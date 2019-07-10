NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Kash
Plastics, LLC, is organized under
the laws of Nebraska.
The initial designated office and
mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The name and address of the ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-
ney, NE 68847
The company is not organized to
render a professional service.
Thomas A. Emerton
Attorney at Law
For Kash Plastics, LLC
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Kelly R Howell and Car-
rie I Howell, dated June 29, 2010,
and recorded on June 30, 2010,
Document No. 2010-4173 in the
Office of the Recorder of Deeds,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the un-
dersigned Successor Trustee will
on August 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM,
at the West Door by the Main Foyer
of the Buffalo County, Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska, sell at public
vendue to the highest bidder for
cash:
Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town
of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, commonly known as 602
2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 3, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 218664).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Lone Tree Equine
Massage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company. The Company
commenced on June 26, 2019 and
its duration is perpetual. Its regis-
tered office is at 304 W. 26th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska and the
registered agent at that address is
Andrea Wood. The general nature
of the business to be transacted is
to engage in any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 26th day of June,
2019.
/s/ Andrea E. Wood
Member and Manager.
Justin M. Daake, #25581
DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC
PO Box 188
Oxford, NE 68967
(308) 824-3646
LEGAL NOTICE FOR
NAME CHANGE OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. CI19-271
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Beth Ellen Sothan
(minor child's current
full name)
Notice is hereby given that on the
24th day of June, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Beth Ellen Sothan to Seth Ellen
Sothan.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the
16th day of August, 2019 at 11:30
a.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the minor
child's name will be changed from
that of Beth Ellen Sothan to Seth
Ellen Sothan.
Date: 6/24/2019
Susan E. Sothan
506 E. 51st St.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Daly Life Fitness
Name of Applicant: Anna Daly
Address: 88 Lacrosse Dr Apt 701
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 05/31/2019
General nature of business:
Personal Training &
Nutrition Consulting
Anna Daly,
Applicant
or Legal Representative
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that Gile
Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The number of
shares authorized to be issued by
the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-
dress of the initial registered office
is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 and the name of
the registered agent at such ad-
dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
CLINE WILLIAMS
WRIGHT JOHNSON &
OLDFATHER, L.L.P.
233 South 13th Street,
Suite 1900
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
Heldt, McKeone & Copley
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned Limited Liability Com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska.
The name of the Company is
POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC
and the initial designated office of
the limited liability company is 415
N. Church St., P.O. Box 175, Elm
Creek, Nebraska 68836. The initial
designated agent is James L.
Poulson, 415 N. Church St., P.O.
Box 175, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
Limited Liability Company may be
organized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The Company commenced exist-
ence on the 27th day of June, 2019
which is the date of the filing of the
Certificate of Organization with the
Secretary of State, and shall have
perpetual existence.
The affairs of the Company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the Operating
Agreement.
POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC
