<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation Act.

5. This corporation shall have

Members.

6. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

ZNEZ My29,Je4,11

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by James M Hays and Polly

A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,

and recorded on February 1, 2006,

Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 184 South Kearney Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and all of that

portion of the South 15.0 feet of

vacated 9th street as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the North

and together with all of that por-

tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-

cated Avenue "B" as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the West

and as the same abuts the South

15.0 feet of vacated 9th street

(above mentioned) on the West.,

commonly known as 821 Ave B,

Kearney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 205503).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ My21,28,Je4,11,18

 

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID

IN JUNE 2020

 

24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $375.00; A

Stitch in Time Embroidery By

Sheryl Miscellaneous Expenditure

$40.00; Adrin Aucoin Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $54.15; Adventure

to Success Child Development

Professional Services $ 1,321.00

Affordable Plumbing Co Miscella-

neous Expenditure $2,400.00; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

$346.59; Almquist Maltzahn

Galawa Luth Professional Services

$2,308.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pu-

pil Services $261.99; Amazon Cap-

ital Services Supplies $3,729.98;

Amy Denny. Supplies $159.50;

Amy Springer Travel $30.30; Amy

Springer Travel $52.67; Annette

Schwartz Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $48.05; AUCA Chicago Lock-

box Uniforms $1,176.51; Awards

Unlimited Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $213.45; Axmann Heating &

Air Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,122.00; Bells Con-

struction & Curb Grinding Miscella-

neous Expenditure $800.00; Bette

Spath Miscellaneous Expenditure

$111.15; Bio Corporation Supplies

$582.71; Black Hills Energy Natural

Gas $293.44; Black Hills Energy

Natural Gas $0.62; Blick Art Materi-

als Supplies $613.39; BluePath Fi-

nance FC LLC Building Acquitions

and Improvements $40,817.85;

Bracker's Good Earth Clays Inc

Supplies $79.03; Broadfoot's Sand

& Gravel Incorporated Supplies

$117.00; Buffalo Outdoor Power

LLC Supplies $79.95; Builders

HowTo Warehouse Supplies

$97.58; Builders HowTo Ware-

house Miscellaneous Expenditure

$5,211.23; Business World

ProdHastings Supplies $188.95;

Candi Koenig Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $40.85; Carol DeLoach

Miscellaneous Expenditure $70.10;

Carquest Auto Parts Stores Tires

and Parts $109.64; CashWa Dis-

tributing Food $18,629.66; CDW

Government Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $434.27; Cen-

tral Fire & Safety Professional Ser-

vices $40.00; Century Lumber Cen-

ter Miscellaneous Expenditure

$87.00; Charter Communications

Supplies $26.36; Charter Commu-

nications Other Communication

$4,855.02; Charter Communica-

tions Other Communication $13.18;

Charter Communications Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $7.91; Chelsie

Palu Supplies $116.31; Cheyenne

DevoreHester Professional Ser-

vices $10.00; Chris Weis Supplies

$39.98; Chris Weis Miscellaneous

Expenditure $62.71; Christine

Ehrmann Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $347.68; Christine Ehrmann

Miscellaneous Expenditure $87.87;

City Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $33.80; City Of Kearney

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$797.23; City Of Kearney Fuel

Dept. Vehicle Gasoline $1,362.28;

City of Kearney School Resource

Office Security Officer $5,405.05;

City of KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer

Dept Garbage $3,952.49; CNA

Surety Fidelity Bond $250.00;

Coach Master's Inc Vehicle Repair

$288.40; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscella-

neous Expenditure $75.00; Con-

crete Contracting Miscellaneous

Expenditure $750.00; Consolidated

Plastics Co Inc Supplies $135.63;

Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $890.81; Corinne

Harre Miscellaneous Expenditure

$84.05; CPI Travel $150.00; Cul-

ligan Of Kearney Supplies $365.00;

Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage

$122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-

bage $0.26; Dawn Becker Miscella-

neous Expenditure $47.10; Dawson

Public Power District Electricity

$341.06; Deb Stroh Miscellaneous

Expenditure $83.80; Debra Houser

Miscellaneous Expenditure $60.00;

DHHS, MCASH Program Employee

Training and Development Services

$25.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions

Supplies $60.00; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $138.42; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $911.44;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$74.87; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $246.90; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $779.35; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $98.97;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$48.55; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $3.18; Eakes Office Solu-

tions Supplies $3.82; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $62.40; Eakes

Office Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $820.80; Eakes Office

Solutions Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $16.13; Echo Group Inc. Sup-

plies $341.00; Ecolab Supplies

$330.00; Ed Broadfoot & Sons

Sand & Gravel Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $96.00; Electronic Sys-

tems Inc Repairs & Maintenance

Services $549.00; ESU 10 Sped

Tuition/Agencies $12,587.15; Eve-

rything2go.com LLC Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,668.00; Exhaust

Pros Vehicle Repair $66.20; Farm-

ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-

oline $75.15; FBLA PBL Miscella-

neous Expenditure $130.00; Flinn

Scientific Inc Textbooks $8,107.48;

Follett School Solutions Inc Sup-

plies $266.91; Follett School Solu-

tions Inc Supplies $162.23; Follett

School Solutions Inc Library Re-

ferances $736.50; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$269.45; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances $938.06;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $247.06; Follett School

Solutions Inc Periodicals $225.04;

Follett School Solutions Inc Audi-

oVisual Materials $565.95; Follett

School Solutions Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $406.50; Frontier Pur-

chased Service Telephone

$1,756.30; Graham Tire Tires and

Parts $87.75; HangSafe Hooks

Supplies $225.95; Hello Literacy,

Inc. Supplies $2,287.50; Hello Lit-

eracy, Inc. Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $120.00; Hiland Dairy Foods

Food $8,235.69; Hobby Lobby Sto-

res Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$9.24; Hoehner Turf Irrigation Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$1,069.25; Holmes Plumbing & Htg

Supplies $98.03; Hometown Leas-

ing Rentals of Equipment and Vehi-

cles $9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin

Harcourt Publishing Co. Technol-

ogy Software $1,600.00; Hudl Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $900.00;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Sup-

plies $131.47; IRCTeamSports Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,260.00;

J W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies

$643.99; Jack Lederman Co Inc

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$68.00; Jennifer Mendenhall Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $60.00;

Jennifer Nicol Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $60.00; Jenny Minarik

Miscellaneous Expenditure $60.00;

Jessica Grasz Travel $16.56; Jes-

sica Grasz Travel $16.56; John-

stone Supply Supplies $2,296.65;

JourneyEd.com Inc Technology

Software $26,624.57; Kammy

Ostermeyer Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $156.75; Kandy Bacon Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $49.55; Ka-

ren Fusby Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $112.72; Karen Premer Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $90.75;

Karmen ScharffSears Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $83.41; Kate Mur-

phy Travel $36.63; Kearney Ace

Hardware Supplies $45.96; Kear-

ney Concrete Co Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $634.66; Kearney

Crete & Block, Inc. Miscellaneous

Expenditure $91.83; Kearney Floral

Commencement Expense

$1,292.00; Kearney Hub Advertis-

ing $261.72; Kearney Park & Rec

Supplies $90.00; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $15,888.22; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $11,987.85; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

$2,577.62; Kearney Towing & Re-

pair Center Inc Vehicle Repair

$72.50; Kearney Towing & Repair

Center Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $700.00; Kearney Winlectric

Co Supplies $983.91; Kearney

Winnelson Supplies $958.92; Kelly

Epley Miscellaneous Expenditure

$150.00; Kelly Supply Co Supplies

$22.05; Kent Kegley Miscellaneous

Expenditure $20.00; Kris Hillburn

Supplies $85.05; Kristie Arnold

Miscellaneous Expenditure $42.75;

Kristie Yearta Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $60.00; Lakeshore Lrng

Materials Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $667.07; Laura Wagahoff Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $162.05;

Lawson Products Inc Supplies

$193.68; Learning AZ ** Online Or-

ders Supplies $209.95; Lerrin Rowe

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$125.53; Lips Printing Service Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $191.08;

Lori Klein Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $8.20; Lou's Sporting Goods

Supplies $5,556.88; Lumbermen's

Brick & Supply Co. Inc. Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $4,722.29; Marker

Electric Miscellaneous Expenditure

$9,822.54; Masters True Value

Supplies $904.67; Matheson

Linweld Supplies $505.18; Maver-

ick Industries Inc Professional Ser-

vices $909.50; MaxKnowledge, Inc.

Supplies $1,490.00; Mead Lumber

Co Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,517.68; Megan Schmidt Profes-

sional Services $1,087.75; Melissa

Presser Miscellaneous Expenditure

$13.35; Menards Kearney Supplies

$911.77; Merryman Performing

Arts Center Rentals of Equipment

and Vehicles $15,000.00; Metal

Doors & Hardware Co Supplies

$76.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Supplies

$61.05; Michelle Meyer Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $107.55; Mick

Johnson/Action Piano Tuning Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,629.00;

Midwest Connect Postage

$1,299.38; Midwest Floor Special-

ties Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $14,022.00; Minden Lumber

and Concrete Company Miscella-

neous Expenditure $673.25; Mitinet

Inc Library Referances $3,753.00;

MNJ Technologies Supplies

$21.18; Morgan Bird Travel $18.95;

Morgan Bird Travel $94.80; Morgan

Bird Travel $75.83; Morris Press &

Office Supplies Supplies

$1,395.04; National Business Furni-

ture LLC Furniture and Fixtures

$1,194.00; NCA Supplies $65.00;

NCS Pearson Inc Supplies

$365.76; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Dues and Fees

$2,660.00; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Travel $335.00;

Nebraska Public Power District

Electricity $26,928.27; Nebraska

Public Power District Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $169.46; Ne-

braska Title Company Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $470,822.25; New

Life Assembly Professional Ser-

vices $20.00; Northwestern Energy

Natural Gas $2,707.62; Nutrien Ag

Solutions Supplies $5,758.98; Of-

fice Depot Inc Supplies $420.49;

Office Depot Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $126.50; O'Keefe Eleva-

tor Co Professional Services

$816.40; Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo

& Aquarium Supplies $220.00;

Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil

Services $320.00; Omaha World

Herald Advertising $2,120.00; Paul

John Rudoi Supplies $267.50;

PEAP President Ed Award Program

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$193.00; PEP CO, Inc. Professional

Services $2,360.00; Perry Guthery

Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-

tracted Legal Services $474.00;

Pitsco Inc Supplies $943.05; Plati-

num Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,346.60; Platte Val-

ley Communications Repairs &

Maintenance Services $232.88;

Platte Valley Communications Sup-

plies $217.81; Prairie View Roofing

& Development LLC Roofs

$8,405.00; Quill Corporation Sup-

plies $253.97; Really Good Stuff

Inc Supplies $217.65; Red Orchid

Productions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $200.00; Regal Awards

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$2,531.35; Resources for Reading

Supplies $18.95; RevTrak Supplies

$19.95; Rick Mitchell Travel

$187.22; Romar Pest Control Inc

Professional Services $840.00;

Roxanne Aistrope Miscellaneous

Expenditure $35.70; Ryonet Sup-

plies $9.99; S & J Construction Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services

$2,355.00; S & S Worldwide Sup-

plies $83.82; Sara Halvorsen Travel

$166.29; School Specialty Inc Sup-

plies $51.77; SchoolOutlet.com

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$678.95; Shelly Elstermeier Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $81.85; Sher-

winWilliams Supplies $502.65;

Shredding Solutions Miscellaneous

Expenditure $45.00; Skold Door &

Floor Company Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $3,040.00; Smiling

Faces Academy, Inc. Professional

Services $2,482.75; Spanning

Cloud Apps Inc Technology Soft-

ware $4,650.00; Spracklin Chiro-

practic Physicals $90.00; Springer

Roofing, Inc. Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,800.00; Staples

Advantage Supplies $52.30; Steph-

anie Jacobsen Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $96.96; Stericycle Pro-

fessional Services $60.00; Striv, Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$149.25; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles

$988.54; SupplyWorks Supplies

$12,902.76; Tammie Beck Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $11.70; Tasha

Murray Miscellaneous Expenditure

$86.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $33.99;

Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $310.32; The

Lockmobile Supplies $29.80; Tobii

Dynavox LLC Supplies $179.10;

Tractor Supply Co. Supplies

$668.83; Trane Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $4,041.58; Trisha

Abels Miscellaneous Expenditure

$64.99; Troxell Communications

Inc Supplies $21.36; Truck Center

Companies Tires and Parts

$1,527.22; Tyler Technologies Inc

Professional Services $520.00;

ULINE Supplies $118.29; UNK Col-

lege of Education Professional Ser-

vices $2,000.00; UNK Finance Of-

fice Miscellaneous Expenditure

$10,000.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $3,319.44; US

Bank Cardmember Service Instruc-

tional Materials $119.98; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$254.67; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues & Fees $195.00; US

Bank Cardmember Service Dues &

Fees $195.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $430.94; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$139.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $226.70; US Bank

Cardmember Service Driver Li-

cense/Criminal History $123.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $107.02; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $-; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $52.12;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $36.60; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless

Flat Salary Stipends $-; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $36.60; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$87.08; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.30;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.30; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.30; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.30;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $63.76; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$189.08; Voyager Sopris Learning

Supplies $10,494.00; Walmart

Community BRC Supplies

$1,150.34; Walmart Community

BRC Supplies $11.94; Walsworth

Publishing Company Miscellaneous

Expenditure $15,043.22; Wenger

Corporation Supplies $2,576.00;

Worthington Direct Furniture and

Fixtures $1,678.35; WPCIWestern

Path Consult Inc Drug Testing

$59.00; Yandas Music Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,549.00; ZOHO

Corp Technology Software

$3,345.00

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

JUNE 2020

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$311,678.37; BOKF, National As-

sociation Interest on LongTerm

Debt $1,597,206.43; Sign Center

Inc. Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $430.06; Specialized

Air & Hydronic Balancing Building

Acquitions and Improvements

$8,500.00; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$32,935.05

ZNEZ Je11,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA GRAPE AND

WINERY BOARD MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

will hold a meeting on June 25,

2020 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom link

provided below. The purpose of the

meeting is to discuss issues relat-

ing to Nebraska's grape and wine

industry. An agenda is available for

public inspection in the offices of

the Nebraska Department of Agri-

culture during normal business

hours.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/-

94118723107?pwd=b3hHOUNkZFkzUVlvdk5rRGNFS2JzQT09

Meeting ID: 941 1872 3107

Password: 016851

To participate by phone call

only dial: +1 346 248 7799

ZNEZ Je11,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL

ASSOCIATES, P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,

P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 322 West 39th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jason S. Herrmann

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental

Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation, hereby gives

its notice of the following Amend-

ment to Articles of Incorporation as

of June 1, 2020:

Article 1. The name of the Cor-

poration shall be:

Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.

Jason S. Herrmann, President

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

7th day of July, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 20th day of May,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Je4,11,18,25

NOTICE

 

The Regular Meeting of the

Board of Commissioners of the

Kearney Housing Agency will be

held on Thursday, June 18, 2020,

at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing

Agency Conference Room, 2715

Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.

The meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda of said meeting is

available for public inspection at

the Housing Agency office during

normal business hours.

ZNEZ Je11,t1

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Upscale Exteriors

and Construction

Name of Applicant: Adam Borden

Address: 10310 145th Rd.,

Amherst, NE 68812

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: April 30, 2020

General nature of business:

Construction

Adam Borden

Applicant or Legal Representative

ZNEZ Je11,t1

