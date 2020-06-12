 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

8F ENTERPRISES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that 8F

Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box

2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-

prises, LLC, commenced business

on June 9, 2020, and the general

nature of its business is to engage

in any lawful business not prohib-

ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Luke Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Blue

Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 33560

Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska

68858. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Rich-

ard L. Pierce, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 33560 High-

way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Richard L. Pierce, Organizer

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Calkins Avenue Landscaping.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm

local time on June 23, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

providing spruce trees, planting

and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal

Administrator, (308) 856-1005

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-

mitted on furnished forms, sealed

and marked with bidder contact in-

formation. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-86

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-

aldine Anderson, whose address is

1714 West 56th Street, #B110,

Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed

by the Court as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,

Deceased

Case No. PR20-78

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve

Rockefeller, whose address is 2149

25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 29,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ My29,Je5,12

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-85

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Luke

Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,

DECEASED

PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs and de-

termination of inheritance tax have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at

1:30 P.M.

HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.

32530 - 322nd Rd

Pleasanton, NE 68866

(308) 440-5862

GREG C. HARRIS,

NSBA ID #15073

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Ave - Ste 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308)234-3595

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan H. Finke,

Deceased

No. PR 20-84

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Barbara Rager whose ad-

dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-

venna, NE 68869 and Sandra

McAuliff whose address is 923

Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869

have been appointed Personal

Co-Representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicants

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-82

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jon S.

Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings

Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY KATHRYN

EAST, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-79

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY

LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-

dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-

ticello, FL 32344, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 29, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848-0895

(308)237-5146

ZNEZ My29,Je5,12

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-83

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-

topher Riggleman, 121 East First,

Minden, NE 68959, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of RANDALL R.

LAMMERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 18-93

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on

July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.

Cody Lammers

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

519 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

402-318-1711

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

ZNEZ JE5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF RONALD J.

FITZGERALD, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. PR 20-81

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Eric J.

Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210

Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Mark L. Eurek #15554

The Law Office of Eurek

& Peterson, L.L.C.

611 O Street

PO Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rozella, M.

Grassmeyer, Deceased

Estate No. 20-89

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-

wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845

and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West

35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

J3T FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that J3T

Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 33560 Highway

183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Janna M.

Pierce, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,

Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Janna M. Pierce, Organizer

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

 

Due to the COVID-19 virus out-

break, the NCORPE Board meeting

will be conducted via a limited at-

tendance in-person board meeting

and by videoconference. Members

of the public will be allowed into

the Board meeting room, but the

room is only for approved for 18

participants (most of them will be

reserved for the board and manag-

ers). An overflow room will be

available with video conference ca-

pabilities. Masks must be worn to

enter the building. This measure is

being taken to protect the health

and welfare of all Nebraskans. De-

tails for public viewing, monitoring,

and participation in the Board

meeting and hearing via vide-

oconference can be found at the

NCORPE's website: NCORPE.org

or by calling: 308-534-6752 for in-

structions prior to the Board meet-

ing and hearing.

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at 10

a.m. Central Time at Mid-Plains

Community College Room #200

and #209, 1101 Halligan Dr., North

Platte, NE 69101. An agenda for

the meeting, kept continuously cur-

rent, is available for public inspec-

tion on the websites of the agen-

cy's members, which are at the fol-

lowing addresses and at

NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

URNRD.org

2. Middle Republican NRD,

MRNRD.org

3. Lower Republican NRD,

LRNRD.org

4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org

Individuals with disabilities may

request additional auxiliary aids

and service necessary for partici-

pation, by contacting NCORPE at

the address or phone number listed

above.

Terry Martin, Chairman

ZNEZ Je12,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON INTENDED USE OF

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM

INCOME

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on June 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM, or

as soon thereafter as the matter

may be heard, at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

regular meeting a public hearing

concerning the intent of use of

CDBG Program Income Reuse

Funds for an economic develop-

ment activity will be held. This

hearing will be conducted via

Zoom. Instructions to the Zoom

meeting will be available on the

Buffalo County website prior to this

public hearing. (www.buff-

alocounty.ne.gov)

The amount of reuse (grant) funds

is $100,500. The grant funds are

available for an economic devel-

opment activity for job creation.

No persons will be displaced as a

result of the use of CDBG reuse

funds.

All interested parties are invited

to attend this public hearing via

Zoom at which time you will have

an opportunity to be heard regard-

ing the use of program income

funds. Written testimony will also

be accepted at the public hearing

scheduled for 10:15 AM, or as soon

as the matter may be heard, on

June 23, 2020 at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

meeting. Written comments ad-

dressed to the County Clerk, Buf-

falo County, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848-1270, will be ac-

cepted if received on or before

June 23, 2020.

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Je12,t1

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, June 8, 2020

5:30 P.M.

https://www.facebook.c-

om/kearneypublicschools

 

At its June 8, 2020 regular meet-

ing, the Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education took the follow-

ing action:

1. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School, Kearney High

School, and Hanny Arram Center

for Success construction and reno-

vation projects

2. Approved the minutes of the

May 11, 2020 regular Board of

Education meeting, as presented

3. Approved the June, 2020

claims, as presented

4. Approved the June, 2020 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

5. Approved the revised Kearney

Public Schools' Student Transpor-

tation Handbook for the 2020-2021

school year, as presented

6. Approved the Agreement to

Purchase the Construction Tech-

nology Class project house located

at Lot 10, Block 8, Fountain Hills

Fifth Addition or 4706 16th Ave.

Place, with Adam and Summer

Vosika, for the purchase price of

$294,900.00, and authorized Mr.

Chris Nelson to sign all forms and

documents to execute said sale

7. Reaffirmed the Kearney Public

Schools' Anti-Bullying Policy #5413

for the 2020-2021 school year, as

presented

8. Approved the employment of

the following certificated staff in the

Kearney Public Schools for the

2020-2021 school year: Matthew

Richardson, BA, Step 1, 1.00 FTE

English/Language Arts teacher at

Kearney High School (contingent

upon his ability to secure appropri-

ate certification); Sandra Hanson,

MA+45, Step 8, 1.00 FTE

reading/math teacher at Horizon

Middle School; and Megan Cham-

berlain, BA, Step 1, .50 FTE pre-sc-

hool teacher at Bright Futures

Pre-school (contingent upon her

ability to secure appropriate certifi-

cation)

9. Accepted the bid of Computer

Hardware of Kearney in the amount

of $298,381.32 for 6th grade, 9th

grade, and elementary Chro-

mebooks; and $72,870.00 for de-

vices for computer labs

10. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

July 13, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at a lo-

cation to be announced.

ZNEZ Je12,t1

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, June 9, 2020, the Kearney City

Council passed and approved ac-

cording to law and adopted the fol-

lowing ordinances to be published

in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8415 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-

nue).

Ordinance No. 8418 vacating Lot

15 and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa

Estates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Ordinance No. 8419 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-

tial Single-Family District (Low

Density) for property described as

a tract of land being accretion land

lying south of Government Lot 4

and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,

Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

311 Huron Drive).

Ordinance No. 8422 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

West Half of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 26, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (4319

Imperial Road).

Ordinance No. 8423 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of the North-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(7980 East Highway 30).

Ordinance No. 8424 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of the South-

west Quarter of Section 26, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8050 East Highway 30).

Ordinance No. 8425 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (8200 East Highway 30).

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Je12,t1

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-

drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on May 18, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Wednes-

day, June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Je5,12,19,26

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that TNJ

CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The limited liability

company was formed on June 9,

2020, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-

pany's agent for service of process.

His address is 911 17th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Damon T. Bahensky,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: May 20, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

ZNEZ My29,Je5,12

Tags