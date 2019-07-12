NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$14,500.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Freddie Leon, Eric
Leon, John Doe and Jane Doe, real
names unknown, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to the following described property:
$14,500.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 5,
2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 10, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,
VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Elisandro Cisneros,
John Doe and Jane Doe, real
names unknown, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to the following described property:
2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,
VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,
that the above vehicle were
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 20, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject vehicle is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on Monday, Sep-
tember 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., be-
fore the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Monday, July 20, 2019, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
MES FELLES, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Act, Mes Felles, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, hereby
gives its Notice of Amendment, to
wit:
1. The name of the Company
shall be:
Public House 22, L.L.C.
Dated: July 1, 2019.
Formerly Known As:
Mes Felles, L.L.C.
4214 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BALVERTH UNLIMITED,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Balverth Unlimited, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: July 8, 2019.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
ZNEZ Jy12,19,26
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 9, 2019
PRE-BID MEETING:
July 30, 2019
CLOSING DATE: August 8, 2019
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tom Smrdel
Fluvial Geomorphologist
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (970) 775-3355
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for excavation and placement of
41,900 CY of alluvial material from
a floodplain terrace into a river
channel near Lexington, NE.
P19-008: 2019 Sediment
Augmentation Project
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit:
Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
ZNEZ Jy12,13
<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF SUIT
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 19-117
CODY ALEXANDER,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RYAN BERENTES and
HALEY MITCHELL,
Defendants.
TO : Ryan Berentes and
Haley Mitchell
Defendants Named Above:
Take notice that you have been
sued by Plaintiff in the above enti-
tled Court and action for recovery
of the damages of $3207.15, the
amount alleged due pursuant to the
written lease agreement with the
Plaintiff; that unless you answer or
plead to the Complaint of Plaintiff
filed herein in said action within
thirty (30) days from the last date of
publication, the last date of publi-
cation being July 26, 2019, the al-
legations in said Complaint will be
taken as true, and Judgment will
be rendered against you in the sum
of $3207.15, plus costs and inter-
est.
DATED: July 3, 2019.
CODY ALEXANDER, Plaintiff,
By: Carla J. Alexander - #16504
Downing, Alexander & Wood
211 West 16th Street
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
(308) 236-7979
ZNEZ Jy12,19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,July
23, 2019 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Douglas
Trampe and Marla Trampe, hus-
band and wife, to rezone from Dis-
trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-
trict RR-2, Rural Residential District
(Intermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (6615 56th Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Douglas
Trampe and Marla Trampe, hus-
band and wife for the Final Plat for
Trampe Estates, a subdivision be-
ing part of the East Half of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 20,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
East Half of the Northwest Quarter
of Section 20, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615
56th Avenue)
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, for
an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Business Park to Light Industrial
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, to re-
zone from District BP/PD, Business
Park/Planned Development Overlay
District to District M-1, Limited In-
dustrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (3215 Global Drive
Place).
5. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, for
the Final Plat for Tech One Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Daniel L. Aschwege,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-98
Notice is hereby given that on
July 9, 2019, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, Diane L.
Carlson, whose mailing address is
2757 Docs Dr., Lincoln, NE 68507,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 12, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0050
Jack W. Besse #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 fax
ZNEZ Jy12,19,26
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Elite
Aesthetics, L.L.C., a Nebraska pro-
fessional limited liability company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 8 W. 56th Street,
Suite A-1, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, and for all other pur-
poses authorized by law, to the ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on July 2, 2019.
Its affairs shall be conducted by the
members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
company.
/s/ Erin Stickney, Organizer
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE
TO TRAVIS WIND:
You are hereby notified that
Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC, a
limited liability company, has filed a
Complaint in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, Case
No. CI 19-1152, in which it seeks to
obtain judgment against you for an
account owed to the Plaintiff in the
amount of $826.23, together with
interest and costs as provided by
law, and any other relief deemed
just and equitable by this Court,
plus publication costs. You are fur-
ther notified that you will be con-
sidered to be in default and the
court will proceed accordingly to
enter judgment against you on or
after August 12, 2019, unless an
appropriate written response is
filed with the Buffalo County Court
on or before August 12, 2019. De-
fendant's last known address was
617 Santa Fe St., Larned, KS.
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability
Company,
Plaintiff
BY Luke M. Simpson,
Its Attorneys
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
220 West 15th - Box 1685
Kearney, NE 68848
308-237-5187
ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Gile's
Smiles, LLC (the "Company") has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847. The registered agent of
the Company is Natalie Gile, 3020
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska June 6, 2019.
ZNEZ Jy12,19,26
<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF Irene Moore,
Deceased.
Estate No. PR19-91
Notice is hereby given that on
June 25, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that First Na-
tional Bank of Omaha, whose ad-
dress is 610 Allen Drive, Grand Is-
land, Nebraska 68803, was infor-
mally appointed by the Registrar as
Personal Representative of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 28, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar
Buffalo County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, NE 68848
John B. Lawless #25789
ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER
& BRANDT
Attorney for Applicant
P.O. Box 272
Minden, NE 68959
308-832-2150
ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12
NOTICE OF MEETING
KEARNEY REGIONAL
AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Kearney Regional
Airport Advisory Board of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held
at 5:30 p.m. on July 15, 2019 in the
Airport Manager's Office, 5145 Air-
port Road, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Kearney Regional Air-
port Advisory Board shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
NOTICE OF SPECIAL JOINT
BUDGET MEETING OF
KEARNEY CITY COUNCIL AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Joint Budget Meeting of
the Kearney City Council and the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners will be held in the Peterson
Senior Activity Center, 2020 West
11th Street, Kearney, Nebraska, at
4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2019 which
meeting will be open to the public.
An Agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, and at the Office of the
County Clerk at the Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Buffalo County Board of Equali-
zation will meet for the purpose of
reviewing the referee recommen-
dation on the property valuation
protests and making a final deter-
mination on the following dates:
July 18 at 9:00 a.m., July 19 and
July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and July 23,
2019 at 1:00 p.m. These meetings
will be held in the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners Board
Room located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of
KATHERINE J. GILBERT,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-96
Notice is hereby given that on
June 28, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kather-
ine J. Lentz, whose address is 810
S. Kimball, Grand Island, NE
68801, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 5, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
PREPARED BY:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd St., Suite 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: The Lighthouse
Foursquare Church
Name of Applicant: International
Church of the Foursquare
Gospel
Address: 1910 W. Sunset Blvd.
Ste 200
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Applicant is: Corporation
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed: California
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 5/22/97
General nature of business:
Church, charitable,
benevolent, religious,
eleemosynary, missionary
& educational
Adam Davidson,
Corporate Secretary
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, July 9, 2019 the Kearney City
Council passed and approved ac-
cording to law and adopted the fol-
lowing ordinances to be published
in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8353 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Standards) for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the South Half of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (8765 17th Ave-
nue)
Ordinance No. 8355 rezoning
from District M-1, Limited Industrial
District to District M-1/PD, Limited
Industrial/Planned Development
Overlay District for property de-
scribed as Lot 3, Fuller and Daley
First Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (North of 16th Street and
12th Avenue)
Ordinance No. 8356 vacating an
access easement being the east 40
feet of Lot 1, Fuller and Daley First
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
Ordinance No. 8357 vacating Lot
3, Fuller and Daley First Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Ordinance No. 8358 vacating Lot
9, Block 1, Fuller and Daley Sec-
ond Addition, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska
Ordinance No. 8359 transferring
and continuing of existing Condi-
tional Use Permit to co-locate tele-
communications equipment for
wireless communications on prop-
erty zoned District Ag, Agricultural
District and described as part of
the Northwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter and the north five ac-
res of the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter all located in
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska lying
west of the railroad tracks (1711
East 39th Street) granted on Janu-
ary 28, 2014 by Ordinance No.
7855A from Commnet Wireless
(Tisdale Nebraska, LLC) to New
Cingular Wireless PCS dba AT&T
Ordinance No. 8360 repealing
Ordinance No. 7855A granting a
Conditional Use Permit to
Commnet Wireless co-locate tele-
communications equipment for
wireless communications on prop-
erty zoned District AG, Agricultural
District and described as part of
the Northwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter and the north five ac-
res of the Southwest Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter all located in
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska lying
west of the railroad tracks (1711
East 39th Street)
Ordinance No. 8361 amending
several sections of Article 2 "Build-
ing Code Generally" and Article 3
""Amendments" of Chapter 9
"Public Works" of the Code of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska as fol-
lows: amend Section 9-204
"Advisory Note" to adopt the Inter-
national Residential Code, 2018
Edition and the International Build-
ing Code, 2018 Edition; amend
Section 9-210 "International Build-
ing Code; Adoption" to adopt the
International Residential Code,
2018 Edition and the International
Building Code, 2018 Edition;
amend Section 9-211 "International
Property Maintenance Code;
Adopted" to adopt the International
Property Maintenance Code, 2018
Edition; amend Section 9-301
"International Building Code;
Amendments" to adopt and make
amendments to the International
Building Code, 2018 Edition;
amend Section 9-302 "International
Residential Code; Amendments" to
adopt and make amendments to
the International Residential Code,
2018 Edition
Ordinance No. 8362 amending
formatting errors in the following
sections of the Code of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska as follows: (a)
Section 15-102 "Site Development
Regulations" of Chapter 15
"District AG, Agricultural District" to
remove the asterisk from Minimum
Lot Area and Note; (b) Section
16-102 "Site Development Regula-
tions" of Chapter 16 "District RR-1,
Rural Residential District (Rural
Standards)" to add the minimum lot
width (feet) that was excluded in er-
ror from a previous code amend-
ment ordinance and remove the re-
move asterisk from the Note; (c)
Section 18-101 "Purpose" of
Chapter 18 "District RR-2, Rural
Residential District (Intermediate
Standards)" to remove language
that was excluded in error from a
previous code amendment ordi-
nance; (d) Section 18-102 "Site De-
velopment Regulations" of Chapter
18 "District RR-2, Rural Residential
District (Intermediate Standards)"
to remove the asterisk from the
Note
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
July 18, 2019 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF PAUL D. GORDON,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-95
Notice is hereby given that on
June 28, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Chris-
tina C. Albers, whose address is
3216 Avenue E, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Sept.
5, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O.Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE OF CREATION OF
PAVING IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT NO. 2019-1000
ORDINANCE NO. 8350
Notice is hereby given that the
President and Council of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-
nance No. 8350 created Paving Im-
provement District No. 2019-1000
which shall consist of the following
described real estate, to-wit: A
tract of land being a part of Yanney
Avenue, a part of Lot 3 of E.K. and
Mary Yanney Heritage Park Sec-
ond, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, and a part of Government
Lot 3 all in Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and more particularly described as
follows: Referring to the Northeast
corner of the Northwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
10, and assuming the East line of
said Northwest Quarter of the
Northeast Quarter and the East line
of Government Lot 3 of said Sec-
tion 10 as bearing S 01°00'27" W
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S
01°00'27" W on said East line of
the Northwest Quarter of the North-
east Quarter and on said East line
of Government Lot 3 of Section 10
a distance of 2551.81 feet to the
ACTUAL POINT OF BEGINNING;
thence S 88°59'33" E a distance of
266.50 feet; thence S 01°00'27" W
a distance of 248.84 feet to the ge-
ographic centerline of the opposing
banks of the North Channel of the
Platte River; thence N 88°02'59" W
on said geographic centerline a
distance of 53.32 feet; thence S
55°22'52" W continuing on said ge-
ographic centerline a distance of
95.77 feet; thence S 68°15'59" W
continuing on said geographic cen-
terline a distance of 21.67 feet;
thence N 77°07'52" W continuing
on said geographic centerline a
distance of 117.87 feet; thence N
53°43'09" W continuing on said ge-
ographic centerline a distance of
54.84 feet; thence N 60°21'07" W
continuing on said geographic cen-
terline a distance of 22.10 feet;
thence N 84°20'14" W continuing
on said geographic centerline a
distance of 27.52 feet; thence N
52°26'33" W continuing on said ge-
ographic centerline a distance of
25.82 feet; thence S 80°59'26" W
continuing on said geographic cen-
terline a distance of 17.49 feet;
thence N 72°01'17" W continuing
on said geographic centerline a
distance of 91.25 feet; thence N
87°31'24" W continuing on said ge-
ographic centerline a distance of
70.89 feet; thence S 78°40'32" W
continuing on said geographic cen-
terline a distance of 7.24 feet;
thence N 01°00'27" E a distance of
203.16 feet; thence S 88°59'33" E a
distance of 299.50 feet to the Point
of Beginning, containing 3.31 Ac-
res, more or less, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
The street to be improved in said
district by paving, curbing, drain-
ing, including storm sewers, and in-
cidental work is all of Yanney Ave-
nue from the northwest corner of
Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney Herit-
age Park Second, thence easterly
250 feet to the northeast corner of
Lot 3, thence southerly 248.84 feet
to the South line of Lot 3, thence
598.54 feet westerly to the south-
west corner of Government Lot 3 in
Section 10, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West, thence northerly
203.16 feet to the northwest corner
of Government Lot 3, thence east-
erly 316 feet to the northwest cor-
ner of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney
Heritage Park Second, and includ-
ing all lots and lands abutting
thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
If the owners of record title repre-
senting more than fifty percent
(50%) of the front footage of the
property abutting any continuous
or extended street, cul-de-sac or
alley of the district and who were
such owners at the time the ordi-
nance creating such district was
published, shall file with the City
Clerk within twenty (20) days of the
first publication of this Notice writ-
ten objections to the improvements
of said district, said work shall not
be done in said district under said
ordinance and said ordinance shall
be repealed. If objections are not
filed against said district in such
time and manner, the President and
Council shall forthwith proceed to
construct the improvements.
The public is also hereby notified
that Paving Improvement District
No. 2019-1000, created by Ordi-
nance No. 8350 is subject to lim-
ited referendum for a period of
thirty (30) days after the first publi-
cation of this Notice and that, after
the expiration of said thirty (30)
days, Paving Improvement District
No. 2019-1000 and any measures
related to it, will not be subject to
any further right of referendum.
This Notice is first published on
June 28, 2019.
Copies of Ordinance No. 8350,
as published in pamphlet form by
authority of the City Council, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, July 23, 2019,
at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
Board Room located at 1512 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a Bruner
Lakeside Estates Second filed by
Buffalo Surveying Corp. on behalf
of Bruners’ Sand & Gravel, Inc. for
property described as part of Gov’t
Lot 1 & part of Gov’t Lot 2, and part
of Accretion land deriving from and
adjacent to Gov’t Lot 1 & Gov’t Lot
2 located in Section 24, Township
9 North, Range 13 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian., Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Complete legal
description on file with Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk but
may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6,
2019 from qualified pre-engineered
building manufacturers or con-
struction companies in order to es-
tablish a contract to provide and in-
stall a pre-engineered metal build-
ing (PEMB) at the Kearney Regional
Airport, located at 4865 Airport
Road, Kearney, Nebraska.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions regard-
ing this Request for Proposals,
please contact Eric Hellriegel at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
N O T I C E
Notice is hereby given that the
City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on
the 25th day of June, 2019, pass
Ordinance No. 8351 authorizing
and directing the sale of the follow-
ing-described real estate located in
Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Com-
pute North NE05, LLC, a Delaware
Limited Liability Company,to-wit: a
tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows: Referring to an aluminum
cap at the Northwest corner of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29
and assuming the North line of said
Northwest Quarter as bearing S
89°26'00" E and all bearings con-
tained herein are relative thereto;
thence S 89°26'00" E on said North
line of the Northwest Quarter a dis-
tance of 1348.85 feet to the North-
east corner of Tech One First Sub-
division, a subdivision being part of
the North Half of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County Nebraska;
thence continuing S 89°26'00" E on
said North line of the Northwest
Quarter a distance of 958.73 feet to
the Northwest corner of a tract of
land Deeded to Nebraska Public
Power District in a Warranty Deed
recorded in Deed Book 204, Page
308 in the Buffalo County Register
of Deeds Office; thence S
00°34'16" W on the West line of
said tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District a dis-
tance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8" Re-
bar w/cap at the Southwest corner
of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-
braska Public Power District;
thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with
the East line of said Northwest
Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to
a 5/8" rebar w/cap and the AC-
TUAL POINT OF BEGINNING;
thence continuing S 00°04'12" W
parallel with said East line of the
Northwest Quarter a distance of
469.70 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence N 89°26'00" W parallel with
said North line of the Northwest
Quarter a distance of 469.70 feet to
a 5/8" rebar w/cap; thence N
00°04'12" E parallel with said East
line of the Northwest Quarter a dis-
tance of 409.70 feet to a 5/8" rebar
w/cap; thence Northeasterly on a
non-tangent curve to the Left, hav-
ing a central angle of 89°30'12", a
radius of 60.00 feet, an arc length
of 93.73 feet, and a chord bearing
of N 45°19'06" E a distance of
84.48 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;
thence S 89°26'00" E parallel with
said North line of the Northwest
Quarter a distanced of 409.70 feet
to the Point of Beginning, contain-
ing 5.00 acres more or less, all in
Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be
known as Lot 2, Tech One Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the North Half of the North-
west Quarter of Section 29, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West, of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, subject to approval and re-
cording of the final plat for Tech
One Second Subdivision, a subdi-
vision being part of the North Half
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska).
Conveyance of the said tract of
real estate shall be by Warranty
Deed, upon payment of a consider-
ation of Seventy Five Thousand
Dollars ($75,000.00) to the City for
said tract. Said sale will be com-
pleted thirty (30) days from and af-
ter the approval and publication, in
pamphlet form of Ordinance No.
8351, namely: from June 26, 2019,
unless an objection of remon-
strance to such sale, signed by le-
gal electors thereof equal in num-
ber to thirty percent (30%) of the
electors of the City voting at the
last regular municipal election be
filed with the City Clerk on or be-
fore July 25, 2019.
By order of the City Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
June 25, 2019.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on July 23, 2019 at 9:15
A.M. at the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners room, located at
1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Chad Dixon on behalf of Gordon
and Glenda Schroll for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section
34, Township 11N, Range 16W, of
the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, NE, to be known as Lot 1
Schroll Acres Second Administra-
tive Subdivision. Complete de-
scription is on file with Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
STEVEN W. ENGEN,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-89
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Adjudication of In-
testacy, Determination of Heirs,
Removal and Appointment of Per-
sonal Representative has been filed
herein and is set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at 16th & Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on
Aug. 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
Jack W. Besse, #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue,
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, NE 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE
In the Count Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Estate of Steven W. Engen,
Deceased
Case No. PR 19-89
Notice is hereby given that on
June 25, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate for said
Decedent and that Lisa Engen of
207 W. 35th St., Kearney, NE
68845 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 28, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Court
1512 2nd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Lee E. Greenwald NSBA #25103
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
3423 2nd Avenue, Suite 9
Kearney, NE 68847
Tel: (308) 455-1046
Fax: (308) 455-1049
E-mail:
Attorney
ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on July 23, 2019 at 9:15
A.M. at the Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners room, located at
1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Chad Dixon on behalf of Dale and
Jeannette Taubenheim for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ and
part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of
Section 27, Township 11N, Range
17W, of the 6th Principal Meridian,
Buffalo County, NE, to be known
as Lot 1 Taubenheim Acres Admin-
istrative Subdivision. Complete de-
scription is on file with Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy12,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
THOMAS R. CANDY SR,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-92
Notice is hereby given that on
June 27, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Laura S.
Candy-Pcolar, whose address is
271 Perkinsville Rd., Highland, NY
12528-2149, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before September 5, 2019, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
WaddleChvatal, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Wad-
dleChvatal, LLC, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The address of the initial
designated office of the Company
is 2107 12th Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The name and ad-
dress of the registered agent for
service of process is Michael
Echternacht, 2610 Woods Blvd,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68502. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any and all busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19