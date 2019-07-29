 

VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK, NEBRASKA

VILLAGE BOARD NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING(S)

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Village Board of Elm Creek, Ne-

braska, will at its meeting beginn-

ing at 7:00 p.m. Monday, August

12, 2019 at the Elm Creek Village

Center located at 535 West Boyd

Avenue, hold public hearings on

the following:

Public Hearing - Substandard

and Blight Study - Proposed CRA

Area #1 - The purpose of the hear-

ing is to obtain public comment on

whether the real estate described

in this notice (CRA Area #1) should

be declared substandard and

blighted pursuant to the Nebraska

Community Development Law. A

study (Study) has been compiled to

determine if the proposed CRA

Area #1 qualifies as substandard

and blighted and to forward a rec-

ommendation on the study to the

Elm Creek Village Board. Proposed

CRA Area #1 is the following de-

scription of the designated area

within Village of Elm Creek:

Point of beginning is the intersec-

tion of the centerline for N. Bond

Street and the centerline of W. Cal-

kins Avenue; thence easterly along

the centerline of W. Calkins Avenue

to the intersection with the center-

line of the alley between N. Tyler

Street and N. Beecroft Street;

thence southerly along said center-

line to the intersection with the

centerline of W. Potter Avenue;

thence easterly along the centerline

of W. Potter Avenue to the inter-

section with the centerline of N. Mill

Street; thence, northerly along the

centerline of N. Mill Street to the in-

tersection with the intersection with

the extended north property line of

a tract referred to as VIL LDS EC

27-9-18; thence, easterly along the

north property line of said property

and following said property line the

intersection of the northwest corner

of a tract of land referred to as VIL

LDS EC 27-9-18 PT TX LT 1;

thence, easterly along the north

property line of said property to the

northeast corner; thence southerly

along the east property line of said

property and continuing until it in-

tersects with the centerline of US

Highway 30; thence, northwesterly

along said centerline of US High-

way 30 to the extended east

right-of-way line of S. Mill Street;

thence, southerly along said east

R.O.W. line to the intersection with

the extended south R.O.W. line of

Clark Avenue; thence, westerly

along said south R.O.W. line to the

intersection with the extended west

R.O.W. line of Buffalo Trail; thence,

northeasterly along said west

R.O.W. line and projecting to the

intersection with the centerline of

W. Potter Avenue; thence, easterly

along said centerline to the inter-

section with the centerline of N.

Bond Street; thence, northerly

along said centerline to the POB.

The Study and a map of the

Study Area are available from the

Village Center located at 535 West

Boyd Avenue in Elm Creek, Ne-

braska.

All interested parties shall be

afforded at such public hearing a

reasonable opportunity to ex-

press their views regarding these

items.

 

NOTICE

 

The August business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Au-

gust 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

SouthLaw, P.C.

13160 Foster Suite 100

Overland Park, KS 66213-2660

(913) 663-7600

FILE NO. 202350

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Laverne Norbert Schu-

mer, dated May 17, 2013, and re-

corded on May 20, 2013, Docu-

ment No. 2013-3948 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on Septem-

ber 6, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

THE SOUTH HALF OF THE

SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST

HALF OF LOT 8, PUTNAM'S

SUBDIVISION TO GIBBON, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

commonly known as 604 Court

Street, Gibbon, NE, 68840

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: July 22, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 202350).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Thursday, July

18, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. for the pur-

pose of final determinations on

scheduled Property Valuation Pro-

test hearings that were conducted

by the referees. Commissioners

present were: Timothy Higgins,

Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba, Ronald

Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow, Dennis

Reiter and William McMullen.

County Clerk Janice Giffin, County

Assessor Ethel Skinner, Deputy

County Assessor Nora Borer and

Protest Coordinators Joe Wilson

and Thad Topolski were present.

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 17, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Justin Herrmann, Logan and

Brittany Luce, Selvin Flores,

Jacelyn & William Luke, James and

Loretta Erpelding, Kyle Bramer,

Mark Johnson, Donald & Kay

Wolfe, Brandon Brinegar and Karen

Albers.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

190002 Kelsey Ginapp

605854000

190023 Betty Teter 620446101

190025 Larry Medley 600909000

190026 Larry Medley 603035000

190027 Larry Medley 600819000

190001 Walter & Lynn Labrie

640307000

190004 Kerstin Hakl 602040000

190039 Ronald Eckloff

602165495

190015 Susan Bragg 601834133

190038 Bradley T Ryan

602089101

190051 Jayce A Houser

603396005

190016 Judy A & Albert F Jr

Brown 600687000

190017 Albert F Jr & Judy A

Brown 608001675

190045 Douglas Lund 602075000

190052 Scott E Sheldon

602066761

190011 Ronald E Hudson

680347000

190034 Scott Zamrzla

601243000

190035 Scott Zamrzla

604308000

190044 Justin R Herrmann

601834113

190018 Mark Lewis 601399000

190041 Gregory E & Marcia A

Benson 602066330

190058 Logan Luce 120071000

190005 Selvin Flores 640490000

190006 Selvin Flores 640487000

190028 Richard R & Jeanne Mc-

Clemens 603741832

190063 Blase P Smith

620442000

190022 Roger & Cecelia Davis

604495000

190049 Douglas I. Smith

220152500

190065 George H Quinn III

603741883

190009 Todd

Clabaugh500026005

190010 Dale Pallett 680221000

190029 Jimmy Joe Hiner

605884000

190012 Gary L. & Donita F. Mer-

rick 600162000

190032 Lohn Schroer 560343000

190078 Rebekah Eckhout

120221000

190040 Quinn Feikert 560385136

190053 G Barrett & Deborah A

Littell 580060000

190054 G Barrett & Deborah A

Littell 580060032

190046 John & Jill Elliott

602602000

190047 Doug Holtmeier

603741864

190079 Buffalo Properties LLC

602661001

190080 Buffalo Properties LLC 602661007

190048 Jacob M Williams

600330000

190055 Cyndi King 700312010

190081 Dwayne Brown

602052107

190033 Justin & Adriane Madsen

604095000

190069 Mark Keilig 040466401

190070 Mark Keilig 040508114

190071 Mark Keilig 040211000

190072 Mark Keilig 040487000

190082 Richard Elliot Ossian

600328000

190014 Trent & Dellene Bosard

580157450

190097 Jacelyn S & William C

Luke 601834141

190031 Erik Bauer 603598000

190061 Joel McReynolds

600139000

190115 Merlyn E Schwab

120032000

190013 Jacqueline T. Kernick

605096540

190020 Marvin Rall 606261000

190021 Marvin Rall 606114000

190036 James Erpelding

600318000

190030 Nicholas K. & Nancy L.

Merten 602486980

190042 Louis Georgiana

680340000

190094 Dustin & Michelle West-

erbeck 603741674

190037 Curt Kooyman

605704000

190059 Beverly T Williams

605179711

190074 Roderick J Stahly

580719655

190075 Roderick J Stahly

580719650

190076 Roderick J Stahly

580719401

190077 Roderick J Stahly

580717100

190057 Claude A Louishomme

602608000

190085 Kyle W Bramer

601103000

190003 Mark I. & Virginia A.

Johnson 560402299

190043 Donald & Kay Wolfe

603573000

190095 Kay L Babl 560436101

190067 Jirayus Chaowalit

606210000

190068 Jirayus Chaowalit

604523000

190098 Charles Morse

120073000

190066 Branden & Erin Brinegar

602052104

190073 Darren Hofmann

520253000

190086 Linda Welch 520259000

190087 Linda Welch 520259100

190114 Judith K Drown

603741158

190019 Donald D Sturgeon/Do-

nna Trampe 480168000

190090 Blake S & Stacy K

Bivona 620346202

190118 Richard & Nadine Mont-

gomery 605546000

190113 Jedidiah R & Sarah

Schmoldt 604240203

190117 Blake Howsden

605841965

190062 Kenneth & Teresa Bush-

nell 603786120

190096 Ronald & Angela

Plambeck 605753000

190103 Old Towne ENT LLC

600554000

190104 Old Towne ENT LLC

600608000

190105 Old Towne ENT LLC

602486575

190106 Old Towne ENT LLC

603790101

190107 Old Towne ENT LLC

604583000

190108 Old Towne ENT LLC

605555000

190088 Jennifer M Gangwish

680405000

190091 Mary A Lundy

602179312

190024 Curtis Johnson

540096000

190064 Roger Thomsen

420013000

190083 Tiffany Morales

640377000

190007 Lisa Miller 200031040

190008 Lisa Miller 200031030

190050 Paul Baldwin 600845000

190060 Karen S Albers

120153000

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 18, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Bethene Sinner, James Ken-

drick, Brian James and Jeff Man-

full.

190116 Burt McKeag 580157024

190121 Bethene Sinner POA

Lonnie Sinner 720133215

190131 Dale Huryta (Jamie

Zysset) 060247103

190138 William R & Cheryl A

Brennan 603617000

190144 William G & Barbara

Keep 480360000

190173 Paul Burger 605195000

190109 Jacki J Refior 603656000

190139 Tim Sr & Janice Friedel

602066749

190161 Karen R Daake

602402000

190137 Jamie C Hughes

605703000

190157 Jerald Fox 604815000

190169 Mark Eilers 606534736

190111 Brian Blankenship

580719880

190145 Anmar M Alafaghani

480070000

190171 Kent B & Janine Edwards

603741964

190127 Paul Swenson

602169000

190128 Paul & Bridgette

Swenson 605472000

190175 Marvin R Taylor

601871985

190176 Marvin R Taylor

601871986

190177 Marvin R Taylor

601871987

190178 Marvin R Taylor

601871988

190179 Marvin R Taylor

601871989

190180 Marvin R Taylor

601871990

190181 Marvin R Taylor

601871991

190182 Marvin R Taylor

601871992

190183 Marvin R Taylor

601871993

190184 Marvin R Taylor

601871994

190185 Marvin R Taylor

601871995

190186 Marvin R Taylor

601872002

190187 Marvin R Taylor

601872003

190189 Bobbie D Moss

601839000

190122 Lane Zimbelman

606230000

190201 David Jamrog

605471000

190124 David & Carolyn M For-

ney 600203000

190205 Brett A & Robin R Daw-

son 602288000

190119 Kara Grauerholz

603907408

190190 Kathryn J Gifford

606534656

190206 Jeffrey M Benson

602475555

190141 James L Kendrick

604839000

190285 Dolores A Wice

602830000

190287 Josephine M Rodriguez

605170000

190146 Dustin Benker

620010010

190147 Dustin Benker

620010015

190148 Donald Benker

340042100

190199 Cynthia K & Troy D Clay-

ton 604144000

190262 Stephen Watson

560173603

190123 Richard Osentowski

603741140

190288 Lamont L & Devona L

Sever 620224000

190283 Jay & Lisa Westesen

603741892

190126 Donald Zimmer

060172000

190159 Pamela Gibbs

600698000

190281 JoDell Payne 606326001

190136 Rebecca S Allen

601354000

190167 Penny Buettner

480307000

190134 Steven & Pam Mason

603741143

190142 Gregory K & Joyce A

Frieden 580140124

190163 Mary Wroblewski

080156000

190164 Mary Wroblewski

080172000

190165 Mary Wroblewski

080178000

190166 Mary Wroblewski

080180000

190140 Jason Thee 605109000

190170 Esther M Shannon, Trus-

tee 560006005

190257 Ernest C & Carole A

Allwin 605111000

190258 Ernest C & Carole A

Allwin 602235000

190143 Mary Eileen Dakan

606335202

190172 Jerry Fisher 208000050

190191 George E Wence

602165540

190193 Bryan Sherman

040558102

190208 David F Malone

605168210

190297 Michael & Kathleen

Mathews 604198122

190125 Corrie L Edwards

620031100

19015 Sarah A Jameson

420111000

190152 Floyd Woodman

680424000

190149 David & Cheryl White

603098000

190196 David Kiehn 602039000

190135 Brian James 605247301

190188 Barbara (Damratowski)

Cope 603741919

190210 Tim Norwood, Pres

605841700

190211 Tim Norwood, Pres

605096800

190212 Tim Norwood, Member

603786037

190213 Tim Norwood, Member

603786041

190214 Tim Norwood, Pres

600044110

190215 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346255

190216 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346256

190217 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346257

190218 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346258

190219 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346259

190220 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346260

190221 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346274

190222 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346275

190223 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346276

190224 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346277

190225 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346278

190226 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346279

190227 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346280

190228 Tim Norwood, Pres

620346281

190229 Tim Norwood, Member

603786022

190230 Tim Norwood, Member

603786023

190231 Tim Norwood, Member

603786024

190232 Tim Norwood, Member

603786025

190233 Tim Norwood, Member

603786027

190234 Tim Norwood, Member

603786030

190235 Tim Norwood, Member

603786031

190236 Tim Norwood, Member

603786032

190237 Tim Norwood, Member

603786033

190238 Tim Norwood, Member

603786035

190239 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147001

190240 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147002

190241 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147003

190242 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147004

190243 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147005

190244 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147006

190245 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147007

190246 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147008

190247 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147009

190248 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147010

190249 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147011

190250 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147012

190251 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147013

190252 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147014

190253 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147015

190254 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147016

190255 Tim Norwood, Pres

580147017

190120 Kevin Jonak 480158000

190099 Richard D Buck

603389000

190151 Tim DeHaan 601120000

190204 Valerie B Erpelding

602982000

190200 Kathleen Parker

605531000

190259 Jeffrey Scott Manfull

640037000

190168 Gina Conyers 660296100

190256 James Mahalek

580170682

190280 Jason Martinez

605179589

190156 Roger Scheidies

580157022

190160 Gary L & Julie M Stef-

fensmeier 602066778

190192 Nicole A Hall 602179289

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 19, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Robert Fitzgerald, Richard

Serr, William Ross, Michael O'Co-

nnor and Joseph Sobotka.

190202 Aaron Ferguson

604735000

190265 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley

606019151

190266 Glenn T Epley

601347000

190267 Glenn T Epley

603070000

190268 Glenn T Epley

600830000

190269 Glenn T & Nancy Epley

601498000

190270 Glenn T Epley

601385000

190271 Glenn T Epley

602060112

190272 Glenn T Epley

606253000

190273 Glenn T Epley

605486000

190274 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley

603612000

190275 Glenn T & Nancy L Epley

605465000

190276 Glenn T Epley

605709000

190277 Glenn T & Nancy Epley

605569000

190278 Glenn T Epley

600685000

190279 Glenn T Epley

606268000

190303 Dave Schoonhoven

605152000

190203 Robert F Fitzgerald

604283000

190304 Marvin Ora Crouch

580157394

190207 Dean Pofahl 606273000

190302 Richard M Serr

600931995

190306 Michael L & Mona C

Graddy 603741640

190307 Daniel Sorensen

606078000

190308 Daniel Sorensen, Trustee

606079000

190311 Lohn Schroer 540069000

190314 Connie C Wolfe, Trustee

600820000

190316 Luis Enrique Murillo &

Avina 680318000

190318 Jason Farnsworth

580158703

190322 Ruth P Schmitz

602486597

190056 Edward J Szymanski

560171608

190320 Dale E & Karen J Rees

560606310

190323 Todd & Jeanne Thorn

602918309

190333 Christopher & Kathleen

Robles 603721000

190337 Edward Klein 060060150

190338 Dennis J & Berneta D

DeBoer 600161000

190339 Dennis J & Berneta D

DeBoer 620446050

190261 Dale L & Vonnie I Martin

480164000

190351 Leona or Paul Lane

604643000

190352 William J & Jeanne V

Ross, Trustees 601472037

190289 Jennifer Samuelson

601462000

190290 Jennifer Samuelson

640267000

190291 Jennifer Samuelson

640414201

190292 Jennifer Samuelson

640474100

190293 Jennifer Samuelson

640477000

190294 Jennifer Samuelson

640479000

190295 Jennifer Samuelson

640057000

190296 Jennifer Samuelson

640092000

190340 Jane Kotsiopulos

601229000

190354 Cheryl Royle 604968000

190315 Mark C McConnell

640285000

190353 Don Purvis 600104000

190356 Joseph E Methe

606019195

190360 Judy Hoffman/Rafter H

Holding LLC 602918196

190361 Judy Hoffman/Rafter H

Holding LLC 602918197

190362 Kristine E Keller

700314100

190364 Timothy E Lowe Trustee

600627000

190365 Timothy E Lowe

600629000

190366 Timothy E Lowe

600638000

190313 Melvina Mattley

580702000

190317 Amanda L Lytle

602089133

190357 Clint Simmons

602089123

190370 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-

poreit 602609000

190371 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-

poreit 603688110

190372 Mark A & Kimra F Schip-

poreit 600157000

190341 Leland Skeen 602568100

190342 Leland Skeen 603811000

190379 Kenneth W Nikels

601472038

190312 Michael O'Connor

380116101

190345 Dan Ray & Kay Ann Cat-

lin 605841981

190194 Carl R & Deanne D El-

lingson 520203005

190260 Warren G & Linda D Bar-

ney 604828000

190305 Nancy L Dorsey

603741806

190331 Ruby M Bacon

600708000

190348 Andrew & Casey

Feddersen 602331000

190378 Donald C & Janece A

Ripp 100128000

190330 KrisAnn Sullivan

606534654

190380 Joseph G Sobotka

602089124

190381 Joseph G Sobotka

602581050

190382 Joseph G Sobotka

602089132

190383 Joseph G Sobotka

602487051

190384 Joseph G Sobotka

602487052

190355 Donald L & Catherine M

Vogt 610126000

190298 Schaneman Properties

040040160

190299 Lucas Schaneman

604745000

190324 Nicole Rush 605842100

190325 Shane Culp 601993000

190332 Stephen J & Janet M

Jurgens 640123000

190343 William T Nickel

500006000

190385 Patricia Ohmstede

602089104

190326 Lloyd Walker 604823000

190327 Lloyd Walker 604826000

190328 Lloyd Walker 604822000

190349 Chester J Daily

600770000

190350 Chester James Daily

600977000

190363 Jeanne Stolzer

606202000

190319 Edward & Tina Orlando

560173602

190321 Mark & Megan Blinde

602179336

190329 Tony & Ashley Turner

360090110

190284 Dennis F & Patricia A

Houska 601955111

190286 Darrell Gregg 602486945

190309 Rick L & Margeret J

Tighe 560128001

190310 Rick L & Margeret J

Tighe 560128002

190263 Grant Flamig 604198168

190264 Robert K & Violet I

VanHorn 605418000

190282 Gary Morse 603893000

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 24, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and al-

lowed to address the Board result-

ing in the reconsideration of the ref-

erees' recommendation on their

filed protests: Richard & Monica

Thomas, Lynette Mitchell, Theresa

Hagge, Darin & Lisa Meseure,

Duane Flory, Bruce Nielsen, Lacey

Witt and Mikki Mitchell.

190377 Randy J Paitz 040515000

190387 Ron Eckloff 603575000

190390 Jerrow & Jane Sheldon

606331000

190427 Robert Placzek

603119000

190392 Orman D & Christine M

Killion 602586000

190429 Myron K Sothan

602066742

190453 David Post 605387000

190454 David Post 602589000

190456 Timothy A & Wendy L

Schutte 602617000

190407 Kristen Graczyk

580029010

190408 Kristen Graczyk

580029000

190409 Kristen Graczyk

480137000

190410 Jamie Graczyk

480114100

190411 Kristen Graczyk

480108000

190412 Kristen Graczyk

480107000

190413 Kristen Graczyk

480131000

190414 Kristen Graczyk

600340000

190415 Kristen Graczyk

500030010

190416 Kristen Graczyk

580028100

190422 Scott Stubblefield

320128100

190423 Scott Stubblefield

700061000

190424 Scott Stubblefield/Stu-

bblefield Family Farm 700133000

190425 Scott Stubblefield

700183000

190426 Scott Stubblefield

680183000

190460 Steven T Case

602066120

190461 Steven T Case

600623000

190462 Larry W Hornaday

603741914

190463 Donald D Drozd

605664000

190468 F. Craig Peister

610012000

190469 F. Craig Peister

603741159

190388 William C Ogle

240173360

190393 Barbara A Leeds

540085000

190418 Don Lee Jones

580170720

190431 Robert Kelly 601342000

190432 Rodney Thorell

604817000

190433 Rodney Thorell

605072000

190434 Rodney Thorell

605045000

190435 Rodney Thorell

604215000

190436 Rod Thorell 604786000

190437 Rod Thorell 604220000

190438 Rod Thorell 603171000

190465 Karen Shundoff

520022010

190466 John & Mary Strayer

603741157

190470 Steven & Briana Cole

240053100

190471 Becky Jones 605830301

190472 Michael & Tiffany Shultz

601764000

190446 Brent Yaw 610112000

190447 Brent Yaw 604844000

190448 Brent Yaw 602575160

190449 Brent Yaw 610031000

190450 Brent Yaw 610030000

190490 Dennis R Behlmann

560618401

190504 Dennis & Sandra Day

720116000

190514 Denise R Bryan

120088000

190394 Edmon Gant Sr

600711000

190395 Edmon Gant Sr

600805000

190396 Craig A Fidler 601473000

190399 John Arkle 603726000

190400 John Arkle 606144000

190417 Steven A & Jacqueline A

Blocher 640271000

190473 Tim Sorensen 580065020

190474 Tim Sorensen 580065030

190475 Tim Sorensen 606287000

190476 Tim Sorensen 606288000

190478 Dennis Haller 602973000

190479 Dennis Haller 603144000

190480 Dennis Haller 600726000

190481 Dennis Haller 601775100

190482 Dennis Haller 603064000

190483 Dennis Haller 601807000

190484 Dennis Haller 604827000

190485 Dennis Haller 602996000

190486 Dennis & Colleen Micke-

lson 560000150

190526 Roberto Carlos Martinez

680030000

190527 Timothy & Shannon D

Klingelhoefer 460136000

190488 Bruce Zeller 040013000

190489 Jamey Lee Herzer

040407000

190491 Daniel W Dwiggins

602857000

190505 Richard & Monica

Thomas 604198119

190401 Clifford J Meads

480091000

190402 Clifford J Meads

480092000

190403 Clifford J Meads

480092007

190404 Clifford J Meads

480092011

190405 Clifford J Meads

480092014

190459 Steven & Kathryn Rosen-

thal 320210050

190487 Delores Hild 460084114

190508 Michael Hauff dba

Lock'N Store LLC 600364000

190509 Michael Hauff dba

Lock'N Store LLC 600363000

190521 Jeffrey & Betty Warren

600369000

190522 Jeff & Betty Warren

601638000

190523 Jeff & Betty Warren

604618000

190524 Jeffrey & Betty Warren

605168120

190535 Kathryn K & George W

Mashburn 680192000

190458 Timothy & Christina L

Nelms 560385350

190537 Kyle Giffin 120044000

190540 Sue Ann Wilson

602179213

190389 Kelly Wentz aka Kelly

Hummel 380007000

190397 Ryan Findley 606449000

190517 Jacob Reiter 602881000

190536 Vickie & Clinton Edwards

604198113

190439 Fernando Rodriguez

605247631

190455 Paul Frederick

605876000

190492 Theresa Hagge

640042000

190493 Theresa Hagge

680488000

190498 Ronald R Sears

680432000

190430 Elizabeth Rowe

606325001

190530 Mark Jurgens 660110500

190538 W. Kent Barney

601834134

190551 Jeanne Menzie

040393000

190520 Kirby & Amy Wilson

560171211

190556 Stanley & Pamela Mur-

doch 580140123

190557 Darin F & Lisa K Meseure

606185000

190561 Stuart Johnson

580721304

190560 Arlene F Sonksen

601297000

190568 Mary A O'Rourke

602926220

190406 Brandon D & Kelli A

Brueggemann 640270000

190457 Edward E Adamson

602932000

190542 George L & Elaine M

Dobish 280141000

190563 Anna Lou Hempleman

680201000

190564 Judith J Resh 680270000

190510 Beth Heggemeyer

560091119

190515 Duane Flory 700033000

190516 Duane Flory 700169000

190572 Tiffanie Richter

603074000

190575 Tracey Bell 580060021

190576 Bobbi Pickering

601096000

190391 Ryan & McKenzie Bohl-

ing 605073000

190428 Bruce A Nielsen

600948000

190513 Larry L Schroeder

560171601

190549 Sheila Scott 480161000

190550 Wilma J Rayburn

620091001

190573 Jayce Lux 606252000

190574 Joseph D McTygue

604580000

190553 Tracy Hock 380006005

190554 Tracy Hock 604171530

190569 Heber & Carrie Crockett

607000270

190570 Justin & Janelle

Taubenheim 220051120

190571 Scott & Staci Kratzer

440118000

19047 Gregg Dahlgren

603741638

190562 Jay M Blattner

660218005

190565 Ryan & Rachel Conner

580170922

190566 Stanley L Johnson & wf

560606350

190451 Michael Allison

605841844

190555 Bernard A Johnson

603741133

190558 Anthony J Hill 606281000

190559 Benjamin & Kristi Vogt

605684000

190528 Kris K Berney 603658000

190541 Kent E Haarberg

602165525

190547 Eugene Wayne Giger

640195000

190548 Chris Kuhlman

640547104

190464 Mindy K Drake

605484000

190507 Donald Olson 640414203

190511 Michael D Carper

602487522

190512 Michael D Carper

607000280

190518 Lacey Witt 601834251

190452 Tina M Godfrey

606534735

190494 Wing Properties

604849000

190495 Mikki Mitchell 603784000

190503 Kelly B or Keri A Jensen

620356170

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz ands

econded by Klein to accept and/or

change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests. All final valuations are on file

with the County Clerk and the

property owners will receive notice

of the determinations.Upon roll call

vote, the followingBoard members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion de-

claredcarried.

At 11:50 A.M. Chairman

McMullen recessed the Board of

Equalization until 8:30A.M. on Fri-

day, July 19, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

SLOGGETT HOME DÉCOR

& BOUTIQUE, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Slog-

gett Home Décor & Boutique, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

and its registered agent and ad-

dress is Annette Sloggett, 10335

12th Avenue Place, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by statute

or law and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which a limited liability

company may be organized and

commenced on July 9, 2019.

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

220 W. 15th, P.O. Box 1685

Kearney, NE 68848-1685

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

