NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$14,500.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Freddie Leon, Eric
Leon, John Doe and Jane Doe, real
names unknown, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to the following described property:
$14,500.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 10, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on September 5,
2019, at 2:00 p.m., before the Hon-
orable Ryan Carson, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Wednesday, July 10, 2019, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,
VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Elisandro Cisneros,
John Doe and Jane Doe, real
names unknown, and anyone else
claiming any right or interest in and
to the following described property:
2003 CADILLAC DEVILLE DHS,
VIN: 1G6KE57Y73U144891,
that the above vehicle were
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on June 20, 2019, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject vehicle is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on Monday, Sep-
tember 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., be-
fore the Honorable Ryan Carson,
District Judge. Any party claiming
any right or interest in the above-d-
escribed seized property shall ap-
pear and file an Answer or Demur-
rer with the District Court Clerk of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before Monday, July 20, 2019, or
be forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19,26
NOTICE - ADOPTION
Julie Melsa has filed a Petition for
Adoption of Shelby Melsa in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Case No: AD 19-22, the
purpose of which is to adopt a Mi-
nor Child. A Hearing on the Petition
for Adoption will be held on August
26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Buf-
falo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
ZNEZ Jy19,26,Ag2
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
MES FELLES, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Act, Mes Felles, L.L.C., a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, hereby
gives its Notice of Amendment, to
wit:
1. The name of the Company
shall be:
Public House 22, L.L.C.
Dated: July 1, 2019.
Formerly Known As:
Mes Felles, L.L.C.
4214 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ Jy5,12,19
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
American Legion Post No. 52
1223 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Angus Burgers & Shakes, LLC
dba Angus Burgers & Shakes
421 West Talmadge Street,
Suite 3
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2019, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
B & R Stores, Inc.
Apple Market
7 West 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
BALVERTH UNLIMITED,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Balverth Unlimited, L.L.C. (hereina-
fter referred to as "the Company")
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The street and
mailing address of the Company's
initial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Damon T.
Bahensky, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848-1600.
Dated: July 8, 2019.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Bette Jo O'Meara,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-107
Notice is hereby given that on
July 15, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Bridget J. Volquardsen, 1711 West
12th Street Place, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
INVITATION FOR BIDS
REQUEST DATE: July 17, 2019
PRE-BID MEETING:
July 31, 2019
CLOSING DATE: August 8, 2019
POINT OF CONTACT:
Kevin Werbylo
Water Resources Engineer -
Headwaters Corporation
Office: (720) 524-6115
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program submits this In-
vitation for Bids to solicit bids from
contractors for excavation of
wetland swales near Elm Creek,
Nebraska. Work will include ap-
proximately 30,905 cubic yards of
excavation and spoil, 23 acres of
seeding, and associated activities.
Swales will be approximately 3 - 5
feet deep at most locations.
P19-004: Edlund Wetland
Excavation Project
For complete copies of this IFB,
please visit:
Contractors/Pages/
OpenBiddingInvites.aspx
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Apple Fun Center, Inc.
Big Apple Fun Center
500 West 4th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Becker Enterprises, Inc.
Bill's Liquor
2402 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Foodmart III Inc.
Boogaarts
1615 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2019, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from November 1, 2019, for the fol-
lowing retail liquor licensee:
Timothy C Vogt
Bull & Barrel
15220 Hwy 30
Odessa, NE 68861
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before August 10,
2019 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(S E A L)
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar, Inc.
Chug-A-Lug Sports Bar
1115 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Fox Creek Catering, LLC
The Church Key
1912 Central Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD,3082367979,211 W 16TH STPO BOX 744,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF SUIT
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
CASE NO. CI 19-117
CODY ALEXANDER,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RYAN BERENTES and
HALEY MITCHELL,
Defendants.
TO : Ryan Berentes and
Haley Mitchell
Defendants Named Above:
Take notice that you have been
sued by Plaintiff in the above enti-
tled Court and action for recovery
of the damages of $3207.15, the
amount alleged due pursuant to the
written lease agreement with the
Plaintiff; that unless you answer or
plead to the Complaint of Plaintiff
filed herein in said action within
thirty (30) days from the last date of
publication, the last date of publi-
cation being July 26, 2019, the al-
legations in said Complaint will be
taken as true, and Judgment will
be rendered against you in the sum
of $3207.15, plus costs and inter-
est.
DATED: July 3, 2019.
CODY ALEXANDER, Plaintiff,
By: Carla J. Alexander - #16504
Downing, Alexander & Wood
211 West 16th Street
P.O. Box 744
Kearney, NE 68848-0744
(308) 236-7979
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Mid-Plains Hospitality Group,
Inc.
Comfort Inn
118 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
C Fields Inc.
Copperfields
13 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
TL & AS, LLC
Coppermill Steakhouse
421 Talmadge Street, Suite #2
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Night Life Concepts, Inc.
Cunningham's Journal
15 West 23rd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Cunningham's Journal
610 Talmadge Street Ste A
Kearney NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Dady, Inc.
Dad's Tavern
1910 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Daniel L. Aschwege,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-98
Notice is hereby given that on
July 9, 2019, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, Diane L.
Carlson, whose mailing address is
2757 Docs Dr., Lincoln, NE 68507,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 12, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0050
Jack W. Besse #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 fax
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF
A MINOR CHILD
Case No. PR19-104
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
DAVID CALEB
VICENTE-ZAPATA
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 294
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Bar-D L.L.C.
Dome Lounge
2321 Avenue K
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Eagles Fraternal Order 2722
17 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Elite
Aesthetics, L.L.C., a Nebraska pro-
fessional limited liability company,
is organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with its regis-
tered office at 8 W. 56th Street,
Suite A-1, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of the
business is to engage in and do
any lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, and for all other pur-
poses authorized by law, to the ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. The limited liability com-
pany was formed on July 2, 2019.
Its affairs shall be conducted by the
members pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
company.
/s/ Erin Stickney, Organizer
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Event Center Operations LLC
Tri City Events Center
609 Platte Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Dhorpatan LLC
Everest Fusion
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 178
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Hospitality Inc.
Fairfield Inn
510 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
U Save Foods Inc.
Family Fresh Market 765
3920 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Sports Fans, LLC
Fanatics
2021 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Gile's
Smiles, LLC (the "Company") has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
3020 Central Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847. The registered agent of
the Company is Natalie Gile, 3020
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska June 6, 2019.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Matthew Epp
Gillies Bar and Grill
1822 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Investment Corp.
Holiday Inn
110 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
YQF Food, Inc.
Hunan's Chinese Restaurant
305 West 11th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
Hy-Vee #1323
5212 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR 19-105
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
ISAAC ARNOLDO
MARROQUIN-CERVANTES
A minor child under the age of
eighteen years.
To: All interested parties
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
THAT Mary E. Zapata has filed in
the above-captioned Court a Peti-
tion seeking the appointment of
herself as Guardian of the
above-captioned minor child. A
hearing on said Petition will be held
on the 6th day of Sept., 2019, at
11:00 a.m. in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Buffalo County
Courthouse, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED THIS 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848-0924
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF A
MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR19-106
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
ISAIAS EMILIANO
LOPEZ-CERVANTES
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carpet, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848-0924
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Kutak Rock LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
(402) 346-6000
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
JAMR PROPERTIES, LLC,
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JAMR
PROPERTIES, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company (the
"Company"), has been organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with Matt Broekemeier at
the address of 5809 Avenue I,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, named
as its initial agent for service of
process. The initial designated of-
fice address of the Company is
5809 Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Certificate of Or-
ganization was filed in the office of
the Nebraska Secretary of State on
May 15, 2019; the Company com-
menced business thereon, and
shall have perpetual existence.
Geneice Warga, Organizer
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
JD Brand LLC
JD's
2023 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy19,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of
KATHERINE J. GILBERT,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-96
Notice is hereby given that on
June 28, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written State-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Kather-
ine J. Lentz, whose address is 810
S. Kimball, Grand Island, NE
68801, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 5, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
PREPARED BY:
Kevin A. Brostrom, #16208
LAURITSEN, BROWNELL &
BROSTROM, PC, LLO
1811 W. 2nd St., Suite 360
Grand Island, NE 68803
(308) 382-7810
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Country Club
2800 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Jorgeine, LLC
Kearney Wine & Design
1220 Central Avenue, #2
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Win Investments Inc.
La Quinta Inn & Suites
108 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of LARRY J. KINKADE,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-101
Notice is hereby given that on the
11th day of July, 2019, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Larry Joe Kinkade,
whose address is 419 West 24th,
Apt. 4, Kearney, NE 68845 and Mi-
chael Kinkade, whose address is
2905 Avenue H, Apt. 1, Kearney,
NE 68847, were informally ap-
pointed by the Court as Co-Perso-
nal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
CLERK OF THE
COUNTY COURT
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
1323 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 236-6441
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from November 1, 2019, for the fol-
lowing retail liquor licensee:
Justin P Kosmicki
Prairie Hills Golf Course
21400 Clubhouse Dr.
Pleasanton, NE 68866
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before August 10,
2019 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(S E A L)
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Thirsty Travelers, LLC
McCue's Nebraska Taproom
2008 Ave A
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
City of Kearney
Meadowlark Hills Golf Course
3300 30th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
REPI, LLC
Mugs
14 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR19 - 100
Notice is hereby given that on
July 11, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Kyley
Cumbow, whose address is 20488
Browning Road, Pierre, South Da-
kota 57501, and Kristine K. Wein-
berger, whose address is 55413
Highway 98, Pierce, Nebraska
68767, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as personal
corepresentative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 19, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF HEARING ON
PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT
OF GUARDIAN OF
A MINOR CHILD
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case No. PR19-103
IN THE MATTER OF THE
GUARDIANSHIP OF
NEHEMIAS LEVI
VICENTE-ZAPATA
A minor child under the age
of eighteen years.
To: All interested parties:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Mary E. Zapata has filed in the
above-captioned Court a Petition
seeking the appointment of herself
as Guardian of the above-ca-
ptioned minor child. A hearing on
said Petition will be held on the 6th
day of Sept., 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Buffalo County Court-
house, Kearney, Nebraska, at
which time all interested parties
may be heard.
DATED this 12th day of July,
2019.
MARY E. ZAPATA, Petitioner
By: Michael D. Carper, #18292
3915 Ave. N, Ste. C
P.O. Box 924
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 236-2090
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Harbor Wealth
Planning
Name of Applicant:
Carson Joseph Hemmann
Address: 1935 5th Ave.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name
in Nebraska: 09/01/2019
General nature of business:
Financial Planning
Carson Hemmann,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Bars-R'-Us INC.
Paddy O'Mally's Bar & Grill
2011 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Carolyn Jones Donahoo
Palm Garden Lounge
6 West 22nd Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF PAUL D. GORDON,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-95
Notice is hereby given that on
June 28, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Chris-
tina C. Albers, whose address is
3216 Avenue E, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Sept.
5, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O.Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
CJV Investments LLC
Platte Valley
14 East Railroad Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before August 10, 2019, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
John P. Richards
Play Pen Lounge
9 West 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City of Kearney on or before
August 10, 2019, in the Office of
the City Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Kearney Lodging LLC
Ramada Kearney/Al Fresco
301 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant
to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-
cense may be automatically re-
newed for one year from November
1, 2019, for the following retail liq-
uor licensee:
Red Dawg Saloon &
Steakhouse
105 E Elm Street
Buffalo County
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Notice is hereby given that writ-
ten protests to the issuance of au-
tomatic renewal of license may be
filed by any resident of the Village
of Pleasanton on or before August
10, 2019, in the office of the Village
Clerk and that in the event protests
are filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
Leora Hofmann
Village of Pleasanton, Clerk
Upon the conclusion of any hear-
ing required by this section, the lo-
cal governing body may request a
licensee to submit an application
as provided in section 53-135.
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FOR JANITORIAL SERVICES
The City of Kearney, Nebraska
has modified the required specifi-
cations and is seeking proposals
from qualified companies for the
furnishing of all labor, materials,
equipment, services, and inciden-
tals for performing Janitorial Ser-
vices at the Peterson Senior Activ-
ity Center (PSAC) located at 2020
West 11th Street. The work re-
quired for this facility is described
in the sample contract which in-
cludes revised specifications as
well as the contractual terms and
conditions.
Interested parties are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the facility before submitting a
bid by contacting the person desig-
nated in the Proposal.
Copies of the Proposal and sam-
ple contract for the facility may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, City Hall, 18 East 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, 68847
or by going to the City's website at
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney will accept
only those sealed proposals, either
hand delivered to the City Clerk's
Office or received by the City
Clerk's Office via U.S. Mail or other
commercial carrier. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Late receipt
of submittals will not be considered
regardless of postmark. All propos-
als will be validated. Submittals re-
ceived after the due date will be
filed unopened. Interested firms
should submit each proposal to the
following address no later than 2:00
p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 to:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
Kearney City Hall
18 East 22nd Street
P.O. Box 1180
Kearney, NE 68848
Please mark your envelope
"PROPOSAL FOR JANITORIAL
SERVICES AT PSAC".
This Request for Proposal does
not commit the City of Kearney to
award a contract, to pay any costs
incurred in the preparation of a pro-
posal for this request, or to procure
or contract for services. The City
Council will select the most re-
sponsible vendor for the project.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all proposals
and to waive any informalities or ir-
regularities in the proposals re-
ceived, and to accept any proposal
which is deemed most favorable to
the City of Kearney.
If you have any questions, please
contact Lauren Brandt at (308)
233-3216
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
The Cigarette Store Corp.
Smoker Friendly/
SF Liquors 016
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite I
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
The Cigarette Store Corp.
Smoker Friendly/
SF Liquors 017
620 East 25th Street, Suite F
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
STEVEN W. ENGEN,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-89
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Formal Adjudication of In-
testacy, Determination of Heirs,
Removal and Appointment of Per-
sonal Representative has been filed
herein and is set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located at 16th & Central
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, on
Aug. 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
Jack W. Besse, #19005
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue,
P.O. Box 10
Kearney, NE 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Resa's LLC
The Lodge Restaurant
1401 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Gillies Bar, Inc
The Otherside
15 East 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
THOMAS R. CANDY SR,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-92
Notice is hereby given that on
June 27, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Laura S.
Candy-Pcolar, whose address is
271 Perkinsville Rd., Highland, NY
12528-2149, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before September 5, 2019, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Veterans F W #759
2215 1st Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
WaddleChvatal, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Wad-
dleChvatal, LLC, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The address of the initial
designated office of the Company
is 2107 12th Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The name and ad-
dress of the registered agent for
service of process is Michael
Echternacht, 2610 Woods Blvd,
Lincoln, Nebraska 68502. The
general nature of the business is to
engage in and do any and all busi-
ness, other than banking and insur-
ance, for which a Limited Liability
Company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing November 1, 2019,
for the following retail liquor licen-
see, to-wit:
Peanut Butter & Jelly, LLC
Younes Pavillion
604 West Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
of Kearney on or before August 10,
2019, in the Office of the City Clerk
and that in the event protests are
filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
