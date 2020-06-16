INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
2020 Paving Improvements -
Bond Street. Sealed bids will be
received by the Village Clerk, 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE
68836 until 2:00 pm local time on
June 23, 2020. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
pavement, 4,200 square yards of
concrete paving, seeding, sodding
and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Street Superin-
tendent, (308) 455-1152
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$40.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Owner reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, hold bids
for 30 days and select most benefi-
cial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
OFFICIAL NOTICE
Section 2-965, Reissue Revised
Statutes of Nebraska, provides a
control authority may direct and
carry out projects of control for one
or more specific noxious weeds
without individual notice as pre-
scribed in Section 2-265 if the con-
trol authority has caused publica-
tion of notices of such project. The
Buffalo County Weed Control Au-
thority as a part of the Platte Valley
Weed Management Area will be
doing control work on selected site
of Purple Loosestrife, Saltcedar
and Phragmites along the Platte
River. Control work will be pre-
formed from June 2020 through
June 2021.
This service will be provided at
no cost to the landowners within
the targeted areas. Landowners not
interested in this program are en-
couraged to call the Buffalo County
Weed Control Authority. Those not
participating in this project should
have a weed management plan for
the control of noxious weeds that
has been approved by the Buffalo
County Weed Control Authority
prior to the start time of this special
project.
By Order of Buffalo County
Weed Control Authority
Bert Stubbs, Superintendent
9720 Antelope Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
308-236-1244
MORROW, POPPE,
WATERMEIER &
LONOWSKI, P.C.
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
201 N. 8th Street, Suite 300
P.O. Box 83439
Lincoln, Nebraska 68501
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GREATER NEBRASKA
GROWTH COACH, LLC
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Notice of Organiza-
tion is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Greater Nebraska
Growth Coach, LLC (the
"Company").
2. The street and mailing address
of the initial designated office of the
limited liability company is 320
Padua Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869; and the name and street
and mailing address of the initial
agent for service of process of the
limited liability company is Connie
K. McKeon at 320 Padua Avenue,
Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.
3. The time of commencement of
the LLC was June 2, 2020, when
the Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Secretary of State,
and the LLC shall have perpetual
existence.
David W. Watermeier, Organizer
Address: Morrow, Poppe,
Watermeier & Lonowski, P.C.
201 North 8th Street, Suite 300
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that JJB
Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: June 5, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JVS APPRAISAL GROUP, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JVS
Appraisal Group, LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Brian R. Symington, whose
street and mailing address and
post office box number is 1516 1st
Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848.
Dated: April 13, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWEETWATER AG SERVICES,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Ag Services, L.L.C.
(hereinafter referred to as "the
Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 27905 Sweetwater Road, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Rory D. Cruise, whose
street and mailing address is 27905
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866.
Dated: June 2, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
TO THE CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION OF
SWEETWATER HEMP
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Sweetwater Hemp Company,
L.L.C. amended its Certificate of
Organization by changing its name
from Sweetwater Hemp Company,
L.L.C., to Sweetwater Ventures,
L.L.C.
Dated: June 2, 2020.
Ronald R. Cruise, Manager
Rory D. Cruise, Manager
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
SWEETWATER HEMP
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Hemp Company,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 27905 Sweetwater Road,
Pleasanton, NE 68866. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Rory D. Cruise, whose
street and mailing address is 27905
Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE
68866.
Dated: June 2, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
