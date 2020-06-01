<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CLEAN BOOKS BUSINESS

SERVICES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Clean Books Business

Services, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 501 South Smith Avenue,

Kenesaw, NE 68956.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Colleen McNeil,

501 South Smith Avenue,

Kenesaw, NE 68956.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on May 27, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Colleen McNeil

501 South Smith Avenue

Kenesaw, NE 68956

Colleen McNeil, Member

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der. The following Board members

responded to roll call: Timothy

Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that pursuant to

"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public

Meeting Requirement Limited

Waiver", the County Board will

conduct their meetings via Zoom

and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton was present via zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Kouba to approve the May 19,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Kouba, Klein, Morrow and

McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz

and Reiter (due to temporary inter-

net connection failure). Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to ratify the following May

22, 2020 payroll claims processed

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Loeffelholz (due to internet

connection failure). Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 264,696.25;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,028.41; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 44,035.62; AR SO-

LUTIONS INC E 163.65; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

104,194.50; CREDIT MANAGE-

MENT E 110.61; FIRST CONCORD

E 3,948.65; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 88,309.66; KEARNEY

UNITED WAY E 102.67; KATH-

LEEN A LAUGHLIN E 356.00;

MADISON NATIONAL I 604.96;

MADISON NATIONAL I 315.95;

MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R

305.00; NE CHILD SUPPORT E

450.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,046.65;

STATE OF NE T 14,481.47; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 747.09

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 52,546.56;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,283.36; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 15,622.14; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 154.21; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 119.93; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

978.29; STATE OF NE T 2,265.98;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 202.90

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,719.04; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,516.06; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.73; PRINCIPAL E 45.75; STATE

OF NE T 234.57

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to accept the April 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Re-

iter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved Morrow and seconded by

Loeffelholz to accept the Emer-

gency Management 2019 Summary

Report as presented. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND

TO 5400 WEED FUND $25,000.00

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO

0200 ROAD FUND $1,300,000.00

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to accept the

County Assessor's recommenda-

tion to extend the date for Home-

stead Exemption filings to July 20,

2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to accept the bid from

ComPsych for the Employee Assis-

tance Program (EAP). Bids were

opened on May 12, 2020 and re-

viewed by the Budget Committee

and Bob Charlesworth with

Charlesworth Consulting LLC rec-

ommending to award the contract

to ComPsych. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to authorize Chairman

McMullen to notify employees

about updates to Ready to Work

(RTW) and work from home poli-

cies. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Sheriff Neil Miller joined the

meeting and reviewed the State

911 Funding Proposal. Moved by

Higgins and seconded by Loef-

felholz to approve the State 911

Funding Proposal. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the addition of

pledged collateral in the amount of

$12,395,040.00 for the Buffalo

County Treasurer at the First Na-

tional Bank. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen noted that

there was no current correspond-

ence in the file and then called on

each Board member present for

committee reports and recommen-

dations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:25 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and Deputy County

Attorney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present via Zoom.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearings for the five Evan-

gelical Lutheran Good Samaritan

Society Permissive Exemption ap-

plications. Jennifer Stauss ad-

dressed the Board and answered

questions. Chairman McMullen

closed the public hearings at 9:46

A.M. Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins to deny the ap-

plications for Evangelical Lutheran

Good Samaritan Society on parcels

605086000, 603786510,

605043304, 605043303 and

605043300. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearings for the two CHI

Health Permissive Exemption appli-

cations. Lynn Wittner Chaldez ad-

dressed the Board and answered

questions. Chairman McMullen

closed the public hearings at 9:53

A.M. Moved by Klein and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

application for CHI Health on par-

cel 601892000. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to deny the appli-

cation for CHI Health on parcel

602089083. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister reviewed the Policy

and Practices regarding filing of

2020 Real Estate Tax Valuation

Protests. Moved by Loeffelholz

and seconded by Higgins to ap-

prove the Policy and Practices for

filing the 2020 Real Estate Tax Val-

uation Protests with the following

Resolution 2020-20 along with the

Statement of Policies and Proce-

dures for 2020 Real Estate Tax Val-

uation Protests when filed by use

of E-Mail or drop box delivery.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-20

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County is in a

health emergency situation which

encourages, and at times has man-

dated, social distancing, and the

closure to the public of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, and

WHEREAS, there is a need to

process tax valuation protests for

tax year 2020 in a manner that

lessens in person contacts of the

parties contesting tax value, but af-

fords these parties the statutory

right to question and protest valua-

tions of taxable real estate in Buf-

falo County, and

WHEREAS, the use of e-mail to

file 2020 real estate tax protests is

a workable solution to abide by so-

cial distancing mandates, yet pro-

vides the public with access to pro-

test valuations, and

WHEREAS, any policy regarding

additional avenues in which pro-

tests may be filed does not in any

manner allow the filing of protests

on any document other than FORM

422. Additional materials may be

provided with initial filing of the

FORM 422, but this materials, sub-

mitted as e-mail attachments

should clear an Information Tech-

nology (IT) security clearances,

and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County

should adopt a policy to accept

2020 real estate valuation protests

when filed by e-mail when this sys-

tem provides:

1. A temporary email address

which may be used ONLY for the

filing of 2020 real estate tax valua-

tion protests.

2. Appropriate safeguards to this

county's IT systems.

3. The information and docu-

ments necessary to meet the mini-

mum statutory prerequisites for the

filing of tax valuation protests.

WHEREAS, due to the foregoing

findings there is also a need to ad-

dress policy and deadlines for tax-

payers who desire to file tax valua-

tion protests in the courthouse

drop box due to the current public

health situation.

BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

EQUALIZATION FOR TAX VALUA-

TION YEAR 2020, FOR REAL AND

PERSONAL PROPERTY PRO-

TESTS, IN ADDITION TO PERSON-

ALLY DELIVERED PROTESTS TO

THE BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK,

OR THROUGH THE USE OF

UNITED STATES POSTAL SERV-

ICE MAIL, WILL ALLOW THE USE

OF THE COUNTY CLERK'S

DROPBOX LOCATED ON THE

GROUNDS OF THE BUFFALO

COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 1512

CENTRAL, KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

WITH THE DROP BOX LOCATED

ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE MAIN

ENTRANCE OF THE COURT-

HOUSE (HORSESHOE PARKING

LOT LOCATION ACCESSED BY

1ST AVENUE) FOR FILINGS OF

2020 REAL AND PERSONAL

PROPERTY VALUATION PRO-

TESTS. PROTEST FILINGS BY

THIS DROP BOX METHOD SHALL

CEASE AT 5:00 O'CLOCK P.M.,

JUNE 30, 2020.

BE IT ADDITIONALLY RE-

SOLVED, THAT IN ADDITION TO

PERSONALLY DELIVERED PRO-

TESTS TO THE BUFFALO

COUNTY CLERK, OR THROUGH

THE USE OF UNITED STATES

POSTAL SERVICE REGULAR

MAIL, THAT THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZA-

TION FOR TAX VALUATION YEAR

2020, WILL ALLOW THE DELIV-

ERY AND THE FILINGS OF TAX

VALUATION PROTESTS WITH THE

BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK, TO

BE ACCOMPLISHTED BY E-MAIL

FILING PROCESSES, WHEN THE

PROTESTS ARE RECEIVED BY

THE BUFFALO COUNTY CLERK

AT THE E-MAIL ADDRESS OF pro-

test@buffalocounty.ne.gov NO

LATER THAN 11:59:59 O'CLOCK,

P.M., JUNE 30, 2020, FILED ON

FORM 422, WITH ONE FORM 422

FOR EACH PARCEL, EMAILED

WITH ONE PARCEL PER EACH

EMAIL, WITH MULTIPLE EMAILS

ALLOWED FOR MULTIPLE PAR-

CELS, FILLED WITH THE INFOR-

MATION REQUIRED ON FORM

422 FOR PARCEL THAT HAS A

VALUATION PROTEST.

IT IS ADDTIONALLY RESOLVED

that Buffalo County, acting through

its Board of Equalization, has re-

viewed and hereby adopts a State-

ment of Policies and Procedures

for 2020 Real Estate Tax Valuation

Protests When Filed By Use of E--

mail or Drop Box Delivery, all as

stated by a separate document.

That document is comprised of

questions and answers. This

Statement is to provide guidance to

the public for persons desiring to

use emailing or the drop box as al-

ternative ways to timely deliver and

file 2020 real estate tax valuation

protests to the Buffalo County

Clerk's Office.

FURTHER RESOLVED that the

actions of this Board in allowing fil-

ing of tax valuation protests by

email and/or drop box are applica-

ble to solely tax valuation year

2020 and not future years, absent

specific authorization by this board.

STATEMENT OF POLICES AND

PROCEDURES FOR 2020 REAL

ESTATE TAX VALUATION PRO-

TESTS WHEN FILED BY USE OF

E-MAIL OR DROP BOX DELIVERY

The following is a statement of

policies and procedures to be

taken by the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization for the 2020 tax

year filings of tax valuation protests

involving real estate. This process

will not apply to personal property

valuation issues. The following is

not an exhaustive list of potential

questions or an absolute statement

of final decisions of the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

(BOE). The following is issued as

a guidance to the public. It does

not provide legal advice. Hope-

fully, the following questions will

provide a statement of policy as to

how Buffalo County intends to al-

low e-mail delivery or drop box de-

livery for the filing of real estate tax

valuations protests for this county:

What is the deadline for filing a

real estate tax protest?

The deadline to file a 2020 Real

Property Valuation Protest is June

30, 2020.

Can I use a facsimile to file the

protest?

No. Faxes will not be accepted.

Where can I find my parcel num-

ber?

The parcel number can be found

on the Assessor's yellow post card

value statement. You can also find

it on the Assessor Web site:

https://www.buffalocounty.ne.-

gov/PROTEST-INFORM-

ATION-GUIDE

and:

https://www.buffalocounty.ne.go-

v/BUFFALO-COUNTY-GIS

When can I file a protest?

Real property valuation protests

for 2020 must be filed between

June 1 and June 30, 2020.

Ÿ If you file your protest in-pe-

rson, the protest must be submit-

ted by 5:00 o'clock p.m. CST on

June 30, 2020.

Ÿ If you file your protest by

placing the protest in the Clerk's

drop box, the protest must be

placed in the drop box no later than

5:00 o'clock p.m., CST on June 30,

2020.

Ÿ If you file your protest by us-

ing e-mail, the protest must be

submitted by 11:59:59 o'clock p.m.

CST on June 30, 2020.

Ÿ If you file your protest by mail,

the protest must be postmarked by

the United States Postal Service no

later than June 30, 2020. Protests

that utilize metered mail must be

delivered to the Buffalo County

Clerk on or prior to June 30, 2020.

The address of the Buffalo County

Clerk is:

Buffalo County Clerk

PO Box 1270

Kearney NE 68848

How can I obtain a protest form?

All protests must use FORM 422,

a document that has been pre-

pared by the Nebraska Department

of Revenue.

FORM 422 available on Buffalo

County's Assessor's website.

https://www.buffalocounty.ne.go-

v/PROTEST-INFORM-

ATION-GUIDE

Alternatively, you can obtain a

form from:

https://revenue.nebraska.go-

v/files/doc/p-

ad/forms/422_Property_Valuation_Protest.pdf

Regardless as to how you obtain

FORM 422, please enter all infor-

mation on the form as requested on

the form, sign it, and be sure to

provide an email address, mailing

address, and phone number for

contact information.

How do I submit a protest by e--

mail?

It is required that the protest

must be filed on FORM 422. You

can provide additional materials

that are submitted with the FORM

422, but all protests must have a

FORM 422 submitted for each indi-

vidual parcel.

You will need to fill out FORM

422 and print it off, then sign it. Al-

ternatively, you can print off or oth-

erwise obtain a blank FORM 422

and fill that FORM 422 with the in-

formation requested. Thereafter

will need to scan the signed FORM

422, and any other information that

you may ask to be considered, and

send it as an attachment to an

email to:

protest@buffalocounty.ne.gov

to complete the email process for

filing of the 2020 tax valuation pro-

test. This email address is the only

acceptable address for email deliv-

ery of tax valuation protests. Do

not sent your protest to another

county email address or to some-

one you know who works for the

county. Only filings e-mailed to

this address will be accepted.

What if I have more than one par-

cel to protest valuation?

One FORM 422 can only be filed

to protest one parcel. If you have

more than one parcel to protest

valuation, you must file a separate

FORM 422 for each parcel. There-

after, you must send in each parcel

by a separate email with each indi-

vidual email containing one protest.

Who can I call if I need help?

Please call the Buffalo County

Clerk at 308-236-1226 as concerns

the protest process or need of a

FORM 422.

Can I submit evidence using a

flash drive or CD/DVD?

No. The BOE cannot accept dig-

ital media such as a USB stick, CD,

DVD, etc. due to hardware compat-

ibility and cybersecurity concerns,

and such items will be returned to

the protester (if feasible).

For protesters who wish to sub-

mit evidence electronically, i.e.

scanned documents, photographs,

maps, etc., with the protest, it can

be submitted as an attachment

with the emailed protest. Any at-

tachment submitted will be subject

to any Information Technology (IT)

software safety standards of Buf-

falo County. If the attachment is

not thought to be openable due to

IT's concerns, it will not be opened.

It is suggested that PDF type for-

mat be used for attachments.

Can I submit photos as evi-

dence?

Yes. Remember that all photos

and any other documents, includ-

ing the protest itself, the email ad-

dress that you use on the FORM

422, phone numbers, other infor-

mation on the protest, or other ma-

terials that you are using, become

public record and remain property

of Buffalo County - they cannot be

returned to you. If you want a copy

of the documents/materials that

you submitted to the Clerk, there

will a charge for copies. Please

write the parcel ID or property ad-

dress on a corner of a scanned

photo for emails. Any image sub-

mitted as an email attachment will

be subject to review and analyza-

tion of Buffalo County's IT Depart-

ment prior to opening. An attach-

ment may not be opened should

the county's IT Department con-

sider that attachment is a soft-

ware/technology risk. If photos are

submitted with protests that use

the mail, drop box, or are done in

person, please write the parcel ID

or property address on the back of

each photograph.

Can I submit written argument(s)

with my protest?

Yes. They must be sent with the

initial e-mailing. If done by attach-

ment to an email, the attachment

will be examined by IT as stated

above.

Can I submit additional evidence

and/or arguments after my protest

has been filed?

After the initial filing of the valua-

tion protest, no additional evidence

or arguments can be sent with ad-

ditional emails. Any evidence an-

d/or argument can only be submit-

ted at a scheduled in-person meet-

ing with a referee.

Can someone else file a real

property valuation protest on my

property?

Yes, State law allows anyone the

ability to file a real property valua-

tion protest on any property. How-

ever, if the person signing the pro-

test is a person authorized to pro-

test on behalf of the owner, such

person shall provide written author-

ization with the protest. If the per-

son signing the protest is not an

owner of the property or a person

authorized to protest on behalf of

the owner, the county clerk shall

mail a copy of the protest to the

owner of the property at the ad-

dress to which the property tax

statements are mailed.

How and when will I be notified

of the date, time, and place of

hearing on my protest? From the

information provided by you as

stated on your protest form, the

Clerk will send you information re-

garding date, time, and place of

your protest hearing. It is important

that your email address be work-

ing. That email address or your

postal delivery address will be used

by the Clerk for scheduling meet-

ings and sending notices of deci-

sions.

As now set by that Board (as of

late May 2020), valuation reviews

by Board appointed Referees are

to commence around June 15,

2020. Also, as now set by the

Board (late May 2020), due public

health directives, the Referees' re-

view hearings are to occur at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Please use

the west door of the building to ac-

cess the hearing area.

Who will hear tax valuation pro-

tests?

Initially your protest will be

scheduled to be reviewed before

the BOE's Referees. These Refer-

ees have been appointed by the

BOE to review and recommend to

the Board 2020 valuations for the

properties that have valuation pro-

tests.

Thereafter, the BOE will review

the Referees' recommendations at

a public hearing. Time schedules

for the Board's review of the Refer-

ee's recommendations will be

posted at the Buffalo County

website.

When will a determination be

made on my protest?

The BOE by statute, can meet

from and after June 1, 2020, to and

through July 25, 2020, to consider

tax valuation protests, all done in

public meetings. After the BOE re-

ceives a recommendation from the

referees the BOE will review the ev-

idence and recommendations of

the referees. The BOE will either

approve those recommendations or

make a different value finding. Noti-

fication of the BOE's action will be

mailed within ten (10) days of their

final decision.

What if I don't agree with the BO-

E's determination on my protest?

If you are not satisfied with the

BOE's valuation determination, you

may file an appeal to the State Tax

Equalization and Review Commis-

sion (TERC). You can use this

website as an aid: https://terc.n-

ebraska.gov/appeal-process

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:56 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the fol-

lowing May 2020 vendor/election

claims submitted by the County

Clerk. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

GENERAL FUND

ABC DRUG MC 92.05; ACCU-

RATE CONTROLS S 20,000.00;

ACS E 68,770.86; ADAMS

COUNTY SHERIFF E 12.00; AD-

VANCED CORRECTIONAL

HEALTH MC 6,774.55; ALL

MAKES SU 744.45; ALL SAFE IN-

DUSTRIES SU 4,545.08; AMERI-

CAN ELECTRIC CO SU 16.33;

AMERICAN SECURITY CABINETS

EQ 2,123.00; MANDI J AMY RE

45.00; ANCHOR PROMOTIONS

SU 3,534.97; ATS S 189.31;

AVCOMM SOLUTIONS S 450.29;

MICHAEL W BALDWIN S 1,382.50;

BAMFORD INC S 145.80; MELO-

DIE TURNER BELLAMY S

1,121.00; BRAD W BIGELOW S

150.00; BIOMETRIC SOLUTIONS

EQ 4,990.00; BISHOP LAW S

3,540.00; BLUE26 SECURITY EQ

3,200.00; BOB BARKER CO SU

30.59; BOYS TOWN E 1,401.56;

BRAD RODGERS MD MC 17.56;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S

5,607.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE

45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

4,299.00; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE 9.87; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S 11,740.11; BS &

K SIGNS SU 780.00; BUFFALO

CO ATTORNEY RE 8,900.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY'S OFFICE E

324.00; BUFFALO CO COURT E

1,149.00; BUFFALO CO SHERIFF

E 1,652.74; DORIS BURBY E

666.00; MICHAEL D CARPER S

1,000.50; RYAN C CARSON RE

45.00; CASH WA SU 3.35; CEIA

USA EQ 2,931.10; CENTRAL ME-

DIATION RE 740.00; CENTRAL NE

REPORTING E 717.64; CENTURY

LUMBER SU 26.40; CENTURY 21

RT 210.00; CHARLESWORTH

CONSULT S 909.00; CHARM-TEX

SU 2,389.10; CHARTER COMMU-

NICATIONS S 465.54; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS S 14.71; CHI

HEALTH GOOD SAMARITAN MC

108.26; JENNIFER CHURCH RE

45.00; CITY OF KEARNEY U

3,203.82; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

79,231.25; CITY OF KEARNEY AP

70,476.04; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E 1,022.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E

250.90; CLEVENGER PROPANE E

950.00; CLIPPER PUBLISHING SU

63.00; COMFY BOWL RT 160.00;

CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT

S 22,034.62; CONSTRUCTION

RENTAL RT 211.60; CONTEMPO-

RARY OBSTETRICS MC 102.80;

COPYCAT PRINT SY 151.59; CUL-

LIGAN S 346.00; CUSTER CO

SHERIFF S 124.48; CUSTOM

CAGE OF MISSOURI EQ 3,385.00;

CUTTING EDGE S 275.00; DAN'S

SANITATION S 15.00; DENNISE

DANIELS RE 45.00; DAS ST AC-

COUNTING S 41.60; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE E

1,340.00; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT U 3,235.36; DA-

MON DEEDS RE 45.00; DENT

POPPER EQ 4,400.00; DEPT OF

PATHOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC

2,271.25; DESIGNER CRAFT

WOODWORKING E 13,240.00; DE-

WALD DEAVER L'HEUREUX LAW

S 2,304.50; DHM ELECTRICAL S

1,500.00; DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF

E 30.23; DUGAN PRINTING SU

1,908.54; BRANDON J. DUGAN RE

4.93; DYNAMIC IMAGING E

14,553.00; EAKES SU 35,135.16;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE 45.00;

ED BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

19,640.00; EDUCATIONAL SERV-

ICE UNIT NO 10 AP 19,226.67;

EGAN SUPPLY SU 407.98; ELEC-

TION SYSTEM E 10,988.12; ELEC-

TRONIC SYSTEMS S 276.50; EN-

TERPRISE ELECTRIC SU 148.75;

ESCHAT E 73.12; FANGMEYER

ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 2,269.85;

FARMERS COOP SU 160.06;

PAUL FARRELL RE 45.00; KARI

FISK RE 45.00; FRANKLIN CO

SHERIFF E 44.70; FRONTIER U

4,710.25; FYE LAW S 5,874.20;

STEPHEN A GAASCH RE 14.00;

GALLS, LLC SU 457.54; GARRETT

TIRES S 4,212.09; LANNY

GERDES RT 250.00; GLOBAL

EQUIPMENT SU 1,334.44; GOOD

SAMARITAN HOSPITAL MC

10,690.00; GOVCONNECTION INC

EQ 720.55; GRAHAM TIRE S

2,069.30; HALL CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 20.42; ANDREW W

HOFFMEISTER RE 45.00; HOLI-

DAY INN - KEARNEY E 779.35;

HOLMES PLUMBING SU 213.95;

LISA R HUERTA RE 45.00; INTE-

GRATED CONTROLS SU 92.00;

INTEGRATED SECURITY E 668.00;

INTELLICOM COMPUTER E

444.00; ISAAC CONSTRUCTION E

12,123.00; JACK LEDERMAN CO

S 280.56; JACK'S UNIFORMS EQ

934.28; JACOBSEN ORR LAW S

6,880.65; JUSTICE WORKS E

96.00; KEARNEY CO SHERIFF'S

OFFICE E 91.49; KEARNEY HUB A

2,840.48; NICK KILLOUGH RE

45.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP E

901.58; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-

LUTIONS AP 3,338.39; KONICA

MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE AP

3,087.41; DOUG KRAMER RE

45.00; KRONOS S 2,568.25; LAN-

CASTER CO SHERIFF E 33.04;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU 11.38;

DR MICHAEL LAWSON S 150.00;

PATRICK LEE RE 45.00; LEX-

ISNEXIS RISK E 25.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ S 1,005.42; LIN-

COLN CO SHERIFF E 24.05; LIPS

PRINTING SU 132.50; LOCATION

TECHNOLOGIES E 388.00; STE-

PHEN G LOWE S 802.50; LUTHER

YELLOW ROBE S 3,000.00; MA-

LLORY SAFETY SU 170.96; MAR-

LATT MACHINE S 281.25; JOHN

MARSH RE 45.00; MARSHALL &

SWIFT/BOECKH E 757.20; BON-

NIE MARSHALL RT 210.00; LYNN

MARTIN RE 45.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 88.87; MAT-

THEW BENDER & CO E 469.61;

SHARON MAULER RE 45.00; JEN-

NIFER R MCCARTER REPORT S

336.00; ANGELA MCILNAY RE

14.80; MICHAEL MEFFERD RE

45.00; MENARDS SU 3,943.19;

MICRO KEY SOLUTIONS S

2,604.54; MICROFILM IMAGING

EQ 682.00; MIDDLETON ELEC-

TRIC S 547.68; MIDWAY CHRYS-

LER DODGE JEEP S 311.99; MID-

WEST CONNECT E 12,411.75;

MIDWEST EMERGENCY MC

461.90; MIPS AP 3,723.72; MIR-

ROR IMAGE S 337.84; MOSTEK

ELECTRIC S 11,019.85; MO-

TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ

37,726.72; NASCO SU 1,363.90;

NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U

331.88; NE HEALTH & HUMAN

SVCS E 630.00; NE INSTITUTE OF

FORENSIC E 2,833.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 475.90; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U

11,827.30; NEBRASKA.GOV E

23.00; NEBRASKALINK U 615.00;

NEW PIG SU 2,174.84; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE 44.16; NO LIMITS

TOWER S 4,998.00; NORTH-

WESTERN ENERGY U 2,297.80;

O'KEEFE ELEVATOR E 431.67;

OFFICE NET SU 93.98; RITA R

OLBERDING E 66.20; OWENS ED-

UCATIONAL SVCS E 1,868.18;

NATE PEARSON RE 45.00; PEN-

NINGTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 53.01; PICTOMETRY INTERNA-

TIONAL E 47,932.83; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO E 30,500.00;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS S 7,831.34; ROLAND WHIT-

NEY E 3,350.00; QUADIENT LEAS-

ING USA E 213.60; QUILL CORP

SU 41.23; KANE M RAMSEY RE

45.00; RAVENNA SANITATION S

507.00; REDMAN'S SHOES SU

55.00; REGION III BEHAVIORAL

HEALTH SVCS S 18,275.63; ILENE

RICHARDSON R 14.00; RYAN

SAALFELD RE 45.00; KIRK SCOTT

RE 45.00; DAVID SESNA RE 25.00;

SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU 162.39;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS E 45.00;

JEAN SIDWELL RE 67.71; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC RT 1,000.00;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

10,630.00; THOMAS S STEWART

S 2,520.00; STITCH 3 LLC S

153.00; SUBURBAN FIRE PRO-

TECTION DIST #1 SU 2,824.93;

ANNIE SWITZER E 20.00; MI-

CHAEL J SYNEK S 1,222.10;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

422.58; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 6,570.83; THOMSON

REUTERS-WEST E 594.10; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E 516.71;

TURNER BODY S 537.80; RE-

BECCA TVRDIK ANDERSON S

2,006.25; TYE & ROWLING, PC S

3,502.50; U S POSTMASTER E

623.70; U.S. BANK E 31,392.54;

U.S. BANK E 6.70; USA COMMU-

NICATION U 723.90; USPS - HAS-

LER E 1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN

WINKLE, PSYD MC 4,405.00;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 921.94;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,080.37;

VERIZON WIRELESS U 1,591.82;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E 52.49;

VILLAGE OF MILLER U 19.50; VIL-

LAGE UNIFORM S 72.36; VOIGT

LAW S 585.00; WALDINGER

CORP S 5,164.93; WALGREENS

MC 25.49; WELLS FARGO E

15,720.68; WELLS FARGO E

5,000.00; WELLS FARGO E 17.01;

WELLS FARGO SU 766.58;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 89.80;

WILLIAMS CLEANERS S 125.00;

WILLIAM R WILLIAMS RE 182.85;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

WROBLEWSKI FEED E 57.00;

MELANIE R YOUNG RE 45.00;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00; ZOOM

VIDEO E 2,431.94; ZORO TOOLS

SU 634.42; 911 CUSTOM SU

670.00

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE SU 30.56; ACE

IRRIGATION E 46,734.54; ALL

MAKES SU 7.74; ARROW

SEED SU 4,259.66; AUSSIE HY-

DRAULICS SU 174.57; ARNOLD

MOTOR SU 1,553.82; BLESSING,

LLC E 588.30; BOSSELMAN EN-

ERGY SU 1,473.12; BROADFOOT

SAND G 39,479.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER E 44.00; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER E 2,347.71;

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU

29.63; CARQUEST SU 3,945.54;

COMFY BOWL RT 85.00; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL RT 247.46;

CULLIGAN S 40.50; CUMMINS

SALES S 1,531.50; DEERE & CO E

87,499.55; DIAMOND MOWERS S

1,634.44; DIAMOND VOGEL

PAINTS E 33,400.00; EAKES SU

467.17; ED BROADFOOT & SONS

SAND G 12,593.09; ENVIRON-

MENTAL AIR TECH E 5,928.10;

EQUIPMENT BLADES EQ

4,036.57; FARM PLAN SY

1,902.34; FARMERS CO-OP F

29.36; FORTNA EQUIP SU 117.50;

FRIESEN CHEVROLET S 444.29;

GARRETT TIRES S 5,898.12; IN-

LAND TRUCK PARTS SU 502.68;

INTEGRATED SECURITY S

2,314.00; KELLY SUPPLY SU

197.06; KIMBALL MIDWEST SU

278.74; KULLY PIPE AND STEEL

SU 3,221.39; LAWSON PROD-

UCTS SU 1,395.42; LCL TRUCK

EQUIP EQ 41,266.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU 67.26; MATHE-

SON TRI-GAS SU 553.65; MEN-

ARDS SU 103.86; MID NE AGGRE-

GATE G 51,433.25; MID PLAINS

EQUIPMENT EQ 7,400.00; MILLER

& ASSOCIATES E 8,753.20; MO-

HAWK RESOURCES S 686.80;

MUHLBACH SEEDS E 390.00; NE

TRUCK CENTER S 204.83; NEW

SIOUX CITY IRON SU 763.47;

NMC, INC E 875,431.73; PLATTE

VALLEY AUTO S 49.00; PLATTE

VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS S

3,532.89; POSTLE INDUSTRIES

SU 2,963.61; POTTERS INDUS-

TRIES E 8,000.00;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY SU

11,368.23; ROADRUNNER TIRE S

340.00; SAFELITE FULFILLMENT S

200.00; SAHLING KENWORTH SU

7,880.09; T & F SAND G 21,572.67;

TROTTER INC F 75.00; TRUCK

CENTER CO SU 2,639.03; U.S.

BANK E 4,681.64; WERNER CON-

STRUCTION E 345,636.88;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 49.01;

WPCI MC 266.25

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

40,394.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

40,394.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION

& MODERNIZATION

MIPS S 249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM MC

257,493.54

DRUG FORFEITURES

BAKER BALLISTICS SU

19,980.00

DISASTER FUND

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E

6,581.88; WILKE CONTRACTING E

124,093.80

WEED DISTRICT

KEARNEY HUB A 30.64; MEN-

ARDS SU 188.76

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK U 1,984.85;

CENTURYLINK U 1,110.42; FRON-

TIER U 1,509.99; FRONTIER COM-

MUNICATIONS U 299.60; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SVCS U 96.22; MO-

TOROLA SOLUTIONS E 56,925.78;

NE CENTRAL TELEPHONE U

109.99; PLATTE VALLEY COM-

MUNICATIONS E 1,417.67

MAY ELECTION CLAIMS

GENERAL FUND

HEATH L AHRENS E 159.63;

ALTMAIER,JUDY L E 122.56; J

ROGER ANDERSON E 134.06;

JIMMI ANN ANDERSON E 89.25;

CARLOS E BARRON E 152.19;

WILLIAM H BEBB E 147.56; JANET

S BEERBOHM E 149.88; WHITNEY

M BENNE E 25.00; BARBARA

BERG E 124.88; VICKI K BISSELL

E 124.88; KAREN J BOHAC E

131.63; PATRICIA L BOWIE E

129.50; JAN L BRANDT E 124.88;

SADIE M BRANDT E 147.56;

BRANSON, JAYDEN E 124.88;

LINDA C BRODINE E 190.23;

KRISTY L BUCHMEIER E 127.19;

HANNAH JO CARR E 149.88;

DONNA I CARSON E 131.63;

HEATHER M CHACON E 152.19;

GARY D CLARK E 122.56;

BRAYDON TONY PALMER CON-

ELL E 167.72; BARBRA A CULLEN

E 124.88; CONNIE DE JONGE E

134.06; KELLY S DEWEESE E

140.83; JAMES L DUBAS E

147.56; MICHELLE L DUNCAN E

117.94; VICKI K EGGEN E 120.25;

MAXINE C ERPELDING E 124.88;

DOROTHY J FARNHAM-TRIMBLE

E 127.19; GARY R FEIND E 131.63;

BARBARA J FIRME E 134.13;

KATHLEEN M FISHER E 138.94;

TERRY R FISHER E 152.19; CLA-

RISSA K FITZGERALD E 147.56;

KATHRYN J FITZGERALD E

153.89; ROBERT F FITZGERALD E

154.50; MARK J FORADORI E

147.56; JAMES L FRUHLING E

120.25; JAN L FRUHLING E

122.56; KIM K GEISER E 147.56;

ELLEN L GEIST E 134.13; MARY L

GEORGE E 149.88; JERRY W

GLOYSTEIN E 122.56; THERESA

M HAGGE E 134.13; JACK L HILD

E 149.88; ROXANNE L HINRICHS

E 147.56; TERESA A

HONGSERMEIER E 145.25;

HOUSER,TANNER O E 25.00;

HOUSER,AUSTIN E 25.00;

DARRIN JAMES HUNT E 149.88;

SUSAN E JASNOCH E 122.56; DE-

ANNA D JESSE E 124.88; PAMELA

J JOHN E 199.75; DARLA J JUHL

E 147.56; LORAINE KEEHN E

122.56; JUNE L KENTON E 127.19;

LARRY L KENTON E 127.19;

LAURA MAE KING E 113.31;

MYRA E KING E 168.43; LEANN

KLEIN E 205.75; JEAN L KOLBO E

131.63; DEBRA J KRATOCHVIL E

147.56; HEIDI L LA CLAIR E

126.75; LACLAIR, CARROLL E

20.81; MARGARET A LANDON E

131.63; AUTUMN L LANGEMEIER

E 167.72; ELIZABETH LOCKHORN

E 117.94; PATRICIA M LOEF-

FELHOLZ E 188.83; CASEY ALEX-

ANDER LOOMIS E 174.05;

BROOKE NICOLE LUNDELL E

149.88; VONDA K LUNDELL E

131.63; DEANNA D MALZACHER

E 124.88; DIANA L MARLATT E

131.63; ERDLEY S MATTESON E

131.63; JEANNE M MAY E 149.59;

HALEY M MAZOUR E 149.88; MC-

GREGOR, KYLA E 127.19; CINDRA

C MCNIEL E 156.63; ROSALEE M

MICKELSEN E 124.88; JUDY I

MILLER E 127.19; JOHN R MITCH-

ELL E 129.06; JEAN M MOORE E

129.50; LARRY D

MUEGGENBERG E 124.88; CON-

NIE R NELSEN E 120.25; DEBRA S

NICHOLS E 129.19; LAUREN M

O'BRIEN E 120.25; CARLA L

OGORZOLKA E 181.93; KYLEE

DANIELE OLSON E 147.56; KATH-

RYN A OLSUFKA E 122.56; BON-

NIE PABIAN E 117.94; JOANNE M

PAITZ E 173.30; DEBORAH LEE

POGGIOLI E 25.00; JOSEPH A

POGGIOLI JR E 149.88; JULIA LEE

POGGIOLI E 360.00; BLAKE AL-

LEN PRUSIA E 25.00; DEBORA L

QUINN E 25.00; LA DONNA S

RAMIREZ E 147.56; KATHRYN J

RAYBURN E 160.51; DEBRA L

REICHERT-ROBBINS E 25.00;

GWENDOLYN REITER E 134.06;

KAREN R REITER E 134.06;

REMMERS, BAILEE E 25.00;

LAURA J RIDDER E 380.65; DEE M

RISKOWSKI E 122.56; KIMBRA L

ROBERTS E 131.63; VICTORIA L

ROEDER E 149.88; CALEB M

ROHRER E 149.88; LINDA J

ROYLE E 145.25; MARGIE R RU-

DER E 122.56; CYNTHIA A RYAN E

124.88; CHERYL E SCAR-

BOROUGH E 124.88; JANENE K

SCHAKE E 168.56; RONALD J

SCHNEIDER E 147.56; ANDREA T

SCHROEDER E 159.13; CATHY

JEAN SCHROEDER E 120.25;

IRMA M SCHROEDER E 188.53;

SHARON K SCHUKEI E 157.15;

JOYCE A SEARS E 142.94; MAR-

GARET E SEIDLITZ E 124.88; JU-

DITH G SHELDON E 124.88;

SLUTI, ELAINE E 124.88; JOAN C.

SMITH E 122.56; LEON E STALL E

147.56; MACEY MARIE STALL E

156.81; KARI L TAUBENHEIM E

149.88; KAY I THOMPSON E

124.88; REBECCA S THORNTON

E 122.56; CAROL J WHITESEL E

124.88; SALLY G WHITTAKER E

120.25; KRISTA K WIESTER E

149.88; KARLA M WILD E 147.56;

SANDRA L WINTERMOTE E

175.03; GLORIA J ZELLER E

138.31

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

