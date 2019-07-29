VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA
VILLAGE BOARD NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that the
Village Board of Elm Creek, Ne-
braska, will at its meeting beginn-
ing at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August
12, 2019 at the Elm Creek Village
Center located at 535 West Boyd
Avenue, hold public hearings on
the following:
Public Hearing - Substandard
and Blight Study - Proposed CRA
Area #1 - The purpose of the hear-
ing is to obtain public comment on
whether the real estate described
in this notice (CRA Area #1) should
be declared substandard and
blighted pursuant to the Nebraska
Community Development Law. A
study (Study) has been compiled to
determine if the proposed CRA
Area #1 qualifies as substandard
and blighted and to forward a rec-
ommendation on the study to the
Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed
CRA Area #1 is the following de-
scription of the designated area
within Village of Elm Creek:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
The Study and a map of the
Study Area are available from the
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-
braska.
All interested parties shall be
afforded at such public hearing a
reasonable opportunity to ex-
press their views regarding these
items.
ZNEZ Jy26,29
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The August business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Au-
gust 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
ZNEZ Jy29,t1
SouthLaw, P.C.
13160 Foster Suite 100
Overland Park, KS 66213-2660
(913) 663-7600
FILE NO. 202350
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-
mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-
corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-
ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on Septem-
ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
THE SOUTH HALF OF THE
SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST
HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S
SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
commonly known as 604 Court
Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: July 22, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 202350).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ Jy22,29,Ag5,12,19
VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)
Notice is hereby given that the
Planning Commission of Elm
Creek, Nebraska, will at its meeting
beginning at 6:30 p.m. Monday,
August 12, 2019 at the Elm Creek
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue, hold public hearings
on the following:
Public Hearing - Substandard
and Blight Study - Proposed CRA
Area #1 - The purpose of the hear-
ing is to obtain public comment on
whether the real estate described
in this notice (CRA Area #1) should
be declared substandard and
blighted pursuant to the Nebraska
Community Development Law. A
study (Study) has been compiled to
determine if the proposed CRA
Area #1 qualifies as substandard
and blighted and to forward a rec-
ommendation on the study to the
Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed
CRA Area #1 is the following is the
description of the designated area
within Village of Elm Creek:
Point of beginning is the intersec-
tion of the centerline for N. Bond
Street and the centerline of W. Cal-
kins Avenue; thence easterly along
the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue
to the intersection with the center-
line of the alley between N. Tyler
Street and N. Beecroft Street;
thence southerly along said center-
line to the intersection with the
centerline of W. Potter Avenue;
thence easterly along the centerline
of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-
section with the centerline of N. Mill
Street; thence, northerly along the
centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-
tersection with the intersection with
the extended north property line of
a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC
27-9-18; thence, easterly along the
north property line of said property
and following said property line the
intersection of the northwest corner
of a tract of land referred to as VIL
LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;
thence, easterly along the north
property line of said property to the
northeast corner; thence southerly
along the east property line of said
property and continuing until it in-
tersects with the centerline of US
Highway 30; thence, northwesterly
along said centerline of US High-
way 30 to the extended east
right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;
thence, southerly along said east
R.O.W. line to the intersection with
the extended south R.O.W. line of
Clark Avenue; thence, westerly
along said south R.O.W. line to the
intersection with the extended west
R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,
northeasterly along said west
R.O.W. line and projecting to the
intersection with the centerline of
W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly
along said centerline to the inter-
section with the centerline of N.
Bond Street; thence, northerly
along said centerline to the POB.
The Study and a map of the
Study Area are available from the
Village Center located at 535 West
Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-
braska.
All interested parties shall be
afforded at such public hearing a
reasonable opportunity to ex-
press their views regarding these
items.
ZNEZ Jy26,29
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Thursday, July
18, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-
pose of final determinations on
scheduled Property Valuation Pro-
test hearings that were conducted
by the referees. Commissioners
present were: Timothy Higgins,
Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald
Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis
Reiter and William McMullen.
County Clerk Janice Giffin, County
Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy
County Assessor Nora Borer and
Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson
and Thad Topolski were present.
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 17, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Justin Herrmann, Logan and
Brittany Luce, Selvin Flores,
Jacelyn & William Luke, James and
Loretta Erpelding, Kyle Bramer,
Mark Johnson, Donald & Kay
Wolfe, Brandon Brinegar and Karen
Albers.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
190002 Kelsey Ginapp
605854000
190023 Betty Teter 620446101
190025 Larry Medley 600909000
190026 Larry Medley 603035000
190027 Larry Medley 600819000
190001 Walter & Lynn Labrie
640307000
190004 Kerstin Hakl 602040000
190039 Ronald Eckloff
602165495
190015 Susan Bragg 601834133
190038 Bradley T Ryan
602089101
190051 Jayce A Houser
603396005
190016 Judy A & Albert F Jr
Brown 600687000
190017 Albert F Jr & Judy A
Brown 608001675
190045 Douglas Lund 602075000
190052 Scott E Sheldon
602066761
190011 Ronald E Hudson
680347000
190034 Scott Zamrzla
601243000
190035 Scott Zamrzla
604308000
190044 Justin R Herrmann
601834113
190018 Mark Lewis 601399000
190041 Gregory E & Marcia A
Benson 602066330
190058 Logan Luce 120071000
190005 Selvin Flores 640490000
190006 Selvin Flores 640487000
190028 Richard R & Jeanne Mc-
Clemens 603741832
190063 Blase P Smith
620442000
190022 Roger & Cecelia Davis
604495000
190049 Douglas I. Smith
220152500
190065 George H Quinn III
603741883
190009 Todd
Clabaugh500026005
190010 Dale Pallett 680221000
190029 Jimmy Joe Hiner
605884000
190012 Gary L. & Donita F. Mer-
rick 600162000
190032 Lohn Schroer 560343000
190078 Rebekah Eckhout
120221000
190040 Quinn Feikert 560385136
190053 G Barrett & Deborah A
Littell 580060000
190054 G Barrett & Deborah A
Littell 580060032
190046 John & Jill Elliott
602602000
190047 Doug Holtmeier
603741864
190079 Buffalo Properties LLC
602661001
190080 Buffalo Properties LLC 602661007
190048 Jacob M Williams
600330000
190055 Cyndi King 700312010
190081 Dwayne Brown
602052107
190033 Justin & Adriane Madsen
604095000
190069 Mark Keilig 040466401
190070 Mark Keilig 040508114
190071 Mark Keilig 040211000
190072 Mark Keilig 040487000
190082 Richard Elliot Ossian
600328000
190014 Trent & Dellene Bosard
580157450
190097 Jacelyn S & William C
Luke 601834141
190031 Erik Bauer 603598000
190061 Joel McReynolds
600139000
190115 Merlyn E Schwab
120032000
190013 Jacqueline T. Kernick
605096540
190020 Marvin Rall 606261000
190021 Marvin Rall 606114000
190036 James Erpelding
600318000
190030 Nicholas K. & Nancy L.
Merten 602486980
190042 Louis Georgiana
680340000
190094 Dustin & Michelle West-
erbeck 603741674
190037 Curt Kooyman
605704000
190059 Beverly T Williams
605179711
190074 Roderick J Stahly
580719655
190075 Roderick J Stahly
580719650
190076 Roderick J Stahly
580719401
190077 Roderick J Stahly
580717100
190057 Claude A Louishomme
602608000
190085 Kyle W Bramer
601103000
190003 Mark I. & Virginia A.
Johnson 560402299
190043 Donald & Kay Wolfe
603573000
190095 Kay L Babl 560436101
190067 Jirayus Chaowalit
606210000
190068 Jirayus Chaowalit
604523000
190098 Charles Morse
120073000
190066 Branden & Erin Brinegar
602052104
190073 Darren Hofmann
520253000
190086 Linda Welch 520259000
190087 Linda Welch 520259100
190114 Judith K Drown
603741158
190019 Donald D Sturgeon/Do-
nna Trampe 480168000
190090 Blake S & Stacy K
Bivona 620346202
190118 Richard & Nadine Mont-
gomery 605546000
190113 Jedidiah R & Sarah
Schmoldt 604240203
190117 Blake Howsden
605841965
190062 Kenneth & Teresa Bush-
nell 603786120
190096 Ronald & Angela
Plambeck 605753000
190103 Old Towne ENT LLC
600554000
190104 Old Towne ENT LLC
600608000
190105 Old Towne ENT LLC
602486575
190106 Old Towne ENT LLC
603790101
190107 Old Towne ENT LLC
604583000
190108 Old Towne ENT LLC
605555000
190088 Jennifer M Gangwish
680405000
190091 Mary A Lundy
602179312
190024 Curtis Johnson
540096000
190064 Roger Thomsen
420013000
190083 Tiffany Morales
640377000
190007 Lisa Miller 200031040
190008 Lisa Miller 200031030
190050 Paul Baldwin 600845000
190060 Karen S Albers
120153000
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 18, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Bethene Sinner, James Ken-
drick, Brian James and Jeff Man-
full.
190116 Burt McKeag 580157024
190121 Bethene Sinner POA
Lonnie Sinner 720133215
190131 Dale Huryta (Jamie
Zysset) 060247103
190138 William R & Cheryl A
Brennan 603617000
190144 William G & Barbara
Keep 480360000
190173 Paul Burger 605195000
190109 Jacki J Refior 603656000
190139 Tim Sr & Janice Friedel
602066749
190161 Karen R Daake
602402000
190137 Jamie C Hughes
605703000
190157 Jerald Fox 604815000
190169 Mark Eilers 606534736
190111 Brian Blankenship
580719880
190145 Anmar M Alafaghani
480070000
190171 Kent B & Janine Edwards
603741964
190127 Paul Swenson
602169000
190128 Paul & Bridgette
Swenson 605472000
190175 Marvin R Taylor
601871985
190176 Marvin R Taylor
601871986
190177 Marvin R Taylor
601871987
190178 Marvin R Taylor
601871988
190179 Marvin R Taylor
601871989
190180 Marvin R Taylor
601871990
190181 Marvin R Taylor
601871991
190182 Marvin R Taylor
601871992
190183 Marvin R Taylor
601871993
190184 Marvin R Taylor
601871994
190185 Marvin R Taylor
601871995
190186 Marvin R Taylor
601872002
190187 Marvin R Taylor
601872003
190189 Bobbie D Moss
601839000
190122 Lane Zimbelman
606230000
190201 David Jamrog
605471000
190124 David & Carolyn M For-
ney 600203000
190205 Brett A & Robin R Daw-
son 602288000
190119 Kara Grauerholz
603907408
190190 Kathryn J Gifford
606534656
190206 Jeffrey M Benson
602475555
190141 James L Kendrick
604839000
190285 Dolores A Wice
602830000
190287 Josephine M Rodriguez
605170000
190146 Dustin Benker
620010010
190147 Dustin Benker
620010015
190148 Donald Benker
340042100
190199 Cynthia K & Troy D Clay-
ton 604144000
190262 Stephen Watson
560173603
190123 Richard Osentowski
603741140
190288 Lamont L & Devona L
Sever 620224000
190283 Jay & Lisa Westesen
603741892
190126 Donald Zimmer
060172000
190159 Pamela Gibbs
600698000
190281 JoDell Payne 606326001
190136 Rebecca S Allen
601354000
190167 Penny Buettner
480307000
190134 Steven & Pam Mason
603741143
190142 Gregory K & Joyce A
Frieden 580140124
190163 Mary Wroblewski
080156000
190164 Mary Wroblewski
080172000
190165 Mary Wroblewski
080178000
190166 Mary Wroblewski
080180000
190140 Jason Thee 605109000
190170 Esther M Shannon, Trus-
tee 560006005
190257 Ernest C & Carole A
Allwin 605111000
190258 Ernest C & Carole A
Allwin 602235000
190143 Mary Eileen Dakan
606335202
190172 Jerry Fisher 208000050
190191 George E Wence
602165540
190193 Bryan Sherman
040558102
190208 David F Malone
605168210
190297 Michael & Kathleen
Mathews 604198122
190125 Corrie L Edwards
620031100
19015 Sarah A Jameson
420111000
190152 Floyd Woodman
680424000
190149 David & Cheryl White
603098000
190196 David Kiehn 602039000
190135 Brian James 605247301
190188 Barbara (Damratowski)
Cope 603741919
190210 Tim Norwood, Pres
605841700
190211 Tim Norwood, Pres
605096800
190212 Tim Norwood, Member
603786037
190213 Tim Norwood, Member
603786041
190214 Tim Norwood, Pres
600044110
190215 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346255
190216 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346256
190217 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346257
190218 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346258
190219 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346259
190220 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346260
190221 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346274
190222 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346275
190223 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346276
190224 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346277
190225 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346278
190226 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346279
190227 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346280
190228 Tim Norwood, Pres
620346281
190229 Tim Norwood, Member
603786022
190230 Tim Norwood, Member
603786023
190231 Tim Norwood, Member
603786024
190232 Tim Norwood, Member
603786025
190233 Tim Norwood, Member
603786027
190234 Tim Norwood, Member
603786030
190235 Tim Norwood, Member
603786031
190236 Tim Norwood, Member
603786032
190237 Tim Norwood, Member
603786033
190238 Tim Norwood, Member
603786035
190239 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147001
190240 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147002
190241 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147003
190242 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147004
190243 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147005
190244 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147006
190245 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147007
190246 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147008
190247 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147009
190248 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147010
190249 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147011
190250 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147012
190251 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147013
190252 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147014
190253 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147015
190254 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147016
190255 Tim Norwood, Pres
580147017
190120 Kevin Jonak 480158000
190099 Richard D Buck
603389000
190151 Tim DeHaan 601120000
190204 Valerie B Erpelding
602982000
190200 Kathleen Parker
605531000
190259 Jeffrey Scott Manfull
640037000
190168 Gina Conyers 660296100
190256 James Mahalek
580170682
190280 Jason Martinez
605179589
190156 Roger Scheidies
580157022
190160 Gary L & Julie M Stef-
fensmeier 602066778
190192 Nicole A Hall 602179289
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 19, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Robert Fitzgerald, Richard
Serr, William Ross, Michael O'Co-
nnor and Joseph Sobotka.
190202 Aaron Ferguson
604735000
190265 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley
606019151
190266 Glenn T Epley
601347000
190267 Glenn T Epley
603070000
190268 Glenn T Epley
600830000
190269 Glenn T & Nancy Epley
601498000
190270 Glenn T Epley
601385000
190271 Glenn T Epley
602060112
190272 Glenn T Epley
606253000
190273 Glenn T Epley
605486000
190274 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley
603612000
190275 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley
605465000
190276 Glenn T Epley
605709000
190277 Glenn T & Nancy Epley
605569000
190278 Glenn T Epley
600685000
190279 Glenn T Epley
606268000
190303 Dave Schoonhoven
605152000
190203 Robert F Fitzgerald
604283000
190304 Marvin Ora Crouch
580157394
190207 Dean Pofahl 606273000
190302 Richard M Serr
600931995
190306 Michael L & Mona C
Graddy 603741640
190307 Daniel Sorensen
606078000
190308 Daniel Sorensen, Trustee
606079000
190311 Lohn Schroer 540069000
190314 Connie C Wolfe, Trustee
600820000
190316 Luis Enrique Murillo &
Avina 680318000
190318 Jason Farnsworth
580158703
190322 Ruth P Schmitz
602486597
190056 Edward J Szymanski
560171608
190320 Dale E & Karen J Rees
560606310
190323 Todd & Jeanne Thorn
602918309
190333 Christopher & Kathleen
Robles 603721000
190337 Edward Klein 060060150
190338 Dennis J & Berneta D
DeBoer 600161000
190339 Dennis J & Berneta D
DeBoer 620446050
190261 Dale L & Vonnie I Martin
480164000
190351 Leona or Paul Lane
604643000
190352 William J & Jeanne V
Ross, Trustees 601472037
190289 Jennifer Samuelson
601462000
190290 Jennifer Samuelson
640267000
190291 Jennifer Samuelson
640414201
190292 Jennifer Samuelson
640474100
190293 Jennifer Samuelson
640477000
190294 Jennifer Samuelson
640479000
190295 Jennifer Samuelson
640057000
190296 Jennifer Samuelson
640092000
190340 Jane Kotsiopulos
601229000
190354 Cheryl Royle 604968000
190315 Mark C McConnell
640285000
190353 Don Purvis 600104000
190356 Joseph E Methe
606019195
190360 Judy Hoffman/Rafter H
Holding LLC 602918196
190361 Judy Hoffman/Rafter H
Holding LLC 602918197
190362 Kristine E Keller
700314100
190364 Timothy E Lowe Trustee
600627000
190365 Timothy E Lowe
600629000
190366 Timothy E Lowe
600638000
190313 Melvina Mattley
580702000
190317 Amanda L Lytle
602089133
190357 Clint Simmons
602089123
190370 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-
poreit 602609000
190371 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-
poreit 603688110
190372 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-
poreit 600157000
190341 Leland Skeen 602568100
190342 Leland Skeen 603811000
190379 Kenneth W Nikels
601472038
190312 Michael O'Connor
380116101
190345 Dan Ray & Kay Ann Cat-
lin 605841981
190194 Carl R & Deanne D El-
lingson 520203005
190260 Warren G & Linda D Bar-
ney 604828000
190305 Nancy L Dorsey
603741806
190331 Ruby M Bacon
600708000
190348 Andrew & Casey
Feddersen 602331000
190378 Donald C & Janece A
Ripp 100128000
190330 KrisAnn Sullivan
606534654
190380 Joseph G Sobotka
602089124
190381 Joseph G Sobotka
602581050
190382 Joseph G Sobotka
602089132
190383 Joseph G Sobotka
602487051
190384 Joseph G Sobotka
602487052
190355 Donald L & Catherine M
Vogt 610126000
190298 Schaneman Properties
040040160
190299 Lucas Schaneman
604745000
190324 Nicole Rush 605842100
190325 Shane Culp 601993000
190332 Stephen J & Janet M
Jurgens 640123000
190343 William T Nickel
500006000
190385 Patricia Ohmstede
602089104
190326 Lloyd Walker 604823000
190327 Lloyd Walker 604826000
190328 Lloyd Walker 604822000
190349 Chester J Daily
600770000
190350 Chester James Daily
600977000
190363 Jeanne Stolzer
606202000
190319 Edward & Tina Orlando
560173602
190321 Mark & Megan Blinde
602179336
190329 Tony & Ashley Turner
360090110
190284 Dennis F & Patricia A
Houska 601955111
190286 Darrell Gregg 602486945
190309 Rick L & Margeret J
Tighe 560128001
190310 Rick L & Margeret J
Tighe 560128002
190263 Grant Flamig 604198168
190264 Robert K & Violet I
VanHorn 605418000
190282 Gary Morse 603893000
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 24, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and al-
lowed to address the Board result-
ing in the reconsideration of the ref-
erees' recommendation on their
filed protests: Richard & Monica
Thomas, Lynette Mitchell, Theresa
Hagge, Darin & Lisa Meseure,
Duane Flory, Bruce Nielsen, Lacey
Witt and Mikki Mitchell.
190377 Randy J Paitz 040515000
190387 Ron Eckloff 603575000
190390 Jerrow & Jane Sheldon
606331000
190427 Robert Placzek
603119000
190392 Orman D & Christine M
Killion 602586000
190429 Myron K Sothan
602066742
190453 David Post 605387000
190454 David Post 602589000
190456 Timothy A & Wendy L
Schutte 602617000
190407 Kristen Graczyk
580029010
190408 Kristen Graczyk
580029000
190409 Kristen Graczyk
480137000
190410 Jamie Graczyk
480114100
190411 Kristen Graczyk
480108000
190412 Kristen Graczyk
480107000
190413 Kristen Graczyk
480131000
190414 Kristen Graczyk
600340000
190415 Kristen Graczyk
500030010
190416 Kristen Graczyk
580028100
190422 Scott Stubblefield
320128100
190423 Scott Stubblefield
700061000
190424 Scott Stubblefield/Stu-
bblefield Family Farm 700133000
190425 Scott Stubblefield
700183000
190426 Scott Stubblefield
680183000
190460 Steven T Case
602066120
190461 Steven T Case
600623000
190462 Larry W Hornaday
603741914
190463 Donald D Drozd
605664000
190468 F. Craig Peister
610012000
190469 F. Craig Peister
603741159
190388 William C Ogle
240173360
190393 Barbara A Leeds
540085000
190418 Don Lee Jones
580170720
190431 Robert Kelly 601342000
190432 Rodney Thorell
604817000
190433 Rodney Thorell
605072000
190434 Rodney Thorell
605045000
190435 Rodney Thorell
604215000
190436 Rod Thorell 604786000
190437 Rod Thorell 604220000
190438 Rod Thorell 603171000
190465 Karen Shundoff
520022010
190466 John & Mary Strayer
603741157
190470 Steven & Briana Cole
240053100
190471 Becky Jones 605830301
190472 Michael & Tiffany Shultz
601764000
190446 Brent Yaw 610112000
190447 Brent Yaw 604844000
190448 Brent Yaw 602575160
190449 Brent Yaw 610031000
190450 Brent Yaw 610030000
190490 Dennis R Behlmann
560618401
190504 Dennis & Sandra Day
720116000
190514 Denise R Bryan
120088000
190394 Edmon Gant Sr
600711000
190395 Edmon Gant Sr
600805000
190396 Craig A Fidler 601473000
190399 John Arkle 603726000
190400 John Arkle 606144000
190417 Steven A & Jacqueline A
Blocher 640271000
190473 Tim Sorensen 580065020
190474 Tim Sorensen 580065030
190475 Tim Sorensen 606287000
190476 Tim Sorensen 606288000
190478 Dennis Haller 602973000
190479 Dennis Haller 603144000
190480 Dennis Haller 600726000
190481 Dennis Haller 601775100
190482 Dennis Haller 603064000
190483 Dennis Haller 601807000
190484 Dennis Haller 604827000
190485 Dennis Haller 602996000
190486 Dennis & Colleen Micke-
lson 560000150
190526 Roberto Carlos Martinez
680030000
190527 Timothy & Shannon D
Klingelhoefer 460136000
190488 Bruce Zeller 040013000
190489 Jamey Lee Herzer
040407000
190491 Daniel W Dwiggins
602857000
190505 Richard & Monica
Thomas 604198119
190401 Clifford J Meads
480091000
190402 Clifford J Meads
480092000
190403 Clifford J Meads
480092007
190404 Clifford J Meads
480092011
190405 Clifford J Meads
480092014
190459 Steven & Kathryn Rosen-
thal 320210050
190487 Delores Hild 460084114
190508 Michael Hauff dba
Lock'N Store LLC 600364000
190509 Michael Hauff dba
Lock'N Store LLC 600363000
190521 Jeffrey & Betty Warren
600369000
190522 Jeff & Betty Warren
601638000
190523 Jeff & Betty Warren
604618000
190524 Jeffrey & Betty Warren
605168120
190535 Kathryn K & George W
Mashburn 680192000
190458 Timothy & Christina L
Nelms 560385350
190537 Kyle Giffin 120044000
190540 Sue Ann Wilson
602179213
190389 Kelly Wentz aka Kelly
Hummel 380007000
190397 Ryan Findley 606449000
190517 Jacob Reiter 602881000
190536 Vickie & Clinton Edwards
604198113
190439 Fernando Rodriguez
605247631
190455 Paul Frederick
605876000
190492 Theresa Hagge
640042000
190493 Theresa Hagge
680488000
190498 Ronald R Sears
680432000
190430 Elizabeth Rowe
606325001
190530 Mark Jurgens 660110500
190538 W. Kent Barney
601834134
190551 Jeanne Menzie
040393000
190520 Kirby & Amy Wilson
560171211
190556 Stanley & Pamela Mur-
doch 580140123
190557 Darin F & Lisa K Meseure
606185000
190561 Stuart Johnson
580721304
190560 Arlene F Sonksen
601297000
190568 Mary A O'Rourke
602926220
190406 Brandon D & Kelli A
Brueggemann 640270000
190457 Edward E Adamson
602932000
190542 George L & Elaine M
Dobish 280141000
190563 Anna Lou Hempleman
680201000
190564 Judith J Resh 680270000
190510 Beth Heggemeyer
560091119
190515 Duane Flory 700033000
190516 Duane Flory 700169000
190572 Tiffanie Richter
603074000
190575 Tracey Bell 580060021
190576 Bobbi Pickering
601096000
190391 Ryan & McKenzie Bohl-
ing 605073000
190428 Bruce A Nielsen
600948000
190513 Larry L Schroeder
560171601
190549 Sheila Scott 480161000
190550 Wilma J Rayburn
620091001
190573 Jayce Lux 606252000
190574 Joseph D McTygue
604580000
190553 Tracy Hock 380006005
190554 Tracy Hock 604171530
190569 Heber & Carrie Crockett
607000270
190570 Justin & Janelle
Taubenheim 220051120
190571 Scott & Staci Kratzer
440118000
19047 Gregg Dahlgren
603741638
190562 Jay M Blattner
660218005
190565 Ryan & Rachel Conner
580170922
190566 Stanley L Johnson & wf
560606350
190451 Michael Allison
605841844
190555 Bernard A Johnson
603741133
190558 Anthony J Hill 606281000
190559 Benjamin & Kristi Vogt
605684000
190528 Kris K Berney 603658000
190541 Kent E Haarberg
602165525
190547 Eugene Wayne Giger
640195000
190548 Chris Kuhlman
640547104
190464 Mindy K Drake
605484000
190507 Donald Olson 640414203
190511 Michael D Carper
602487522
190512 Michael D Carper
607000280
190518 Lacey Witt 601834251
190452 Tina M Godfrey
606534735
190494 Wing Properties
604849000
190495 Mikki Mitchell 603784000
190503 Kelly B or Keri A Jensen
620356170
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz ands
econded by Klein to accept and/or
change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests. All final valuations are on file
with the County Clerk and the
property owners will receive notice
of the determinations.Upon roll call
vote, the followingBoard members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion de-
claredcarried.
At 11:50 A.M. Chairman
McMullen recessed the Board of
Equalization until 8:30A.M. on Fri-
day, July 19, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Jy29,t1
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR
& BOUTIQUE, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Slog-
gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
and its registered agent and ad-
dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335
12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by statute
or law and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which a limited liability
company may be organized and
commenced on July 9, 2019.
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685
Kearney, NE 68848-1685
ZNEZ Jy15,22,29
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy24,25,26,27,29,30,31