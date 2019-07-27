 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Plaintiff,

Vs.

Bruce L. Hahn, a single person,

State of Nebraska Acting

Through the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Revenue, Royle Irriga-

tion, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, Jane and

John Doe, Real and True Names

Unknown, and any and all per-

sons claiming any right, title or

interest to:

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of an order of sale issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in Buffalo County, Nebraska

is Plaintiff and Bruce L. Hahn, et al,

the Defendants, Case CI18-611,

the following-described real estate:

A: Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 11,

Village of Pleasanton,

Buffalo County Nebraska, AND

B: Lot 8, Lund's Addition to

Village of Pleasanton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

will be offered for sale to the

highest bidders for cash subject to

prior encumbrances. The two par-

cels will be sold separately.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 8th day of August

2019 at the Central Lobby of the

Courthouse, City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Certificate of credit

or proof of cash due at beginning

of sale for bid to be accepted. Pur-

chasers are required to pay 15% in

cash or certified funds to the Sher-

iff's Office no later than 4:00 p.m.

the day of the sale.

Dated this 8th day of July, 2019.

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Theodore J. Huber, Sergeant

ZNEZ Jy13,20,27,Ag3

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy24,25,26,27,29,30,31