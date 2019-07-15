 

INVITATION TO BID

 

RE: Kearney Public Schools -

Kearney High School Addition

Kearney, Nebraska

 

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition.

The project is located at 2702

West 11th Street in Kearney and

consists of four (4) separate addi-

tions to the existing Kearney High

School building. Each two (2) story

addition is approximately 800

square feet in foot print. The struc-

ture is steel frame to support the

bar joist and metal deck floor and

roof structure. Both first floor and

second floor are cast-in-place con-

crete. The exterior walls are to be

metal frame with masonry and

metal panel cladding. Roof to be an

EPDM system. Windows are alumi-

num framed storefront. Interior

doors metal frame and wood slab.

Interior Mech closets with heat

pumps to serve the new additions

and required electrical systems as

well as site development adjacent

new additions.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Finance Director, Kear-

ney Public Schools, located within

the Administration Building, 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Bids can be mailed to the

attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or

delivered in person prior to the time

established for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of con-

struction is August 19, 2019 with

overall project completion sched-

uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed

work sequence is included in SEC-

TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This

schedule is intended to be a gen-

eral guideline to all prospective bid-

ders for your understanding of the

anticipated phasing and comple-

tion dates that needs to be re-

flected in your bid. It is anticipated

that work may need to occur out-

side of normal school hours, in-

cluding evenings, weekends, and

school breaks. Following the

awarding of contracts to the

sub-contractors with BD Con-

struction, the successful sub-co-

ntractors input will be requested for

the review of the overall project

schedule.

The work consists of furnishing

all labor, materials and equipment

necessary to complete all work re-

quired for the bid scopes for Kear-

ney Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition as shown on the

drawings and described in the

specifications prepared by the Ar-

chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design

Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The

scopes of work in include:

Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-

olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;

Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel

Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air

Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;

Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV

Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;

Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs

& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display

Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal

Panels Casework (Supply); Case-

work (Install); Fire Suppression;

Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-

munications

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location

beginning on July 2, 2019:

 

Standard Digital Imaging

4424 So. 108th Street

Omaha, NE 68137

402-592-1292

Bid Document Information may

be obtained online from:

Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-

ard Share;

www.standardsharev3.com

The following information may be

obtained and viewed:

1. Instructions to Bidders

2. Bid Form

3. Specifications Table of

Contents

4. Section 01 1000 Work

Sequence

5. Addendums

6. Construction Drawings

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING.

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.

Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service, 309 W.

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dard Share -

www.standarddigital.com

Construction Industry Center -

www.construction

industrycenter.com

iSqFt - www.isqft.com

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,

Hot Springs, AR 71913,

800-393-6343

www.construction.com

Phelps County Development Cor-

poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies

of plans and specifications may be

obtained from Standard Digital Im-

aging after April 16th upon pay-

ment of a $150.00 deposit for each

set. The deposit will be refunded

upon return of the plans and speci-

fications in good condition within

15 days after the bid opening date

if a bid is submitted, or if plans are

returned 7 days prior to the bid

date if a bid is not submitted.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This

Subcontract Agreement is avail-

able for review at BD's office,

209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

 

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Big Papa Lighting, LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska with a desig-

nated office located at 1122 West

22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The

Registered Office of the company

is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE

68845 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Everett Aistrope.

The affairs of the Company are to

be managed by its member.

Everett Aistrope, Manager

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

EY, L.L.C.

 

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is EY,

L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3423

2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 3423

2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Nathan T. Bru-

ner.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 26th day of June,

2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

PUBLIC NOTICE:

 

 

Industrial Towers West LLC is

proposing to build a 150-foot

Self-Support Telecommunications

Tower. Anticipated lighting applica-

tion is medium intensity dual

red/white strobes. The site location

is in the vicinity of Jefferson Street,

Heartwell, Kearney County, Ne-

braska 68945 (40° 34' 19.15" North

and 98° 47' 25.82" West). The Fed-

eral Communications Commission

(FCC) Antenna Structure Registra-

tion (ASR, Form 854) filing number

is A1130237.

ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS -

Interested persons may review the

application

(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications)

by entering the filing number. Envi-

ronmental concerns may be raised

by filing a Request for Environmen-

tal Review

(www.fcc.gov/asr/environmental

request) and online filings are

strongly encouraged. The mailing

address to file a paper copy is:

FCC Requests for Environmental

Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445

12th Street SW, Washington, DC

20554.

Public comments regarding po-

tential effects on historic properties

may be submitted within 30 days

from the date of this publication to:

Ms. Jessica Engelbart, Terracon,

15080 A Circle, Omaha, NE68144;

402-330-2202;

jessica.engelbart@terracon.com.

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK,

NEBRASKA

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Planning Commission of Elm

Creek, Nebraska, will at its meeting

beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday,

July 25, 2019 at the Elm Creek Vil-

lage Center located at 535 West

Boyd Avenue, hold public hearings

on the following:

Public Hearing - Substandard

and Blight Study - Proposed CRA

Area #1- The purpose of the hear-

ing is to obtain public comment on

whether the real estate described

in this notice (CRA Area #1) should

be declared substandard and

blighted pursuant to the Nebraska

Community Development Law. A

study (Study) has been compiled to

determine if the proposed CRA

Area #1 qualifies as substandard

and blighted and to forward a rec-

ommendation on the study to the

Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed

CRA Area #1 is the following is the

description of the designated area

within Village of Elm Creek:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

The Study and a map of the

Study Area are available from the

Village Center located at 535 West

Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-

braska.

All interested parties shall be

afforded at such public hearing a

reasonable opportunity to ex-

press their views regarding these

items.

 

 

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF JULY 9, 2019

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance &

Resolution can be viewed at the

Village Office during regular busi-

ness hours. All proceedings were

taken while the convened meeting

was open to the All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the attend-

ance of the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Ted Eichholz,

Zack Rasmussen Absent: Candi

Lewis Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Pat gave the maintenance re-

port. Maintenance Department

needs a new air compressor to run

the mosquito sprayer and other

equipment. Eichholz moved and

Rasmussen seconded to purchase

an air compressor. Yes: Eichholz,

Rasmussen, Tracy & Stubbs Ab-

sent: Lewis No: none MC

Leora reported on delinquent

Utility bills.

Eichholz moved and Rasmussen

seconded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, bank statement, and Reso-

lution No. 2019-R-4, employee

benefits, on the consent agenda.

Yes: Eichholz, Rasmussen, Tracy&

Stubbs Absent: Lewis No: none

MC

Rasmussen moved and Eichholz

seconded to approve the 15 month

CD Special with interest rate of

2.25% for item # 11 from the con-

sent agenda, CD 48384, CD 47740,

CD 47741, CD 48443. CD 48442 &

CD 48463 Yes: Rasmussen,

Eichholz, Tracy & Stubbs, Absent:

Lewis, No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund-

$8,797.60, Street Fund- $3,403.60

Water Fund- $4,084.72, Sewer

Fund- $1,944.87 Cemetery

Fund-$339.11 Bond Fund-$15.00,

Gross payroll $7,898.88 IRS taxes

$2,077.54 NE Dept Rev-Sales Tax

$463.39 State of NE SWH $988.91

State of NE unempl tax-$4.54 In-

tuit- Payroll $6.39 Dawson Public

Power- electricity $1,597.95 Black-

Hills Energy-natural gas -$70.41

Buffalo Co. Sheriff-contract

$147.29 Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-Mower $24.93 Frontier-tel-

ephone $112.12& $60.72 Hand

Machining-UPS water tests $51.22

Leora Hofmann-reim mileage &

Conf. expenses $437.65 Jelinek

Ace Hardware-supplies $34.99

Kearney Hub-publish $130.79

Menards-sup $130.32 Municipal

Code-Svc $75.00 American Legion

$42.60 NE Public Health Lab-water

tests $775.00 NE Rural Water As-

soc. dues $125.00 NMPP-utility

sup $123.38 One Call-locates

$3.84 Pleasanton Irrig.-supplies

$24.80 Quill-supplies $296.30 Ra-

venna Sanitation-Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,064.75 Janet Rowl-

ing-services $2,575.00 NE State

Treas-Dog license $65.88 Trotter

Fertilizer-spray $125.00 Trotter

Service-fuel $351.33 Town &

Country Bank-fees $15.00 Select

Sprayers-supplies $98.22 Village of

Pleasanton-filing $28.00

Verizon-cell $94.56 Cemetery

Fund: Trotters Service-fuel $42.17

Buffalo Outdoor Power-supp $6.58

Chairman Stubbs opened the

public hearing at 7:13 p.m. to con-

sider the Special Use permit for

Lance Gunderson. The public hear-

ing was closed at 7:15 p.m.

Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-

conded the approval of the special

use permit. Yes: Tracy, Rasmus-

sen, Eichholz, Stubbs Absent:

Lewis No: none MC

Tracy moved & Rasmussen se-

conded the approval of a building

permit for Lance Gunderson. Yes:

Tracy, Rasmussen, Eichholz,

Stubbs Absent: Lewis No: none

MC

Eichholz introduced Ordinance

No. 2019-O-3 entitled:

An ordinance of the Village of

Pleasanton, Nebraska, to establish

and fix the salaries and compensa-

tion for the appointed offices and

employees of the Village of Pleas-

anton, Nebraska, from and after

July 1, 2019 and continuing until

otherwise changed by ordinance;

to provide for the repeal of any or-

dinances in conflict herewith; and

to provide for the publication or

posting and effective date of the

ordinance.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded that the statutory rule re-

quiring that the Ordinance be read

by title on three different days be

suspended. Yes: Eichholz, Tracy,

Rasmussen, Stubbs, Absent: Lewis

No: none MC

The Chairman declared the mo-

tion carried and said statutory rules

suspended.

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2019-O-3 was read by title and it

was moved by Eichholz and se-

conded by Tracy that Ordinance

No. 2019-O-3 be passed and

adopted. The Chairman stated that

the question was: "Shall Ordinance

No. 2019-O-3 be passed and

adopted?" The yes and no were

called upon the question as stated

and a vote was as follows: Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy, Rasmussen,

Stubbs, Absent: Lewis No: none.

MC

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2019-O-3 duly passed and

adopted. A true, correct and com-

plete copy of said ordinance is

posted in three public places and

can be viewed at the Village Office

during business hours.

No action taken on the Highway

Community sign as no Lion's club

member was present. Item moved

to August agenda.

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded the approval of hiring Miller

& Associates to assess the flood

damaged streets. Yes: Tracy,

Eichholz, Rasmussen, Stubbs Ab-

sent: Lewis, No: none MC

Pat is to get bids to see what it

will cost to clean out the drainage

ditch that goes east of Walnut

Street.

The Board decided to wait until

next year to armor coat any streets.

With no other business to dis-

cuss,Stubbsadjourned the meeting

at 8:20 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Leora Hofmann

ZNEZ Jy15,t1

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

June 14, 2019

 

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly meeting to order at

7:00pm. in the Miller Community

Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,

Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen

present Rick Bowie absent. The

chairman acknowledged the open

meeting laws, which are posted in

the community hall. The minutes of

the May meeting were read. Han-

sen made the motion to approve

the minutes, seconded by Lou-

renco roll call vote was 4 to 0, mo-

tion passed. Motion by to pay the

claims totaling $5118.46 by

Holmes, seconded by Hansen Roll

call Motion passed 4 to 0. Claims

Frontier $146.21 phone, Buffalo

County $148, law enforcement,

Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon

Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$692.63, wages, Amy Graham

$586.66, wages, Marybelle Burge

$147.76, wages, Dawson Power

$1065.62, electricity, Prairie Hills

$50, internet, Kearney Hub $33.53,

legal, DHHS $15, test, COOP

$122.90, Double R Irrigation

$911.69, concrete, Jim's Trenching

$718.49, water line, Tye & Rowling

$130, legal, Ace Irrigation $100.50,

pipe, Glen Nichols $44.47, sealant,

State of NE $25, unemployment.

Motion for Village of Miller & Miller

Volunteer Fire Dept. to transfer Lot

17, Block 26, OT of Miller, Buffalo

County NE to Bradley R. Schroeder

& Joanie L. Schroeder by Hansen,

seconded by Lourenco. Roll call,

motion passed 4 to 0. Motion by

Hansen for Bradley R. Schroeder &

Joanie L. Schroeder to transfer Lot

3, Block 26, OT Miller, Buffalo

County NE to Village of Miller Ne-

braska, seconded by Lourenco.

Roll call 4 to 0, motion passed. Mo-

tion to accept the warranty deed on

lot 3, Block 26, OT Miller by Han-

sen, seconded by Lourenco. Roll

call 4 to 0, motion passed. Open

Forum. Motion to adjourn by Han-

sen, seconded by Lourenco. Roll

call 4 to 0, motion passed. Meeting

adjourned at 7:32.

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PERFORMANCE HEMP

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Per-

formance Hemp Development,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box

636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Jennifer N.

Rowling, whose address is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE68848-0636

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR

& BOUTIQUE, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Slog-

gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

and its registered agent and ad-

dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335

12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by statute

or law and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized and

commenced on July 9, 2019.

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, NE 68848-1685

ZNEZ Jy15,22,29