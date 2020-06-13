 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff

and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-

fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-

ment was awarded against AR-

NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-

lowing described property owned

by ARNOLD HECKER has been

levied upon:

(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door

Pickup (VIN#

1GCRKSE35BZ329985)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 22nd day of May,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that

Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 1510 W

23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is located at

1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE

68845. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is construction, lawn care

service and home remodeling.

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME:

Kearney Campus

New Electrical Distribution Feed

LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12716

INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215

BIDS RECEIVED:

Tuesday, June 30, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT

UNK General Services Building

2507 19th Ave

Kearney, NE 68849

Zoom meeting also available -

More information included in Sec-

tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of

specifications.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, June 19, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,700,000.00

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1515 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Damon T. Bahensky. The name

and street address of the incorpo-

rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

