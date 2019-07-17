 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Kash

Plastics, LLC, is organized under

the laws of Nebraska.

The initial designated office and

mailing address is 5810 R Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The name and address of the ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Katie J. Burg, 5810 R Ave., Kear-

ney, NE 68847

The company is not organized to

render a professional service.

Thomas A. Emerton

Attorney at Law

For Kash Plastics, LLC

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Lone Tree Equine

Massage, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company. The Company

commenced on June 26, 2019 and

its duration is perpetual. Its regis-

tered office is at 304 W. 26th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska and the

registered agent at that address is

Andrea Wood. The general nature

of the business to be transacted is

to engage in any and all lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized; to ac-

quire and dispose of real or per-

sonal property or any interest

therein; and to do all necessary,

proper, advisable, or convenient

things for these stated purposes.

The company is to be managed by

one or more managers elected by

the members.

Dated this 26th day of June,

2019.

/s/ Andrea E. Wood

Member and Manager.

Justin M. Daake, #25581

DAAKE LAW OFFICE, LLC

PO Box 188

Oxford, NE 68967

(308) 824-3646

justin.daake@daakelaw.com

ZNEZ Jy3,10,17

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Gile

Family Dentistry, P.C. has been in-

corporated under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The number of

shares authorized to be issued by

the Corporation is 10,000. The ad-

dress of the initial registered office

is3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 and the name of

the registered agent at such ad-

dress is Natalie Gile, DDS. The

name and address of the incorpo-

rator is Natalie Gile, DDS, 3020

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

CLINE WILLIAMS

WRIGHT JOHNSON &

OLDFATHER, L.L.P.

233 South 13th Street,

Suite 1900

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

ZNEZ Jy10,17,24

NOTICE TO DEER HUNTERS

 

The Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District have a limited

area along the Platte River between

Lexington and Overton, Nebraska

available for lease for the 2019,

2020, and 2021 regular firearm and

January late antlerless deer hunting

seasons. The leases are on the Jef-

frey Island Habitat Area. The cost

of the lease is $500.00 per year

plus tax. Individuals interested in a

hunting lease may apply by submit-

ting your name, phone number, ad-

dress and email to David Zorn,

CNPPID, PO Box 188, Gothenburg,

NE 69138, or dzorn@cnppid.com.

The deadline for all applications is

August 2, 2019. Leases will be

awarded by use of a random draw-

ing held on August 7, 2019.

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31

Heldt, McKeone & Copley

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned Limited Liability Com-

pany has been formed under the

laws of the State of Nebraska.

The name of the Company is

POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC

and the initial designated office of

the limited liability company is 415

N. Church St., P.O. Box 175, Elm

Creek, Nebraska 68836. The initial

designated agent is James L.

Poulson, 415 N. Church St., P.O.

Box 175, Elm Creek, Nebraska

68836. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

Limited Liability Company may be

organized under the laws of Ne-

braska.

The Company commenced exist-

ence on the 27th day of June, 2019

which is the date of the filing of the

Certificate of Organization with the

Secretary of State, and shall have

perpetual existence.

The affairs of the Company shall

be conducted by the members as

provided for in the Operating

Agreement.

POULSON ENTERPRISES, LLC

ZNEZ Jy3,10,17

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $195,300.00

executed by Marc Olson, a single

person, which was filed for record

on December 19, 2012 as Instru-

ment No. 2012-9882 in the office of

the Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 a.m. on August 28,

2019:

A tract of land being part of the

Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼

of Section 12, Township 11

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

more particularly described as

follows: Beginning at the North-

east Corner of the Southeast ¼

of said Section 12 and assuming

the East line of said Southeast ¼

as bearing SOUTH and all bear-

ings contained herein are relative

thereto; thence SOUTH on the

aforesaid East line a distance of

800.0 feet; thence on a non-ta-

ngent 1455.0 foot radius curve to

the left, concave southwesterly,

forming a central angle of 45° 09'

42" a distance of 1146.86 feet to

a point on the North line of said

Southeast ¼, said point being N

43° 54' 45" W a chord distance of

1117.4 feet from the previously

described point; thence S 89° 37'

57" E on the aforesaid North line

a distance of 775.0 feet to the

place of beginning.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31,Ag7,14

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Y&G

Publishing, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the laws of the

state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 4314 Sunset

Trail, Kearney, NE 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Northwest Regis-

tered Agent Service, Inc. at 530

S. 13th St., STE 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is publishing.

 

ZNEZ Jy17,24,31