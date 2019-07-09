NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN
& WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
COONS SALOON, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
COONS SALOON, LLC a Nebraska
limited liability company has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska:
I. NAME OF COMPANY:
The name of the limited liability
company is: COONS SALOON,
LLC
II. INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office in the State of Nebraska is:
211 N. CHURCH ST., ELM CREEK,
NE 68836.
III. INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS
The name and street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
agent for service of process of the
company is: KELLY COONS, 211
N. CHURCH ST., ELM CREEK, NE
68836.
ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,
NEBRASKA
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of Elm
Creek, Nebraska, will at its meeting
beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday,
July 25, 2019 at the Elm Creek Vil-
lage Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue, hold public hearings
on the following:
Public Hearing - Substandard
and Blight Study - Proposed CRA
Area #1- The purpose of the hear-
ing is to obtain public comment on
whether the real estate described
in this notice (CRA Area #1) should
be declared substandard and
blighted pursuant to the Nebraska
Community Development Law. A
study (Study) has been compiled to
determine if the proposed CRA
Area #1 qualifies as substandard
and blighted and to forward a rec-
ommendation on the study to the
Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed
CRA Area #1 is the following is the
description of the designated area
within Village of Elm Creek:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
The Study and a map of the
Study Area are available from the
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-
braska.
All interested parties shall be
afforded at such public hearing a
reasonable opportunity to ex-
press their views regarding these
items.
ZNEZ Jy9,16
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Maplewood Acres
Name of Applicant: Karen Shundoff
Address: 10470 Elm Rd, Kearney,
NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: May 15, 2019
General nature of business:
Home decor retail
Karen Shundoff
ZNEZ Jy9,t1
SANITARY IMPROVEMENT
DISTRICT #3,
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SALE OF PROPERTY
Sealed bids will be received by
the Sanitary Improvement District
#3 of Buffalo County, Nebraska, at
the office of the Clerk, 11 Cotton-
wood Place, Kearney, NE 68847
until 2:00 p.m. on July 15, 2019, for
the sale of property legally de-
scribed as: Lot 31, Block 1, Glen-
wood Estates, an Addition to the
Southwest Quarter of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Bids must be for the cash pur-
chase at closing of this property.
The Sanitary Improvement District
#3 will accept only those sealed
bids, either hand delivered or re-
ceived via US Mail or other com-
mercial carrier at the above ad-
dress. Items transmitted by facsim-
ile or electronically will not be ac-
cepted.
Purchaser of this parcel will be
responsible for installing a culvert
for drainage and a driveway access
from the roadway.
The Sanitary Improvement Dis-
trict #3 reserves the right to reject
any or all bids and to waive any ir-
regularities or informalities in any
bid received, and to accept any bid
which is deemed most favorable to
the Sanitary Improvement District
#3, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated on the Bid Form.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened.
If you have any questions regard-
ing this invitation to bid, please
contact John Boersma, Clerk, at
(308) 627-2805.
ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
Tanker 13, L.L.C. (the “Company”)
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The des-
ignated office of the Company is
1703 E. 41st Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Keith
Smith, 1703 E. 41st Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
Company was formed on June 20,
2019.
ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Western Inn South
Name of Applicant: Hariom, LLC
Address: 510 3rd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 12-12-2018
General nature of business:
Motel Operation
Bhikhabhai Chaudhari
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Je9,t1