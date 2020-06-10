 

Notice of Meeting

 

Pursuant to Executive Order No.

20-03 issued by the Governor of

Nebraska on March 17, 2020, pro-

viding a limited waiver of certain re-

quirements of the Nebraska Open

Meetings Act (see attached) and in

order to comply with government

orders restricting public gatherings

to not more than ten (10) persons in

response to the COVID-19 situa-

tion, notice is hereby given that the

meeting of the Central Community

College Board of Governors sched-

uled for Thursday, June 18, 2020,

and commencing at 1 p.m. will be

accessible by members of the

commission, the general public,

and members of the media via [tec-

hnology source, i.e. WebEx, Zoom,

etc.] or in IP room 101 on the

Grand Island Campus. There will

be a work session at 12:00 p.m. as

well.

Any member of the public wish-

ing to speak in the public comment

portion of the meeting must con-

tact CCC Board of Governors no

less than 24 hours prior to the

commencement of the meeting.

The public may contact the CCC

Board of Governors by leaving a

voice mail message with his/her

name and phone number at which

he/she can be reached at

308-398-7355 or by e-mailing the

same information to

scottmiller@cccneb.edu. Upon re-

ceipt, instructions on remote par-

ticipation in this public meeting will

be provided.

ZNEZ Je10,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME:

Kearney Campus

New Electrical Distribution Feed

LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12716

INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215

BIDS RECEIVED:

Tuesday, June 30, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT

UNK General Services Building

2507 19th Ave

Kearney, NE 68849

Zoom meeting also available -

More information included in Sec-

tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of

specifications.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, June 19, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,700,000.00

ZNEZ Je10,13,17

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals

for a new or used refrigerated

truck. For proposal specifications,

please contact Kyla at (308)

865-5675 by June 15th.

ZNEZ Je10,t1

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the preparation

and painting of walls and trims in

the Valley and Boone Residence

Hall Buildings on the Hastings

Campus. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

June 15, 2020 at 2pm.

ZNEZ Je4,5,9,10

