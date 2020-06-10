Notice of Meeting
Pursuant to Executive Order No.
20-03 issued by the Governor of
Nebraska on March 17, 2020, pro-
viding a limited waiver of certain re-
quirements of the Nebraska Open
Meetings Act (see attached) and in
order to comply with government
orders restricting public gatherings
to not more than ten (10) persons in
response to the COVID-19 situa-
tion, notice is hereby given that the
meeting of the Central Community
College Board of Governors sched-
uled for Thursday, June 18, 2020,
and commencing at 1 p.m. will be
accessible by members of the
commission, the general public,
and members of the media via [tec-
hnology source, i.e. WebEx, Zoom,
etc.] or in IP room 101 on the
Grand Island Campus. There will
be a work session at 12:00 p.m. as
well.
Any member of the public wish-
ing to speak in the public comment
portion of the meeting must con-
tact CCC Board of Governors no
less than 24 hours prior to the
commencement of the meeting.
The public may contact the CCC
Board of Governors by leaving a
voice mail message with his/her
name and phone number at which
he/she can be reached at
308-398-7355 or by e-mailing the
same information to
scottmiller@cccneb.edu. Upon re-
ceipt, instructions on remote par-
ticipation in this public meeting will
be provided.
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME:
Kearney Campus
New Electrical Distribution Feed
LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12716
INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT
UNK General Services Building
2507 19th Ave
Kearney, NE 68849
Zoom meeting also available -
More information included in Sec-
tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of
specifications.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, June 19, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,700,000.00
LEGAL NOTICE
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska is seeking proposals
for a new or used refrigerated
truck. For proposal specifications,
please contact Kyla at (308)
865-5675 by June 15th.
NOTICE
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the preparation
and painting of walls and trims in
the Valley and Boone Residence
Hall Buildings on the Hastings
Campus. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
June 15, 2020 at 2pm.
