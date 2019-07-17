NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Kash
Plastics, LLC, is organized under
the laws of Nebraska.
The initial designated office and
mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The name and address of the ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-
ney, NE 68847
The company is not organized to
render a professional service.
Thomas A. Emerton
Attorney at Law
For Kash Plastics, LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Lone Tree Equine
Massage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company. The Company
commenced on June 26, 2019 and
its duration is perpetual. Its regis-
tered office is at 304 W. 26th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska and the
registered agent at that address is
Andrea Wood. The general nature
of the business to be transacted is
to engage in any and all lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized; to ac-
quire and dispose of real or per-
sonal property or any interest
therein; and to do all necessary,
proper, advisable, or convenient
things for these stated purposes.
The company is to be managed by
one or more managers elected by
the members.
Dated this 26th day of June,
2019.
/s/ Andrea E. Wood
Member and Manager.
Justin M. Daake, #25581
DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC
PO Box 188
Oxford, NE 68967
(308) 824-3646
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that Gile
Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-
corporated under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The number of
shares authorized to be issued by
the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-
dress of the initial registered office
is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 and the name of
the registered agent at such ad-
dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The
name and address of the incorpo-
rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
CLINE WILLIAMS
WRIGHT JOHNSON &
OLDFATHER, L.L.P.
233 South 13th Street,
Suite 1900
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS
The Board of Directors of The
Central Nebraska Public Power and
Irrigation District have a limited
area along the Platte River between
Lexington and Overton, Nebraska
available for lease for the 2019,
2020, and 2021 regular firearm and
January late antlerless deer hunting
seasons. The leases are on the Jef-
frey Island Habitat Area. The cost
of the lease is $500.00 per year
plus tax. Individuals interested in a
hunting lease may apply by submit-
ting your name, phone number, ad-
dress and email to David Zorn,
CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,
NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.
The deadline for all applications is
August 2, 2019. Leases will be
awarded by use of a random draw-
ing held on August 7, 2019.
Heldt, McKeone & Copley
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned Limited Liability Com-
pany has been formed under the
laws of the State of Nebraska.
The name of the Company is
POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC
and the initial designated office of
the limited liability company is 415
N. Church St., P.O. Box 175, Elm
Creek, Nebraska 68836. The initial
designated agent is James L.
Poulson, 415 N. Church St., P.O.
Box 175, Elm Creek, Nebraska
68836. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
Limited Liability Company may be
organized under the laws of Ne-
braska.
The Company commenced exist-
ence on the 27th day of June, 2019
which is the date of the filing of the
Certificate of Organization with the
Secretary of State, and shall have
perpetual existence.
The affairs of the Company shall
be conducted by the members as
provided for in the Operating
Agreement.
POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $195,300.00
executed by Marc Olson, a single
person, which was filed for record
on December 19, 2012 as Instru-
ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of
the Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,
2019:
A tract of land being part of the
Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼
of Section 12, Township 11
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
more particularly described as
follows: Beginning at the North-
east Corner of the Southeast ¼
of said Section 12 and assuming
the East line of said Southeast ¼
as bearing SOUTH and all bear-
ings contained herein are relative
thereto; thence SOUTH on the
aforesaid East line a distance of
800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-
ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to
the left, concave southwesterly,
forming a central angle of 45° 09'
42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to
a point on the North line of said
Southeast ¼, said point being N
43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of
1117.4 feet from the previously
described point; thence S 89° 37'
57" E on the aforesaid North line
a distance of 775.0 feet to the
place of beginning.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Y&G
Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the laws of the
state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 4314 Sunset
Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Northwest Regis-
tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530
S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is publishing.
