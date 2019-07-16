 

TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

was present.

Regular Agenda

 

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

June 25, 2019 Board meeting min-

utes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to ratify the following July

5, 2019 bi-weekly payroll claims

processed by the County Clerk.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Reiter, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Loeffelholz and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND: 241,693.06

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE AS-

SURANCE E 1,140.44; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS OF AMERITAS R

39,834.92; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 99,461.50; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 4,068.76;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

80,620.16; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 101.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL LIFE INS I 1,254.49; MADI-

SON NATIONAL LIFE INS I 620.41;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL

GROUP R 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 118.83; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CENTER E 659.12;

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL E 2,971.68;

STATE OF NEBRASKA T

12,761.03; VISION SERVICE INS E

752.38

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

54,560.76; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE ASSURANCE E 1,023.05; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS OF AMERITAS

R 8,639.46; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,778.50; FIRST CON-

CORD BENEFITS E 484.71; FIRST

NATIONAL BANK T 16,996.63;

KEARNEY UNITED WAY E 5.00;

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS I

144.30; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE

INS I 106.20; NATIONWIDE RE-

TIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT CENTER E 676.00;

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL E 874.72;

STATE OF NEBRASKA T 2,588.74;

VISION SERVICE INS E 215.35

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,657.90; RETIREMENT PLANS OF

AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE INS I 3.62; PRINCIPAL FI-

NANCIAL E 30.48; STATE OF NE-

BRASKA T 229.62

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the early claim

submitted by the County Clerk as

listed below. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

ROAD FUND: STATE OF NE-

MOTOR FUELS FUEL TAX

4,572.00

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to accept the Clerk of the

District Court June 2019 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer June 2019 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Morrow, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

After discussion and review of

the County Sheriff's report, it was

moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Special

Designated Liquor License applica-

tions filed by Rowe Sanctuary for

events to be held at the Iain Nicol-

son Audubon Center at Rowe

Sanctuary located at 44450 Elm Is-

land Rd, Gibbon, NE. The date of

the events will be August 23 and

September 21, 2019. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Clay Schutz addressed the Board

about the application for an addi-

tion to the current liquor license for

C & H Adventures, LLC dba Cedar

Hills Vineyard and Gardens. This

addition to the application is the

middle section of the building that

was not included in the original ap-

plication. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the requested addition as indicated

on the application. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

After discussion and review of

the County Sheriff's report, it was

moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to approve the Special

Designated Liquor License applica-

tions filed by C & H Adventures

LLC dba Cedar Hills Vineyard and

Gardens for events to be held in

the Tasting Room located at 48970

375th Rd, Ravenna, Nebraska. The

date of the events will be July 27

and August 25, 2019. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Kearney American Legion Post #52

sent an invitation to the 4th Annual

Veteran's Memorial Golf Tourna-

ment and the City of Kearney sent

a notice regarding annexation of

Arbor View First. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations.

Zoning

 

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:15 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of Michael

and Mary Skyler for property de-

scribed as part of the Northwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 35, Township 9 North,

Range 17 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Lot 1, Sky-

ler Acres Administrative Subdivi-

sion. Trenton Snow reviewed the

application and Chairman

McMullen closed the hearing at

9:17 A.M. Moved by Morrow and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the Administrative Subdivision with

the following Resolution 2019-18.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-18

 

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed surveyor, on behalf of Mi-

chael and Mary Skyler hereinafter

referred to as "applicant" have filed

for an Administrative Subdivision to

be known as "SKYLER ACRES, AN

ADMINISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION"

with the Buffalo County Clerk an-

d/or Zoning Administrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now finds:

1. The proposed "SKYLER AC-

RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION" is in the Agricultural

Residential (AGR) Zoning District

for Buffalo County, Nebraska and

the size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. 35th Rd is a county maintained

open public road that abuts the

proposed subdivision to the south.

The width of this road after dedica-

tion complies with the minimum

width standards required by the

Buffalo County Subdivision Resolu-

tion.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS, in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"SKYLER ACRES, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", being

part of the Northwest ¼ of the

Northeast ¼ of Section 35, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 17 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, duly made out,

acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Reg-

ister of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing to consider recom-

mendation of amendments for Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations

previously adopted by Buffalo

County. Items to be changed are

the language for Section 5.17 and

Section 5.28 for Minimum Yard Re-

quirements. Zoning Administrator

Wozniak reviewed the changes and

no one else addressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:20 A.M. Moved by

Kouba and seconded by Klein to

approve the amendments to the

Zoning Regulations with the follow-

ing Resolution 2019-19. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Klein,

Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-19

 

 

WHEREAS, on June 20, 2019,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission held a public

hearing concerning amendments to

Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions concerning Minimum Yard

Requirements in the Agricultural,

Rural Conservation, zoning dis-

tricts, and

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019 this

Board conducted a public hearing

concerning four proposed amend-

ments to Buffalo County's Zoning

Regulations and no parties ap-

peared to oppose such proposed

amendments,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language as generally

shown as underlined wording:

Add the Zoning Regulation sec-

tion below to read as follows for

amending Section 5.17, and add to

Section 5.28:

1.Yard requirements are as fol-

lows:

Front Yard: There shall be a mini-

mum front yard of not less than a

depth of fifty (50) feet measured

from the right-of-way line.

Rear Yard: There shall be a mini-

mum rear yard of fifteen (15) feet or

unless abutting an improved

county road, state or federal high-

way, then the minimum rear yard

shall be fifty (50) feet.

Side Yard: There shall be a mini-

mum side yard of ten (10) feet or

unless abutting an improved

county road, state or federal high-

way, then the minimum wide yard

shall be fifty (50) feet

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a zoning map

amendment filed by Mitch Humph-

rey on behalf of Andrew and Nancy

Carlson request for property de-

scribed as part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

located in Section 10, Township 10

North, Range 15 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian., Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Mitch Humphrey re-

viewed the application and Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 9:22 A.M. Moved by Morrow and

seconded by Higgins to approve

the Zoning Map Amendment with

the following Resolution 2019-20.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Mor-

row, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-20

 

 

WHEREAS, on May 25, 2019,

Mitchell Humphrey on behalf of An-

drew and Nancy Carlson, has ap-

plied for a zoning map amendment

with the Buffalo County Zoning Ad-

ministrator requesting that the fol-

lowing real estate property, herein-

after referred to as the "subject

property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter (SW l/4 NW l/4) of

Section Ten (10), Township Ten

(10) North, Range Fifteen(15) West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, more par-

ticularly described as follows: Be-

ginning at the Southwest Comer of

the Northwest Quarter of said Sec-

tion 10 and assuming the West line

of said Northwest Quarter as bear-

ing N 00°22' E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence N 00°22' E on the

West line of the Northwest Quarter

of said Section 10 a distance of

762.0 feet; thence leaving the West

line of the Northwest Quarter, N

89°59'45" E a distance of 33.0 feet

to a point, said point being on the

East right-of-way line of a public

road (Sweetwater Road); thence S

44°49'07" E a distance of 1074.14

feet to a point that intersects on the

South line of the Southwest Quar-

ter of the Northwest Quarter of said

Section 10; thence S 89°59'45" W

on the aforesaid South line of the

Southwest Quarter of the North-

west Quarter a distance of 795.0

feet to the place of beginning. Con-

taining 7.242 acres, more or less,

of which 0.577 acres, more or less,

are presently being used for road

purposes on the West side be

changed from the Agricultural (AG)

District to the Agricultural Residen-

tial (AGR) District. Property is in the

name of Andrew and Nancy Carl-

son, husband and wife as joint ten-

ants and not as tenants in com-

mon.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on June 20, 2019,

the Buffalo County Planning and

Zoning Commission following pub-

lic hearing with notice as required

recommended approval of such

proposed change in zoning on a

7-0 vote with 1 absent, and

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this

Board conducted a public hearing

and considered this Zoning Map

Amendment, the minutes of the

Planning and Zoning Commission

considering this amendment, Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. No one voiced opposition

against the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Agricultural-Residential District are

consistent with property use in the

surrounding area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest(s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

tural (AG) District to the Agricultur-

al-Residential (AGR) District is ap-

proved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for an Administrative

Subdivision filed by Mitch Humph-

rey on behalf of Andrew and Nancy

Carlson for property described as

part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter located in

Section 10, Township 10 North,

Range 15 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska to be known as Lots 1 and

2, Carlson Estates Administrative

Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey re-

viewed the application and Chair-

man McMullen closed the hearing

at 9:25 A.M. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Klein to approve

the Administrative Subdivision with

the following Resolution 2019-21.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-21

 

 

WHEREAS, Mitchell Humphrey,

licensed surveyor, on behalf of An-

drew and Nancy Carlson hereinaf-

ter referred to as "applicant" have

filed for an Administrative Subdivi-

sion to be known as "CARLSON

ESTATES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION" with the Buffalo

County Clerk and/or Zoning Admin-

istrator, and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on July 9, 2019, this

Board conducted a public hearing

now finds:

1. The proposed "CARLSON ES-

TATES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE

SUBDIVISION" is in the Agricultural

Residential (AGR) Zoning District

for Buffalo County, Nebraska and

the size of the parcels of real estate

owned by the subdividing entity af-

ter subdividing complies with the

minimum lot size of this zoning dis-

trict.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. Sweetwater Avenue is a

county maintained open public

road that abuts the proposed sub-

division to the west. The width of

this road after dedication complies

with the minimum width standards

required by the Buffalo County

Subdivision Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"CARLSON ESTATES, AN ADMIN-

ISTRATIVE SUBDIVISION", being

part of the Southwest ¼ of the

Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 15 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, duly made

out, acknowledged and certified, is

hereby approved, accepted, rati-

fied, and authorized to be filed and

recorded in the Office of the Regis-

ter of Deeds, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Regular Agenda

 

 

Weed Superintendent Bret

Stubbs along with the Nebraska

Department of Agriculture Inspec-

tion Specialist Paul Moyer were

present to report on Agriculture's

Noxious Weed Program.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:36 A.M. and re-

convene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Board of Equalization

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner was present.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4622 and 4623

submitted by County Assessor

Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Assessor

Valuation Changes as presented to

the County Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

Name Parcel

MIIGERL, MIKE & CANDLYNN

040246000

LOCKHORN, BRENDON & ELIZ-

ABETH TR 060004000

MYER, ROBERT L & DOROTHY

M 080026000

EPLEY, PATRICK A. & HEIDE

080222010

HARNAGEL,JAY DEE 160120320

LAMBERT, KENNETH E

200034050

ALBRECHT, MARVIN A & ER-

MINE (LE) 440046010

LEFEBER, NATHAN J. & JULIE

A. 540068000

OLTMANS, CRAIG L. & LANA J.

560036103

JONES, RON D & MARY K

580170730

DELAET, WAUNITA R.

600566100

DELAET, WAUNITA R.

600566200

TARRELL, JOHN [M.A.]

601123100

MISENER, PATRICIA A.

603106000

ROBERTS, FRANCIS D & JU-

DITH A 603299000

THOME, BRIAN & AMY

620046300

THOME, BRIAN & AMY

620046305

GETZ, SHAD B 620321011

BRADEN, TYLON W. & MEGAN

M. 620321024

SCHAUB,MICHAEL L DONNA L

660031000

KEGLEY VINEYARDS,L.L.C.

700283100

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for Movimento Pena

Tax Exemption application at 9:50

A.M. No one addressed the Board

and the hearing was closed. After

reviewing the application, it was

moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve tax exemption

on parcel number 680073000 for

Movimento Pena. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:51 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Regular Agenda

 

 

Buffalo County Emergency Man-

ager Darrin Lewis addressed the

Board about the current flooding

situations within Buffalo County.

Areas of Buffalo County have roads

that have been closed and many

homes will be evacuated as the

flood waters continue to rise.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Bill Luke ad-

dressed the Board about the Shield

616 project and invited them to the

presentation ceremony of more

protective equipment for Buffalo

County, City of Kearney and Uni-

versity of Nebraska Kearney law

enforcement officers.

Addressing the Board about the

Assessment Review process from

the public were Robert Fitzgerald,

Betty Warren, Matt Meister, Stan

Wilson, Fred Blume, Amir Ruzik,

Steve Coram, Gary Reynolds and

Orin Clinger. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and the Referee Co-

ordinator Joe Wilson from Tax Val-

uation Inc. also responded to the

current situation with property valu-

ations.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:54 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 23,

2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

