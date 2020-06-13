NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff
and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-
fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-
ment was awarded against AR-
NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-
lowing described property owned
by ARNOLD HECKER has been
levied upon:
(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado
K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door
Pickup (VIN#
1GCRKSE35BZ329985)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 22nd day of May,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that
Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 1510 W
23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is located at
1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE
68845. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is construction, lawn care
service and home remodeling.
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME:
Kearney Campus
New Electrical Distribution Feed
LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12716
INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT
UNK General Services Building
2507 19th Ave
Kearney, NE 68849
Zoom meeting also available -
More information included in Sec-
tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of
specifications.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, June 19, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,700,000.00
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1515 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Damon T. Bahensky. The name
and street address of the incorpo-
rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
