERITAS R 41,992.29; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
100,997.00; FIRST CONCORD
BENEFITS E 3,758.76; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 86,096.94; KEAR-
NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-
ISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I
1,261.92; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 633.22; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL GROUP R 1,175.00;
MIDLAND FUNDING E 119.23; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R
355.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT CEN-
TER E 659.12; PRINCIPAL INSUR-
ANCE E 3,076.13; STATE OF NE-
BRASKA T 13,902.08; VISION
SERVICE INS E 765.11
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
53,780.78; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE ASSURANCE E 994.34; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS OF AMERITAS
R 8,472.78; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,634.00; FIRST CON-
CORD BENEFITS E 484.71; FIRST
NATIONAL BANK T 16,590.11;
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I
144.41; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE
INS I 96.93; NATIONWIDE RE-
TIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CENTER E 676.00;
PRINCIPAL INSURANCE E 830.10;
STATE OF NEBRASKA T 2,503.36;
VISION SERVICE INS E 202.87
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,657.88; RETIREMENT PLANS OF
AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 3.62; PRINCIPAL
INSURANCE E 30.50; STATE OF
NEBRASKA T 229.62
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to accept the County
Treasurer Semi-Annual report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the addi-
tion of pledged collateral for the
Buffalo County Treasurer at Ne-
braskaland National Bank in the
amount of $1,001,383.75. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Sheriff, Jail
and 911 Center Year End Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Sheriff Neil Miller was present for
the consideration of the 911 Sur-
charge Rate for Buffalo County.
Sheriff Miller reviewed the costs
and recommended to stay at the
current service surcharge rate of
$.75 per month. Moved by Klein
and seconded by Loeffelholz to ap-
prove the surcharge rate continuing
at the rate of $.75 with the follow-
ing Resolution 2019-22. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-22
A RESOLUTION
ESTABLISHING THE RATE OF
THE SERVICE SURCHARGE FOR
911 SERVICE COSTS FOR
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
WHEREAS, a governing body in-
curring costs for 911 service may
impose a uniform service surcharge
on each telephone number or func-
tional equivalent of service users
whose primary place of use is
within the governing body's 911
service area; and
WHEREAS, the County of Buffalo
has previously established desig-
nated 911 and enhanced 911 serv-
ice areas; and
WHEREAS, the County of Buffalo
incurs non-recurring or recurring
charges for the installation, mainte-
nance and operation of 911 ser-
vices; and
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners desires to
establish a uniform service sur-
charge on each telephone number
or functional equivalent of service
users whose primary place of use
is within the County of Buffalo's
designated 911 and enhanced 911
service areas commencing January
1, 2015 and continuing thereafter
until said surcharge is modified by
subsequent action; and
WHEREAS, the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners reviewed
the current service charge rate on
July 23, 2019.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED that a uniform service sur-
charge of $.75 per month on each
telephone number or functional
equivalent of service users whose
primary place of use is within Buf-
falo County's designated 911 and
enhanced 911 service areas will re-
main the same. Said surcharge
shall remain in effect until such
time as said surcharge is modified
by subsequent action of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners.
Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis
was present to review the Local
Emergency Operations Plan (LEOP)
for Buffalo County. The plan es-
tablishes guidelines relating to the
safety and security of the employ-
ees and citizens that work at or uti-
lize the physical buildings and
grounds of government owned fa-
cilities. Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Reiter to accept the Lo-
cal Emergency Operations Plan
(LEOP) as presented with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2019-23. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-23
WHEREAS, the Board of Com-
missioners of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, pursuant to Nebraska Stat-
ute, is vested with the authority of
administering the affairs of Buffalo
County, Nebraska; and
WHEREAS, it has been deter-
mined that a Buffalo County Local
Emergency Operations Plan has
been developed in order to provide
for a coordinated response to a
disaster or emergency in Buffalo
County, the City of Kearney and
other cities and villages in Buffalo
County; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Com-
missioners of Buffalo County,
deems it advisable and in the best
interest of Buffalo County to ap-
prove said Local Emergency Oper-
ations Plan;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED by the Board of Commis-
sioners of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, that the Buffalo County Lo-
cal Emergency Operations Plan be,
and hereby is, approved.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers Omaha
District and Nebraska Department
of Environmental Quality (NDEQ)
sent a public notice regarding the
City of Kearney's proposal to con-
struct a whitewater kayak course in
the North Channel of the Platte
River. Nebraska Emergency Man-
agement Agency sent a letter re-
garding the June 19, 2019 EM Per-
formance Grant desk review pro-
viding the results to ensure compli-
ance with the Department of
Homeland Security (DHS) and
NEMA grant regulations and re-
quirements. City of Kearney sent
the Planning Commission Agenda
for the July 19, 2019 meeting for
proposed changes in zoning. Ne-
braska Department of Transporta-
tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status
report update on the 42844 Poole
South project and NIRMA sent a
memorandum regarding notice of
the withdrawal of the Dakota
County Public Safety Service
Agency. Chairman McMullen called
on each Board member present for
committee reports and recommen-
dations.
County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton arrived at 9:13 A.M.
Zoning
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Chad Dixon on behalf of Gordon
and Glenda Schroll for property de-
scribed as part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 34, Township 11 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1,
Schroll Acres Second Administra-
tive Subdivision. Stan Blackmore
with Miller and Associates was
present to review the application
and answer questions. No one else
addressed the Board and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:16 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Higgins to ap-
prove the Administrative Subdivi-
sion with the following Resolution
2019-24. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-24
WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed
surveyor with Miller and Associ-
ates, on behalf of Gordon and
Glenda Schroll hereinafter referred
to as "applicant" have filed for an
Administrative Subdivision to be
known as "SCHROLL ACRES SEC-
OND," with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now finds:
1. The proposed "SCHROLL AC-
RES SECOND, AN ADMINISTRA-
TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-
cultural (AG) Zoning
District for Buffalo County, Ne-
braska and the size of the parcels
of real estate owned by the subdi-
viding entity after subdividing com-
plies with the minimum lot size of
this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Grove Road is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
east. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Pole Line Road is a county
maintained open public road that
abuts the proposed subdivision to
the south. The width of this road af-
ter dedication complies with the
minimum width standards required
by the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
5. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
6. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"SCHROLL ACRES SECOND, AN
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",
being part of the Southeast ¼ of
the Southeast ¼ of Section 34,
Township 11 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Chad Dixon on
behalf of Dale and Jeannette
Taubenheim for property described
as part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter and part of
the Northeast Quarter of the South-
east Quarter of Section 27, Town-
ship 11 North, Range 17 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, to be
known as Lot 1, Taubenheim Acres
Administrative Subdivision. Stan
Blackmore reviewed the applica-
tion. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:17 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2019-25.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-25
WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed
surveyor with Miller and Associ-
ates, on behalf of Dale and Jean-
nette Taubenheim hereinafter re-
ferred to as "applicant" have filed
for an Administrative Subdivision to
be known as "TAUBENHEIM AC-
RES," with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now finds:
1. The proposed "TAUBENHEIM
ACRES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION" is in the Agricultural
(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska and the size of
the parcels of real estate owned by
the subdividing entity after subdi-
viding complies with the minimum
lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Eagle Rd is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
east. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"TAUBENENHEIM ACRES, AN AD-
MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION", be-
ing part of the Southeast ¼ of the
Northeast ¼ and part of the North-
east ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Sec-
tion 27, Township 11 North, Range
17 West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Final Plat filed
by Mitch Humphrey on behalf of
Bruners' Sand & Gravel Inc. (James
Bruner) for property described as a
Subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of Government
Lot 2, and part of accretion lands
deriving from and adjacent to Gov-
ernment Lot 1 and Government Lot
2 located in Section 24, Township
9 North, Range 13 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska to be known as
Bruner Lakeside Estates Second
Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey was
present to review the application.
No one else addressed the Board
and Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by
Klein and seconded by Morrow to
approve the Final Plat with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2019-26. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Mor-
row, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-26
WHEREAS, this Board has re-
ceived a request for Final Plat ap-
proval for Bruner Lakeside Estates
Second, and
WHEREAS, on January 14, 2014,
Resolution 2014-03, this Board ac-
cepted and approved the prelimi-
nary plat for 85th Street Deer
Country Estates.
WHEREAS, the plan of develop-
ment appears to be compliant with
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution, with the following sections
relaxed:
1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-
sion standards related to maximum
length of a cul-de-sac street (Se-
ction 4.03) and
2. Relaxation of 10' easements
around rear of lots 1 through 12,
Block 1 and Outlot B (Section 4.04)
and
3. Relaxation to maximum block
length (Section 4.06),
WHEREAS, the developer has
made various improvements upon
part of the land sought to be subdi-
vided, and
WHEREAS, the required mini-
mum improvements have been
completed on the land sought to
have final plat approval, and
WHEREAS, Shelton Road, which
is a section line open public road,
abuts the proposed subdivision on
its west side. The width of Eagle
Roost Place and Lakeside Drive,
after dedication complies with mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County's Subdivision
Resolution, and
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that Buffalo
County, on a final basis, approves
the proposed Bruner Lakeside Es-
tates Second, a subdivision being
part of Government Lot 1 and part
of Government Lot 2, and part of
Accretion land deriving from and
adjacent to Government Lot 1 and
Government Lot 2 containing 45.38
acres, more or less, in Section 24,
Township 9 North, Range 13 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister arrived at 9:25 A.M.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. The following citi-
zens addressed the Board about
the flooding damages in the City of
Gibbon and asked for help from
Buffalo County: Heather Jurgens,
Mike Montgomery, Mark Jurgens,
Nick Onate, Dan Mercer, Ron Rob-
inson, Faith Senoff, Dwight Bond,
Randy Skala, Marci Granados, Gib-
bon City Administrator Chris Rector
and Lee Power. Chairman
McMullen stated that the Board
would contact Central Platte NRD
and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:18 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the Assessor Val-
uation Change for Phyllis Broadfoot
parcel 580135000. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the 2019 As-
sessment Process report as pres-
ented by County Assessor Skinner.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to accept the 3 Year
Plan of Assessment for Buffalo
County for the Years 2019, 2020
and 2021 as presented by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer for Good Samaritan So-
ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Dodge
Caravan, 2010 Dodge Caravan and
2008 Buck Dandy Hauler. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by
County Treasurer for Evangelical
Free Church on a 2012 Dodge
Pickup. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to approve the
Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-
dicated on the application by
County Treasurer for Evangelical
Lutheran Good Samaritan Village
(St. Luke's) on a 2010 Ford Cuta-
way Van, 2006 Ford F150 Pickup,
2014 Dodge Caravan and 2003
Dodge Caravan. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Reiter and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer for Evangelical Lutheran
Good Samaritan Society (St Johns)
on a 2003 GMC pickup, 2013 Ford
Bus and a 2012 Dodge Caravan.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer for CHI Health Good Samari-
tan on a 2018 Chevrolet Express
Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer for Mother Hull Home on a
2005 Chevy Van and a 1998 Chrys-
ler Town & Country Van. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to enter into Ex-
ecutive Session at 10:37 A.M. for
pending litigation. In addition to the
Board members responding to roll
call, County Clerk Janice Giffin,
County Assessor Ether Skinner,
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
and Deputy County Attorney An-
drew Hoffmeister were present.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to move out of Executive
Session at 10:43 A.M. and resume
the open meeting. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to adjourn the Board of
Equalization and return to the regu-
lar meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 10:44 A.M. (The
Board of Equalization Property Val-
uation Determination Final Meeting
will resume at 1:00 P.M. today.)
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
July 2019 vendor claims as submit-
ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND: ABC DRUG
MC 247.29; ADAMS COUNTY
EMA E 100.00; ADAMS COUNTY
SHERIFF E 56.52; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE
MC 6,802.51; ALL MAKES AUTO
SUPPLY SU 561.65; AMERICAN
REAL ESTATE S 4,537.50; MANDI
J AMY RE 45.00; REBECCA
TVRDIK ANDERSON S 1,818.75;
APPLE MARKET SU 34.42; ATS S
317.05; ARNOLD MOTOR SUP-
PLY/AUTO VALUE SU 32.99; AX-
MANN HEATING & AIR S 208.75;
MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,660.50;
BAMFORD S 2,057.40; SEAN
BECKMAN RE 76.69; RICHARD
BEECHNER MC 75.00; MELODIE
TURNER BELLAMY S 1,401.25;
BRAD W BIGELOW MC 450.00;
BRAD RODGERS MD FAMILY
PRACTICE MC 186.19; JONA-
THAN R BRANDT S 5,603.75;
KAYLA BREWER E 57.12;
CHARLES BREWSTER S 6,082.50;
D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE
16.46; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER S 14,384.60; BTS VEN-
TURES RT 200.00; BUFFALO CO
ATTORNEY E 888.27; BUFFALO
CO CLERK E 620.00; BUFFALO
CO COMMUNITY PARTNERS S
3,965.55; BUFFALO CO COURT E
3,836.10; BUFFALO CO PUBLIC
DEFENDER S 40.00; BUFFALO CO
SHERIFF E 1,422.33; BUFFALO
OUTDOOR POWER SU 293.52;
DORIS BURBY S 412.50; CARL-
SON FAMILY LAW S 769.00; MI-
CHAEL D CARPER S 1,391.20;
RYAN C CARSON RE 45.00; CASH
WA SU 104.75; CASS CO SHER-
IFF E 19.22; CENTRAL FIRE &
SAFETY S 378.00; CENTURY 21
MIDLANDS RT 210.00; CHARLES-
WORTH CONSULTING S 909.00;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS S
464.03; CHEMATOX LAB S 71.00;
JENNIFER CHURCH RE 45.00;
CITY OF KEARNEY U 3,313.97;
CITY OF KEARNEY E 1,500.00;
CITY OF KEARNEY-FIRE DEPT RE
280.00; CITY OF KEARNEY E
50,835.86; CITY OF KEARNEY E
14.80; CLERK OF THE DISTRICT
CT E 4,238.00; CLERK OF THE
DISTRICTCT E 124.40; CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT CT E 441.00; CLIP-
PER PUBLISHING SU 61.00; CON-
SOLIDATED MANAGEMENT SU
23,507.95; CONSTRUCTION
RENTAL RT 132.00; COPYCAT
PRINTING SU 105.72; CAROLINE
COTE RE 110.54; CULLIGAN SU
176.00; CUSTER CO SHERIFF E
37.00; DAN'S SANITATION S
14.00; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL E 1,280.00; DASH MEDI-
CAL SU 875.60; DAWSON CO
COURT E 52.00; DAWSON CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 110.43;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER U
2,430.16; DAMON DEEDS RE
45.00; DEPT OF PATHOLOGY-ST
LOUIS UNIV MC 307.00; DEWALD
DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW S
1,123.50; DHM ELECTRICAL S
609.00; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E
67.25; DUDE SOLUTIONS S
7,744.00; DUGAN PRINTING SU
578.00; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE
14.16; EAKES SU 3,068.05;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT 10
E 17,966.42; EUSTIS BODY SHOP
S 100.00; FANGMEYER
ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 1,330.25;
FED EXP E 95.44; FIRST CARE
MEDICAL MC 64.58; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK OF OMAHA E
81.30; KARI FISK RE 45.00;
FRANKLIN CO SHERIFF E 49.72;
FRONTIER S 10,155.13; FRON-
TIER CO SHERIFF E 18.50; FYE
LAW S 6,908.16; STEPHEN A
GAASCH RE 10.00; GALLS E
1,426.45; CYNTHIA GEMBALA
HUGG S 114.00; MARK GILLMING
RE 26.15; GLOBAL TEL*LINK
CORP. E 2,068.32; GOOD SAMAR-
ITAN HOSPITAL MC 2,250.00;
GOVCONNECTION E 3,043.05;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL ASSO-
CIATES MC 414.00; GREAT
PLAINS RADIOLOGY MC 208.12;
GREAT PLAINS UNIFORMS S
375.00; GREEN LINE EQUIPMENT
- RAVENNA SU 101.01; GWORKS
S 14,143.00; HALL CO DISTRICT
COURT E 12.00; HALL CO SHER-
IFF E 76.76; HERITAGE FOOD
SERVICE S 601.91; ANDREW W
HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING & HEATING
S 133.84; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 275.00l LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; INTEGRATED
CONTROLS S 4,072.50; INTELLI-
COM COMPUTER S 406.00; DEB
IWAN S 1,020.00; JACOBSEN
ORR LAW S 9,742.74; JUSTICE
WORKS E 202.00; KEARNEY AN-
ESTHESIA MC 427.04; KEARNEY
AREA ANIMAL SHELTER S
1,250.00; KEARNEY CO COURT E
7.00; KEARNEY CO SHERIFF E
112.27; KEARNEY HOUSING RT
210.00; KEARNEY HUB A 579.60;
KEARNEY HUB E 322.80; KEAR-
NEY UROLOGY MC 220.45;
KEENEY REAL ESTATE AP-
PRAISAL S 3,847.50; NICK KIL-
LOUGH RE 45.00; KING RENTALS
RT 210.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
285.60; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS S
4,951.40; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER S 2,449.78; DOUG KRA-
MER RE 45.00; LANCASTER CO
SHERIFF E 92.44; LARSEN ELEC-
TRIC S 10,981.93; JOHN B LAW-
LESS S 8,340.00; LAWSON PROD-
UCTS SU 101.72; DR MICHAEL
LAWSON MC 375.00; PATRICK
LEE RE 45.00; LEXISNEXIS RISK
SOLUTIONS E 25.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ S 1,611.54; STE-
PHEN G LOWE S 1,597.50; LYON
FAMILY DENTISTRY MC 239.00;
MADISON CO SHERIFF E 28.37;
DAVID F MALONE S 7,593.75;
JOHN MARSH RE 45.00; LYNN
MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE SU 94.80; MAT-
THEW BENDER & CO E 660.46;
SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-
NIFER R MCCARTER REPORTING
S 133.75; ANGELA MCILNAY RE
26.10; MECHANICAL SALES S
318.25; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE
45.00; MENARDS SU 3,424.15;
METHE COMMUNICATIONS S
85.00; MICROFILM IMAGING S
250.00; MIDWEST CONNECT S
8,243.31; MIDWEST ENCOUR-
AGEMENT S 150.00; MIPS E
6,010.12; MIRROR IMAGE S
415.20; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM
SCREENPRINT S 8.00; JERAD
MURPHY RE 29.86; NACO E
4,272.89; NASRO E 40.00; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE S 196.67;
NE HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES
AP 720.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-
RENSIC SCIENCE E 2,833.00; NE
PUBLIC POWER U 18,845.60; NE
UC FUND E 852.00; NEBRAS-
KALINK E 615.00; NEW WEST
SPORTS MEDICINE MC 1,555.64;
KRISTI NEWMAN RE 44.54; NMC
E 39,400.00; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U 1,358.50; O'HARA
PLUMBING S 425.00; ORBIS
PARTNERS E 600.00; NATE PEAR-
SON RE 45.00; PHELPS CO DIS-
TRICT CT E 7.75; PLATTE VALLEY
APT RT 250.00; PRAIRIE VIEW
APT RT 158.00; RAVENNA SANI-
TATION S 426.00; RAVENNA VIL-
LAGE APT RT 267.00; REDMAN'S
SHOES E 55.00; REGION III BE-
HAVIORAL HEALTH S 31,736.90;
ILENE RICHARDSON R 14.00; RR
DONNELLEY SU 195.47; RYAN
SAALFELD RE 45.00; REBECCA A
SCHROEDER S 1,500.00; CONNIE
S SCHUMAN S 42.75; KIRK
SCOTT RE 45.00; DAVID SESNA
RE 25.00; TRENTON SNOW RT
2,000.00; SOLID WASTE AGENCY
E 31.00; WENDY SPENCER RE
25.00; STAMM ROMERO & AS-
SOC S 9,690.25; STAYBRIDGE
SUITES E 219.98; THOMAS S.
STEWART S 2,197.50; STITCH 3
LLC S 76.00; STRATTON HATS SU
54.25; SUPERIOR PRINTING SU
140.99; MICHAEL J SYNEK S
2,221.11; TAX VALUATION S
47,290.00; THE BIG RACK SHACK
S 425.00; THE LAWN BUILDERS S
1,365.85; THE LOCKMOBILE S
66.60; THE PHYSICIAN NETWORK
MC 59.18; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 3,637.60; TURNER BODY
SHOP E 70.00; TYE & ROWLING S
2,519.76; U S POSTMASTER E
622.80; U.S. BANK E 13,954.94;
USPS - HASLER E 1,000.00; VAL-
LEY CO SHERIFF E 47.50;
VERIZON CONNECT S 37.90;
VERIZON WIRELESS S 1,080.29;
VERIZON WIRELESS S 1,578.78;
VILLAGE AT KEARNEY RT 290.00;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;
VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-
LAGE UNIFORM S 90.45; THE
WALDINGER CORP S 3,976.69;
WELLS FARGO E 501.90; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 321.86; WIL-
LIAMS CLEANERS S 229.07; ME-
LISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00; WOODS
& AITKEN S 116.00; JASON
WOZNIAK RE 45.00; ILIA J.
WRIGHT E 2,833.36; YANT EQUIP-
MENT S 267.50; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE 45.00; ERIC ZIKMUND
RE 45.00; ROGER GRUWELL RT
100.00
ROAD FUND: ACE HARDWARE SU 47.46; ALL MAKES AUTO
SUPPLY SU 150.31; AUSSIE HY-
DRAULICS S 62.18; ARNOLD MO-
TOR SUPPLY/AUTO VALUE SU
1,288.12; BOSSELMAN E 561.85;
BROADFOOT SAND & GRAVEL G
20,559.00; CARQUEST AUTO
PARTS S 1,524.20; CUMMINS
SALES AND SERVICE S 650.12;
EAKES SU 16.80; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
30,000.00; FARM PLAN S
3,231.15; FARMERS CO-OP E
151.43; FASTENAL CO SU 196.03;
FRIESEN CHEVROLET S 246.00;
GARRETT TIRES & TREADS S
948.63; GLASS DOCTOR S 349.10;
INLAND TRUCK PARTS S
2,581.10; KACO SUPPLIES SU
2,465.00; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU
736.96; LAWSON PRODUCTS E
14,094.53; MARLATT MACHINE
SHOP S 88.14; MATHESON
TRI-GAS SU 250.72; MENARDS
SU 133.95; MID NEBRASKA AG-
GREGATE G 24,330.60; MIDWEST
SERVICE & SALES SU 1,000.00;
NMC INC E 6,169.21; PLATTE
VALLEY AUTO SU 17.85;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY TRAC-
TOR S 2,175.05; ROADRUNNER
TIRE S 120.00; SAHLING
KENWORTH SU 149.74; ROBERT
SHAFTO RE 262.70; MICK SHI-
ERS RE 164.98; T & F SAND AND
GRAVEL G 22,325.59; TRUCK
CENTER CO S 3,454.96; U.S.
BANK E 420.31; UNION PACIFIC
RAILROAD E 97.96; WILKE'S
TRUE VALUE SU 3.58; WPCI MC
76.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND:
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
44,350.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND: KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-
REAU E 44,200.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION: MIPS E 249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND:
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE
MC 186,449.27
VETERANS AID FUND: CO VET-
ERANS AID FUND E 1,654.09
WEED DISTRICT: CENTRAL
HYDRAULIC SU 58.50; EAKES SU
25.74; KELLY SUPPLY SU 66.65;
MENARDS SU 56.76; U.S. BANK E
281.99
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE:
CENTURYLINK S 13,409.50; CEN-
TURYLINK S 1,975.97; CENTU-
RYLINK S 1,011.89; FRONTIER S
1,523.60; FRONTIER COMMUNI-
CATIONS S 258.84; GEOCOMM S
13,539.00; LANGUAGE LINE SER-
VICES S 4.01;NE CENTRAL TELE-
PHONE S 109.99
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:49 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed following the quarterly jail
inspection until the regular meeting
at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August
13, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy31,t1
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Kenward Solutions,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE:
3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
July 18, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Larry E. Butler
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS
The Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District have a limited
area along the Platte River between
Lexington and Overton, Nebraska
available for lease for the 2019,
2020, and 2021 regular firearm and
January late antlerless deer hunting
seasons. The leases are on the Jef-
frey Island Habitat Area. The cost
of the lease is $500.00 per year
plus tax. Individuals interested in a
hunting lease may apply by submit-
ting your name, phone number, ad-
dress and email to David Zorn,
CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,
NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.
The deadline for all applications is
August 2, 2019. Leases will be
awarded by use of a random draw-
ing held on August 7, 2019.
ZNEZ Jy17,24,31
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK
SERVICE, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Pleas-
anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-
anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number, if any, is
802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-
ton, Nebraska 68866.
Dated: July 18, 2019.
Kyle Pritchard, Organizer
ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy24,25,26,27,29,30,31
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $195,300.00
executed by Marc Olson, a single
person, which was filed for record
on December 19, 2012 as Instru-
ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of
the Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,
2019:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼
of Section 12, Township 11
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the North-
east Corner of the Southeast ¼
of said Section 12 and assuming
the East line of said Southeast ¼
as bearing SOUTH and all bear-
ings contained herein are relative
thereto; thence SOUTH on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-
ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to
the left, concave southwesterly,
forming a central angle of 45° 09'
42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to
a point on the North line of said
Southeast ¼, said point being N
43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of
1117.4 feet from the previously
described point; thence S 89° 37'
57" E on the aforesaid North line
a distance of 775.0 feet to the
place of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ZNEZ Jy17,24,31,Ag7,14
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder at the Buffalo
County Courthouse in Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the
3rd day of September, 2019, at
1:30 p.m.:
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine
(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),
Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
all subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, and (3) easements, cove-
nants, restrictions, ordinances, and
resolutions of record which affect
the property.
The highest bidder will be re-
quired to deposit with the Trustee,
at the time of the sale, a cashier's
check in the amount of $10,000.00,
with the balance of the purchase
price required to be paid to the
Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on
the day of the sale, except that this
requirement shall be waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all applicable fees
and taxes, including documentary
stamp tax. This sale is made with-
out warranty as to title or condition
of the property.
TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,
A Nebraska
Banking Corporation, Trustee
By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
Fax: 308-236-7780
ZNEZ Jy24,31,Ag7,14,21
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Y&G
Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4314 Sunset
Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Northwest Regis-
tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530
S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is publishing.
ZNEZ Jy17,24,31