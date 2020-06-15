VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF JUNE 9, 2020 AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance

can be viewed at the Village Office

during regular business hours. All

proceedings were taken while the

convened meeting was open to the

public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Zack Rasmussen, Candi

Lewis, Ted Eichholz & Michael

Tracy Absent: none. Also present:

Leora Hofmann, Pat Epley & Tobin

Buchanan, Chad Dixon.

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Tobin Buchanan with First Na-

tional Capital Markets presented

the board with information on fund-

ing options for possible work to be

done on the streets.

Chad Dixon with Miller & Associ-

ates presented information on up-

dating the floodplain ordinance. He

will make changes for board ap-

proval at a later date.

Chad also made arrangements

for Pat to get with Gary Steele of

Miller & Associates to go over

needed street repairs.

Chairman Stubbs opened up the

open forum at this time. John

Darby was present to talk to the

board about some floodplain

ground in the Village limits.

Eichholz moved and Tracy se-

conded the approval of the min-

utes, employee hours, treasurer's

report and the bank statement on

the consent agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Tracy, Lewis, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none

MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $5,978.03, Street Fund-

$2,357.03 Water Fund- $11,678.31

Sewer Fund- $5,671.53 Cemetery

Fund $410.57 Bond Fund

$12,397.50 Gross payroll $7,873.29

IRS taxes $1,909.58 NE Dept Re-

v-Sales Tax $589.09 Dawson Pub-

lic Power- electricity $1,744.23

Black Hills Energy-natural gas

$69.79 Buffalo Co Sheriff-contract

$147.29 & $22.35 service fees Buf-

falo County Hwy-supplies $165.00

Buffalo Outdoor Power-parts

$34.49 Central Ne Bobcat-parts

$76.12 DTCC-Sewer line Bond

$12,367.50 Frontier-telephone

$110.85 & $60.01 Hand Machin-

ing-mail $26.17 Jelinek Ace Hard-

ware-supplies $90.93 Kearney

Hub-publish $74.95 Menards-su-

pplies $235.07 NE Public Health

Lab-water tests $15.00 NDEQ-Se-

wer Loan $3,929.61 & well loan

$7,544.91 Quill-supplies $99.55

Ravenna Sanitation-Waste Haul

$84.00 & $2,076.00 Town & Coun-

try Bank-wire fees $30.00 Trotter

Service-fuel $276.51 Verizon-cell

$98.62 Amazon Prime-supplies

$13.70 Intuit-payroll $8.52 Ceme-

tery checking: Trotter's-fuel $16.26

Utility Deposits checking: Gary

Janitscheck-refund $150.00 Cyn-

thia Wempen-refund $90.86 Village

of Pleasanton-deposit forfeit

$59.14 Kristen Tolles-refund

$150.00

Trustee Lewis introduced and

read the third reading of Ordinance

2020-O-3, an ordinance of the Vil-

lage of Pleasanton, Nebraska,

annexing contiguous lands in a

tract of land situated in Block 1,

Lots 1 through 6 inclusive,

Pinecrest Subdivision, a Subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter

(NE ¼ NW ¼) of Section 35, Town-

ship 12 North, Range 16 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska to the Village of Pleasanton,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, provid-

ing an effective date; and repealing

any ordinances or other provisions

in conflict herewith.

A motion was made by Tracy and

seconded by Eichholz to approve

the third reading of said ordinance.

Yes: Tracy, Eichholz, Lewis, Ras-

mussen, & Stubbs No: none Ab-

sent: none MC

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2020-O-3 duly passed and

adopted. A true, correct and com-

plete copy of said ordinance is

posted in three public places and

can be viewed at the Village Office

during business hours.

Lewis moved and Tracy se-

conded the appointment of Garrett

Leithoff to replace Scooter Morse

on the Planning Commission. Yes:

Lewis, Tracy, Eichholz, Rasmus-

sen, & Stubbs. No: none Absent:

none MC

Lewis moved & Rasmussen se-

conded to approve the proposal

turned in by Larsen Electric to run

underground wire to the park lights.

Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy,

Eichholz & Stubbs. No: none Ab-

sent: none MC

Tracy moved & Lewis seconded

to approve the proposal turned in

by Kucera Painting to clean rust

spots and paint and seal those

areas on the water tower. Yes:

Tracy, Lewis, Eichholz, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. No: none Absent: none

MC

Tracy moved and Eichholz se-

conded to buy brushes for the

Bobcat. Yes: Tracy, Eichholz,

Lewis, Rasmussen & Stubbs. No:

none Absent: none MC

Pat gave the maintenance report.

It was decided to open up the park

and splash park and to post the

guide lines given by the CDC and

Two River's Health . The bath-

rooms will remain closed. Spraying

for mosquito's was also discussed.

Discussion was held on the right

of way in an alley that needs trees

trimmed below the power lines

which will help to prevent several

street lights and other power out-

ages from happening to residents.

The clerk to send out a letter to

resident.

Discussion was held on Resolu-

tion 2020-R-4 that was passed

May 12, 2020.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 8:45 P.M.

