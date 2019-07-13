PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 9, 2019
PRE-BID MEETING:
July 30, 2019
CLOSING DATE: August 8, 2019
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tom Smrdel
Fluvial Geomorphologist
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (970) 775-3355
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this
IFB to solicit bids from contractors
for excavation and placement of
41,900 CY of alluvial material from
a floodplain terrace into a river
channel near Lexington, NE.
P19-008: 2019 Sediment
Augmentation Project
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit:
Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
ZNEZ Jy12,13
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Sunrise Street Improvements -
Bid A, Water/Sewer. Sealed bids
will be received by the Village
Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue, Elm
Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm lo-
cal time on July 24, 2019. Sealed
bids will then be publicly opened
and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
construction of approx. 550 ft of 8"
sanitary sewer, 520 ft. of 6" water
main, seeding and associated
work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Street Superin-
tendent, (308) 455-1152
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$40.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternatives are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk
ZNEZ Jy6,13,20
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Bruce L. Hahn, a single person,
State of Nebraska Acting
Through the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue, Royle Irriga-
tion, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, Jane and
John Doe, Real and True Names
Unknown, and any and all per-
sons claiming any right, title or
interest to:
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Buffalo County, Nebraska
is Plaintiff and Bruce L. Hahn, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI18-611,
the following-described real estate:
A: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 11,
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County Nebraska, AND
B: Lot 8, Lund's Addition to
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances. The two par-
cels will be sold separately.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of August
2019 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chasers are required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 p.m.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of July, 2019.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3