<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

DLLT, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is DLLT, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2211 5th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lynne Heiden,

2211 5th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 11, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

David Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Letitia Spencer

5960 Maple Road

Gibbon, NE 68840

Trevor Brown

13 West 30th

Kearney, NE 68847

Lynne Heiden

P.O. Box 97

Kearney, NE 68848

Lynne Heiden, Member

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PINK FITNESS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company (the

"Company"), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its designated office at

6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, and its registered agent is

Patrick Haddix. The Company was

organized for the purpose of en-

gaging in the transaction of any

lawful business and the perfor-

mance of any lawful activities that a

limited liability company may en-

gage in under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company was or-

ganized and commenced on the

1st day of July, 2019.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

JD & DS, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is JD & DS, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1406 West 50th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jenna N. Derr,

1406 West 50th Street, Kearney,

NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 11, 2019, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jenna N. Derr

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

David M. Schanbacher

1406 West 50th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jenna N. Derr, Member

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller Board

of Trustees

July 11, 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly meeting to order at

7:00 pm. in the Miller Community

Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,

Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen Rick

Bowie. The chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The minutes of the June meet-

ing were read. Hansen made the

motion to approve the minutes, se-

conded by Lourenco roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

to pay the claims totaling $4554.91

by Hansen, seconded by Lourenco

Roll call Motion passed 5 to 0.

Claims Frontier $61.69 phone, Buf-

falo County $147.29, law enforce-

ment, Terry Hansen, Ray Shields,

Jon Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$983.53, wages, Amy Graham

$586.66, wages, Marybelle Burge

$169.92, wages, Dawson Power

$1052.39, electricity, Prairie Hills

$59.95, internet, Kearney Hub

$44.41, legal, COOP $75.91,fuel,

John Deere $40.43, repairs, IRS

$779.54, 2nd qt taxes, Marybelle

$3.72, rags, State of NE $295.67,

sales tax, Dick Neben $73.80,

spray. Motion to receive and score

grant writer proposals by Hansen,

seconded by Lourenco. Roll call 5

to 0, motion passed. Motion to

award grant writer administrator

services to Miller & Associates by

Hansen, seconded by Lourenco,

roll call 5 to 0. Open Forum. Motion

to adjourn by Holmes, seconded by

Shields motion passed. Meeting

adjourned at 7:32.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-

venna, NE 68869.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas

Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,

Ravenna, NE 68869.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 8, 2019 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Nicholas Wroblewski

424 Kufus Avenue

Ravenna, NE 68869

Nicholas Wroblewski, Member

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

