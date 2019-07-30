NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00
A.M. at the District's Headquarters,
located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-
ington, Nebraska. An agenda of the
subjects to arise at said meeting is
kept continually current and is
available for public inspection at
the office of the District.
CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
CFC Properties, L.L.C.
Article I.
Name: The name of the
limited liability company is CFC
Properties, L.L.C.
Article II. Designated Office Ad-
dress: The Company's designated
office address in Nebraska is 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Article III. Agent for Service:
Office: The initial mailing address
of the initial agent for service 6216
L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
Agent: The name of the initial
agent for service of the Company
at such address isJustin Bash.
The undersigned, being the Or-
ganizer of the Company, hereby
adopts and signs the foregoing
Certificate of Organization for the
purposes of forming the Company
under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Equalization met on Friday, July 19,
2019 at 8:30 A.M. for the purpose
of final determinations on sched-
uled Property Valuation Protest
hearings that were conducted by
the referees. Commissioners pres-
ent were: Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz and Dennis Re-
iter. Commissioners absent: Timo-
thy Higgins, William McMullen and
Sherry Morrow. County Clerk Jan-
ice Giffin, County Assessor Ethel
Skinner, Dennise Daniels and Pro-
test Coordinators Joe Wilson and
Thad Topolski were present.
Vice Chairman Klein read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 25, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Alan Schmidt, Randy Vest,
Roger Burkey and Terry Ritchie. A
letter from Tami Baker was also
considered at this meeting.
PROTEST NAME PARCEL
190578 Randall Kratochvil
601834146
190580 Kasandra Bell
580060027
190582 Ryan & Megan Killion
606239000
190585 James Roy Maples
040112000
190584 Fred Jr & JoAnn E Nelson
040111000
190588 Ronald P Panowicz
560620100
190594 Rick & Eileen Erickson
602580114
190596 Pat Skiles 603741152
190590 John W Divan
602233000
190599 Christopher & Grace
Matheny 604184000
190601 Michael E. & Shannan
L.B. Kalb 601419000
190602 Kearney Drive-In Storage
LLC 602097000
190603 Great Western Properties
LLC 602042000
190604 Kearney Community De-
velopment 603169000
190632 Wade M Palmer
560170201
190609 Mona Axmann
607000255
190654 Craig & Lynn Martin
620179295
190668 Terry & Annette Furby
420061000
190587 Darrold & Robin Walters
603354000
190636 Mark Schmidt
605814000
190637 Mark Schmidt
480347103
190653 Brian & Trisha Kroll
340022150
190674 Dean G Peterson
600367000
190656 Gary L Mays 560171153
190679 Derek B Kroll 660091000
190723 Travis A Meyer
680150114
190586 Pamela S Hidy/LPhidy
LLC 602481000
190678 Arlene R Slack
603741111
190721 Brian Gray dba MAZ
Ventures LLC 604706000
190728 John W Schwab, Trustee
560171307
190715 Douglas D Dobish
280141450
190716 Greg Brandt Investments,
LLC 603787215
190717 Greg Brandt Investments,
LLC 603787220
190718 Mulligan Hill, LLC
602060006
190719 Mulligan Hill, LLC
602089211
190720 Mulligan Hill, LLC
604896450
190727 Seth Johnson 604378000
190645 CAHA Properties LLC
610002000
190646 Heath Smallcomb
610128000
190647 Heath Smallcomb
610013000
190648 Heath Smallcomb
610129000
190649 Joan Smallcomb
602161000
190650 Joan Smallcomb
602168000
190714 Kenneth L Miller
040262000
190713 Richard & Sandra
Remmenga 602918310
190734 Amanda Sok 605247542
190735 Randall S & Shelli D Vest
240108100
190682 Carl & Karen Christ
560385134
190683 Carl & Karen Christ
560385502
190736 Erik Hamik 601834148
190673 Samantha Bogers
605758000
190680 Colleen M Connely, Trus-
tee 601834108
190684 Laura R Zayas
601935000
190617 Paul Walker 340170100
190618 Paul Walker 680006100
190619 Paul Walker 680007000
190620 Paul Walker 680007010
190621 Paul Walker 680175000
190622 Paul Walker 680261000
190623 Paul & Alexandrea
Walker 680280000
190624 Paul Walker 680308000
190625 Paul Walker 680385000
190626 Paul Walker 680400000
190627 Paul Walker 680438000
190628 Paul Walker 680444000
190629 Paul Walker 680463000
190630 Paul Walker 680472000
190631 Paul Walker 680485000
190669 Ronald H Petersen
603741658
190600 Alex J Schultz
605765000
190652 Connie Susan Wittman
603741862
190747 Rasmussen Drywall &
Const Inc 603266000
190748 Rasmussen Drywall &
Const Inc 100213011
190749 Keith & Jane Rasmussen
120189000
190579 Kristin Nichols
605808000
190657 Andrew D Jader & Nancy
J McGregor-Jader 640011250
190741 Zackary Ray Rasmussen
120218025
190591 Carol R Ritscher Wahl
602179358
190592 Charlotte Burkey
460084116
190612 Brenda Middleswart
605543000
190613 Brenda Middleswart
640218000
190614 Brenda Middleswart
640323000
190615 Brenda Middleswart
640321000
190616 Brenda Middleswart
640573000
190634 Alda Drew 380082004
190635 Doyle Drew 380084000
190633 Wayne Schmidt
680464000
190658 Jeffrey D & Audra S
Granger 520168062
190730 Kyle & Michele
Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 606620214
190731 Kyle & Michele
Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 602620210
190732 Kyle & Michele
Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 602620212
190595 John R Barry 601834230
190666 Linda Miner 604902000
190740 Benjamin Stoppkotte
040459000
190722 Kelsey Dobish
520171245
190729 Shawn E Woollen, Trus-
tee 600242000
190655 Timothy M Valleau
603741916
190742 Pamela J Brown
560091102
190685 Lean Brandt 601721000
190686 Lean Brandt 605856000
190687 Lean Brandt 600997000
190688 Lean Brandt 600157407
190689 Lean Brandt 601512000
190690 Lean Brandt 603787080
190691 Lean Brandt 602089215
190692 Lean Brandt 601513000
190693 Lean Brandt 603787075
190694 Lean Brandt 603567000
190695 Lean Brandt 600157402
190696 Lean Brandt 600157403
190697 Lean Brandt 603383000
190698 Lean Brandt 603787150
190699 Lean Brandt 600157401
190700 Lean Brandt 602089212
190708 Tony & Nikki Kriz
602615000
190750 Lorin Downing
602089201
190751 Lorin Downing
602089205
190752 Lorin Downing
604247000
190753 Lorin Downing
605735000
190754 Lorin Downing
603563000
190755 Lorin Downing
603566403
190756 Lorin Downing
603229100
190757 Brian Downing
605825000
190758 Brian Downing
600707000
190759 Brian Downing
601852004
190760 Brian Downing
601852005
190761 Brian Downing
601871996
190762 Brian Downing
605774000
190593 Stephen D O'Brien
605509000
190606 Kenneth Ingram
620180000
190681 Roy G Benson, Trustee
620271000
190724 Luke M & Vicki J Aten
602130000
190725 Luke M & Vicki J Aten
602129000
190726 Luke M &
Vicki J Aten 600041000
190737 Matt Uphoff (Remax)
604186000
190583 Glen A & Shelly D Brown
440087000
190639 Nathan R Klinginsmith
603633000
190640 Nathan R Klinginsmith
603632000
190641 Nathan R Klinginsmith
602939000
190642 Nathan R Klinginsmith
603010000
190643 Nathan R Klinginsmith
580130000
190644 Nathan R Klinginsmith
602721000
190659 Thomas Ryan 601426000
190660 Thomas Ryan 604519000
190661 Thomas Ryan 604747000
190662 Thomas Ryan 604748000
190663 Thomas Ryan 605446000
190664 Thomas Ryan 606095100
190675 Cyboron Rentals, LLC
040504000
190676 Cyboron Rentals, LLC
040230000
190665 Tami Chaviano (Baker)
640406000
190667 Trenton Snow
601146000
190608 Brian Rosse 602066114
190638 Terry Ritchie 380241110
190651 Evan Paitz 640011214
Vice Chairman Klein read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on June 28, 2019. The follow-
ing protestors were present and
addressed the Board resulting in
the reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Gerald Theis, Gary & Cynthia
Gibbons and Jacqueline Lewis.
190772 Paula Susan Bright-
Weiss 680248000
190781 Richard Kucera
601777701
190786 Nick Keizer 603348000
190809 Eric & Nicole Hollings-
worth 380051155
190775 Stacy Wick 040063000
190790 Virginia Huber
606237000
190791 Virginia Huber
606246000
190800 Ronald Belau 640471000
190814 Gerald I Theis 603268000
190793 Sally & Michael Bryson
600142000
190815 Gary E Kneher
600338000
190818 Gyneth, LLC 601068000
190819 Scott D Morris
603821015
190820 Brett R Stittle 680272301
190769 Craig Nutter 320206100
190816 David & Annette Colling
620343404
190826 Anthony Lux 603061000
190828 Daniel A Warrington
340043034
190785 Daniel L & Esther E
Javins 605179709
190787 Mark Swanson
607000110
190802 Mary M Shiers
580008000
190829 Jim Zecha 601834127
190830 Jim Zecha 602620303
190776 Sharon Ott 620488000
190832 Christopher Martin
603885000
190833 Mike Branstiter
520067651
190792 Stuart A & Laura R Hoff-
man 605841852
190795 Mike & Lynette Mitchell
603033100
190796 Mike & Lynette Mitchell
480210000
190797 Mike & Lynette Mitchell
500187000
190856 James & Lora Webb
601416000
190857 Val A Lane 600626000
190858 Val A & Sherry J Lane
605247556
190811 Blake & Lynn Stewart
620346305
190863 Emily Rogers 603011000
190873 Ryan Strope 480276000
190766 Bonnie Pabian
060031000
190771 Mary L Lacy 602066781
190784 Beth S Jochen
602720000
190824 Irving F Reiter 560166000
190860 Pamela Kim Triplett,
Trustee 602052213
190870 Darrel Albers 603380000
190871 Darrel Albers 603382000
190876 Ross & Jean Armstrong
606175108
190877 Troy D Eilenstine
380035012
190878 Troy D Eilenstine
560436169
190827 Tower Oaks LLC
610172100
190852 Jeff & Jennifer Hasenauer
606176109
190884 Gary A Hansen
601635000
190886 Edward L & Lois L Butler
603445000
190893 Gerald L Baker
603882000
190894 Gary Branting 480135000
190901 Royce Walker 601384000
190911 Andrew Olson
605671000
190883 Mark Secor 560022309
190887 Ronda Lynn Hoes
Gilmore 180028000
190906 Shena Booton
640478000
190890 James Winchester
340058000
190804 Arlen Lee Jorgensen
603551000
190813 Richard & Tracey Roeder
420045200
190902 Christopher & Chris Pre-
ble 602130005
190763 Taylor M Tobler
040090000
190764 Shawn & Stephanie
Tobler 040716013
190853 Gilberta Eatherton
640419000
190865 Kyle M Paben
603596000
190866 Kevin Kamrath
606099100
190550 Wilma J Rayburn
620091001
190555 Bernard A Johnson
603741133
190767 Darcy Isaac 607000295
190803 Shirley A Orcutt
604191000
190825 Maria E Shafto
606146000
190770 Gary L & Cynthia A Gib-
bons 600378000
190831 Diana L Steube
603566223
190835 Cory Christians
600008058
190836 Cory Christians
600008057
190837 Cory Christians
600008056
190838 Cory Christians
600008055
190839 Cory Christians
600008054
190840 Cory Christians
600008053
190841 Cory Christians
600008052
190842 Cory Christians
600008051
190843 Cory Christians
600008050
190844 Cory Christians
600008049
190845 Cory Christians
600008048
190846 Cory Christians
600008047
190847 Cory Christians
600008046
190848 Cory Christians
600008045
190849 Cory Christians
600008044
190850 Cory Christians
600008043
190851 Cory Christians
600008042
190854 James Bruner & Gayle
Knoll 700147020
190855 Bruners' Sand & Gravel,
Inc 700147515
190773 Brian & Hannah
Schanbacher 601898000
190872 Jacquelie G (Klein) Lewis
603766000
190882 Jeffrey D Oberg
680291000
190915 Gary Mike Hubbard
500069000
190931 Casen Halva 540049100
190765 John D & Martha J Kruse
603720000
190798 Darrell Claypool
640241000
190892 Tereasa Kramer
602594110
190934 Daniel A Speirs
602616000
190879 Robert Runyan
680210100
190922 Dennis G & Lori L Roper
440104200
190932 David & Jennifer Huebner
607000340
190938 Chris Hilliard 580700215
190821 Julia L Nickel 480110000
190859 Darrell B Karg
603069000
190903 Roland C & Marilyn B
Whitney TR 605415000
190904 Roland C & Marilyn B
Whitney TR 720118000
190943 Sandra Snell 640369000
190937 Grant C & Sandra K
Monie 560436114
190794 Ryan & Tiffany Coufal
680373000
190942 Chase T Placzek
602066317
190944 Mark Schanbacher
601230000
190925 Steve & Karen Baye
604240021
190929 Paul & Laura Karel
040648000
190930 Paul & Laura Karel
040649000
190933 Jerry Thompson
602221000
190789 Kevin D Fredrick
040396000
190864 Dustin Lawless
040394000
190888 Zachary Larchick
120085000
190921 Michael T Luff
602590102
190869 Troy A & Tammy R
Kluthe 560402269
190889 Benjamin R Clark
602433000
190916 Gamma XV, LLC
602302000
190918 Margene Stevens
601010000
190919 Margene Stevens
601003000
190920 Margene Stevens
601004000
190782 Allen E & June S Nelson
520118103
190812 Alan & Carol Sanger
602697000
190898 Kristi K Winslow
604138000
190875 Marcus Long 040474000
190895 Mel & Phyllis Sayer
602066324
190897 Stephen LaVoie
606016000
190905 Lonnie Persinger
606013000
190788 Dennis & Kelly Gewecke
Trust 520025000
190806 Adam L Warner
603079100
190808 Bowde Johnson
605809000
190874 Steven & Colleen Coram
Trustees 603741154
190774 Ryan Kotalik 607000305
190777 Christine L Larson
560436119
190779 Kira Hancock 480129000
190823 Eva Benson 604497000
Timothy Higgins and William
McMullen arrived at 9:50 A.M.
Chairman McMullen read down
the below list of property valuation
protests conducted by the Refer-
ees on July 1, 2019. The following
protestors were present and ad-
dressed the Board resulting in the
reconsideration of the referees'
recommendation on their filed pro-
tests: Mike Kathol, Kip Ingram,
Jeffrey Klatt and Shelby Schroeder.
190927 James R & Randi K
Stucker 480280000
190939 Floyd G Peterson
480156000
190940 Floyd G Peterson
460083000
190985 Scott Gates 601494000
190994 Bryan S Duryea
850001145
190964 Rose Richter 604988000
190996 Dennis & Trudy C
LaFollette 604589000
191009 Chad J Boersma
440082000
191012 Dawn Murray 601834228
190967 Jim & Marie Hoppenstedt
604198201
191015 Kathol Leasing LLC
606181000
191023 Kip Ingram 480396000
191024 Kip Ingram 601676280
191025 Kip Ingram 602486994
191026 Kip Ingram 620157130
191027 Kip Ingram 620157140
191028 Steve Miller 560022301
190982 Donald J & Gayleen R
Wick 604868000
191022 Julie M Bralick
606270000
191030 Jeffrey D Klatt
640461000
190977 Jerry & Cynthia Foote Co
TRS 604825000
191020 Donald L & Ruth Berg-
meier 040635000
191021 Donald L & Ruth Berg-
meier 040636000
191036 Christopher M Holz
602364000
191037 Christopher M Holz
602005000
191038 Christopher M Holz
620343604
191039 Christopher M Holz
602355000
191071 James A Warrington
640259000
191077 Jane & David Sattler
603741810
191078 Barbara J Bowers
601952000
191080 Ryan Hellriegel
500010035
190986 Superior Properties, LLC
604275000
190987 Superior Properties, LLC
604173000
190988 Superior Properties, LLC
604682000
190989 Superior Properties, LLC
605553000
190990 Superior Properties, LLC
603009000
191081 Christine J Geisler
602140848
191088 Randy Volkmer
620367000
190949 Crystal Bosshamer
603741661
191035 Nancy Blume 604109000
191089 Kayla Delehant
520168063
190924 Donald D & Lisa M Ende-
cott 660218017
190941 Brandon Yaw 560006023
190952 James J Pernicek
040555130
190968 Robert Khayat
602027000
190969 Robert Khayat
602028000
190970 Robert Khayat
604518000
190971 Robert Khayat
604659000
190972 Robert Khayat
604678000
190973 Robert Khayat
604689000
191018 Jeanette Carstens
040174000
191047 Errol A & Janice M Hoyt
602646000
191068 Gary L & Joan E King
420121000
191069 Darrell/Liz Sivits
560138000
191090 Exchange Bank of Gib-
bon 640098000
191093 Phyllis J Cuba
605012000
191104 Valerie Stroup
603173000
191105 Kelle Beach 601183001
191099 Kevin Lockhorn
040115000
191109 Bruce & Krista Pierce
640117000
191101 Leon & Darlene Mills
603741203
190980 Ianthe Shadegg
440036100
190981 Cathryn J Hohnholt
560615400
191049 Dean & Rosie Leopold
601153000
191084 James Berglund
601513405
191085 James Berglund
601513404
190993 Robert D White
602223000
191111 Ronald & Kathleen
Schmidt 602853000
191112 DeWayne F Gohl
560102000
191117 Stanley Wilson
601472023
190951 David Kingsley
580217603
191086 Joshua & Rebecca
Wheeler 680272806
191116 Edward A Rhonda Kohel
380269000
191123 Brian Hunsberger
040428000
191124 Brian Hunsberger
060132000
190959 Annie Novacek
606176101
191004 Stacia Jons 601155000
191106 Jeffrey E Babl
602918117
191122 Gary D & Sue E Finke
080102000
190947 Steve Adkins 680122000
190948 Donna & Ray McLaughlin
604198137
190954 Victoria Harper
601955511
191000 Gary Cole 601147000
191001 Gary Cole 380095005
191048 Dan & Cynthia Theobald
601730000
191050 Judith Geiselman
540061000
191072 Delbert & Jill Weiser
680312100
191073 Delbert & Jill Weiser
680313000
191079 Ed Corder Jr 602138000
190946 Jeffery M Burr
601834312
190983 Evelyn K Stittle
280145000
191074 Diana L Jones
601955105
191091 Marlin Bogner
600362000
191051 Donald J O'Brien
604240023
191052 Matt Meister 620389114
191053 Matthew Meister
606186000
191054 Matt Meister 603741831
191127 Carsten's Gold Proper-
ties, LLC 602015000
191128 Carsten's Gold Proper-
ties, LLC 601510000
191010 Scott A Renken
580721316
191125 Jerry J Nelson
602918653
191126 Nancey L Barney Trustee
602918654
191096 Kendra J Coslor
601576000
190965 Tessa Roberts
606266000
191044 Duane Flory 700168000
191045 Duane Flory 320194000
191046 Duane Flory 700235000
191107 Laura Ritterbush
600989000
191115 Milissa Carmen Pearse
600157198
191118 Dustin Parker 603963000
190984 Robert Hock 604236202
191016 Lisa Goetz 600171000
191029 Zach Davidson
602179283
191032 Ron & Bonnie Daake
600604000
191033 Ron & Bonnie Daake
600375000
191034 Ron & Bonnie Daake
600166000
191087 Karalyn J Lewis
040681000
191119 Shelby L Schroeder
500229000
190957 Robbi L DeWeese
440077000
190958 Kevin & Robbi Rimpley
440077010
191031 Rodney L & Judy F Lantz
601159000
191082 Aaron & Kerri
Bly720036101
191003 Eugene Carr 560606240
191057 Kathleen Glause
601444000
191058 Alice M Kriewald
040045000
191070 Duane A & Debra K
Rohla 580160501
190995 Heidi LaClair 604577000
191008 Greg Gangwish
604119000
191040 Demaris Dietz
601361000
191041 Demaris Dietz
601834142
191042 Susan Sidwell & Clinton
McKean 660302000
191002 Keith E & Lisa J Paitz
080212005
191006 Oluwakunie Oluwatdsin
604240075
191017 Greg & Sanae Shea
603741655
191019 Jayson Obrecht
602220000
190928 Greg & Emily Brooks
560143000
190978 Cynthia Alvarado
605841000
190998 Nick & Melissa Klein
480017000
191005 Smart Choice Properties,
Inc 604710000
190945 James E Krason
605112000
190955 Angel & Heriberta Con-
treras 700026000
190956 Angel & Heriberta Con-
treras 640466104
190979 Joyce Bestol 380188010
190991 William Ourada
480001000
190992 William T Ourada
500248000
Chairman McMullen called for the
final decisions on all of the above
Property Valuation Protest Hear-
ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to accept and/
or change the values on the above
listed parcels as determined by the
Board of Equalization after review-
ing the recommendations from the
referees who conducted the hear-
ings for the Property Valuation Pro-
tests. All final valuations are on file
with the County Clerk and the
property owners will receive notice
of the determinations. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, McMullen and Reiter.
Absent: Morrow. Motion de-
claredcarried.
At 10:25 A.M. Chairman
McMullen recessed the Board of
Equalization until 8:30 A.M. on
Monday, July 22, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
LEGAL NOTICE FOR
NAME CHANGE OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 19-279
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of June, 2019, a petition
was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is to
change a minor child's name from
Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to
Matthew Scott Bliss.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., on the 13th day of
August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as will be conven-
ient for the court and that unless
sufficient cause is shown to the
contrary, the minor child's name
will be changed from that of Gabriel
Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew
Scott Bliss.
Dated: 7-26-19
Shelley J. Lammers
22895 Hiway 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
NOTICE OF SALE TO
SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Matthew
Duran the contents of unit #D46.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-
plies, and other items remaining in
our possession at Avenue F Stor-
age.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,
903 W. 22nd St #3,
Kearney NE 68845,
you are hereby notified that on
May 29, 2019, American Family
Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you
in the Buffalo County Court at
docket CI19-1086, the object in
prayer of which was to secure a
judgment against you in the
amount of $4,007.64, together with
court costs, interest and attorney's
fees as allowed by law. Unless you
file your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 20th
day of September, 2019, the Peti-
tion against you will be considered
as true and judgment will be en-
tered against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
