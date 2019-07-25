<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
DLLT, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is DLLT, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lynne Heiden,
2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 11, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
David Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Letitia Spencer
5960 Maple Road
Gibbon, NE 68840
Trevor Brown
13 West 30th
Kearney, NE 68847
Lynne Heiden
P.O. Box 97
Kearney, NE 68848
Lynne Heiden, Member
Heather Swanson-Murray
Attorney at Law
SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 2042
Kearney, NE 68848-2042
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PINK FITNESS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company (the
"Company"), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its designated office at
6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, and its registered agent is
Patrick Haddix. The Company was
organized for the purpose of en-
gaging in the transaction of any
lawful business and the perfor-
mance of any lawful activities that a
limited liability company may en-
gage in under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company was or-
ganized and commenced on the
1st day of July, 2019.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
JD & DS, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is JD & DS, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1406 West 50th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,
1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,
NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 11, 2019, and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jenna N. Derr
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
David M. Schanbacher
1406 West 50th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jenna N. Derr, Member
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller Board
of Trustees
July 11, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly meeting to order at
7:00 pm. in the Miller Community
Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,
Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen Rick
Bowie. The chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The minutes of the June meet-
ing were read. Hansen made the
motion to approve the minutes, se-
conded by Lourenco roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
to pay the claims totaling $4554.91
by Hansen, seconded by Lourenco
Roll call Motion passed 5 to 0.
Claims Frontier $61.69 phone, Buf-
falo County $147.29, law enforce-
ment, Terry Hansen, Ray Shields,
Jon Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$983.53, wages, Amy Graham
$586.66, wages, Marybelle Burge
$169.92, wages, Dawson Power
$1052.39, electricity, Prairie Hills
$59.95, internet, Kearney Hub
$44.41, legal, COOP $75.91,fuel,
John Deere $40.43, repairs, IRS
$779.54, 2nd qt taxes, Marybelle
$3.72, rags, State of NE $295.67,
sales tax, Dick Neben $73.80,
spray. Motion to receive and score
grant writer proposals by Hansen,
seconded by Lourenco. Roll call 5
to 0, motion passed. Motion to
award grant writer administrator
services to Miller & Associates by
Hansen, seconded by Lourenco,
roll call 5 to 0. Open Forum. Motion
to adjourn by Holmes, seconded by
Shields motion passed. Meeting
adjourned at 7:32.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-
venna, NE 68869.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas
Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,
Ravenna, NE 68869.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 8, 2019 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Nicholas Wroblewski
424 Kufus Avenue
Ravenna, NE 68869
Nicholas Wroblewski, Member
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
