 

INVITATION TO BID

RE: Kearney Public Schools -

Kearney High School Addition

Kearney, Nebraska

BD Construction Inc. of Kearney

has been pre-selected as the Con-

struction Manager for Kearney

Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition.

The project is located at 2702

West 11th Street in Kearney and

consists of four (4) separate addi-

tions to the existing Kearney High

School building. Each two (2) story

addition is approximately 800

square feet in foot print. The struc-

ture is steel frame to support the

bar joist and metal deck floor and

roof structure. Both first floor and

second floor are cast-in-place con-

crete. The exterior walls are to be

metal frame with masonry and

metal panel cladding. Roof to be an

EPDM system. Windows are alumi-

num framed storefront. Interior

doors metal frame and wood slab.

Interior Mech closets with heat

pumps to serve the new additions

and required electrical systems as

well as site development adjacent

new additions.

The project will be managed by

BD Construction of Kearney.

The bid opening for the project

will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL

TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.

Bid Openings will be held at the

office of the Finance Director, Kear-

ney Public Schools, located within

the Administration Building, 320

West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Bids can be mailed to the

attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West

24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or

delivered in person prior to the time

established for the bid opening.

Please refer to the Instructions to

Bidders for further information.

The anticipated start of con-

struction is August 19, 2019 with

overall project completion sched-

uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed

work sequence is included in SEC-

TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This

schedule is intended to be a gen-

eral guideline to all prospective bid-

ders for your understanding of the

anticipated phasing and comple-

tion dates that needs to be re-

flected in your bid. It is anticipated

that work may need to occur out-

side of normal school hours, in-

cluding evenings, weekends, and

school breaks. Following the

awarding of contracts to the

sub-contractors with BD Con-

struction, the successful sub-co-

ntractors input will be requested for

the review of the overall project

schedule.

The work consists of furnishing

all labor, materials and equipment

necessary to complete all work re-

quired for the bid scopes for Kear-

ney Public Schools - Kearney High

School Addition as shown on the

drawings and described in the

specifications prepared by the Ar-

chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design

Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,

Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The

scopes of work in include:

Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-

olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;

Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel

Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air

Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;

Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV

Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;

Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs

& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display

Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal

Panels Casework (Supply); Case-

work (Install); Fire Suppression;

Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-

munications

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms issued in

the Specifications. Detailed scopes

of work for each bid package are

available from BD Construction,

Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-

cluded in the specifications.

The successful bidder may be re-

quired to furnish Corporate Surety

Performance and Payment Bonds

in a sum equal to 100% of the con-

tract price.

All proposals shall remain in ef-

fect for a period of 40 calendar

days after the scheduled closing

time for the receipt of proposals.

Each bid, (excluding suppliers

only), shall be accompanied by an

acceptable Bid Bond or certified

check payable to Kearney Public

School in the amount of five per-

cent (5%) of the total bid submitted

as a guarantee that if awarded the

contract, the Bidder will promptly

enter into a contract. If bid security

is not received with the proposal,

the bid will not be considered. All

successful bidders will be required

to provide performance and pay-

ment bonds. All bids, (excluding

suppliers), are required to be

sealed with the name of the project

on the envelope.

All bids are to be in strict accord-

ance with the Contract Documents

and all other related Bid Docu-

ments. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location

beginning on July 2, 2019:

Standard Digital Imaging

4424 So. 108th Street

Omaha, NE 68137

402-592-1292

Bid Document Information may

be obtained online from:

Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-

ard Share;

www.standardsharev3.com

The following information may be

obtained and viewed:

1. Instructions to Bidders

2. Bid Form

3. Specifications Table of

Contents

4. Section 01 1000 Work

Sequence

5. Addendums

6. Construction Drawings

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING.

Documents are also available for

your examination at the following

plan rooms:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.

Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902

Builders Plan Service, 309 W.

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Ave., Kearney, NE 68847

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dard Share -

www.standarddigital.com

Construction Industry Center -

www.construction

industrycenter.com

iSqFt - www.isqft.com

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,

Hot Springs, AR 71913,

800-393-6343

www.construction.com

Phelps County Development Cor-

poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,

Holdrege, NE 68949

BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,

209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847

Electronic copies of bid docu-

ments may be obtained from BD

Construction. Contact Austin

Larson at 308-234-1836 or at

alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-

quest access to the documents.

Contract Documents may also be

viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, 2908 West 39th

Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,

and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies

of plans and specifications may be

obtained from Standard Digital Im-

aging after April 16th upon pay-

ment of a $150.00 deposit for each

set. The deposit will be refunded

upon return of the plans and speci-

fications in good condition within

15 days after the bid opening date

if a bid is submitted, or if plans are

returned 7 days prior to the bid

date if a bid is not submitted.

The Owner shall have the right to

reject any or all bids and to reject a

bid not accompanied by any requir-

ing bid security or by other data re-

quired by the bidding documents;

or to reject a bid which is in any

way incomplete or irregular and to

waive any informalities in any pro-

posal.

We look forward to receipt of

your proposal on bid day. If you

should have any questions or re-

quire further assistance, please do

not hesitate to contact Austin

Larson of BD Construction at

308-234-1836.

By submitting a bid for this

project, bidder agrees he has

read the BD Construction Stand-

ard Subcontract Agreement and

if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-

ecute this Subcontract. This

Subcontract Agreement is avail-

able for review at BD's office,

209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE

68847.

 

ZNEZ Jy8,15,22

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

Big Papa Lighting, LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska with a desig-

nated office located at 1122 West

22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The

Registered Office of the company

is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE

68845 and the Registered Agent at

such address is Everett Aistrope.

The affairs of the Company are to

be managed by its member.

Everett Aistrope, Manager

ZNEZ Jy8,15,22

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: KTM Lighting

Name of Applicant: Big Papa

Lighting, LLC

Address: 1122 West 22nd,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Limited Liability

Company

If other than an Individual,

state under whose law

entity was formed:

Nebraska

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: 7/1/19

General nature of business:

Installation of lighting

Everett Aistrope,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Jy8,t1

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

EY, L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is EY,

L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 3423

2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE

68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 3423

2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE

68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address is Nathan T. Bru-

ner.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 26th day of June,

2019.

Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy1,8,15

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

July 19, 2019 in the Council Cham-

bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which

meeting will be open to the public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, for

an amendment to the Land Use

Map of the City of Kearney Com-

prehensive Development Plan from

Business Park to Light Industrial

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 29, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215

Global Drive Place).

2. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, to re-

zone from District BP/PD, Business

Park/Planned Development Overlay

District to District M-1, Limited In-

dustrial District for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (3215 Global Drive

Place).

3. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, for

the Preliminary Plat for Tech One

Second Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

29, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (3215 Global Drive

Place).

4. Application submitted by Miller

& Associates for the City of Kear-

ney, a Municipal Corporation, for

the Final Plat for Tech One Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 29, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(3215 Global Drive Place).

5. Proposed amendments to sev-

eral sections of Chapter 50 "Sign

Regulations" of the City Code as

follows:

• Repeal Section 15-101

"Purpose"; 15-102 "Definition of

Terms"; Section 15-103 "General

Sign and Street Graphics Regula-

tions"; Section 15-104 "General

Regulations: Basic Design Ele-

ments for Signs"; Section 15-105

"General Regulations: Other Design

Elements"; Section 15-106

"Compliance and Amortization of

Premise Identification Signs"; Sec-

tion 15-107 "General Permit Proce-

dures"; Section 15-108 "Method of

Measurement for Regulators"; Sec-

tion 15-109 "Permitted Sign Types

by Zoning Districts"; Section

15-110 "Auxiliary Design Ele-

ments"; Section 15-111 "Maximum

Permitted Sign Area"; Section

15-112 "Permitted Signs by Num-

bers, Dimensions, and Location";

Section 15-113 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs"; Section 50-114

"Outdoor Advertising Signs; Regu-

lations for New Installations"; Sec-

tion 15-115 "Sign Master Plan for

Large Projects"; Table 50-1

"Permitted Signs by Type and Zon-

ing Districts"; Table 50-2 "Auxiliary

Sign Elements"; Table 50-3

"Permitted Signs by Maximum Per-

mitted Area and District"; Table

50-4 "Permitted Signs by Numbers,

Dimensions, and Location; and

• Add Section 50-116 "Purpose

and Intent"; Section 50-117

"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-

ability, and Non-Commercial

Speech Substitution"; Section

50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-

tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-

tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited

and Exempt Signs"; Section

50-121 "Method of Measurement

for Regulators"; Section 50-122

"Permitted Permanent Sign Type

by Zoning District"; Section 50-123

"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-

ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type

Supplemental Regulations: Perma-

nent Signs"; Section 50-125

"Master Sign Plan; Permanent

Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted

Temporary Sign Type by Zoning

District"; Section 50-127 "Sign

Type Supplemental Regulations:

Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128

"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and

Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-

ing Signs; Regulations for New In-

stallations.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J8,t1

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

PERFORMANCE HEMP

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Per-

formance Hemp Development,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box

636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Jennifer N.

Rowling, whose address is 1419

Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-0636.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE68848-0636

ZNEZ Jy1,8,15

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission will hold a public

hearing on Thursday, July 18, 2019,

at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Miller & Associates on be-

half of Mark & Peggy Garrels for

property described as Lot 1, Rouse

2nd Administrative Subdivision lo-

cated in Section 1, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural to Commer-

cial. Complete legal description on

file with Buffalo County Zoning Ad-

ministrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ Jy8,t1