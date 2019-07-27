NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Plaintiff,
Vs.
Bruce L. Hahn, a single person,
State of Nebraska Acting
Through the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Revenue, Royle Irriga-
tion, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, Jane and
John Doe, Real and True Names
Unknown, and any and all per-
sons claiming any right, title or
interest to:
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of an order of sale issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in Buffalo County, Nebraska
is Plaintiff and Bruce L. Hahn, et al,
the Defendants, Case CI18-611,
the following-described real estate:
A: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 11,
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County Nebraska, AND
B: Lot 8, Lund's Addition to
Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska
will be offered for sale to the
highest bidders for cash subject to
prior encumbrances. The two par-
cels will be sold separately.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 8th day of August
2019 at the Central Lobby of the
Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Certificate of credit
or proof of cash due at beginning
of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-
chasers are required to pay 15% in
cash or certified funds to the Sher-
iff's Office no later than 4:00 p.m.
the day of the sale.
Dated this 8th day of July, 2019.
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
