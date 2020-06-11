<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation Act.
5. This corporation shall have
Members.
6. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
ZNEZ My29,Je4,11
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by James M Hays and Polly
A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,
and recorded on February 1, 2006,
Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 184 South Kearney Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and all of that
portion of the South 15.0 feet of
vacated 9th street as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the North
and together with all of that por-
tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-
cated Avenue "B" as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the West
and as the same abuts the South
15.0 feet of vacated 9th street
(above mentioned) on the West.,
commonly known as 821 Ave B,
Kearney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: May 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 205503).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ My21,28,Je4,11,18
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID
IN JUNE 2020
24 Hour Tees / DripShip Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $375.00; A
Stitch in Time Embroidery By
Sheryl Miscellaneous Expenditure
$40.00; Adrin Aucoin Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $54.15; Adventure
to Success Child Development
Professional Services $ 1,321.00
Affordable Plumbing Co Miscella-
neous Expenditure $2,400.00; All
Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts
$346.59; Almquist Maltzahn
Galawa Luth Professional Services
$2,308.50; Alpha Rehabilitation Pu-
pil Services $261.99; Amazon Cap-
ital Services Supplies $3,729.98;
Amy Denny. Supplies $159.50;
Amy Springer Travel $30.30; Amy
Springer Travel $52.67; Annette
Schwartz Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $48.05; AUCA Chicago Lock-
box Uniforms $1,176.51; Awards
Unlimited Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $213.45; Axmann Heating &
Air Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,122.00; Bells Con-
struction & Curb Grinding Miscella-
neous Expenditure $800.00; Bette
Spath Miscellaneous Expenditure
$111.15; Bio Corporation Supplies
$582.71; Black Hills Energy Natural
Gas $293.44; Black Hills Energy
Natural Gas $0.62; Blick Art Materi-
als Supplies $613.39; BluePath Fi-
nance FC LLC Building Acquitions
and Improvements $40,817.85;
Bracker's Good Earth Clays Inc
Supplies $79.03; Broadfoot's Sand
& Gravel Incorporated Supplies
$117.00; Buffalo Outdoor Power
LLC Supplies $79.95; Builders
HowTo Warehouse Supplies
$97.58; Builders HowTo Ware-
house Miscellaneous Expenditure
$5,211.23; Business World
ProdHastings Supplies $188.95;
Candi Koenig Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $40.85; Carol DeLoach
Miscellaneous Expenditure $70.10;
Carquest Auto Parts Stores Tires
and Parts $109.64; CashWa Dis-
tributing Food $18,629.66; CDW
Government Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $434.27; Cen-
tral Fire & Safety Professional Ser-
vices $40.00; Century Lumber Cen-
ter Miscellaneous Expenditure
$87.00; Charter Communications
Supplies $26.36; Charter Commu-
nications Other Communication
$4,855.02; Charter Communica-
tions Other Communication $13.18;
Charter Communications Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $7.91; Chelsie
Palu Supplies $116.31; Cheyenne
DevoreHester Professional Ser-
vices $10.00; Chris Weis Supplies
$39.98; Chris Weis Miscellaneous
Expenditure $62.71; Christine
Ehrmann Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $347.68; Christine Ehrmann
Miscellaneous Expenditure $87.87;
City Of Kearney Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $33.80; City Of Kearney
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$797.23; City Of Kearney Fuel
Dept. Vehicle Gasoline $1,362.28;
City of Kearney School Resource
Office Security Officer $5,405.05;
City of KearneyWater,Sanitn,Sewer
Dept Garbage $3,952.49; CNA
Surety Fidelity Bond $250.00;
Coach Master's Inc Vehicle Repair
$288.40; Comfy Bowl Inc Miscella-
neous Expenditure $75.00; Con-
crete Contracting Miscellaneous
Expenditure $750.00; Consolidated
Plastics Co Inc Supplies $135.63;
Copycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $890.81; Corinne
Harre Miscellaneous Expenditure
$84.05; CPI Travel $150.00; Cul-
ligan Of Kearney Supplies $365.00;
Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage
$122.74; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-
bage $0.26; Dawn Becker Miscella-
neous Expenditure $47.10; Dawson
Public Power District Electricity
$341.06; Deb Stroh Miscellaneous
Expenditure $83.80; Debra Houser
Miscellaneous Expenditure $60.00;
DHHS, MCASH Program Employee
Training and Development Services
$25.00; Dmilaco Sports Fashions
Supplies $60.00; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $138.42; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $911.44;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$74.87; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $246.90; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $779.35; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $98.97;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$48.55; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $3.18; Eakes Office Solu-
tions Supplies $3.82; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $62.40; Eakes
Office Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $820.80; Eakes Office
Solutions Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $16.13; Echo Group Inc. Sup-
plies $341.00; Ecolab Supplies
$330.00; Ed Broadfoot & Sons
Sand & Gravel Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $96.00; Electronic Sys-
tems Inc Repairs & Maintenance
Services $549.00; ESU 10 Sped
Tuition/Agencies $12,587.15; Eve-
rything2go.com LLC Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,668.00; Exhaust
Pros Vehicle Repair $66.20; Farm-
ers Union Coop Assn Vehicle Gas-
oline $75.15; FBLA PBL Miscella-
neous Expenditure $130.00; Flinn
Scientific Inc Textbooks $8,107.48;
Follett School Solutions Inc Sup-
plies $266.91; Follett School Solu-
tions Inc Supplies $162.23; Follett
School Solutions Inc Library Re-
ferances $736.50; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
$269.45; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library Referances $938.06;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances $247.06; Follett School
Solutions Inc Periodicals $225.04;
Follett School Solutions Inc Audi-
oVisual Materials $565.95; Follett
School Solutions Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $406.50; Frontier Pur-
chased Service Telephone
$1,756.30; Graham Tire Tires and
Parts $87.75; HangSafe Hooks
Supplies $225.95; Hello Literacy,
Inc. Supplies $2,287.50; Hello Lit-
eracy, Inc. Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $120.00; Hiland Dairy Foods
Food $8,235.69; Hobby Lobby Sto-
res Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$9.24; Hoehner Turf Irrigation Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$1,069.25; Holmes Plumbing & Htg
Supplies $98.03; Hometown Leas-
ing Rentals of Equipment and Vehi-
cles $9,343.89; Houghton Mifflin
Harcourt Publishing Co. Technol-
ogy Software $1,600.00; Hudl Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $900.00;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Sup-
plies $131.47; IRCTeamSports Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,260.00;
J W Pepper & Son Inc Supplies
$643.99; Jack Lederman Co Inc
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$68.00; Jennifer Mendenhall Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $60.00;
Jennifer Nicol Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $60.00; Jenny Minarik
Miscellaneous Expenditure $60.00;
Jessica Grasz Travel $16.56; Jes-
sica Grasz Travel $16.56; John-
stone Supply Supplies $2,296.65;
JourneyEd.com Inc Technology
Software $26,624.57; Kammy
Ostermeyer Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $156.75; Kandy Bacon Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $49.55; Ka-
ren Fusby Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $112.72; Karen Premer Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $90.75;
Karmen ScharffSears Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $83.41; Kate Mur-
phy Travel $36.63; Kearney Ace
Hardware Supplies $45.96; Kear-
ney Concrete Co Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $634.66; Kearney
Crete & Block, Inc. Miscellaneous
Expenditure $91.83; Kearney Floral
Commencement Expense
$1,292.00; Kearney Hub Advertis-
ing $261.72; Kearney Park & Rec
Supplies $90.00; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $15,888.22; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $11,987.85; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
$2,577.62; Kearney Towing & Re-
pair Center Inc Vehicle Repair
$72.50; Kearney Towing & Repair
Center Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $700.00; Kearney Winlectric
Co Supplies $983.91; Kearney
Winnelson Supplies $958.92; Kelly
Epley Miscellaneous Expenditure
$150.00; Kelly Supply Co Supplies
$22.05; Kent Kegley Miscellaneous
Expenditure $20.00; Kris Hillburn
Supplies $85.05; Kristie Arnold
Miscellaneous Expenditure $42.75;
Kristie Yearta Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $60.00; Lakeshore Lrng
Materials Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $667.07; Laura Wagahoff Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $162.05;
Lawson Products Inc Supplies
$193.68; Learning AZ ** Online Or-
ders Supplies $209.95; Lerrin Rowe
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$125.53; Lips Printing Service Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $191.08;
Lori Klein Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $8.20; Lou's Sporting Goods
Supplies $5,556.88; Lumbermen's
Brick & Supply Co. Inc. Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $4,722.29; Marker
Electric Miscellaneous Expenditure
$9,822.54; Masters True Value
Supplies $904.67; Matheson
Linweld Supplies $505.18; Maver-
ick Industries Inc Professional Ser-
vices $909.50; MaxKnowledge, Inc.
Supplies $1,490.00; Mead Lumber
Co Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,517.68; Megan Schmidt Profes-
sional Services $1,087.75; Melissa
Presser Miscellaneous Expenditure
$13.35; Menards Kearney Supplies
$911.77; Merryman Performing
Arts Center Rentals of Equipment
and Vehicles $15,000.00; Metal
Doors & Hardware Co Supplies
$76.00; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Supplies
$61.05; Michelle Meyer Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $107.55; Mick
Johnson/Action Piano Tuning Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,629.00;
Midwest Connect Postage
$1,299.38; Midwest Floor Special-
ties Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $14,022.00; Minden Lumber
and Concrete Company Miscella-
neous Expenditure $673.25; Mitinet
Inc Library Referances $3,753.00;
MNJ Technologies Supplies
$21.18; Morgan Bird Travel $18.95;
Morgan Bird Travel $94.80; Morgan
Bird Travel $75.83; Morris Press &
Office Supplies Supplies
$1,395.04; National Business Furni-
ture LLC Furniture and Fixtures
$1,194.00; NCA Supplies $65.00;
NCS Pearson Inc Supplies
$365.76; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Dues and Fees
$2,660.00; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Travel $335.00;
Nebraska Public Power District
Electricity $26,928.27; Nebraska
Public Power District Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $169.46; Ne-
braska Title Company Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $470,822.25; New
Life Assembly Professional Ser-
vices $20.00; Northwestern Energy
Natural Gas $2,707.62; Nutrien Ag
Solutions Supplies $5,758.98; Of-
fice Depot Inc Supplies $420.49;
Office Depot Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $126.50; O'Keefe Eleva-
tor Co Professional Services
$816.40; Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo
& Aquarium Supplies $220.00;
Omaha Music Therapy LLC Pupil
Services $320.00; Omaha World
Herald Advertising $2,120.00; Paul
John Rudoi Supplies $267.50;
PEAP President Ed Award Program
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$193.00; PEP CO, Inc. Professional
Services $2,360.00; Perry Guthery
Haasa & Gessford PC LLO Con-
tracted Legal Services $474.00;
Pitsco Inc Supplies $943.05; Plati-
num Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,346.60; Platte Val-
ley Communications Repairs &
Maintenance Services $232.88;
Platte Valley Communications Sup-
plies $217.81; Prairie View Roofing
& Development LLC Roofs
$8,405.00; Quill Corporation Sup-
plies $253.97; Really Good Stuff
Inc Supplies $217.65; Red Orchid
Productions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $200.00; Regal Awards
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$2,531.35; Resources for Reading
Supplies $18.95; RevTrak Supplies
$19.95; Rick Mitchell Travel
$187.22; Romar Pest Control Inc
Professional Services $840.00;
Roxanne Aistrope Miscellaneous
Expenditure $35.70; Ryonet Sup-
plies $9.99; S & J Construction Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services
$2,355.00; S & S Worldwide Sup-
plies $83.82; Sara Halvorsen Travel
$166.29; School Specialty Inc Sup-
plies $51.77; SchoolOutlet.com
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$678.95; Shelly Elstermeier Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $81.85; Sher-
winWilliams Supplies $502.65;
Shredding Solutions Miscellaneous
Expenditure $45.00; Skold Door &
Floor Company Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $3,040.00; Smiling
Faces Academy, Inc. Professional
Services $2,482.75; Spanning
Cloud Apps Inc Technology Soft-
ware $4,650.00; Spracklin Chiro-
practic Physicals $90.00; Springer
Roofing, Inc. Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,800.00; Staples
Advantage Supplies $52.30; Steph-
anie Jacobsen Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $96.96; Stericycle Pro-
fessional Services $60.00; Striv, Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$149.25; Sunbelt Rentals Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles
$988.54; SupplyWorks Supplies
$12,902.76; Tammie Beck Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $11.70; Tasha
Murray Miscellaneous Expenditure
$86.00; Teacher Synergy Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $33.99;
Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $310.32; The
Lockmobile Supplies $29.80; Tobii
Dynavox LLC Supplies $179.10;
Tractor Supply Co. Supplies
$668.83; Trane Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $4,041.58; Trisha
Abels Miscellaneous Expenditure
$64.99; Troxell Communications
Inc Supplies $21.36; Truck Center
Companies Tires and Parts
$1,527.22; Tyler Technologies Inc
Professional Services $520.00;
ULINE Supplies $118.29; UNK Col-
lege of Education Professional Ser-
vices $2,000.00; UNK Finance Of-
fice Miscellaneous Expenditure
$10,000.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $3,319.44; US
Bank Cardmember Service Instruc-
tional Materials $119.98; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$254.67; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues & Fees $195.00; US
Bank Cardmember Service Dues &
Fees $195.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $430.94; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$139.95; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $226.70; US Bank
Cardmember Service Driver Li-
cense/Criminal History $123.00;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $107.02; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $-; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $52.12;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $36.60; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless
Flat Salary Stipends $-; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $36.60; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$87.08; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.30;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.30; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.30; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.30;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $63.76; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.30; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$189.08; Voyager Sopris Learning
Supplies $10,494.00; Walmart
Community BRC Supplies
$1,150.34; Walmart Community
BRC Supplies $11.94; Walsworth
Publishing Company Miscellaneous
Expenditure $15,043.22; Wenger
Corporation Supplies $2,576.00;
Worthington Direct Furniture and
Fixtures $1,678.35; WPCIWestern
Path Consult Inc Drug Testing
$59.00; Yandas Music Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,549.00; ZOHO
Corp Technology Software
$3,345.00
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
JUNE 2020
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$311,678.37; BOKF, National As-
sociation Interest on LongTerm
Debt $1,597,206.43; Sign Center
Inc. Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $430.06; Specialized
Air & Hydronic Balancing Building
Acquitions and Improvements
$8,500.00; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$32,935.05
ZNEZ Je11,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA GRAPE AND
WINERY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
will hold a meeting on June 25,
2020 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom link
provided below. The purpose of the
meeting is to discuss issues relat-
ing to Nebraska's grape and wine
industry. An agenda is available for
public inspection in the offices of
the Nebraska Department of Agri-
culture during normal business
hours.
Join Zoom Meeting:
94118723107?pwd=b3hHOUNkZFkzUVlvdk5rRGNFS2JzQT09
Meeting ID: 941 1872 3107
Password: 016851
To participate by phone call
only dial: +1 346 248 7799
ZNEZ Je11,t1
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL
ASSOCIATES, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,
P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 322 West 39th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jason S. Herrmann
Incorporator
ZNEZ Je11,18,25
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental
Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation, hereby gives
its notice of the following Amend-
ment to Articles of Incorporation as
of June 1, 2020:
Article 1. The name of the Cor-
poration shall be:
Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.
Jason S. Herrmann, President
ZNEZ Je11,18,25
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
7th day of July, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 20th day of May,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ Je4,11,18,25
NOTICE
The Regular Meeting of the
Board of Commissioners of the
Kearney Housing Agency will be
held on Thursday, June 18, 2020,
at 7:00p.m. at the Kearney Housing
Agency Conference Room, 2715
Avenue I, Kearney, Nebraska.
The meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda of said meeting is
available for public inspection at
the Housing Agency office during
normal business hours.
ZNEZ Je11,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Upscale Exteriors
and Construction
Name of Applicant: Adam Borden
Address: 10310 145th Rd.,
Amherst, NE 68812
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: April 30, 2020
General nature of business:
Construction
Adam Borden
Applicant or Legal Representative
ZNEZ Je11,t1