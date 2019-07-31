<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, INC.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

Sections 21-2,150 et. seq. of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, the undersigned corpo-

ration adopts the following Articles

of Amendment to its Articles of In-

corporation:

(1) The name of the corporation

was "Pleasanton Livestock Service,

Inc." but has now been changed to

"Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

(2) The following amendment to

the Articles of Incorporation was

adopted by the Corporation on July

15, 2019, in the manner prescribed

by the Nebraska Business Corpo-

ration Act:

"ARTICLE I

"NAME

 

"The name of the Corporation is

Pleasanton Seed Service, Inc."

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Donald L. Axmann, President

Diana S. Axmann, Secretary

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-

Basin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Wednes-

day August 14, at 1:00 p.m. Central

Time, at the Twin Platte Natural Re-

sources District Office, 111 South

Dewey Street, North Platte, Ne-

braska.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website:

www.dnr.nebraska.gov.Please

refer to the websites and phone

numbers listed below for further in-

formation.

CPNRD: http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD: http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD: http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD:

http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD: http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov

or phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail

melissa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

OF REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME FOR

BUZZ HARD GOLF

 

The applicant, AWGT Enter-

prises, L.L.C., 2804 West 35th

Street, Unit 19, Mailbox #7, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845 has applied

for registration of the trade name of

BUZZ HARD GOLF with the gen-

eral nature of the business being

embroidered golf apparel. The

trade name has been used in Ne-

braska since July 20, 2019. The

date of filing is July 25, 2019.

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Logan Wirth, deposes and says

that I am the Managing Member of

AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C. and I

have read and know the contents

of said statement, and verily be-

lieve the facts stated herein to be

true and correct.

LOGAN WIRTH,

Managing Member of

AWGT Enterprises, L.L.C.,

Applicant

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the July

9, 2019 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Higgins to ratify the following

July 19, 2019 bi-weekly payroll

claims processed by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 253,615.26; AMERICAN

FAMILY LIFE ASSURANCE E

1,169.15; RETIREMENT PLANS OF

AMERITAS R 41,992.29; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

100,997.00; FIRST CONCORD

BENEFITS E 3,758.76; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 86,096.94; KEAR-

NEY UNITED WAY E 106.67; MAD-

ISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I

1,261.92; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 633.22; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL GROUP R 1,175.00;

MIDLAND FUNDING E 119.23; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

355.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT CEN-

TER E 659.12; PRINCIPAL INSUR-

ANCE E 3,076.13; STATE OF NE-

BRASKA T 13,902.08; VISION

SERVICE INS E 765.11

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

53,780.78; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE ASSURANCE E 994.34; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS OF AMERITAS

R 8,472.78; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,634.00; FIRST CON-

CORD BENEFITS E 484.71; FIRST

NATIONAL BANK T 16,590.11;

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I

144.41; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE

INS I 96.93; NATIONWIDE RE-

TIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CENTER E 676.00;

PRINCIPAL INSURANCE E 830.10;

STATE OF NEBRASKA T 2,503.36;

VISION SERVICE INS E 202.87

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,657.88; RETIREMENT PLANS OF

AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 3.62; PRINCIPAL

INSURANCE E 30.50; STATE OF

NEBRASKA T 229.62

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to accept the County

Treasurer Semi-Annual report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the addi-

tion of pledged collateral for the

Buffalo County Treasurer at Ne-

braskaland National Bank in the

amount of $1,001,383.75. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Sheriff, Jail

and 911 Center Year End Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Sheriff Neil Miller was present for

the consideration of the 911 Sur-

charge Rate for Buffalo County.

Sheriff Miller reviewed the costs

and recommended to stay at the

current service surcharge rate of

$.75 per month. Moved by Klein

and seconded by Loeffelholz to ap-

prove the surcharge rate continuing

at the rate of $.75 with the follow-

ing Resolution 2019-22. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-22

A RESOLUTION

ESTABLISHING THE RATE OF

THE SERVICE SURCHARGE FOR

911 SERVICE COSTS FOR

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

WHEREAS, a governing body in-

curring costs for 911 service may

impose a uniform service surcharge

on each telephone number or func-

tional equivalent of service users

whose primary place of use is

within the governing body's 911

service area; and

WHEREAS, the County of Buffalo

has previously established desig-

nated 911 and enhanced 911 serv-

ice areas; and

WHEREAS, the County of Buffalo

incurs non-recurring or recurring

charges for the installation, mainte-

nance and operation of 911 ser-

vices; and

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners desires to

establish a uniform service sur-

charge on each telephone number

or functional equivalent of service

users whose primary place of use

is within the County of Buffalo's

designated 911 and enhanced 911

service areas commencing January

1, 2015 and continuing thereafter

until said surcharge is modified by

subsequent action; and

WHEREAS, the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners reviewed

the current service charge rate on

July 23, 2019.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED that a uniform service sur-

charge of $.75 per month on each

telephone number or functional

equivalent of service users whose

primary place of use is within Buf-

falo County's designated 911 and

enhanced 911 service areas will re-

main the same. Said surcharge

shall remain in effect until such

time as said surcharge is modified

by subsequent action of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners.

Emergency Manager Darrin Lewis

was present to review the Local

Emergency Operations Plan (LEOP)

for Buffalo County. The plan es-

tablishes guidelines relating to the

safety and security of the employ-

ees and citizens that work at or uti-

lize the physical buildings and

grounds of government owned fa-

cilities. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Reiter to accept the Lo-

cal Emergency Operations Plan

(LEOP) as presented with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2019-23. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-23

 

WHEREAS, the Board of Com-

missioners of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, pursuant to Nebraska Stat-

ute, is vested with the authority of

administering the affairs of Buffalo

County, Nebraska; and

WHEREAS, it has been deter-

mined that a Buffalo County Local

Emergency Operations Plan has

been developed in order to provide

for a coordinated response to a

disaster or emergency in Buffalo

County, the City of Kearney and

other cities and villages in Buffalo

County; and

WHEREAS, the Board of Com-

missioners of Buffalo County,

deems it advisable and in the best

interest of Buffalo County to ap-

prove said Local Emergency Oper-

ations Plan;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED by the Board of Commis-

sioners of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, that the Buffalo County Lo-

cal Emergency Operations Plan be,

and hereby is, approved.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. U.S.

Army Corps of Engineers Omaha

District and Nebraska Department

of Environmental Quality (NDEQ)

sent a public notice regarding the

City of Kearney's proposal to con-

struct a whitewater kayak course in

the North Channel of the Platte

River. Nebraska Emergency Man-

agement Agency sent a letter re-

garding the June 19, 2019 EM Per-

formance Grant desk review pro-

viding the results to ensure compli-

ance with the Department of

Homeland Security (DHS) and

NEMA grant regulations and re-

quirements. City of Kearney sent

the Planning Commission Agenda

for the July 19, 2019 meeting for

proposed changes in zoning. Ne-

braska Department of Transporta-

tion (NDOT) sent the monthly status

report update on the 42844 Poole

South project and NIRMA sent a

memorandum regarding notice of

the withdrawal of the Dakota

County Public Safety Service

Agency. Chairman McMullen called

on each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton arrived at 9:13 A.M.

Zoning

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Chad Dixon on behalf of Gordon

and Glenda Schroll for property de-

scribed as part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 34, Township 11 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1,

Schroll Acres Second Administra-

tive Subdivision. Stan Blackmore

with Miller and Associates was

present to review the application

and answer questions. No one else

addressed the Board and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:16 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Higgins to ap-

prove the Administrative Subdivi-

sion with the following Resolution

2019-24. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-24

 

WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed

surveyor with Miller and Associ-

ates, on behalf of Gordon and

Glenda Schroll hereinafter referred

to as "applicant" have filed for an

Administrative Subdivision to be

known as "SCHROLL ACRES SEC-

OND," with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now finds:

1. The proposed "SCHROLL AC-

RES SECOND, AN ADMINISTRA-

TIVE SUBDIVISION" is in the Agri-

cultural (AG) Zoning

District for Buffalo County, Ne-

braska and the size of the parcels

of real estate owned by the subdi-

viding entity after subdividing com-

plies with the minimum lot size of

this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Grove Road is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

east. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Pole Line Road is a county

maintained open public road that

abuts the proposed subdivision to

the south. The width of this road af-

ter dedication complies with the

minimum width standards required

by the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

5. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

6. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"SCHROLL ACRES SECOND, AN

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION",

being part of the Southeast ¼ of

the Southeast ¼ of Section 34,

Township 11 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Chad Dixon on

behalf of Dale and Jeannette

Taubenheim for property described

as part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter and part of

the Northeast Quarter of the South-

east Quarter of Section 27, Town-

ship 11 North, Range 17 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, to be

known as Lot 1, Taubenheim Acres

Administrative Subdivision. Stan

Blackmore reviewed the applica-

tion. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:17 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2019-25.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-25

 

WHEREAS, Chad Dixon, licensed

surveyor with Miller and Associ-

ates, on behalf of Dale and Jean-

nette Taubenheim hereinafter re-

ferred to as "applicant" have filed

for an Administrative Subdivision to

be known as "TAUBENHEIM AC-

RES," with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 23, 2019, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now finds:

1. The proposed "TAUBENHEIM

ACRES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION" is in the Agricultural

(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska and the size of

the parcels of real estate owned by

the subdividing entity after subdi-

viding complies with the minimum

lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Eagle Rd is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

east. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"TAUBENENHEIM ACRES, AN AD-

MINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION", be-

ing part of the Southeast ¼ of the

Northeast ¼ and part of the North-

east ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Sec-

tion 27, Township 11 North, Range

17 West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Final Plat filed

by Mitch Humphrey on behalf of

Bruners' Sand & Gravel Inc. (James

Bruner) for property described as a

Subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of Government

Lot 2, and part of accretion lands

deriving from and adjacent to Gov-

ernment Lot 1 and Government Lot

2 located in Section 24, Township

9 North, Range 13 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska to be known as

Bruner Lakeside Estates Second

Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey was

present to review the application.

No one else addressed the Board

and Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by

Klein and seconded by Morrow to

approve the Final Plat with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2019-26. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Mor-

row, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-26

 

WHEREAS, this Board has re-

ceived a request for Final Plat ap-

proval for Bruner Lakeside Estates

Second, and

WHEREAS, on January 14, 2014,

Resolution 2014-03, this Board ac-

cepted and approved the prelimi-

nary plat for 85th Street Deer

Country Estates.

WHEREAS, the plan of develop-

ment appears to be compliant with

Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-

lution, with the following sections

relaxed:

1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-

sion standards related to maximum

length of a cul-de-sac street (Se-

ction 4.03) and

2. Relaxation of 10' easements

around rear of lots 1 through 12,

Block 1 and Outlot B (Section 4.04)

and

3. Relaxation to maximum block

length (Section 4.06),

WHEREAS, the developer has

made various improvements upon

part of the land sought to be subdi-

vided, and

WHEREAS, the required mini-

mum improvements have been

completed on the land sought to

have final plat approval, and

WHEREAS, Shelton Road, which

is a section line open public road,

abuts the proposed subdivision on

its west side. The width of Eagle

Roost Place and Lakeside Drive,

after dedication complies with mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County's Subdivision

Resolution, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that Buffalo

County, on a final basis, approves

the proposed Bruner Lakeside Es-

tates Second, a subdivision being

part of Government Lot 1 and part

of Government Lot 2, and part of

Accretion land deriving from and

adjacent to Government Lot 1 and

Government Lot 2 containing 45.38

acres, more or less, in Section 24,

Township 9 North, Range 13 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister arrived at 9:25 A.M.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. The following citi-

zens addressed the Board about

the flooding damages in the City of

Gibbon and asked for help from

Buffalo County: Heather Jurgens,

Mike Montgomery, Mark Jurgens,

Nick Onate, Dan Mercer, Ron Rob-

inson, Faith Senoff, Dwight Bond,

Randy Skala, Marci Granados, Gib-

bon City Administrator Chris Rector

and Lee Power. Chairman

McMullen stated that the Board

would contact Central Platte NRD

and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:18 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the Assessor Val-

uation Change for Phyllis Broadfoot

parcel 580135000. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the 2019 As-

sessment Process report as pres-

ented by County Assessor Skinner.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the 3 Year

Plan of Assessment for Buffalo

County for the Years 2019, 2020

and 2021 as presented by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer for Good Samaritan So-

ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Dodge

Caravan, 2010 Dodge Caravan and

2008 Buck Dandy Hauler. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by

County Treasurer for Evangelical

Free Church on a 2012 Dodge

Pickup. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to approve the

Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-

dicated on the application by

County Treasurer for Evangelical

Lutheran Good Samaritan Village

(St. Luke's) on a 2010 Ford Cuta-

way Van, 2006 Ford F150 Pickup,

2014 Dodge Caravan and 2003

Dodge Caravan. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Reiter and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer for Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society (St Johns)

on a 2003 GMC pickup, 2013 Ford

Bus and a 2012 Dodge Caravan.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer for CHI Health Good Samari-

tan on a 2018 Chevrolet Express

Van. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer for Mother Hull Home on a

2005 Chevy Van and a 1998 Chrys-

ler Town & Country Van. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to enter into Ex-

ecutive Session at 10:37 A.M. for

pending litigation. In addition to the

Board members responding to roll

call, County Clerk Janice Giffin,

County Assessor Ether Skinner,

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

and Deputy County Attorney An-

drew Hoffmeister were present.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to move out of Executive

Session at 10:43 A.M. and resume

the open meeting. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to adjourn the Board of

Equalization and return to the regu-

lar meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 10:44 A.M. (The

Board of Equalization Property Val-

uation Determination Final Meeting

will resume at 1:00 P.M. today.)

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

July 2019 vendor claims as submit-

ted by the County Clerk. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:49 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed following the quarterly jail

inspection until the regular meeting

at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August

13, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Kenward Solutions,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE:

3508 3rd Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Matthew Kenward, 3508 3rd

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68845

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

July 18, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Larry E. Butler

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS

 

The Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District have a limited

area along the Platte River between

Lexington and Overton, Nebraska

available for lease for the 2019,

2020, and 2021 regular firearm and

January late antlerless deer hunting

seasons. The leases are on the Jef-

frey Island Habitat Area. The cost

of the lease is $500.00 per year

plus tax. Individuals interested in a

hunting lease may apply by submit-

ting your name, phone number, ad-

dress and email to David Zorn,

CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,

NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.

The deadline for all applications is

August 2, 2019. Leases will be

awarded by use of a random draw-

ing held on August 7, 2019.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PLEASANTON LIVESTOCK

SERVICE, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Pleas-

anton Livestock Service, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 802 North Cherry Street, Pleas-

anton, Nebraska 68866. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Kyle Pritchard, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number, if any, is

802 North Cherry Street, Pleasan-

ton, Nebraska 68866.

Dated: July 18, 2019.

Kyle Pritchard, Organizer

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $195,300.00

executed by Marc Olson, a single

person, which was filed for record

on December 19, 2012 as Instru-

ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of

the Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,

2019:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼

of Section 12, Township 11

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the North-

east Corner of the Southeast ¼

of said Section 12 and assuming

the East line of said Southeast ¼

as bearing SOUTH and all bear-

ings contained herein are relative

thereto; thence SOUTH on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-

ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to

the left, concave southwesterly,

forming a central angle of 45° 09'

42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to

a point on the North line of said

Southeast ¼, said point being N

43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of

1117.4 feet from the previously

described point; thence S 89° 37'

57" E on the aforesaid North line

a distance of 775.0 feet to the

place of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder at the Buffalo

County Courthouse in Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on the

3rd day of September, 2019, at

1:30 p.m.:

Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine

(9) and Ten (10), Block Four (4),

Fiala's Addition to the City of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

all subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, and (3) easements, cove-

nants, restrictions, ordinances, and

resolutions of record which affect

the property.

The highest bidder will be re-

quired to deposit with the Trustee,

at the time of the sale, a cashier's

check in the amount of $10,000.00,

with the balance of the purchase

price required to be paid to the

Trustee no later than 5:00 p.m. on

the day of the sale, except that this

requirement shall be waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all applicable fees

and taxes, including documentary

stamp tax. This sale is made with-

out warranty as to title or condition

of the property.

TOWN & COUNTRY BANK,

A Nebraska

Banking Corporation, Trustee

By: Larry E. Butler (#15355)

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

Fax: 308-236-7780

leb@tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Y&G

Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4314 Sunset

Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Northwest Regis-

tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530

S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is publishing.

 

