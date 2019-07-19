 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$14,500.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Freddie Leon, Eric

Leon, John Doe and Jane Doe, real

names unknown, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to the following described property:

$14,500.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 10, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on September 5,

2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Hon-

orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Wednesday, July 10, 2019, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,

VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Elisandro Cisneros,

John Doe and Jane Doe, real

names unknown, and anyone else

claiming any right or interest in and

to the following described property:

2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,

VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,

 

that the above vehicle were

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on June 20, 2019, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject vehicle is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on Monday, Sep-

tember 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., be-

fore the Honorable Ryan Carson,

District Judge. Any party claiming

any right or interest in the above-d-

escribed seized property shall ap-

pear and file an Answer or Demur-

rer with the District Court Clerk of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before Monday, July 20, 2019, or

be forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26

NOTICE - ADOPTION

 

Julie Melsa has filed a Petition for

Adoption of Shelby Melsa in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Case No: AD 19-22, the

purpose of which is to adopt a Mi-

nor Child. A Hearing on the Petition

for Adoption will be held on August

26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Buf-

falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION

MES FELLES, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Act, Mes Felles, L.L.C., a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, hereby

gives its Notice of Amendment, to

wit:

1. The name of the Company

shall be:

Public House 22, L.L.C.

Dated: July 1, 2019.

Formerly Known As:

Mes Felles, L.L.C.

4214 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

American Legion Post No. 52

1223 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Angus Burgers & Shakes, LLC

dba Angus Burgers & Shakes

421 West Talmadge Street,

Suite 3

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2019, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

B & R Stores, Inc.

Apple Market

7 West 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

BALVERTH UNLIMITED,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Balverth Unlimited, L.L.C. (hereina-

fter referred to as "the Company")

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The street and

mailing address of the Company's

initial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Damon T.

Bahensky, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848-1600.

Dated: July 8, 2019.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Bette Jo O'Meara,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-107

Notice is hereby given that on

July 15, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Bridget J. Volquardsen, 1711 West

12th Street Place, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2019

PRE-BID MEETING:

July 31, 2019

CLOSING DATE: August 8, 2019

POINT OF CONTACT:

Kevin Werbylo

Water Resources Engineer -

Headwaters Corporation

Office: (720) 524-6115

werbylok@headwaterscorp.com

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program submits this In-

vitation for Bids to solicit bids from

contractors for excavation of

wetland swales near Elm Creek,

Nebraska. Work will include ap-

proximately 30,905 cubic yards of

excavation and spoil, 23 acres of

seeding, and associated activities.

Swales will be approximately 3 - 5

feet deep at most locations.

P19-004: Edlund Wetland

Excavation Project

 

For complete copies of this IFB,

please visit:

https://www.platte

riverprogram.org/

Contractors/Pages/

OpenBiddingInvites.aspx

 

ZNEZ Jy19,20

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Apple Fun Center, Inc.

Big Apple Fun Center

500 West 4th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Becker Enterprises, Inc.

Bill's Liquor

2402 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Foodmart III Inc.

Boogaarts

1615 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2019, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from November 1, 2019, for the fol-

lowing retail liquor licensee:

Timothy C Vogt

Bull & Barrel

15220 Hwy 30

Odessa, NE 68861

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before August 10,

2019 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(S E A L)

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar, Inc.

Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar

1115 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Fox Creek Catering, LLC

The Church Key

1912 Central Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF SUIT

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

CASE NO. CI 19-117

CODY ALEXANDER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RYAN BERENTES and

HALEY MITCHELL,

Defendants.

TO : Ryan Berentes and

Haley Mitchell

Defendants Named Above:

Take notice that you have been

sued by Plaintiff in the above enti-

tled Court and action for recovery

of the damages of $3207.15, the

amount alleged due pursuant to the

written lease agreement with the

Plaintiff; that unless you answer or

plead to the Complaint of Plaintiff

filed herein in said action within

thirty (30) days from the last date of

publication, the last date of publi-

cation being July 26, 2019, the al-

legations in said Complaint will be

taken as true, and Judgment will

be rendered against you in the sum

of $3207.15, plus costs and inter-

est.

DATED: July 3, 2019.

CODY ALEXANDER, Plaintiff,

By: Carla J. Alexander - #16504

Downing, Alexander & Wood

211 West 16th Street

P.O. Box 744

Kearney, NE 68848-0744

(308) 236-7979

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Mid-Plains Hospitality Group,

Inc.

Comfort Inn

118 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

C Fields Inc.

Copperfields

13 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

TL & AS, LLC

Coppermill Steakhouse

421 Talmadge Street, Suite #2

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Night Life Concepts, Inc.

Cunningham's Journal

15 West 23rd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Cunningham's Journal

610 Talmadge Street Ste A

Kearney NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Dady, Inc.

Dad's Tavern

1910 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Daniel L. Aschwege,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-98

Notice is hereby given that on

July 9, 2019, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, Diane L.

Carlson, whose mailing address is

2757 Docs Dr., Lincoln, NE 68507,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 12, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0050

Jack W. Besse #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 fax

jwbesse@frontiernet.net

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF

A MINOR CHILD

Case No. PR19-104

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

DAVID CALEB

VICENTE-ZAPATA

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 294

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Bar-D L.L.C.

Dome Lounge

2321 Avenue K

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Eagles Fraternal Order 2722

17 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Elite

Aesthetics, L.L.C., a Nebraska pro-

fessional limited liability company,

is organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with its regis-

tered office at 8 W. 56th Street,

Suite A-1, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of the

business is to engage in and do

any lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, and for all other pur-

poses authorized by law, to the ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. The limited liability com-

pany was formed on July 2, 2019.

Its affairs shall be conducted by the

members pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

company.

/s/ Erin Stickney, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Event Center Operations LLC

Tri City Events Center

609 Platte Road

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Dhorpatan LLC

Everest Fusion

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 178

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Hospitality Inc.

Fairfield Inn

510 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

U Save Foods Inc.

Family Fresh Market 765

3920 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Sports Fans, LLC

Fanatics

2021 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Gile's

Smiles, LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847. The registered agent of

the Company is Natalie Gile, 3020

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska June 6, 2019.

ZNEZ Jy12,19,26

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Matthew Epp

Gillies Bar and Grill

1822 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Investment Corp.

Holiday Inn

110 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

YQF Food, Inc.

Hunan's Chinese Restaurant

305 West 11th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

Hy-Vee #1323

5212 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR 19-105

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

ISAAC ARNOLDO

MARROQUIN-CERVANTES

A minor child under the age of

eighteen years.

To: All interested parties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

THAT Mary E. Zapata has filed in

the above-captioned Court a Peti-

tion seeking the appointment of

herself as Guardian of the

above-captioned minor child. A

hearing on said Petition will be held

on the 6th day of Sept., 2019, at

11:00 a.m. in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Buffalo County

Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED THIS 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848-0924

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF A

MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR19-106

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

ISAIAS EMILIANO

LOPEZ-CERVANTES

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carpet, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848-0924

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag1

Kutak Rock LLP

1650 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

(402) 346-6000

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

JAMR PROPERTIES, LLC,

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that JAMR

PROPERTIES, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company (the

"Company"), has been organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with Matt Broekemeier at

the address of 5809 Avenue I,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847, named

as its initial agent for service of

process. The initial designated of-

fice address of the Company is

5809 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Certificate of Or-

ganization was filed in the office of

the Nebraska Secretary of State on

May 15, 2019; the Company com-

menced business thereon, and

shall have perpetual existence.

Geneice Warga, Organizer

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

JD Brand LLC

JD's

2023 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of

KATHERINE J. GILBERT,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-96

Notice is hereby given that on

June 28, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written State-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Kather-

ine J. Lentz, whose address is 810

S. Kimball, Grand Island, NE

68801, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 5, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

PREPARED BY:

Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208

LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &

BROSTROM, PC, LLO

1811 W. 2nd St., Suite 360

Grand Island, NE 68803

(308) 382-7810

kevin@lauritsenlaw.com

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Country Club

2800 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Jorgeine, LLC

Kearney Wine & Design

1220 Central Avenue, #2

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Win Investments Inc.

La Quinta Inn & Suites

108 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of LARRY J. KINKADE,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-101

Notice is hereby given that on the

11th day of July, 2019, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Larry Joe Kinkade,

whose address is 419 West 24th,

Apt. 4, Kearney, NE 68845 and Mi-

chael Kinkade, whose address is

2905 Avenue H, Apt. 1, Kearney,

NE 68847, were informally ap-

pointed by the Court as Co-Perso-

nal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

CLERK OF THE

COUNTY COURT

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

1323 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 236-6441

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from November 1, 2019, for the fol-

lowing retail liquor licensee:

Justin P Kosmicki

Prairie Hills Golf Course

21400 Clubhouse Dr.

Pleasanton, NE 68866

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before August 10,

2019 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(S E A L)

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Thirsty Travelers, LLC

McCue's Nebraska Taproom

2008 Ave A

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

City of Kearney

Meadowlark Hills Golf Course

3300 30th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

REPI, LLC

Mugs

14 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR19 - 100

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 11, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Kyley

Cumbow, whose address is 20488

Browning Road, Pierre, South Da-

kota 57501, and Kristine K. Wein-

berger, whose address is 55413

Highway 98, Pierce, Nebraska

68767, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as personal

corepresentative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT

OF GUARDIAN OF

A MINOR CHILD

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case No. PR19-103

IN THE MATTER OF THE

GUARDIANSHIP OF

NEHEMIAS LEVI

VICENTE-ZAPATA

A minor child under the age

of eighteen years.

To: All interested parties:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Mary E. Zapata has filed in the

above-captioned Court a Petition

seeking the appointment of herself

as Guardian of the above-ca-

ptioned minor child. A hearing on

said Petition will be held on the 6th

day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Buffalo County Court-

house, Kearney, Nebraska, at

which time all interested parties

may be heard.

DATED this 12th day of July,

2019.

MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner

By: Michael D. Carper, #18292

3915 Ave. N, Ste. C

P.O. Box 924

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 236-2090

mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Harbor Wealth

Planning

Name of Applicant:

Carson Joseph Hemmann

Address: 1935 5th Ave.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name

in Nebraska: 09/01/2019

General nature of business:

Financial Planning

Carson Hemmann,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Bars-R'-Us INC.

Paddy O'Mally's Bar & Grill

2011 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Carolyn Jones Donahoo

Palm Garden Lounge

6 West 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF PAUL D. GORDON,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-95

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 28, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Chris-

tina C. Albers, whose address is

3216 Avenue E, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Sept.

5, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O.Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

CJV Investments LLC

Platte Valley

14 East Railroad Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before August 10, 2019, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

John P. Richards

Play Pen Lounge

9 West 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City of Kearney on or before

August 10, 2019, in the Office of

the City Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Kearney Lodging LLC

Ramada Kearney/Al Fresco

301 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

Notice is hereby given pursuant

to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-

cense may be automatically re-

newed for one year from November

1, 2019, for the following retail liq-

uor licensee:

Red Dawg Saloon &

Steakhouse

105 E Elm Street

Buffalo County

Pleasanton, NE 68866

 

Notice is hereby given that writ-

ten protests to the issuance of au-

tomatic renewal of license may be

filed by any resident of the Village

of Pleasanton on or before August

10, 2019, in the office of the Village

Clerk and that in the event protests

are filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

Leora Hofmann

Village of Pleasanton, Clerk

Upon the conclusion of any hear-

ing required by this section, the lo-

cal governing body may request a

licensee to submit an application

as provided in section 53-135.

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

FOR JANITORIAL SERVICES

 

The City of Kearney, Nebraska

has modified the required specifi-

cations and is seeking proposals

from qualified companies for the

furnishing of all labor, materials,

equipment, services, and inciden-

tals for performing Janitorial Ser-

vices at the Peterson Senior Activ-

ity Center (PSAC) located at 2020

West 11th Street. The work re-

quired for this facility is described

in the sample contract which in-

cludes revised specifications as

well as the contractual terms and

conditions.

Interested parties are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the facility before submitting a

bid by contacting the person desig-

nated in the Proposal.

Copies of the Proposal and sam-

ple contract for the facility may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847

or by going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney will accept

only those sealed proposals, either

hand delivered to the City Clerk's

Office or received by the City

Clerk's Office via U.S. Mail or other

commercial carrier. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Late receipt

of submittals will not be considered

regardless of postmark. All propos-

als will be validated. Submittals re-

ceived after the due date will be

filed unopened. Interested firms

should submit each proposal to the

following address no later than 2:00

p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Kearney City Hall

18 East 22nd Street

P.O. Box 1180

Kearney, NE 68848

Please mark your envelope

"PROPOSAL FOR JANITORIAL

SERVICES AT PSAC".

This Request for Proposal does

not commit the City of Kearney to

award a contract, to pay any costs

incurred in the preparation of a pro-

posal for this request, or to procure

or contract for services. The City

Council will select the most re-

sponsible vendor for the project.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all proposals

and to waive any informalities or ir-

regularities in the proposals re-

ceived, and to accept any proposal

which is deemed most favorable to

the City of Kearney.

If you have any questions, please

contact Lauren Brandt at (308)

233-3216

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy19,26

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

The Cigarette Store Corp.

Smoker Friendly/

SF Liquors 016

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite I

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

The Cigarette Store Corp.

Smoker Friendly/

SF Liquors 017

620 East 25th Street, Suite F

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

STEVEN W. ENGEN,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-89

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Formal Adjudication of In-

testacy, Determination of Heirs,

Removal and Appointment of Per-

sonal Representative has been filed

herein and is set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located at 16th & Central

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on

Aug. 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Damon T. Bahensky, #15340

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

Jack W. Besse, #19005

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue,

P.O. Box 10

Kearney, NE 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Resa's LLC

The Lodge Restaurant

1401 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Gillies Bar, Inc

The Otherside

15 East 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

THOMAS R. CANDY SR,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-92

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 27, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Laura S.

Candy-Pcolar, whose address is

271 Perkinsville Rd., Highland, NY

12528-2149, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before September 5, 2019, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Veterans F W #759

2215 1st Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

WaddleChvatal, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Wad-

dleChvatal, LLC, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The address of the initial

designated office of the Company

is 2107 12th Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The name and ad-

dress of the registered agent for

service of process is Michael

Echternacht, 2610 Woods Blvd,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68502. The

general nature of the business is to

engage in and do any and all busi-

ness, other than banking and insur-

ance, for which a Limited Liability

Company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

ZNEZ Jy5,12,19

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing November 1, 2019,

for the following retail liquor licen-

see, to-wit:

Peanut Butter & Jelly, LLC

Younes Pavillion

604 West Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

of Kearney on or before August 10,

2019, in the Office of the City Clerk

and that in the event protests are

filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ Jy19,t1