NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
8F ENTERPRISES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that 8F
Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box
2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-
prises, LLC, commenced business
on June 9, 2020, and the general
nature of its business is to engage
in any lawful business not prohib-
ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Luke Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ Je12,19,26
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Blue
Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 33560
Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska
68858. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Rich-
ard L. Pierce, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 33560 High-
way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Richard L. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Calkins Avenue Landscaping.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm
local time on June 23, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
providing spruce trees, planting
and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal
Administrator, (308) 856-1005
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-
mitted on furnished forms, sealed
and marked with bidder contact in-
formation. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-86
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-
aldine Anderson, whose address is
1714 West 56th Street, #B110,
Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed
by the Court as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,
Deceased
Case No. PR20-78
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve
Rockefeller, whose address is 2149
25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before July 29,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-85
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Luke
Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,
DECEASED
PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs and de-
termination of inheritance tax have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at
1:30 P.M.
HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.
32530 - 322nd Rd
Pleasanton, NE 68866
(308) 440-5862
GREG C. HARRIS,
NSBA ID #15073
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Ave - Ste 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308)234-3595
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan H. Finke,
Deceased
No. PR 20-84
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Barbara Rager whose ad-
dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-
venna, NE 68869 and Sandra
McAuliff whose address is 923
Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869
have been appointed Personal
Co-Representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott
& Depue
Attorneys for Applicants
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-82
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jon S.
Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings
Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY KATHRYN
EAST, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-79
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY
LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-
dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-
ticello, FL 32344, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 29, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68848-0895
(308)237-5146
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-83
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-
topher Riggleman, 121 East First,
Minden, NE 68959, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of RANDALL R.
LAMMERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 18-93
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on
July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.
Cody Lammers
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
519 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
402-318-1711
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ JE5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RONALD J.
FITZGERALD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Eric J.
Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210
Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Mark L. Eurek #15554
The Law Office of Eurek
& Peterson, L.L.C.
611 O Street
PO Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rozella, M.
Grassmeyer, Deceased
Estate No. 20-89
Notice is hereby given that on
June 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-
wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845
and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West
35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je12,19,26
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
J3T FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that J3T
Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 33560 Highway
183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Janna M.
Pierce, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,
Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Janna M. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
Due to the COVID-19 virus out-
break, the NCORPE Board meeting
will be conducted via a limited at-
tendance in-person board meeting
and by videoconference. Members
of the public will be allowed into
the Board meeting room, but the
room is only for approved for 18
participants (most of them will be
reserved for the board and manag-
ers). An overflow room will be
available with video conference ca-
pabilities. Masks must be worn to
enter the building. This measure is
being taken to protect the health
and welfare of all Nebraskans. De-
tails for public viewing, monitoring,
and participation in the Board
meeting and hearing via vide-
oconference can be found at the
NCORPE's website: NCORPE.org
or by calling: 308-534-6752 for in-
structions prior to the Board meet-
ing and hearing.
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 10
a.m. Central Time at Mid-Plains
Community College Room #200
and #209, 1101 Halligan Dr., North
Platte, NE 69101. An agenda for
the meeting, kept continuously cur-
rent, is available for public inspec-
tion on the websites of the agen-
cy's members, which are at the fol-
lowing addresses and at
1. Upper Republican NRD,
2. Middle Republican NRD,
3. Lower Republican NRD,
4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org
Individuals with disabilities may
request additional auxiliary aids
and service necessary for partici-
pation, by contacting NCORPE at
the address or phone number listed
above.
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ Je12,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON INTENDED USE OF
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
INCOME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on June 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM, or
as soon thereafter as the matter
may be heard, at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
regular meeting a public hearing
concerning the intent of use of
CDBG Program Income Reuse
Funds for an economic develop-
ment activity will be held. This
hearing will be conducted via
Zoom. Instructions to the Zoom
meeting will be available on the
Buffalo County website prior to this
public hearing. (www.buff-
The amount of reuse (grant) funds
is $100,500. The grant funds are
available for an economic devel-
opment activity for job creation.
No persons will be displaced as a
result of the use of CDBG reuse
funds.
All interested parties are invited
to attend this public hearing via
Zoom at which time you will have
an opportunity to be heard regard-
ing the use of program income
funds. Written testimony will also
be accepted at the public hearing
scheduled for 10:15 AM, or as soon
as the matter may be heard, on
June 23, 2020 at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
meeting. Written comments ad-
dressed to the County Clerk, Buf-
falo County, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848-1270, will be ac-
cepted if received on or before
June 23, 2020.
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ Je12,t1
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, June 8, 2020
5:30 P.M.
om/kearneypublicschools
At its June 8, 2020 regular meet-
ing, the Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education took the follow-
ing action:
1. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School, Kearney High
School, and Hanny Arram Center
for Success construction and reno-
vation projects
2. Approved the minutes of the
May 11, 2020 regular Board of
Education meeting, as presented
3. Approved the June, 2020
claims, as presented
4. Approved the June, 2020 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
5. Approved the revised Kearney
Public Schools' Student Transpor-
tation Handbook for the 2020-2021
school year, as presented
6. Approved the Agreement to
Purchase the Construction Tech-
nology Class project house located
at Lot 10, Block 8, Fountain Hills
Fifth Addition or 4706 16th Ave.
Place, with Adam and Summer
Vosika, for the purchase price of
$294,900.00, and authorized Mr.
Chris Nelson to sign all forms and
documents to execute said sale
7. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public
Schools' Anti-Bullying Policy #5413
for the 2020-2021 school year, as
presented
8. Approved the employment of
the following certificated staff in the
Kearney Public Schools for the
2020-2021 school year: Matthew
Richardson, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE
English/Language Arts teacher at
Kearney High School (contingent
upon his ability to secure appropri-
ate certification); Sandra Hanson,
MA+45, Step 8, 1.00 FTE
reading/math teacher at Horizon
Middle School; and Megan Cham-
berlain, BA, Step 1, .50 FTE pre-sc-
hool teacher at Bright Futures
Pre-school (contingent upon her
ability to secure appropriate certifi-
cation)
9. Accepted the bid of Computer
Hardware of Kearney in the amount
of $298,381.32 for 6th grade, 9th
grade, and elementary Chro-
mebooks; and $72,870.00 for de-
vices for computer labs
10. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
July 13, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at a lo-
cation to be announced.
ZNEZ Je12,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, June 9, 2020, the Kearney City
Council passed and approved ac-
cording to law and adopted the fol-
lowing ordinances to be published
in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8415 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-
nue).
Ordinance No. 8418 vacating Lot
15 and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa
Estates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Ordinance No. 8419 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-
tial Single-Family District (Low
Density) for property described as
a tract of land being accretion land
lying south of Government Lot 4
and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,
Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
311 Huron Drive).
Ordinance No. 8422 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
West Half of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 26, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (4319
Imperial Road).
Ordinance No. 8423 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of the North-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(7980 East Highway 30).
Ordinance No. 8424 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of the South-
west Quarter of Section 26, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8050 East Highway 30).
Ordinance No. 8425 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (8200 East Highway 30).
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je12,t1
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-
drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on May 18, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Wednes-
day, June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Je5,12,19,26
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TNJ
CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 9,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-
pany's agent for service of process.
His address is 911 17th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
ZNEZ Je12,19,26
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Damon T. Bahensky,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: May 20, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12