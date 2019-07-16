NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
was present.
Regular Agenda
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
June 25, 2019 Board meeting min-
utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to ratify the following July
5, 2019 bi-weekly payroll claims
processed by the County Clerk.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
GENERAL FUND: 241,693.06
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE AS-
SURANCE E 1,140.44; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS OF AMERITAS R
39,834.92; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 99,461.50; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 4,068.76;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
80,620.16; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL LIFE INS I 1,254.49; MADI-
SON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 620.41;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL
GROUP R 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 118.83; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CENTER E 659.12;
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL E 2,971.68;
STATE OF NEBRASKA T
12,761.03; VISION SERVICE INS E
752.38
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
54,560.76; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE ASSURANCE E 1,023.05; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS OF AMERITAS
R 8,639.46; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,778.50; FIRST CON-
CORD BENEFITS E 484.71; FIRST
NATIONAL BANK T 16,996.63;
KEARNEY UNITED WAY E 5.00;
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I
144.30; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE
INS I 106.20; NATIONWIDE RE-
TIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT CENTER E 676.00;
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL E 874.72;
STATE OF NEBRASKA T 2,588.74;
VISION SERVICE INS E 215.35
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS OF
AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE INS I 3.62; PRINCIPAL FI-
NANCIAL E 30.48; STATE OF NE-
BRASKA T 229.62
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the early claim
submitted by the County Clerk as
listed below. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
ROAD FUND: STATE OF NE-
MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX
4,572.00
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to accept the Clerk of the
District Court June 2019 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer June 2019 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
After discussion and review of
the County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Special
Designated Liquor License applica-
tions filed by Rowe Sanctuary for
events to be held at the Iain Nicol-
son Audubon Center at Rowe
Sanctuary located at 44450 Elm Is-
land Rd, Gibbon, NE. The date of
the events will be August 23 and
September 21, 2019. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Clay Schutz addressed the Board
about the application for an addi-
tion to the current liquor license for
C & H Adventures, LLC dba Cedar
Hills Vineyard and Gardens. This
addition to the application is the
middle section of the building that
was not included in the original ap-
plication. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the requested addition as indicated
on the application. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
After discussion and review of
the County Sheriff's report, it was
moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to approve the Special
Designated Liquor License applica-
tions filed by C & H Adventures
LLC dba Cedar Hills Vineyard and
Gardens for events to be held in
the Tasting Room located at 48970
375th Rd, Ravenna, Nebraska. The
date of the events will be July 27
and August 25, 2019. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Kearney American Legion Post #52
sent an invitation to the 4th Annual
Veteran's Memorial Golf Tourna-
ment and the City of Kearney sent
a notice regarding annexation of
Arbor View First. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations.
Zoning
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of Michael
and Mary Skyler for property de-
scribed as part of the Northwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 35, Township 9 North,
Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Lot 1, Sky-
ler Acres Administrative Subdivi-
sion. Trenton Snow reviewed the
application and Chairman
McMullen closed the hearing at
9:17 A.M. Moved by Morrow and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the Administrative Subdivision with
the following Resolution 2019-18.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-18
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed surveyor, on behalf of Mi-
chael and Mary Skyler hereinafter
referred to as "applicant" have filed
for an Administrative Subdivision to
be known as "SKYLER ACRES, AN
ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"
with the Buffalo County Clerk an-
d/or Zoning Administrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now finds:
1. The proposed "SKYLER AC-
RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION" is in the Agricultural
Residential (AGR) Zoning District
for Buffalo County, Nebraska and
the size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. 35th Rd is a county maintained
open public road that abuts the
proposed subdivision to the south.
The width of this road after dedica-
tion complies with the minimum
width standards required by the
Buffalo County Subdivision Resolu-
tion.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS, in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"SKYLER ACRES, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", being
part of the Northwest ¼ of the
Northeast ¼ of Section 35, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 17 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, duly made out,
acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Reg-
ister of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing to consider recom-
mendation of amendments for Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations
previously adopted by Buffalo
County. Items to be changed are
the language for Section 5.17 and
Section 5.28 for Minimum Yard Re-
quirements. Zoning Administrator
Wozniak reviewed the changes and
no one else addressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by
Kouba and seconded by Klein to
approve the amendments to the
Zoning Regulations with the follow-
ing Resolution 2019-19. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Klein,
Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-19
WHEREAS, on June 20, 2019,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission held a public
hearing concerning amendments to
Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions concerning Minimum Yard
Requirements in the Agricultural,
Rural Conservation, zoning dis-
tricts, and
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019 this
Board conducted a public hearing
concerning four proposed amend-
ments to Buffalo County's Zoning
Regulations and no parties ap-
peared to oppose such proposed
amendments,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language as generally
shown as underlined wording:
Add the Zoning Regulation sec-
tion below to read as follows for
amending Section 5.17, and add to
Section 5.28:
1.Yard requirements are as fol-
lows:
Front Yard: There shall be a mini-
mum front yard of not less than a
depth of fifty (50) feet measured
from the right-of-way line.
Rear Yard: There shall be a mini-
mum rear yard of fifteen (15) feet or
unless abutting an improved
county road, state or federal high-
way, then the minimum rear yard
shall be fifty (50) feet.
Side Yard: There shall be a mini-
mum side yard of ten (10) feet or
unless abutting an improved
county road, state or federal high-
way, then the minimum wide yard
shall be fifty (50) feet
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a zoning map
amendment filed by Mitch Humph-
rey on behalf of Andrew and Nancy
Carlson request for property de-
scribed as part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
located in Section 10, Township 10
North, Range 15 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian., Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey re-
viewed the application and Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 9:22 A.M. Moved by Morrow and
seconded by Higgins to approve
the Zoning Map Amendment with
the following Resolution 2019-20.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Mor-
row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-20
WHEREAS, on May 25, 2019,
Mitchell Humphrey on behalf of An-
drew and Nancy Carlson, has ap-
plied for a zoning map amendment
with the Buffalo County Zoning Ad-
ministrator requesting that the fol-
lowing real estate property, herein-
after referred to as the "subject
property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter (SW l/4 NW l/4) of
Section Ten (10), Township Ten
(10) North, Range Fifteen(15) West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, more par-
ticularly described as follows: Be-
ginning at the Southwest Comer of
the Northwest Quarter of said Sec-
tion 10 and assuming the West line
of said Northwest Quarter as bear-
ing N 00°22' E and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence N 00°22' E on the
West line of the Northwest Quarter
of said Section 10 a distance of
762.0 feet; thence leaving the West
line of the Northwest Quarter, N
89°59'45" E a distance of 33.0 feet
to a point, said point being on the
East right-of-way line of a public
road (Sweetwater Road); thence S
44°49'07" E a distance of 1074.14
feet to a point that intersects on the
South line of the Southwest Quar-
ter of the Northwest Quarter of said
Section 10; thence S 89°59'45" W
on the aforesaid South line of the
Southwest Quarter of the North-
west Quarter a distance of 795.0
feet to the place of beginning. Con-
taining 7.242 acres, more or less,
of which 0.577 acres, more or less,
are presently being used for road
purposes on the West side be
changed from the Agricultural (AG)
District to the Agricultural Residen-
tial (AGR) District. Property is in the
name of Andrew and Nancy Carl-
son, husband and wife as joint ten-
ants and not as tenants in com-
mon.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on June 20, 2019,
the Buffalo County Planning and
Zoning Commission following pub-
lic hearing with notice as required
recommended approval of such
proposed change in zoning on a
7-0 vote with 1 absent, and
WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this
Board conducted a public hearing
and considered this Zoning Map
Amendment, the minutes of the
Planning and Zoning Commission
considering this amendment, Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. No one voiced opposition
against the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Agricultural-Residential District are
consistent with property use in the
surrounding area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest(s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
tural (AG) District to the Agricultur-
al-Residential (AGR) District is ap-
proved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for an Administrative
Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-
rey on behalf of Andrew and Nancy
Carlson for property described as
part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter located in
Section 10, Township 10 North,
Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska to be known as Lots 1 and
2, Carlson Estates Administrative
Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey re-
viewed the application and Chair-
man McMullen closed the hearing
at 9:25 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz
and seconded by Klein to approve
the Administrative Subdivision with
the following Resolution 2019-21.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-21
WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,
licensed surveyor, on behalf of An-
drew and Nancy Carlson hereinaf-
ter referred to as "applicant" have
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "CARLSON
ESTATES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION" with the Buffalo
County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-
istrator, and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this
Board conducted a public hearing
now finds:
1. The proposed "CARLSON ES-
TATES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE
SUBDIVISION" is in the Agricultural
Residential (AGR) Zoning District
for Buffalo County, Nebraska and
the size of the parcels of real estate
owned by the subdividing entity af-
ter subdividing complies with the
minimum lot size of this zoning dis-
trict.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. Sweetwater Avenue is a
county maintained open public
road that abuts the proposed sub-
division to the west. The width of
this road after dedication complies
with the minimum width standards
required by the Buffalo County
Subdivision Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"CARLSON ESTATES, AN ADMIN-
ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION", being
part of the Southwest ¼ of the
Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 15 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, duly made
out, acknowledged and certified, is
hereby approved, accepted, rati-
fied, and authorized to be filed and
recorded in the Office of the Regis-
ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Regular Agenda
Weed Superintendent Bret
Stubbs along with the Nebraska
Department of Agriculture Inspec-
tion Specialist Paul Moyer were
present to report on Agriculture's
Noxious Weed Program.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:36 A.M. and re-
convene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Board of Equalization
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner was present.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4622 and 4623
submitted by County Assessor
Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Assessor
Valuation Changes as presented to
the County Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
Name Parcel
MIIGERL, MIKE & CANDLYNN
040246000
LOCKHORN, BRENDON & ELIZ-
ABETH TR 060004000
MYER, ROBERT L & DOROTHY
M 080026000
EPLEY, PATRICK A. & HEIDE
080222010
HARNAGEL,JAY DEE 160120320
LAMBERT, KENNETH E
200034050
ALBRECHT, MARVIN A & ER-
MINE (LE) 440046010
LEFEBER, NATHAN J. & JULIE
A. 540068000
OLTMANS, CRAIG L. & LANA J.
560036103
JONES, RON D & MARY K
580170730
DELAET, WAUNITA R.
600566100
DELAET, WAUNITA R.
600566200
TARRELL, JOHN [M.A.]
601123100
MISENER, PATRICIA A.
603106000
ROBERTS, FRANCIS D & JU-
DITH A 603299000
THOME, BRIAN & AMY
620046300
THOME, BRIAN & AMY
620046305
GETZ, SHAD B 620321011
BRADEN, TYLON W. & MEGAN
M. 620321024
SCHAUB,MICHAEL L DONNA L
660031000
KEGLEY VINEYARDS,L.L.C.
700283100
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for Movimento Pena
Tax Exemption application at 9:50
A.M. No one addressed the Board
and the hearing was closed. After
reviewing the application, it was
moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve tax exemption
on parcel number 680073000 for
Movimento Pena. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:51 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Regular Agenda
Buffalo County Emergency Man-
ager Darrin Lewis addressed the
Board about the current flooding
situations within Buffalo County.
Areas of Buffalo County have roads
that have been closed and many
homes will be evacuated as the
flood waters continue to rise.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Bill Luke ad-
dressed the Board about the Shield
616 project and invited them to the
presentation ceremony of more
protective equipment for Buffalo
County, City of Kearney and Uni-
versity of Nebraska Kearney law
enforcement officers.
Addressing the Board about the
Assessment Review process from
the public were Robert Fitzgerald,
Betty Warren, Matt Meister, Stan
Wilson, Fred Blume, Amir Ruzik,
Steve Coram, Gary Reynolds and
Orin Clinger. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and the Referee Co-
ordinator Joe Wilson from Tax Val-
uation Inc. also responded to the
current situation with property valu-
ations.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:54 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 23,
2019.
