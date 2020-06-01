<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CLEAN BOOKS BUSINESS
SERVICES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Clean Books Business
Services, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 501 South Smith Avenue,
Kenesaw, NE 68956.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Colleen McNeil,
501 South Smith Avenue,
Kenesaw, NE 68956.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on May 27, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Colleen McNeil
501 South Smith Avenue
Kenesaw, NE 68956
Colleen McNeil, Member
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:30 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der. The following Board members
responded to roll call: Timothy
Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that pursuant to
"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public
Meeting Requirement Limited
Waiver", the County Board will
conduct their meetings via Zoom
and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton was present via zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Kouba to approve the May 19,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Kouba, Klein, Morrow and
McMullen. Absent: Loeffelholz
and Reiter (due to temporary inter-
net connection failure). Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to ratify the following May
22, 2020 payroll claims processed
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Loeffelholz (due to internet
connection failure). Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 9:57 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
