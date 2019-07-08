INVITATION TO BID
RE: Kearney Public Schools -
Kearney High School Addition
Kearney, Nebraska
BD Construction Inc. of Kearney
has been pre-selected as the Con-
struction Manager for Kearney
Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition.
The project is located at 2702
West 11th Street in Kearney and
consists of four (4) separate addi-
tions to the existing Kearney High
School building. Each two (2) story
addition is approximately 800
square feet in foot print. The struc-
ture is steel frame to support the
bar joist and metal deck floor and
roof structure. Both first floor and
second floor are cast-in-place con-
crete. The exterior walls are to be
metal frame with masonry and
metal panel cladding. Roof to be an
EPDM system. Windows are alumi-
num framed storefront. Interior
doors metal frame and wood slab.
Interior Mech closets with heat
pumps to serve the new additions
and required electrical systems as
well as site development adjacent
new additions.
The project will be managed by
BD Construction of Kearney.
The bid opening for the project
will be held at 2:00 P.M. CENTRAL
TIME ON JULY 25, 2019.
Bid Openings will be held at the
office of the Finance Director, Kear-
ney Public Schools, located within
the Administration Building, 320
West 24th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Bids can be mailed to the
attention of Chris Nelson, 320 West
24th Street, Kearney, NE 68845 or
delivered in person prior to the time
established for the bid opening.
Please refer to the Instructions to
Bidders for further information.
The anticipated start of con-
struction is August 19, 2019 with
overall project completion sched-
uled for July 31, 2020. A detailed
work sequence is included in SEC-
TION 01 1000 SUMMARY. This
schedule is intended to be a gen-
eral guideline to all prospective bid-
ders for your understanding of the
anticipated phasing and comple-
tion dates that needs to be re-
flected in your bid. It is anticipated
that work may need to occur out-
side of normal school hours, in-
cluding evenings, weekends, and
school breaks. Following the
awarding of contracts to the
sub-contractors with BD Con-
struction, the successful sub-co-
ntractors input will be requested for
the review of the overall project
schedule.
The work consists of furnishing
all labor, materials and equipment
necessary to complete all work re-
quired for the bid scopes for Kear-
ney Public Schools - Kearney High
School Addition as shown on the
drawings and described in the
specifications prepared by the Ar-
chitect, Wilkins Architecture Design
Planning, 2908 West 39th Street,
Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska. The
scopes of work in include:
Bulk Rein. Steel; Site Work; Dem-
olition; Foundations & Conc. Slabs;
Masonry; Steel Materials; Steel
Erection; Carpentry; Roofing; Air
Barrier; Painting; Joint Sealants;
Expansion Joint Covers; HM-HMV
Doors (Supply); Aluminum & Glass;
Acoustical Ceiling Tile; Metal Studs
& Drywall; Flooring; Visual Display
Surf.; Wall & Corner Guards; Metal
Panels Casework (Supply); Case-
work (Install); Fire Suppression;
Plumbing; HVAC; Electrical; Com-
munications
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms issued in
the Specifications. Detailed scopes
of work for each bid package are
available from BD Construction,
Inc. / Kearney, 209 E. 6th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847 and are in-
cluded in the specifications.
The successful bidder may be re-
quired to furnish Corporate Surety
Performance and Payment Bonds
in a sum equal to 100% of the con-
tract price.
All proposals shall remain in ef-
fect for a period of 40 calendar
days after the scheduled closing
time for the receipt of proposals.
Each bid, (excluding suppliers
only), shall be accompanied by an
acceptable Bid Bond or certified
check payable to Kearney Public
School in the amount of five per-
cent (5%) of the total bid submitted
as a guarantee that if awarded the
contract, the Bidder will promptly
enter into a contract. If bid security
is not received with the proposal,
the bid will not be considered. All
successful bidders will be required
to provide performance and pay-
ment bonds. All bids, (excluding
suppliers), are required to be
sealed with the name of the project
on the envelope.
All bids are to be in strict accord-
ance with the Contract Documents
and all other related Bid Docu-
ments. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location
beginning on July 2, 2019:
Standard Digital Imaging
4424 So. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68137
402-592-1292
Bid Document Information may
be obtained online from:
Standard Digital Imaging | Stand-
ard Share;
The following information may be
obtained and viewed:
1. Instructions to Bidders
2. Bid Form
3. Specifications Table of
Contents
4. Section 01 1000 Work
Sequence
5. Addendums
6. Construction Drawings
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING.
Documents are also available for
your examination at the following
plan rooms:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th St, Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St, Omaha, NE 68127
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301 S.
Burlington, Hastings, NE 68902
Builders Plan Service, 309 W.
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Ave., Kearney, NE 68847
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dard Share -
Construction Industry Center -
www.construction
iSqFt - www.isqft.com
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room) 3315 Central Ave.,
Hot Springs, AR 71913,
800-393-6343
Phelps County Development Cor-
poration - 502 East Ave., Suite 201,
Holdrege, NE 68949
BD Construction, Inc. /Kearney,
209 E. 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847
Electronic copies of bid docu-
ments may be obtained from BD
Construction. Contact Austin
Larson at 308-234-1836 or at
alarson@bdconstruction.com to re-
quest access to the documents.
Contract Documents may also be
viewed at Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, 2908 West 39th
Street, Suite A, Kearney, Nebraska,
and at BD Construction, 209 E. 6th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska. Copies
of plans and specifications may be
obtained from Standard Digital Im-
aging after April 16th upon pay-
ment of a $150.00 deposit for each
set. The deposit will be refunded
upon return of the plans and speci-
fications in good condition within
15 days after the bid opening date
if a bid is submitted, or if plans are
returned 7 days prior to the bid
date if a bid is not submitted.
The Owner shall have the right to
reject any or all bids and to reject a
bid not accompanied by any requir-
ing bid security or by other data re-
quired by the bidding documents;
or to reject a bid which is in any
way incomplete or irregular and to
waive any informalities in any pro-
posal.
We look forward to receipt of
your proposal on bid day. If you
should have any questions or re-
quire further assistance, please do
not hesitate to contact Austin
Larson of BD Construction at
308-234-1836.
By submitting a bid for this
project, bidder agrees he has
read the BD Construction Stand-
ard Subcontract Agreement and
if bid is accepted, is willing to ex-
ecute this Subcontract. This
Subcontract Agreement is avail-
able for review at BD's office,
209 East 6th Street, Kearney, NE
68847.
ZNEZ Jy8,15,22
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
Big Papa Lighting, LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Big Papa Lighting, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska with a desig-
nated office located at 1122 West
22nd, Kearney, NE 68845. The
Registered Office of the company
is 1122 West 22nd, Kearney, NE
68845 and the Registered Agent at
such address is Everett Aistrope.
The affairs of the Company are to
be managed by its member.
Everett Aistrope, Manager
ZNEZ Jy8,15,22
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: KTM Lighting
Name of Applicant: Big Papa
Lighting, LLC
Address: 1122 West 22nd,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Limited Liability
Company
If other than an Individual,
state under whose law
entity was formed:
Nebraska
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: 7/1/19
General nature of business:
Installation of lighting
Everett Aistrope,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Jy8,t1
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
EY, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is EY,
L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 3423
2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE
68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 3423
2nd Ave Suite 9, Kearney NE
68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address is Nathan T. Bru-
ner.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 26th day of June,
2019.
Nathan T. Bruner, Organizer
ZNEZ Jy1,8,15
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
July 19, 2019 in the Council Cham-
bers at City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, which
meeting will be open to the public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, for
an amendment to the Land Use
Map of the City of Kearney Com-
prehensive Development Plan from
Business Park to Light Industrial
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 29, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3215
Global Drive Place).
2. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, to re-
zone from District BP/PD, Business
Park/Planned Development Overlay
District to District M-1, Limited In-
dustrial District for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (3215 Global Drive
Place).
3. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, for
the Preliminary Plat for Tech One
Second Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
29, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (3215 Global Drive
Place).
4. Application submitted by Miller
& Associates for the City of Kear-
ney, a Municipal Corporation, for
the Final Plat for Tech One Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 29,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Northeast Quarter of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 29, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(3215 Global Drive Place).
5. Proposed amendments to sev-
eral sections of Chapter 50 "Sign
Regulations" of the City Code as
follows:
• Repeal Section 15-101
"Purpose"; 15-102 "Definition of
Terms"; Section 15-103 "General
Sign and Street Graphics Regula-
tions"; Section 15-104 "General
Regulations: Basic Design Ele-
ments for Signs"; Section 15-105
"General Regulations: Other Design
Elements"; Section 15-106
"Compliance and Amortization of
Premise Identification Signs"; Sec-
tion 15-107 "General Permit Proce-
dures"; Section 15-108 "Method of
Measurement for Regulators"; Sec-
tion 15-109 "Permitted Sign Types
by Zoning Districts"; Section
15-110 "Auxiliary Design Ele-
ments"; Section 15-111 "Maximum
Permitted Sign Area"; Section
15-112 "Permitted Signs by Num-
bers, Dimensions, and Location";
Section 15-113 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs"; Section 50-114
"Outdoor Advertising Signs; Regu-
lations for New Installations"; Sec-
tion 15-115 "Sign Master Plan for
Large Projects"; Table 50-1
"Permitted Signs by Type and Zon-
ing Districts"; Table 50-2 "Auxiliary
Sign Elements"; Table 50-3
"Permitted Signs by Maximum Per-
mitted Area and District"; Table
50-4 "Permitted Signs by Numbers,
Dimensions, and Location; and
• Add Section 50-116 "Purpose
and Intent"; Section 50-117
"Applicability, Interpretation, Sever-
ability, and Non-Commercial
Speech Substitution"; Section
50-118 "Definition of Terms"; Sec-
tion 50-119 "General Sign Regula-
tions"; Section 50-120 "Prohibited
and Exempt Signs"; Section
50-121 "Method of Measurement
for Regulators"; Section 50-122
"Permitted Permanent Sign Type
by Zoning District"; Section 50-123
"Illumination/Lighting Sign Ele-
ments"; Section 50-124 "Sign Type
Supplemental Regulations: Perma-
nent Signs"; Section 50-125
"Master Sign Plan; Permanent
Signs"; Section 50-126 "Permitted
Temporary Sign Type by Zoning
District"; Section 50-127 "Sign
Type Supplemental Regulations:
Temporary Signs"; Section 50-128
"Outdoor Advertising Signs"; and
Section 50-129 "Outdoor Advertis-
ing Signs; Regulations for New In-
stallations.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ J8,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
PERFORMANCE HEMP
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Per-
formance Hemp Development,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1419 Central Avenue, PO Box
636, Kearney, NE 68848-0636. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Jennifer N.
Rowling, whose address is 1419
Central Avenue, PO Box 636, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-0636.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE68848-0636
ZNEZ Jy1,8,15
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission will hold a public
hearing on Thursday, July 18, 2019,
at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Miller & Associates on be-
half of Mark & Peggy Garrels for
property described as Lot 1, Rouse
2nd Administrative Subdivision lo-
cated in Section 1, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural to Commer-
cial. Complete legal description on
file with Buffalo County Zoning Ad-
ministrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ Jy8,t1