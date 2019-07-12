 

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$14,500.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Freddie Leon, Eric

Leon, John Doe and Jane Doe, real

names unknown, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to the following described property:

 

$14,500.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 5,

2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Wednesday, July 10, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,

VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Elisandro Cisneros,

John Doe and Jane Doe, real

names unknown, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to the following described property:

 

2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,

VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,

 

 

that the above vehicle were

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 20, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject vehicle is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on Monday, Sep-

tember 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., be-

fore the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Monday, July 20, 2019, or

be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

MES FELLES, L.L.C.

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Act, Mes Felles, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, hereby

gives its Notice of Amendment, to

wit:

1. The name of the Company

shall be:

Public House 22, L.L.C.

Dated: July 1, 2019.

Formerly Known As:

Mes Felles, L.L.C.

4214 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BALVERTH UNLIMITED,

L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Balverth Unlimited, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: July 8, 2019.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

REQUEST DATE: July 9, 2019

PRE-BID MEETING:

July 30, 2019

CLOSING DATE: August 8, 2019

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tom Smrdel

Fluvial Geomorphologist

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (970) 775-3355

smrdelt@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this

IFB to solicit bids from contractors

for excavation and placement of

41,900 CY of alluvial material from

a floodplain terrace into a river

channel near Lexington, NE.

P19-008: 2019 Sediment

Augmentation Project

 

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit:

https://www.platte

riverprogram.org/

Contractors/Pages/

OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

 

 

ZNEZ Jy12,13

NOTICE OF SUIT

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 19-117

 

CODY ALEXANDER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RYAN BERENTES and

HALEY MITCHELL,

Defendants.

 

TO : Ryan Berentes and

Haley Mitchell

Defendants Named Above:

Take notice that you have been

sued by Plaintiff in the above enti-

tled Court and action for recovery

of the damages of $3207.15, the

amount alleged due pursuant to the

written lease agreement with the

Plaintiff; that unless you answer or

plead to the Complaint of Plaintiff

filed herein in said action within

thirty (30) days from the last date of

publication, the last date of publi-

cation being July 26, 2019, the al-

legations in said Complaint will be

taken as true, and Judgment will

be rendered against you in the sum

of $3207.15, plus costs and inter-

est.

DATED: July 3, 2019.

 

CODY ALEXANDER, Plaintiff,

By: Carla J. Alexander - #16504

Downing, Alexander & Wood

211 West 16th Street

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

(308) 236-7979

 

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,July

23, 2019 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Douglas

Trampe and Marla Trampe, hus-

band and wife, to rezone from Dis-

trict AG, Agricultural District to Dis-

trict RR-2, Rural Residential District

(Intermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (6615 56th Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Douglas

Trampe and Marla Trampe, hus-

band and wife for the Final Plat for

Trampe Estates, a subdivision be-

ing part of the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 20,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

East Half of the Northwest Quarter

of Section 20, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (6615

56th Avenue)

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, for

an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Business Park to Light Industrial

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, to re-

zone from District BP/PD, Business

Park/Planned Development Overlay

District to District M-1, Limited In-

dustrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (3215 Global Drive

Place).

5. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, for

the Final Plat for Tech One Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Daniel L. Aschwege,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-98

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 9, 2019, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, Diane L.

Carlson, whose mailing address is

2757 Docs Dr., Lincoln, NE 68507,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 12, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0050

Jack W. Besse #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

jwbesse@frontiernet.net

 

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Elite

Aesthetics, L.L.C., a Nebraska pro-

fessional limited liability company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 8 W. 56th Street,

Suite A-1, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, and for all other pur-

poses authorized by law, to the ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on July 2, 2019.

Its affairs shall be conducted by the

members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

company.

/s/ Erin Stickney, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE

 

TO TRAVIS WIND:

 

You are hereby notified that

Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC, a

limited liability company, has filed a

Complaint in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, Case

No. CI 19-1152, in which it seeks to

obtain judgment against you for an

account owed to the Plaintiff in the

amount of $826.23, together with

interest and costs as provided by

law, and any other relief deemed

just and equitable by this Court,

plus publication costs. You are fur-

ther notified that you will be con-

sidered to be in default and the

court will proceed accordingly to

enter judgment against you on or

after August 12, 2019, unless an

appropriate written response is

filed with the Buffalo County Court

on or before August 12, 2019. De-

fendant's last known address was

617 Santa Fe St., Larned, KS.

 

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability

Company,

Plaintiff

BY Luke M. Simpson,

Its Attorneys

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

220 West 15th - Box 1685

Kearney, NE 68848

308-237-5187

 

ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Gile's

Smiles, LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847. The registered agent of

the Company is Natalie Gile, 3020

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska June 6, 2019.

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

ESTATE OF Irene Moore,

Deceased.

Estate No. PR19-91

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 25, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that First Na-

tional Bank of Omaha, whose ad-

dress is 610 Allen Drive, Grand Is-

land, Nebraska 68803, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

Personal Representative of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 28, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales, Registrar

Buffalo County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, NE 68848

John B. Lawless #25789

ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER

& BRANDT

Attorney for Applicant

P.O. Box 272

Minden, NE 68959

308-832-2150

minden@kleinbrewster.com

 

ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12

NOTICE OF MEETING

KEARNEY REGIONAL

AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Kearney Regional

Airport Advisory Board of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska, will be held

at 5:30 p.m. on July 15, 2019 in the

Airport Manager's Office, 5145 Air-

port Road, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Kearney Regional Air-

port Advisory Board shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE OF SPECIAL JOINT

BUDGET MEETING OF

KEARNEY CITY COUNCIL AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Joint Budget Meeting of

the Kearney City Council and the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners will be held in the Peterson

Senior Activity Center, 2020 West

11th Street, Kearney, Nebraska, at

4:00 p.m. on July 16, 2019 which

meeting will be open to the public.

An Agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, and at the Office of the

County Clerk at the Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Buffalo County Board of Equali-

zation will meet for the purpose of

reviewing the referee recommen-

dation on the property valuation

protests and making a final deter-

mination on the following dates:

July 18 at 9:00 a.m., July 19 and

July 22 at 8:30 a.m. and July 23,

2019 at 1:00 p.m. These meetings

will be held in the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners Board

Room located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

Estate of

KATHERINE J. GILBERT,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-96

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 28, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kather-

ine J. Lentz, whose address is 810

S. Kimball, Grand Island, NE

68801, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 5, 2019, or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

PREPARED BY:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd St., Suite 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevin@lauritsenlaw.com

 

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: The Lighthouse

Foursquare Church

Name of Applicant: International

Church of the Foursquare

Gospel

Address: 1910 W. Sunset Blvd.

Ste 200

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Applicant is: Corporation

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed: California

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 5/22/97

General nature of business:

Church, charitable,

benevolent, religious,

eleemosynary, missionary

& educational

Adam Davidson,

Corporate Secretary

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, July 9, 2019 the Kearney City

Council passed and approved ac-

cording to law and adopted the fol-

lowing ordinances to be published

in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8353 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-1, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Standards) for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the South Half of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (8765 17th Ave-

nue)

Ordinance No. 8355 rezoning

from District M-1, Limited Industrial

District to District M-1/PD, Limited

Industrial/Planned Development

Overlay District for property de-

scribed as Lot 3, Fuller and Daley

First Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (North of 16th Street and

12th Avenue)

Ordinance No. 8356 vacating an

access easement being the east 40

feet of Lot 1, Fuller and Daley First

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

Ordinance No. 8357 vacating Lot

3, Fuller and Daley First Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Ordinance No. 8358 vacating Lot

9, Block 1, Fuller and Daley Sec-

ond Addition, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska

Ordinance No. 8359 transferring

and continuing of existing Condi-

tional Use Permit to co-locate tele-

communications equipment for

wireless communications on prop-

erty zoned District Ag, Agricultural

District and described as part of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter and the north five ac-

res of the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter all located in

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska lying

west of the railroad tracks (1711

East 39th Street) granted on Janu-

ary 28, 2014 by Ordinance No.

7855A from Commnet Wireless

(Tisdale Nebraska, LLC) to New

Cingular Wireless PCS dba AT&T

Ordinance No. 8360 repealing

Ordinance No. 7855A granting a

Conditional Use Permit to

Commnet Wireless co-locate tele-

communications equipment for

wireless communications on prop-

erty zoned District AG, Agricultural

District and described as part of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter and the north five ac-

res of the Southwest Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter all located in

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska lying

west of the railroad tracks (1711

East 39th Street)

Ordinance No. 8361 amending

several sections of Article 2 "Build-

ing Code Generally" and Article 3

""Amendments" of Chapter 9

"Public Works" of the Code of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska as fol-

lows: amend Section 9-204

"Advisory Note" to adopt the Inter-

national Residential Code, 2018

Edition and the International Build-

ing Code, 2018 Edition; amend

Section 9-210 "International Build-

ing Code; Adoption" to adopt the

International Residential Code,

2018 Edition and the International

Building Code, 2018 Edition;

amend Section 9-211 "International

Property Maintenance Code;

Adopted" to adopt the International

Property Maintenance Code, 2018

Edition; amend Section 9-301

"International Building Code;

Amendments" to adopt and make

amendments to the International

Building Code, 2018 Edition;

amend Section 9-302 "International

Residential Code; Amendments" to

adopt and make amendments to

the International Residential Code,

2018 Edition

Ordinance No. 8362 amending

formatting errors in the following

sections of the Code of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska as follows: (a)

Section 15-102 "Site Development

Regulations" of Chapter 15

"District AG, Agricultural District" to

remove the asterisk from Minimum

Lot Area and Note; (b) Section

16-102 "Site Development Regula-

tions" of Chapter 16 "District RR-1,

Rural Residential District (Rural

Standards)" to add the minimum lot

width (feet) that was excluded in er-

ror from a previous code amend-

ment ordinance and remove the re-

move asterisk from the Note; (c)

Section 18-101 "Purpose" of

Chapter 18 "District RR-2, Rural

Residential District (Intermediate

Standards)" to remove language

that was excluded in error from a

previous code amendment ordi-

nance; (d) Section 18-102 "Site De-

velopment Regulations" of Chapter

18 "District RR-2, Rural Residential

District (Intermediate Standards)"

to remove the asterisk from the

Note

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

July 18, 2019 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF PAUL D. GORDON,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-95

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 28, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Chris-

tina C. Albers, whose address is

3216 Avenue E, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Sept.

5, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O.Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF CREATION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT NO. 2019-1000

ORDINANCE NO. 8350

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

President and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, have by Ordi-

nance No. 8350 created Paving Im-

provement District No. 2019-1000

which shall consist of the following

described real estate, to-wit: A

tract of land being a part of Yanney

Avenue, a part of Lot 3 of E.K. and

Mary Yanney Heritage Park Sec-

ond, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, and a part of Government

Lot 3 all in Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and more particularly described as

follows: Referring to the Northeast

corner of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

10, and assuming the East line of

said Northwest Quarter of the

Northeast Quarter and the East line

of Government Lot 3 of said Sec-

tion 10 as bearing S 01°00'27" W

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S

01°00'27" W on said East line of

the Northwest Quarter of the North-

east Quarter and on said East line

of Government Lot 3 of Section 10

a distance of 2551.81 feet to the

ACTUAL POINT OF BEGINNING;

thence S 88°59'33" E a distance of

266.50 feet; thence S 01°00'27" W

a distance of 248.84 feet to the ge-

ographic centerline of the opposing

banks of the North Channel of the

Platte River; thence N 88°02'59" W

on said geographic centerline a

distance of 53.32 feet; thence S

55°22'52" W continuing on said ge-

ographic centerline a distance of

95.77 feet; thence S 68°15'59" W

continuing on said geographic cen-

terline a distance of 21.67 feet;

thence N 77°07'52" W continuing

on said geographic centerline a

distance of 117.87 feet; thence N

53°43'09" W continuing on said ge-

ographic centerline a distance of

54.84 feet; thence N 60°21'07" W

continuing on said geographic cen-

terline a distance of 22.10 feet;

thence N 84°20'14" W continuing

on said geographic centerline a

distance of 27.52 feet; thence N

52°26'33" W continuing on said ge-

ographic centerline a distance of

25.82 feet; thence S 80°59'26" W

continuing on said geographic cen-

terline a distance of 17.49 feet;

thence N 72°01'17" W continuing

on said geographic centerline a

distance of 91.25 feet; thence N

87°31'24" W continuing on said ge-

ographic centerline a distance of

70.89 feet; thence S 78°40'32" W

continuing on said geographic cen-

terline a distance of 7.24 feet;

thence N 01°00'27" E a distance of

203.16 feet; thence S 88°59'33" E a

distance of 299.50 feet to the Point

of Beginning, containing 3.31 Ac-

res, more or less, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

The street to be improved in said

district by paving, curbing, drain-

ing, including storm sewers, and in-

cidental work is all of Yanney Ave-

nue from the northwest corner of

Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney Herit-

age Park Second, thence easterly

250 feet to the northeast corner of

Lot 3, thence southerly 248.84 feet

to the South line of Lot 3, thence

598.54 feet westerly to the south-

west corner of Government Lot 3 in

Section 10, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West, thence northerly

203.16 feet to the northwest corner

of Government Lot 3, thence east-

erly 316 feet to the northwest cor-

ner of Lot 3, E.K. and Mary Yanney

Heritage Park Second, and includ-

ing all lots and lands abutting

thereon, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

If the owners of record title repre-

senting more than fifty percent

(50%) of the front footage of the

property abutting any continuous

or extended street, cul-de-sac or

alley of the district and who were

such owners at the time the ordi-

nance creating such district was

published, shall file with the City

Clerk within twenty (20) days of the

first publication of this Notice writ-

ten objections to the improvements

of said district, said work shall not

be done in said district under said

ordinance and said ordinance shall

be repealed. If objections are not

filed against said district in such

time and manner, the President and

Council shall forthwith proceed to

construct the improvements.

The public is also hereby notified

that Paving Improvement District

No. 2019-1000, created by Ordi-

nance No. 8350 is subject to lim-

ited referendum for a period of

thirty (30) days after the first publi-

cation of this Notice and that, after

the expiration of said thirty (30)

days, Paving Improvement District

No. 2019-1000 and any measures

related to it, will not be subject to

any further right of referendum.

This Notice is first published on

June 28, 2019.

Copies of Ordinance No. 8350,

as published in pamphlet form by

authority of the City Council, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk, City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, July 23, 2019,

at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

Board Room located at 1512 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a Bruner

Lakeside Estates Second filed by

Buffalo Surveying Corp. on behalf

of Bruners’ Sand & Gravel, Inc. for

property described as part of Gov’t

Lot 1 & part of Gov’t Lot 2, and part

of Accretion land deriving from and

adjacent to Gov’t Lot 1 & Gov’t Lot

2 located in Section 24, Township

9 North, Range 13 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian., Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Complete legal

description on file with Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk but

may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6,

2019 from qualified pre-engineered

building manufacturers or con-

struction companies in order to es-

tablish a contract to provide and in-

stall a pre-engineered metal build-

ing (PEMB) at the Kearney Regional

Airport, located at 4865 Airport

Road, Kearney, Nebraska.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this Request for Proposals,

please contact Eric Hellriegel at

ehellriegel@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

N O T I C E

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

City of Kearney, Nebraska did, on

the 25th day of June, 2019, pass

Ordinance No. 8351 authorizing

and directing the sale of the follow-

ing-described real estate located in

Buffalo County, Nebraska, to Com-

pute North NE05, LLC, a Delaware

Limited Liability Company,to-wit: a

tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: Referring to an aluminum

cap at the Northwest corner of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29

and assuming the North line of said

Northwest Quarter as bearing S

89°26'00" E and all bearings con-

tained herein are relative thereto;

thence S 89°26'00" E on said North

line of the Northwest Quarter a dis-

tance of 1348.85 feet to the North-

east corner of Tech One First Sub-

division, a subdivision being part of

the North Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West, of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County Nebraska;

thence continuing S 89°26'00" E on

said North line of the Northwest

Quarter a distance of 958.73 feet to

the Northwest corner of a tract of

land Deeded to Nebraska Public

Power District in a Warranty Deed

recorded in Deed Book 204, Page

308 in the Buffalo County Register

of Deeds Office; thence S

00°34'16" W on the West line of

said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District a dis-

tance of 432.78 feet to a 5/8" Re-

bar w/cap at the Southwest corner

of said tract of land Deeded to Ne-

braska Public Power District;

thence S 00°04'12" W parallel with

the East line of said Northwest

Quarter a distance of 49.25 feet to

a 5/8" rebar w/cap and the AC-

TUAL POINT OF BEGINNING;

thence continuing S 00°04'12" W

parallel with said East line of the

Northwest Quarter a distance of

469.70 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence N 89°26'00" W parallel with

said North line of the Northwest

Quarter a distance of 469.70 feet to

a 5/8" rebar w/cap; thence N

00°04'12" E parallel with said East

line of the Northwest Quarter a dis-

tance of 409.70 feet to a 5/8" rebar

w/cap; thence Northeasterly on a

non-tangent curve to the Left, hav-

ing a central angle of 89°30'12", a

radius of 60.00 feet, an arc length

of 93.73 feet, and a chord bearing

of N 45°19'06" E a distance of

84.48 feet to a 5/8" rebar w/cap;

thence S 89°26'00" E parallel with

said North line of the Northwest

Quarter a distanced of 409.70 feet

to the Point of Beginning, contain-

ing 5.00 acres more or less, all in

Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be

known as Lot 2, Tech One Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the North Half of the North-

west Quarter of Section 29, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West, of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, subject to approval and re-

cording of the final plat for Tech

One Second Subdivision, a subdi-

vision being part of the North Half

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska).

Conveyance of the said tract of

real estate shall be by Warranty

Deed, upon payment of a consider-

ation of Seventy Five Thousand

Dollars ($75,000.00) to the City for

said tract. Said sale will be com-

pleted thirty (30) days from and af-

ter the approval and publication, in

pamphlet form of Ordinance No.

8351, namely: from June 26, 2019,

unless an objection of remon-

strance to such sale, signed by le-

gal electors thereof equal in num-

ber to thirty percent (30%) of the

electors of the City voting at the

last regular municipal election be

filed with the City Clerk on or be-

fore July 25, 2019.

By order of the City Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

June 25, 2019.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on July 23, 2019 at 9:15

A.M. at the Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners room, located at

1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Chad Dixon on behalf of Gordon

and Glenda Schroll for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section

34, Township 11N, Range 16W, of

the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, NE, to be known as Lot 1

Schroll Acres Second Administra-

tive Subdivision. Complete de-

scription is on file with Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

STEVEN W. ENGEN,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-89

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Adjudication of In-

testacy, Determination of Heirs,

Removal and Appointment of Per-

sonal Representative has been filed

herein and is set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at 16th & Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on

Aug. 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Damon T. Bahensky, #15340

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

Jack W. Besse, #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441

 

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE

In the Count Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

Estate of Steven W. Engen,

Deceased

Case No. PR 19-89

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 25, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate for said

Decedent and that Lisa Engen of

207 W. 35th St., Kearney, NE

68845 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 28, 2019 or be forever

barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Court

1512 2nd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Lee E. Greenwald NSBA #25103

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

3423 2nd Avenue, Suite 9

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: (308) 455-1046

Fax: (308) 455-1049

E-mail:

lgreenwald@brunerfrank.com

Attorney

 

ZNEZ Je28,Jy5,12

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on July 23, 2019 at 9:15

A.M. at the Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners room, located at

1512 Central Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Chad Dixon on behalf of Dale and

Jeannette Taubenheim for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ and

part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of

Section 27, Township 11N, Range

17W, of the 6th Principal Meridian,

Buffalo County, NE, to be known

as Lot 1 Taubenheim Acres Admin-

istrative Subdivision. Complete de-

scription is on file with Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ Jy12,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

THOMAS R. CANDY SR,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-92

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 27, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Laura S.

Candy-Pcolar, whose address is

271 Perkinsville Rd., Highland, NY

12528-2149, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before September 5, 2019, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

WaddleChvatal, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Wad-

dleChvatal, LLC, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The address of the initial

designated office of the Company

is 2107 12th Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The name and ad-

dress of the registered agent for

service of process is Michael

Echternacht, 2610 Woods Blvd,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68502. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any and all busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19