 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Kash

Plastics, LLC, is organized under

the laws of Nebraska.

The initial designated office and

mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The name and address of the ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-

ney, NE 68847

The company is not organized to

render a professional service.

Thomas A. Emerton

Attorney at Law

For Kash Plastics, LLC

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Kelly R Howell and Car-

rie I Howell, dated June 29, 2010,

and recorded on June 30, 2010,

Document No. 2010-4173 in the

Office of the Recorder of Deeds,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the un-

dersigned Successor Trustee will

on August 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM,

at the West Door by the Main Foyer

of the Buffalo County, Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska, sell at public

vendue to the highest bidder for

cash:

Lot 8, Block 10, Original Town

of Gibbon, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, commonly known as 602

2nd Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 3, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 218664).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Lone Tree Equine

Massage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company. The Company

commenced on June 26, 2019 and

its duration is perpetual. Its regis-

tered office is at 304 W. 26th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska and the

registered agent at that address is

Andrea Wood. The general nature

of the business to be transacted is

to engage in any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 26th day of June,

2019.

/s/ Andrea E. Wood

Member and Manager.

Justin M. Daake, #25581

DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC

PO Box 188

Oxford, NE 68967

(308) 824-3646

justin.daake@daakelaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE FOR

NAME CHANGE OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. CI19-271

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Beth Ellen Sothan

(minor child's current

full name)

Notice is hereby given that on the

24th day of June, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Beth Ellen Sothan to Seth Ellen

Sothan.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. B, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE, on the

16th day of August, 2019 at 11:30

a.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the minor

child's name will be changed from

that of Beth Ellen Sothan to Seth

Ellen Sothan.

Date: 6/24/2019

Susan E. Sothan

506 E. 51st St.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Daly Life Fitness

Name of Applicant: Anna Daly

Address: 88 Lacrosse Dr Apt 701

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 05/31/2019

General nature of business:

Personal Training &

Nutrition Consulting

Anna Daly,

Applicant

or Legal Representative

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Gile

Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The number of

shares authorized to be issued by

the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-

dress of the initial registered office

is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 and the name of

the registered agent at such ad-

dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON &

OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

233 South 13th Street,

Suite 1900

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned Limited Liability Com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska.

The name of the Company is

POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC

and the initial designated office of

the limited liability company is 415

N. Church St., P.O. Box 175, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836. The initial

designated agent is James L.

Poulson, 415 N. Church St., P.O.

Box 175, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

Limited Liability Company may be

organized under the laws of Ne-

braska.

The Company commenced exist-

ence on the 27th day of June, 2019

which is the date of the filing of the

Certificate of Organization with the

Secretary of State, and shall have

perpetual existence.

The affairs of the Company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the Operating

Agreement.

POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC

