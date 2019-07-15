INVITATION TO BID
RE: Kearney Public Schools -
Kearney High School Addition
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition.
The project is located at 2702
West 11th Street in Kearney and
consists of four (4) separate addi-
tions to the existing Kearney High
School building. Each two (2) story
addition is approximately 800
square feet in foot print. The struc-
ture is steel frame to support the
bar joist and metal deck floor and
roof structure. Both first floor and
second floor are cast-in-place con-
crete. The exterior walls are to be
metal frame with masonry and
metal panel cladding. Roof to be an
EPDM system. Windows are alumi-
num framed storefront. Interior
doors metal frame and wood slab.
Interior Mech closets with heat
pumps to serve the new additions
and required electrical systems as
well as site development adjacent
new additions.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Finance Director, Kear-
ney Public Schools, located within
the Administration Building, 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Bids can be mailed to the
attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or
delivered in person prior to the time
established for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of con-
struction is August 19, 2019 with
overall project completion sched-
uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed
work sequence is included in SEC-
TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This
schedule is intended to be a gen-
eral guideline to all prospective bid-
ders for your understanding of the
anticipated phasing and comple-
tion dates that needs to be re-
flected in your bid. It is anticipated
that work may need to occur out-
side of normal school hours, in-
cluding evenings, weekends, and
school breaks. Following the
awarding of contracts to the
sub-contractors with BD Con-
struction, the successful sub-co-
ntractors input will be requested for
the review of the overall project
schedule.
The work consists of furnishing
all labor, materials and equipment
necessary to complete all work re-
quired for the bid scopes for Kear-
ney Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition as shown on the
drawings and described in the
specifications prepared by the Ar-
chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design
Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The
scopes of work in include:
Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-
olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;
Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel
Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air
Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;
Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV
Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;
Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs
& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display
Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal
Panels Casework (Supply); Case-
work (Install); Fire Suppression;
Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-
munications
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location
beginning on July 2, 2019:
Standard Digital Imaging
4424 So. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68137
402-592-1292
Bid Document Information may
be obtained online from:
Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-
ard Share;
The following information may be
obtained and viewed:
1. Instructions to Bidders
2. Bid Form
3. Specifications Table of
Contents
4. Section 01 1000 Work
Sequence
5. Addendums
6. Construction Drawings
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING.
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.
Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service, 309 W.
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dard Share -
Construction Industry Center -
www.construction
iSqFt - www.isqft.com
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,
Hot Springs, AR 71913,
800-393-6343
Phelps County Development Cor-
poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies
of plans and specifications may be
obtained from Standard Digital Im-
aging after April 16th upon pay-
ment of a $150.00 deposit for each
set. The deposit will be refunded
upon return of the plans and speci-
fications in good condition within
15 days after the bid opening date
if a bid is submitted, or if plans are
returned 7 days prior to the bid
date if a bid is not submitted.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This
Subcontract Agreement is avail-
able for review at BD's office,
209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Big Papa Lighting, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska with a desig-
nated office located at 1122 West
22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The
Registered Office of the company
is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE
68845 and the Registered Agent at
such address is Everett Aistrope.
The affairs of the Company are to
be managed by its member.
Everett Aistrope, Manager
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
EY, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is EY,
L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3423
2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 3423
2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Nathan T. Bru-
ner.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 26th day of June,
2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
PUBLIC NOTICE:
Industrial Towers West LLC is
proposing to build a 150-foot
Self-Support Telecommunications
Tower. Anticipated lighting applica-
tion is medium intensity dual
red/white strobes. The site location
is in the vicinity of Jefferson Street,
Heartwell, Kearney County, Ne-
braska 68945 (40° 34' 19.15" North
and 98° 47' 25.82" West). The Fed-
eral Communications Commission
(FCC) Antenna Structure Registra-
tion (ASR, Form 854) filing number
is A1130237.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS -
Interested persons may review the
application
(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications)
by entering the filing number. Envi-
ronmental concerns may be raised
by filing a Request for Environmen-
tal Review
(www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental
request) and online filings are
strongly encouraged. The mailing
address to file a paper copy is:
FCC Requests for Environmental
Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445
12th Street SW, Washington, DC
20554.
Public comments regarding po-
tential effects on historic properties
may be submitted within 30 days
from the date of this publication to:
Ms. Jessica Engelbart, Terracon,
15080 A Circle, Omaha, NE68144;
402-330-2202;
jessica.engelbart@terracon.com.
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,
NEBRASKA
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of Elm
Creek, Nebraska, will at its meeting
beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday,
July 25, 2019 at the Elm Creek Vil-
lage Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue, hold public hearings
on the following:
Public Hearing - Substandard
and Blight Study - Proposed CRA
Area #1- The purpose of the hear-
ing is to obtain public comment on
whether the real estate described
in this notice (CRA Area #1) should
be declared substandard and
blighted pursuant to the Nebraska
Community Development Law. A
study (Study) has been compiled to
determine if the proposed CRA
Area #1 qualifies as substandard
and blighted and to forward a rec-
ommendation on the study to the
Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed
CRA Area #1 is the following is the
description of the designated area
within Village of Elm Creek:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
The Study and a map of the
Study Area are available from the
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-
braska.
All interested parties shall be
afforded at such public hearing a
reasonable opportunity to ex-
press their views regarding these
items.
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF JULY 9, 2019
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance &
Resolution can be viewed at the
Village Office during regular busi-
ness hours. All proceedings were
taken while the convened meeting
was open to the All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the attend-
ance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,
Zack Rasmussen Absent: Candi
Lewis Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Pat gave the maintenance re-
port. Maintenance Department
needs a new air compressor to run
the mosquito sprayer and other
equipment. Eichholz moved and
Rasmussen seconded to purchase
an air compressor. Yes: Eichholz,
Rasmussen, Tracy & Stubbs Ab-
sent: Lewis No: none MC
Leora reported on delinquent
Utility bills.
Eichholz moved and Rasmussen
seconded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, bank statement, and Reso-
lution No. 2019-R-4, employee
benefits, on the consent agenda.
Yes: Eichholz, Rasmussen, Tracy&
Stubbs Absent: Lewis No: none
MC
Rasmussen moved and Eichholz
seconded to approve the 15 month
CD Special with interest rate of
2.25% for item # 11 from the con-
sent agenda, CD 48384, CD 47740,
CD 47741, CD 48443. CD 48442 &
CD 48463 Yes: Rasmussen,
Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs, Absent:
Lewis, No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund-
$8,797.60, Street Fund- $3,403.60
Water Fund- $4,084.72, Sewer
Fund- $1,944.87 Cemetery
Fund-$339.11 Bond Fund-$15.00,
Gross payroll $7,898.88 IRS taxes
$2,077.54 NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax
$463.39 State of NE SWH $988.91
State of NE unempl tax-$4.54 In-
tuit- Payroll $6.39 Dawson Public
Power- electricity $1,597.95 Black-
Hills Energy-natural gas -$70.41
Buffalo Co. Sheriff-contract
$147.29 Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-Mower $24.93 Frontier-tel-
ephone $112.12& $60.72 Hand
Machining-UPS water tests $51.22
Leora Hofmann-reim mileage &
Conf. expenses $437.65 Jelinek
Ace Hardware-supplies $34.99
Kearney Hub-publish $130.79
Menards-sup $130.32 Municipal
Code-Svc $75.00 American Legion
$42.60 NE Public Health Lab-water
tests $775.00 NE Rural Water As-
soc. dues $125.00 NMPP-utility
sup $123.38 One Call-locates
$3.84 Pleasanton Irrig.-supplies
$24.80 Quill-supplies $296.30 Ra-
venna Sanitation-Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,064.75 Janet Rowl-
ing-services $2,575.00 NE State
Treas-Dog license $65.88 Trotter
Fertilizer-spray $125.00 Trotter
Service-fuel $351.33 Town &
Country Bank-fees $15.00 Select
Sprayers-supplies $98.22 Village of
Pleasanton-filing $28.00
Verizon-cell $94.56 Cemetery
Fund: Trotters Service-fuel $42.17
Buffalo Outdoor Power-supp $6.58
Chairman Stubbs opened the
public hearing at 7:13 p.m. to con-
sider the Special Use permit for
Lance Gunderson. The public hear-
ing was closed at 7:15 p.m.
Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-
conded the approval of the special
use permit. Yes: Tracy, Rasmus-
sen, Eichholz, Stubbs Absent:
Lewis No: none MC
Tracy moved & Rasmussen se-
conded the approval of a building
permit for Lance Gunderson. Yes:
Tracy, Rasmussen, Eichholz,
Stubbs Absent: Lewis No: none
MC
Eichholz introduced Ordinance
No. 2019-O-3 entitled:
An ordinance of the Village of
Pleasanton, Nebraska, to establish
and fix the salaries and compensa-
tion for the appointed offices and
employees of the Village of Pleas-
anton, Nebraska, from and after
July 1, 2019 and continuing until
otherwise changed by ordinance;
to provide for the repeal of any or-
dinances in conflict herewith; and
to provide for the publication or
posting and effective date of the
ordinance.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded that the statutory rule re-
quiring that the Ordinance be read
by title on three different days be
suspended. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,
Rasmussen, Stubbs, Absent: Lewis
No: none MC
The Chairman declared the mo-
tion carried and said statutory rules
suspended.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2019-O-3 was read by title and it
was moved by Eichholz and se-
conded by Tracy that Ordinance
No. 2019-O-3 be passed and
adopted. The Chairman stated that
the question was: "Shall Ordinance
No. 2019-O-3 be passed and
adopted?" The yes and no were
called upon the question as stated
and a vote was as follows: Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen,
Stubbs, Absent: Lewis No: none.
MC
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2019-O-3 duly passed and
adopted. A true, correct and com-
plete copy of said ordinance is
posted in three public places and
can be viewed at the Village Office
during business hours.
No action taken on the Highway
Community sign as no Lion's club
member was present. Item moved
to August agenda.
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded the approval of hiring Miller
& Associates to assess the flood
damaged streets. Yes: Tracy,
Eichholz, Rasmussen, Stubbs Ab-
sent: Lewis, No: none MC
Pat is to get bids to see what it
will cost to clean out the drainage
ditch that goes east of Walnut
Street.
The Board decided to wait until
next year to armor coat any streets.
With no other business to dis-
cuss,Stubbsadjourned the meeting
at 8:20 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
Leora Hofmann
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
June 14, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly meeting to order at
7:00pm. in the Miller Community
Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,
Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen
present Rick Bowie absent. The
chairman acknowledged the open
meeting laws, which are posted in
the community hall. The minutes of
the May meeting were read. Han-
sen made the motion to approve
the minutes, seconded by Lou-
renco roll call vote was 4 to 0, mo-
tion passed. Motion by to pay the
claims totaling $5118.46 by
Holmes, seconded by Hansen Roll
call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims
Frontier $146.21 phone, Buffalo
County $148, law enforcement,
Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon
Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$692.63, wages, Amy Graham
$586.66, wages, Marybelle Burge
$147.76, wages, Dawson Power
$1065.62, electricity, Prairie Hills
$50, internet, Kearney Hub $33.53,
legal, DHHS $15, test, COOP
$122.90, Double R Irrigation
$911.69, concrete, Jim's Trenching
$718.49, water line, Tye & Rowling
$130, legal, Ace Irrigation $100.50,
pipe, Glen Nichols $44.47, sealant,
State of NE $25, unemployment.
Motion for Village of Miller & Miller
Volunteer Fire Dept. to transfer Lot
17, Block 26, OT of Miller, Buffalo
County NE to Bradley R. Schroeder
& Joanie L. Schroeder by Hansen,
seconded by Lourenco. Roll call,
motion passed 4 to 0. Motion by
Hansen for Bradley R. Schroeder &
Joanie L. Schroeder to transfer Lot
3, Block 26, OT Miller, Buffalo
County NE to Village of Miller Ne-
braska, seconded by Lourenco.
Roll call 4 to 0, motion passed. Mo-
tion to accept the warranty deed on
lot 3, Block 26, OT Miller by Han-
sen, seconded by Lourenco. Roll
call 4 to 0, motion passed. Open
Forum. Motion to adjourn by Han-
sen, seconded by Lourenco. Roll
call 4 to 0, motion passed. Meeting
adjourned at 7:32.
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PERFORMANCE HEMP
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Per-
formance Hemp Development,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box
636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Jennifer N.
Rowling, whose address is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE68848-0636
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,
NEBRASKA VILLAGE BOARD
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that the
Village Board of Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, will at its meeting beginn-
ing at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25,
2019 at the Elm Creek Village Cen-
ter located at 535 West Boyd Ave-
nue, hold public hearings on the
following:
Public Hearing - Substandard
and Blight Study - Proposed CRA
Area #1- The purpose of the hear-
ing is to obtain public comment on
whether the real estate described
in this notice (CRA Area #1) should
be declared substandard and
blighted pursuant to the Nebraska
Community Development Law. A
study (Study) has been compiled to
determine if the proposed CRA
Area #1 qualifies as substandard
and blighted and to forward a rec-
ommendation on the study to the
Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed
CRA Area #1 is the following de-
scription of the designated area
within Village of Elm Creek:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
The Study and a map of the
Study Area are available from the
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-
braska.
All interested parties shall be
afforded at such public hearing a
reasonable opportunity to ex-
press their views regarding these
items.
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR
& BOUTIQUE, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Slog-
gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
and its registered agent and ad-
dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335
12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by statute
or law and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized and
commenced on July 9, 2019.
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, NE 68848-1685
ZNEZ Jy15,22,29