 

Heather Swanson-Murray

Attorney at Law

SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC

P.O. Box 2042

Kearney, NE 68848-2042

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PINK FITNESS, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company (the

"Company"), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its designated office at

6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, and its registered agent is

Patrick Haddix. The Company was

organized for the purpose of en-

gaging in the transaction of any

lawful business and the perfor-

mance of any lawful activities that a

limited liability company may en-

gage in under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company was or-

ganized and commenced on the

1st day of July, 2019.

ZNEZ Jy11,18,25

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-

venna, NE 68869.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Nicholas

Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,

Ravenna, NE 68869.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on July 8, 2019 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Nicholas Wroblewski

424 Kufus Avenue

Ravenna, NE 68869

Nicholas Wroblewski, Member

ZNEZ Jy11,18,25