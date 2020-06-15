VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF JUNE 9, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance
can be viewed at the Village Office
during regular business hours. All
proceedings were taken while the
convened meeting was open to the
public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Candi
Lewis, Ted Eichholz & Michael
Tracy Absent: none. Also present:
Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley & Tobin
Buchanan, Chad Dixon.
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Tobin Buchanan with First Na-
tional Capital Markets presented
the board with information on fund-
ing options for possible work to be
done on the streets.
Chad Dixon with Miller & Associ-
ates presented information on up-
dating the floodplain ordinance. He
will make changes for board ap-
proval at a later date.
Chad also made arrangements
for Pat to get with Gary Steele of
Miller & Associates to go over
needed street repairs.
Chairman Stubbs opened up the
open forum at this time. John
Darby was present to talk to the
board about some floodplain
ground in the Village limits.
Eichholz moved and Tracy se-
conded the approval of the min-
utes, employee hours, treasurer's
report and the bank statement on
the consent agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $5,978.03, Street Fund-
$2,357.03 Water Fund- $11,678.31
Sewer Fund- $5,671.53 Cemetery
Fund $410.57 Bond Fund
$12,397.50 Gross payroll $7,873.29
IRS taxes $1,909.58 NE Dept Re-
v-Sales Tax $589.09 Dawson Pub-
lic Power- electricity $1,744.23
Black Hills Energy-natural gas
$69.79 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract
$147.29 & $22.35 service fees Buf-
falo County Hwy-supplies $165.00
Buffalo Outdoor Power-parts
$34.49 Central Ne Bobcat-parts
$76.12 DTCC-Sewer line Bond
$12,367.50 Frontier-telephone
$110.85 & $60.01 Hand Machin-
ing-mail $26.17 Jelinek Ace Hard-
ware-supplies $90.93 Kearney
Hub-publish $74.95 Menards-su-
pplies $235.07 NE Public Health
Lab-water tests $15.00 NDEQ-Se-
wer Loan $3,929.61 & well loan
$7,544.91 Quill-supplies $99.55
Ravenna Sanitation-Waste Haul
$84.00 & $2,076.00 Town & Coun-
try Bank-wire fees $30.00 Trotter
Service-fuel $276.51 Verizon-cell
$98.62 Amazon Prime-supplies
$13.70 Intuit-payroll $8.52 Ceme-
tery checking: Trotter's-fuel $16.26
Utility Deposits checking: Gary
Janitscheck-refund $150.00 Cyn-
thia Wempen-refund $90.86 Village
of Pleasanton-deposit forfeit
$59.14 Kristen Tolles-refund
$150.00
Trustee Lewis introduced and
read the third reading of Ordinance
2020-O-3, an ordinance of the Vil-
lage of Pleasanton, Nebraska,
annexing contiguous lands in a
tract of land situated in Block 1,
Lots 1 through 6 inclusive,
Pinecrest Subdivision, a Subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter
(NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section 35, Town-
ship 12 North, Range 16 West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska to the Village of Pleasanton,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, provid-
ing an effective date; and repealing
any ordinances or other provisions
in conflict herewith.
A motion was made by Tracy and
seconded by Eichholz to approve
the third reading of said ordinance.
Yes: Tracy, Eichholz, Lewis, Ras-
mussen, & Stubbs No: none Ab-
sent: none MC
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2020-O-3 duly passed and
adopted. A true, correct and com-
plete copy of said ordinance is
posted in three public places and
can be viewed at the Village Office
during business hours.
Lewis moved and Tracy se-
conded the appointment of Garrett
Leithoff to replace Scooter Morse
on the Planning Commission. Yes:
Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmus-
sen, & Stubbs. No: none Absent:
none MC
Lewis moved & Rasmussen se-
conded to approve the proposal
turned in by Larsen Electric to run
underground wire to the park lights.
Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy,
Eichholz & Stubbs. No: none Ab-
sent: none MC
Tracy moved & Lewis seconded
to approve the proposal turned in
by Kucera Painting to clean rust
spots and paint and seal those
areas on the water tower. Yes:
Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none
MC
Tracy moved and Eichholz se-
conded to buy brushes for the
Bobcat. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz,
Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. No:
none Absent: none MC
Pat gave the maintenance report.
It was decided to open up the park
and splash park and to post the
guide lines given by the CDC and
Two River's Health . The bath-
rooms will remain closed. Spraying
for mosquito's was also discussed.
Discussion was held on the right
of way in an alley that needs trees
trimmed below the power lines
which will help to prevent several
street lights and other power out-
ages from happening to residents.
The clerk to send out a letter to
resident.
Discussion was held on Resolu-
tion 2020-R-4 that was passed
May 12, 2020.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 8:45 P.M.
