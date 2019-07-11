Heather Swanson-Murray
Attorney at Law
SWANSON MURRAY LAW, LLC
P.O. Box 2042
Kearney, NE 68848-2042
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PINK FITNESS, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Pink Fitness, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company (the
"Company"), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its designated office at
6112 Avenue T, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, and its registered agent is
Patrick Haddix. The Company was
organized for the purpose of en-
gaging in the transaction of any
lawful business and the perfor-
mance of any lawful activities that a
limited liability company may en-
gage in under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company was or-
ganized and commenced on the
1st day of July, 2019.
ZNEZ Jy11,18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SILVERSTAR A&W, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Silverstar A&W, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 424 Kufus Avenue, Ra-
venna, NE 68869.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Nicholas
Wroblewski, 424 Kufus Avenue,
Ravenna, NE 68869.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on July 8, 2019 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Nicholas Wroblewski
424 Kufus Avenue
Ravenna, NE 68869
Nicholas Wroblewski, Member
ZNEZ Jy11,18,25