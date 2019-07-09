NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN

& WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

COONS SALOON, LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

COONS SALOON, LLC a Nebraska

limited liability company has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska:

I. NAME OF COMPANY:

The name of the limited liability

company is: COONS SALOON,

LLC

II. INITIAL DESIGNATED OFFICE

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office in the State of Nebraska is:

211 N. CHURCH ST., ELM CREEK,

NE 68836.

III. INITIAL AGENT & ADDRESS

The name and street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

agent for service of process of the

company is: KELLY COONS, 211

N. CHURCH ST., ELM CREEK, NE

68836.

ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Planning Commission of Elm

Creek, Nebraska, will at its meeting

beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday,

July 25, 2019 at the Elm Creek Vil-

lage Center located at 535 West

Boyd Avenue, hold public hearings

on the following:

Public Hearing - Substandard

and Blight Study - Proposed CRA

Area #1- The purpose of the hear-

ing is to obtain public comment on

whether the real estate described

in this notice (CRA Area #1) should

be declared substandard and

blighted pursuant to the Nebraska

Community Development Law. A

study (Study) has been compiled to

determine if the proposed CRA

Area #1 qualifies as substandard

and blighted and to forward a rec-

ommendation on the study to the

Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed

CRA Area #1 is the following is the

description of the designated area

within Village of Elm Creek:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

The Study and a map of the

Study Area are available from the

Village Center located at 535 West

Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-

braska.

All interested parties shall be

afforded at such public hearing a

reasonable opportunity to ex-

press their views regarding these

items.

 

 

ZNEZ Jy9,16

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Maplewood Acres

Name of Applicant: Karen Shundoff

Address: 10470 Elm Rd, Kearney,

NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: May 15, 2019

General nature of business:

Home decor retail

 

Karen Shundoff

ZNEZ Jy9,t1

SANITARY IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT #3,

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

SALE OF PROPERTY

 

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the Sanitary Improvement District

#3 of Buffalo County, Nebraska, at

the office of the Clerk, 11 Cotton-

wood Place, Kearney, NE 68847

until 2:00 p.m. on July 15, 2019, for

the sale of property legally de-

scribed as: Lot 31, Block 1, Glen-

wood Estates, an Addition to the

Southwest Quarter of Section 14,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Bids must be for the cash pur-

chase at closing of this property.

The Sanitary Improvement District

#3 will accept only those sealed

bids, either hand delivered or re-

ceived via US Mail or other com-

mercial carrier at the above ad-

dress. Items transmitted by facsim-

ile or electronically will not be ac-

cepted.

Purchaser of this parcel will be

responsible for installing a culvert

for drainage and a driveway access

from the roadway.

The Sanitary Improvement Dis-

trict #3 reserves the right to reject

any or all bids and to waive any ir-

regularities or informalities in any

bid received, and to accept any bid

which is deemed most favorable to

the Sanitary Improvement District

#3, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated on the Bid Form.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened.

If you have any questions regard-

ing this invitation to bid, please

contact John Boersma, Clerk, at

(308) 627-2805.

ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Tanker 13, L.L.C. (the “Company”)

has been organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The des-

ignated office of the Company is

1703 E. 41st Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Keith

Smith, 1703 E. 41st Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on June 20,

2019.

ZNEZ Je25,Jy2,9

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name: Western Inn South

Name of Applicant: Hariom, LLC

Address: 510 3rd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 12-12-2018

General nature of business:

Motel Operation

Bhikhabhai Chaudhari

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Je9,t1