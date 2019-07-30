 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00

A.M. at the District's Headquarters,

located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-

ington, Nebraska. An agenda of the

subjects to arise at said meeting is

kept continually current and is

available for public inspection at

the office of the District.

CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

CFC Properties, L.L.C.

Article I.

Name: The name of the

limited liability company is CFC

Properties, L.L.C.

Article II. Designated Office Ad-

dress: The Company's designated

office address in Nebraska is 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Article III. Agent for Service:

Office: The initial mailing address

of the initial agent for service 6216

L Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.

Agent: The name of the initial

agent for service of the Company

at such address isJustin Bash.

The undersigned, being the Or-

ganizer of the Company, hereby

adopts and signs the foregoing

Certificate of Organization for the

purposes of forming the Company

under the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Dated this 24th day of July, 2019.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2019

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Equalization met on Friday, July 19,

2019 at 8:30 A.M. for the purpose

of final determinations on sched-

uled Property Valuation Protest

hearings that were conducted by

the referees. Commissioners pres-

ent were: Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz and Dennis Re-

iter. Commissioners absent: Timo-

thy Higgins, William McMullen and

Sherry Morrow. County Clerk Jan-

ice Giffin, County Assessor Ethel

Skinner, Dennise Daniels and Pro-

test Coordinators Joe Wilson and

Thad Topolski were present.

Vice Chairman Klein read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 25, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Alan Schmidt, Randy Vest,

Roger Burkey and Terry Ritchie. A

letter from Tami Baker was also

considered at this meeting.

PROTEST NAME PARCEL

190578 Randall Kratochvil

601834146

190580 Kasandra Bell

580060027

190582 Ryan & Megan Killion

606239000

190585 James Roy Maples

040112000

190584 Fred Jr & JoAnn E Nelson

040111000

190588 Ronald P Panowicz

560620100

190594 Rick & Eileen Erickson

602580114

190596 Pat Skiles 603741152

190590 John W Divan

602233000

190599 Christopher & Grace

Matheny 604184000

190601 Michael E. & Shannan

L.B. Kalb 601419000

190602 Kearney Drive-In Storage

LLC 602097000

190603 Great Western Properties

LLC 602042000

190604 Kearney Community De-

velopment 603169000

190632 Wade M Palmer

560170201

190609 Mona Axmann

607000255

190654 Craig & Lynn Martin

620179295

190668 Terry & Annette Furby

420061000

190587 Darrold & Robin Walters

603354000

190636 Mark Schmidt

605814000

190637 Mark Schmidt

480347103

190653 Brian & Trisha Kroll

340022150

190674 Dean G Peterson

600367000

190656 Gary L Mays 560171153

190679 Derek B Kroll 660091000

190723 Travis A Meyer

680150114

190586 Pamela S Hidy/LPhidy

LLC 602481000

190678 Arlene R Slack

603741111

190721 Brian Gray dba MAZ

Ventures LLC 604706000

190728 John W Schwab, Trustee

560171307

190715 Douglas D Dobish

280141450

190716 Greg Brandt Investments,

LLC 603787215

190717 Greg Brandt Investments,

LLC 603787220

190718 Mulligan Hill, LLC

602060006

190719 Mulligan Hill, LLC

602089211

190720 Mulligan Hill, LLC

604896450

190727 Seth Johnson 604378000

190645 CAHA Properties LLC

610002000

190646 Heath Smallcomb

610128000

190647 Heath Smallcomb

610013000

190648 Heath Smallcomb

610129000

190649 Joan Smallcomb

602161000

190650 Joan Smallcomb

602168000

190714 Kenneth L Miller

040262000

190713 Richard & Sandra

Remmenga 602918310

190734 Amanda Sok 605247542

190735 Randall S & Shelli D Vest

240108100

190682 Carl & Karen Christ

560385134

190683 Carl & Karen Christ

560385502

190736 Erik Hamik 601834148

190673 Samantha Bogers

605758000

190680 Colleen M Connely, Trus-

tee 601834108

190684 Laura R Zayas

601935000

190617 Paul Walker 340170100

190618 Paul Walker 680006100

190619 Paul Walker 680007000

190620 Paul Walker 680007010

190621 Paul Walker 680175000

190622 Paul Walker 680261000

190623 Paul & Alexandrea

Walker 680280000

190624 Paul Walker 680308000

190625 Paul Walker 680385000

190626 Paul Walker 680400000

190627 Paul Walker 680438000

190628 Paul Walker 680444000

190629 Paul Walker 680463000

190630 Paul Walker 680472000

190631 Paul Walker 680485000

190669 Ronald H Petersen

603741658

190600 Alex J Schultz

605765000

190652 Connie Susan Wittman

603741862

190747 Rasmussen Drywall &

Const Inc 603266000

190748 Rasmussen Drywall &

Const Inc 100213011

190749 Keith & Jane Rasmussen

120189000

190579 Kristin Nichols

605808000

190657 Andrew D Jader & Nancy

J McGregor-Jader 640011250

190741 Zackary Ray Rasmussen

120218025

190591 Carol R Ritscher Wahl

602179358

190592 Charlotte Burkey

460084116

190612 Brenda Middleswart

605543000

190613 Brenda Middleswart

640218000

190614 Brenda Middleswart

640323000

190615 Brenda Middleswart

640321000

190616 Brenda Middleswart

640573000

190634 Alda Drew 380082004

190635 Doyle Drew 380084000

190633 Wayne Schmidt

680464000

190658 Jeffrey D & Audra S

Granger 520168062

190730 Kyle & Michele

Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 606620214

190731 Kyle & Michele

Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 602620210

190732 Kyle & Michele

Hoehner/Chris & Sarah 602620212

190595 John R Barry 601834230

190666 Linda Miner 604902000

190740 Benjamin Stoppkotte

040459000

190722 Kelsey Dobish

520171245

190729 Shawn E Woollen, Trus-

tee 600242000

190655 Timothy M Valleau

603741916

190742 Pamela J Brown

560091102

190685 Lean Brandt 601721000

190686 Lean Brandt 605856000

190687 Lean Brandt 600997000

190688 Lean Brandt 600157407

190689 Lean Brandt 601512000

190690 Lean Brandt 603787080

190691 Lean Brandt 602089215

190692 Lean Brandt 601513000

190693 Lean Brandt 603787075

190694 Lean Brandt 603567000

190695 Lean Brandt 600157402

190696 Lean Brandt 600157403

190697 Lean Brandt 603383000

190698 Lean Brandt 603787150

190699 Lean Brandt 600157401

190700 Lean Brandt 602089212

190708 Tony & Nikki Kriz

602615000

190750 Lorin Downing

602089201

190751 Lorin Downing

602089205

190752 Lorin Downing

604247000

190753 Lorin Downing

605735000

190754 Lorin Downing

603563000

190755 Lorin Downing

603566403

190756 Lorin Downing

603229100

190757 Brian Downing

605825000

190758 Brian Downing

600707000

190759 Brian Downing

601852004

190760 Brian Downing

601852005

190761 Brian Downing

601871996

190762 Brian Downing

605774000

190593 Stephen D O'Brien

605509000

190606 Kenneth Ingram

620180000

190681 Roy G Benson, Trustee

620271000

190724 Luke M & Vicki J Aten

602130000

190725 Luke M & Vicki J Aten

602129000

190726 Luke M &

Vicki J Aten 600041000

190737 Matt Uphoff (Remax)

604186000

190583 Glen A & Shelly D Brown

440087000

190639 Nathan R Klinginsmith

603633000

190640 Nathan R Klinginsmith

603632000

190641 Nathan R Klinginsmith

602939000

190642 Nathan R Klinginsmith

603010000

190643 Nathan R Klinginsmith

580130000

190644 Nathan R Klinginsmith

602721000

190659 Thomas Ryan 601426000

190660 Thomas Ryan 604519000

190661 Thomas Ryan 604747000

190662 Thomas Ryan 604748000

190663 Thomas Ryan 605446000

190664 Thomas Ryan 606095100

190675 Cyboron Rentals, LLC

040504000

190676 Cyboron Rentals, LLC

040230000

190665 Tami Chaviano (Baker)

640406000

190667 Trenton Snow

601146000

190608 Brian Rosse 602066114

190638 Terry Ritchie 380241110

190651 Evan Paitz 640011214

Vice Chairman Klein read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on June 28, 2019. The follow-

ing protestors were present and

addressed the Board resulting in

the reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Gerald Theis, Gary & Cynthia

Gibbons and Jacqueline Lewis.

190772 Paula Susan Bright-

Weiss 680248000

190781 Richard Kucera

601777701

190786 Nick Keizer 603348000

190809 Eric & Nicole Hollings-

worth 380051155

190775 Stacy Wick 040063000

190790 Virginia Huber

606237000

190791 Virginia Huber

606246000

190800 Ronald Belau 640471000

190814 Gerald I Theis 603268000

190793 Sally & Michael Bryson

600142000

190815 Gary E Kneher

600338000

190818 Gyneth, LLC 601068000

190819 Scott D Morris

603821015

190820 Brett R Stittle 680272301

190769 Craig Nutter 320206100

190816 David & Annette Colling

620343404

190826 Anthony Lux 603061000

190828 Daniel A Warrington

340043034

190785 Daniel L & Esther E

Javins 605179709

190787 Mark Swanson

607000110

190802 Mary M Shiers

580008000

190829 Jim Zecha 601834127

190830 Jim Zecha 602620303

190776 Sharon Ott 620488000

190832 Christopher Martin

603885000

190833 Mike Branstiter

520067651

190792 Stuart A & Laura R Hoff-

man 605841852

190795 Mike & Lynette Mitchell

603033100

190796 Mike & Lynette Mitchell

480210000

190797 Mike & Lynette Mitchell

500187000

190856 James & Lora Webb

601416000

190857 Val A Lane 600626000

190858 Val A & Sherry J Lane

605247556

190811 Blake & Lynn Stewart

620346305

190863 Emily Rogers 603011000

190873 Ryan Strope 480276000

190766 Bonnie Pabian

060031000

190771 Mary L Lacy 602066781

190784 Beth S Jochen

602720000

190824 Irving F Reiter 560166000

190860 Pamela Kim Triplett,

Trustee 602052213

190870 Darrel Albers 603380000

190871 Darrel Albers 603382000

190876 Ross & Jean Armstrong

606175108

190877 Troy D Eilenstine

380035012

190878 Troy D Eilenstine

560436169

190827 Tower Oaks LLC

610172100

190852 Jeff & Jennifer Hasenauer

606176109

190884 Gary A Hansen

601635000

190886 Edward L & Lois L Butler

603445000

190893 Gerald L Baker

603882000

190894 Gary Branting 480135000

190901 Royce Walker 601384000

190911 Andrew Olson

605671000

190883 Mark Secor 560022309

190887 Ronda Lynn Hoes

Gilmore 180028000

190906 Shena Booton

640478000

190890 James Winchester

340058000

190804 Arlen Lee Jorgensen

603551000

190813 Richard & Tracey Roeder

420045200

190902 Christopher & Chris Pre-

ble 602130005

190763 Taylor M Tobler

040090000

190764 Shawn & Stephanie

Tobler 040716013

190853 Gilberta Eatherton

640419000

190865 Kyle M Paben

603596000

190866 Kevin Kamrath

606099100

190550 Wilma J Rayburn

620091001

190555 Bernard A Johnson

603741133

190767 Darcy Isaac 607000295

190803 Shirley A Orcutt

604191000

190825 Maria E Shafto

606146000

190770 Gary L & Cynthia A Gib-

bons 600378000

190831 Diana L Steube

603566223

190835 Cory Christians

600008058

190836 Cory Christians

600008057

190837 Cory Christians

600008056

190838 Cory Christians

600008055

190839 Cory Christians

600008054

190840 Cory Christians

600008053

190841 Cory Christians

600008052

190842 Cory Christians

600008051

190843 Cory Christians

600008050

190844 Cory Christians

600008049

190845 Cory Christians

600008048

190846 Cory Christians

600008047

190847 Cory Christians

600008046

190848 Cory Christians

600008045

190849 Cory Christians

600008044

190850 Cory Christians

600008043

190851 Cory Christians

600008042

190854 James Bruner & Gayle

Knoll 700147020

190855 Bruners' Sand & Gravel,

Inc 700147515

190773 Brian & Hannah

Schanbacher 601898000

190872 Jacquelie G (Klein) Lewis

603766000

190882 Jeffrey D Oberg

680291000

190915 Gary Mike Hubbard

500069000

190931 Casen Halva 540049100

190765 John D & Martha J Kruse

603720000

190798 Darrell Claypool

640241000

190892 Tereasa Kramer

602594110

190934 Daniel A Speirs

602616000

190879 Robert Runyan

680210100

190922 Dennis G & Lori L Roper

440104200

190932 David & Jennifer Huebner

607000340

190938 Chris Hilliard 580700215

190821 Julia L Nickel 480110000

190859 Darrell B Karg

603069000

190903 Roland C & Marilyn B

Whitney TR 605415000

190904 Roland C & Marilyn B

Whitney TR 720118000

190943 Sandra Snell 640369000

190937 Grant C & Sandra K

Monie 560436114

190794 Ryan & Tiffany Coufal

680373000

190942 Chase T Placzek

602066317

190944 Mark Schanbacher

601230000

190925 Steve & Karen Baye

604240021

190929 Paul & Laura Karel

040648000

190930 Paul & Laura Karel

040649000

190933 Jerry Thompson

602221000

190789 Kevin D Fredrick

040396000

190864 Dustin Lawless

040394000

190888 Zachary Larchick

120085000

190921 Michael T Luff

602590102

190869 Troy A & Tammy R

Kluthe 560402269

190889 Benjamin R Clark

602433000

190916 Gamma XV, LLC

602302000

190918 Margene Stevens

601010000

190919 Margene Stevens

601003000

190920 Margene Stevens

601004000

190782 Allen E & June S Nelson

520118103

190812 Alan & Carol Sanger

602697000

190898 Kristi K Winslow

604138000

190875 Marcus Long 040474000

190895 Mel & Phyllis Sayer

602066324

190897 Stephen LaVoie

606016000

190905 Lonnie Persinger

606013000

190788 Dennis & Kelly Gewecke

Trust 520025000

190806 Adam L Warner

603079100

190808 Bowde Johnson

605809000

190874 Steven & Colleen Coram

Trustees 603741154

190774 Ryan Kotalik 607000305

190777 Christine L Larson

560436119

190779 Kira Hancock 480129000

190823 Eva Benson 604497000

Timothy Higgins and William

McMullen arrived at 9:50 A.M.

Chairman McMullen read down

the below list of property valuation

protests conducted by the Refer-

ees on July 1, 2019. The following

protestors were present and ad-

dressed the Board resulting in the

reconsideration of the referees'

recommendation on their filed pro-

tests: Mike Kathol, Kip Ingram,

Jeffrey Klatt and Shelby Schroeder.

190927 James R & Randi K

Stucker 480280000

190939 Floyd G Peterson

480156000

190940 Floyd G Peterson

460083000

190985 Scott Gates 601494000

190994 Bryan S Duryea

850001145

190964 Rose Richter 604988000

190996 Dennis & Trudy C

LaFollette 604589000

191009 Chad J Boersma

440082000

191012 Dawn Murray 601834228

190967 Jim & Marie Hoppenstedt

604198201

191015 Kathol Leasing LLC

606181000

191023 Kip Ingram 480396000

191024 Kip Ingram 601676280

191025 Kip Ingram 602486994

191026 Kip Ingram 620157130

191027 Kip Ingram 620157140

191028 Steve Miller 560022301

190982 Donald J & Gayleen R

Wick 604868000

191022 Julie M Bralick

606270000

191030 Jeffrey D Klatt

640461000

190977 Jerry & Cynthia Foote Co

TRS 604825000

191020 Donald L & Ruth Berg-

meier 040635000

191021 Donald L & Ruth Berg-

meier 040636000

191036 Christopher M Holz

602364000

191037 Christopher M Holz

602005000

191038 Christopher M Holz

620343604

191039 Christopher M Holz

602355000

191071 James A Warrington

640259000

191077 Jane & David Sattler

603741810

191078 Barbara J Bowers

601952000

191080 Ryan Hellriegel

500010035

190986 Superior Properties, LLC

604275000

190987 Superior Properties, LLC

604173000

190988 Superior Properties, LLC

604682000

190989 Superior Properties, LLC

605553000

190990 Superior Properties, LLC

603009000

191081 Christine J Geisler

602140848

191088 Randy Volkmer

620367000

190949 Crystal Bosshamer

603741661

191035 Nancy Blume 604109000

191089 Kayla Delehant

520168063

190924 Donald D & Lisa M Ende-

cott 660218017

190941 Brandon Yaw 560006023

190952 James J Pernicek

040555130

190968 Robert Khayat

602027000

190969 Robert Khayat

602028000

190970 Robert Khayat

604518000

190971 Robert Khayat

604659000

190972 Robert Khayat

604678000

190973 Robert Khayat

604689000

191018 Jeanette Carstens

040174000

191047 Errol A & Janice M Hoyt

602646000

191068 Gary L & Joan E King

420121000

191069 Darrell/Liz Sivits

560138000

191090 Exchange Bank of Gib-

bon 640098000

191093 Phyllis J Cuba

605012000

191104 Valerie Stroup

603173000

191105 Kelle Beach 601183001

191099 Kevin Lockhorn

040115000

191109 Bruce & Krista Pierce

640117000

191101 Leon & Darlene Mills

603741203

190980 Ianthe Shadegg

440036100

190981 Cathryn J Hohnholt

560615400

191049 Dean & Rosie Leopold

601153000

191084 James Berglund

601513405

191085 James Berglund

601513404

190993 Robert D White

602223000

191111 Ronald & Kathleen

Schmidt 602853000

191112 DeWayne F Gohl

560102000

191117 Stanley Wilson

601472023

190951 David Kingsley

580217603

191086 Joshua & Rebecca

Wheeler 680272806

191116 Edward A Rhonda Kohel

380269000

191123 Brian Hunsberger

040428000

191124 Brian Hunsberger

060132000

190959 Annie Novacek

606176101

191004 Stacia Jons 601155000

191106 Jeffrey E Babl

602918117

191122 Gary D & Sue E Finke

080102000

190947 Steve Adkins 680122000

190948 Donna & Ray McLaughlin

604198137

190954 Victoria Harper

601955511

191000 Gary Cole 601147000

191001 Gary Cole 380095005

191048 Dan & Cynthia Theobald

601730000

191050 Judith Geiselman

540061000

191072 Delbert & Jill Weiser

680312100

191073 Delbert & Jill Weiser

680313000

191079 Ed Corder Jr 602138000

190946 Jeffery M Burr

601834312

190983 Evelyn K Stittle

280145000

191074 Diana L Jones

601955105

191091 Marlin Bogner

600362000

191051 Donald J O'Brien

604240023

191052 Matt Meister 620389114

191053 Matthew Meister

606186000

191054 Matt Meister 603741831

191127 Carsten's Gold Proper-

ties, LLC 602015000

191128 Carsten's Gold Proper-

ties, LLC 601510000

191010 Scott A Renken

580721316

191125 Jerry J Nelson

602918653

191126 Nancey L Barney Trustee

602918654

191096 Kendra J Coslor

601576000

190965 Tessa Roberts

606266000

191044 Duane Flory 700168000

191045 Duane Flory 320194000

191046 Duane Flory 700235000

191107 Laura Ritterbush

600989000

191115 Milissa Carmen Pearse

600157198

191118 Dustin Parker 603963000

190984 Robert Hock 604236202

191016 Lisa Goetz 600171000

191029 Zach Davidson

602179283

191032 Ron & Bonnie Daake

600604000

191033 Ron & Bonnie Daake

600375000

191034 Ron & Bonnie Daake

600166000

191087 Karalyn J Lewis

040681000

191119 Shelby L Schroeder

500229000

190957 Robbi L DeWeese

440077000

190958 Kevin & Robbi Rimpley

440077010

191031 Rodney L & Judy F Lantz

601159000

191082 Aaron & Kerri

Bly720036101

191003 Eugene Carr 560606240

191057 Kathleen Glause

601444000

191058 Alice M Kriewald

040045000

191070 Duane A & Debra K

Rohla 580160501

190995 Heidi LaClair 604577000

191008 Greg Gangwish

604119000

191040 Demaris Dietz

601361000

191041 Demaris Dietz

601834142

191042 Susan Sidwell & Clinton

McKean 660302000

191002 Keith E & Lisa J Paitz

080212005

191006 Oluwakunie Oluwatdsin

604240075

191017 Greg & Sanae Shea

603741655

191019 Jayson Obrecht

602220000

190928 Greg & Emily Brooks

560143000

190978 Cynthia Alvarado

605841000

190998 Nick & Melissa Klein

480017000

191005 Smart Choice Properties,

Inc 604710000

190945 James E Krason

605112000

190955 Angel & Heriberta Con-

treras 700026000

190956 Angel & Heriberta Con-

treras 640466104

190979 Joyce Bestol 380188010

190991 William Ourada

480001000

190992 William T Ourada

500248000

Chairman McMullen called for the

final decisions on all of the above

Property Valuation Protest Hear-

ings. Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to accept and/

or change the values on the above

listed parcels as determined by the

Board of Equalization after review-

ing the recommendations from the

referees who conducted the hear-

ings for the Property Valuation Pro-

tests. All final valuations are on file

with the County Clerk and the

property owners will receive notice

of the determinations. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, McMullen and Reiter.

Absent: Morrow. Motion de-

claredcarried.

At 10:25 A.M. Chairman

McMullen recessed the Board of

Equalization until 8:30 A.M. on

Monday, July 22, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

LEGAL NOTICE FOR

NAME CHANGE OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 19-279

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of June, 2019, a petition

was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is to

change a minor child's name from

Gabriel Brett Bliss-Krumback to

Matthew Scott Bliss.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., on the 13th day of

August, 2019 at 1:15 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as will be conven-

ient for the court and that unless

sufficient cause is shown to the

contrary, the minor child's name

will be changed from that of Gabriel

Brett Bliss-Krumback to Matthew

Scott Bliss.

Dated: 7-26-19

Shelley J. Lammers

22895 Hiway 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

NOTICE OF SALE TO

SATISFY STORAGE DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Matthew

Duran the contents of unit #D46.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, cleaning sup-

plies, and other items remaining in

our possession at Avenue F Stor-

age.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Friday, August 2, 2019.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SUIT

TO: KATELYN M. SIMMONS,

903 W. 22nd St #3,

Kearney NE 68845,

you are hereby notified that on

May 29, 2019, American Family

Mutual Ins. filed a suit against you

in the Buffalo County Court at

docket CI19-1086, the object in

prayer of which was to secure a

judgment against you in the

amount of $4,007.64, together with

court costs, interest and attorney's

fees as allowed by law. Unless you

file your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 20th

day of September, 2019, the Peti-

tion against you will be considered

as true and judgment will be en-

tered against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

ZNEZ Jy30,Ag6,13,20