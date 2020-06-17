 

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der via Zoom. The following Board

members responded to roll call:

Timothy Higgins, Ivan, Klein, Myron

Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry

Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that pursuant to

"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public

Meeting Requirement Limited

Waiver", the County Board will

conduct their meetings via Zoom

and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton and Deputy County At-

torney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present via Zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the May 26,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to ratify the following

June 5, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL 274,705.25;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,028.41; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 45,988.98; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

104,570.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 93,115.71; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A

LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON

NATIONAL I 592.81; MADISON

NATIONAL I 315.77;

MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT I 305.00;

NE CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT E

450.00; PRINCIPAL E 2,741.59;

STATE OF NE T 15,501.83; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 746.91

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL 53,978.87;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;

RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS

R 8,492.59; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-

CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 16,047.68; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 163.65; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 120.51; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E

921.39; STATE OF NE T 2,337.23;

VISION SERVICE PLAN E 213.12

WEED DEPARTMENT

NET PAYROLL 4,722.45; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,517.32; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 41.16; STATE

OF NE T 234.86

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer May 2020 Fund

Balance Report. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Morrow,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

On January 28, 2020, the Board

of Commissioners entered into a

contract with Tax Valuation Inc. to

coordinate the property valuation

protests for 2020. Tax Valuation

Inc. submitted three referee con-

tracts to be approved by the Board

to assist in conducting the hear-

ings. Moved by Higgins and se-

conded by Kouba to authorize

Chairman McMullen to sign the ref-

eree contracts for the 2020 Prop-

erty Valuation protest process. The

independent appraiser referees en-

tering into contract with Buffalo

County are John Keeney, Lynn L

Heiden and David F Malone. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-

man McMullen to sign the NACO

Benefit Services VSP Vision Block

Participation Agreement. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-

man McMullen to sign the joinder

agreements for Group Term Life

Insurance and Long Term Disability

Insurance with National Insurance

Services. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Loeffelholz, Hig-

gins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the updates

for the General Assistance Guide-

lines. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to approve the Charles-

worth Benefits Agreement. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba,

Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to accept the Clerk of the

District Court May 2020 Report.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

Board received a thank you note

from Roxanne Bascom represent-

ing Kearney Woman's Club.

Rhonda Lahm from the Department

of Motor Vehicles sent a note of

gratitude for equipping their team-

mate's workstation with protective

barriers. Chairman McMullen

called on each Board member

present for committee reports and

recommendations.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Dennise

Daniels was present for the follow-

ing Zoning agenda items via Zoom.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:18 A.M. for a

Code Amendment, Amendment of

Zoning Regulations, under Section

5.52 of the Commercial District and

under Section 5.62 of the Industrial

District, for Permitted Principal

Uses and Allowable Structures.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister and Adam Marshall re-

viewed the proposed Amendment.

Chairman McMullen closed the

hearing at 9:23 A.M. Moved by Re-

iter and seconded by Loeffelholz to

approve the Code Amendment with

the following Resolution 2020-21.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Re-

iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-21

 

WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission held a public hear-

ing concerning amendments to

Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions regarding Permitted Principal

Uses & Allowable Structures under

Section 5.52 of the Commercial

District and under Section 5.62 of

the Industrial District.

WHEREAS, no protests have

been filed with the Buffalo County

Clerk against such proposed

amendments, and

WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020 this

Board conducted a public hearing

concerning a proposed amendment

to Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-

tions and no parties appeared to

oppose such proposed amend-

ments,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the following

amendment is adopted with

amending language as generally

shown below:

To amend Section 5.52 by add-

ing language for the following uses

as uses by right in the Commercial

(C) District: 'Auction houses, Auto-

mobile sales & services, and Truck

sales and service and to amend

Section 5.52 (7) to include Farm

machinery, equipment, and imple-

ment, sales and service' with al-

phabetical placement and renum-

bering done appropriately.

And

To amend Section 5.62 by add-

ing language for the following uses

as uses by right in the Industrial (I)

District: 'Auction Houses, Farm

machinery, implements, and equip-

ment - retail sales and service',

with alphabetical placement and

renumbering done appropriately.

Chairman McMullen opened the

following Zoning hearings as one

hearing. Craig Bennett from Miller

& Associates presented an over-

view of the proposed "The Greens

at Prairie Hills First". In order to

move forward with the project the

hearing presentation included two

Zoning Map Amendments and a

Preliminary Plat. Chad Dixon and

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister answered questions from

the Board. Chairman McMullen

closed the public hearings at 10:05

A.M.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

Reiter to approve the Zoning Map

Amendment to rezone part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 36,

Township 11 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M. from AG-Agriculture

to C-Commercial with the following

Resolution 2020-22. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-22

 

WHEREAS, on April 30, 2020,

Chad Dixon, registered land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Cruise Brothers,

LLC, has applied for a Zoning Map

Amendment with the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator, re-

questing that the following real es-

tate property, hereinafter referred

to as the "subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-

tion Thirty-six (36), Township

Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen

(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows:

Commencing at the Northwest

corner of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36; thence N 89°27'31" E

on the North line of said Northwest

Quarter, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 164.41 feet to the North-

east corner of a tract of land de-

scribed in Warranty Deed recorded

as Inst. 2016-00988 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence S 03°41'01" E on the East

line of said tract a distance of

378.59 feet; thence S 22°16'16" E

continuing on said East line a dis-

tance of 228.71 feet; thence S

07°42'12" W a distance of 194.77

feet to the south line of said tract

and the POINT OF BEGINNING;

thence S 86°29'20" W on the South

line of said tract a distance of

209.82 feet to the East right-of-way

line of Nebraska State Highway 10

as recorded in Warranty Deed in

Deed Book 145, Page 619 and filed

in the Buffalo County Register of

Deeds Office; thence S 00°29'45" E

on said East right-of-way line a dis-

tance of 547.92 feet; thence N

89°30'15" E a distance of 95.66

feet; thence Northeasterly on a tan-

gent curve to the Left having a cen-

tral angle of 28°54'15", a radius of

333.00 feet, an arc length of 167.99

feet and a chord bearing of N

75°03'07" E a distance of 166.21

feet; thence Northeasterly on a

non-tangent curve to the Right hav-

ing a central angle of 16°01'12", a

radius of 267.00 feet, an arc length

of 74.65 feet and a chord bearing

of N 68°36'36" E a distance of

74.41 feet; thence N 10°35'21" W a

distance of 500.21 feet; thence S

86°29'20" W a distance of 28.98

feet to the Point of Beginning. Con-

taining 3.53 acres, more or less.

And

A tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-

tion Thirty-six (36), Township

Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen

(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows:

Commencing at the Northwest

corner of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36; thence S 00°29'45" E

on the West line of said Northwest

Quarter and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 1342.00 feet; thence N

89°30'15" E a distance of 33.00

feet to the East right-of-way line of

Nebraska State Highway 10 as re-

corded in Warranty Deed in Deed

Book 145, Page 619 and filed in the

Buffalo County Register of Deeds

Office and the Point of Beginning;

thence N 89°30'15" E a distance of

95.66 feet; thence Northeasterly

on a tangent curve to the Left hav-

ing a central angle of 28°54'15", a

radius of 333.00 feet, an arc dis-

tance of 167.99 feet and a chord

bearing of N 75°03'07" E a dis-

tance of 166.21 feet; thence contin-

uing Northeasterly on a tangent

curve to the Right having a central

angle of 18°48'38", a radius of

267.00 feet, an arc distance of

87.66 feet and a chord bearing of N

70°00'19" E a distance of 87.27

feet; thence N 79°24'39" E a dis-

tance of 160.90 feet; thence S

09°52'06" E a distance of 497.89

feet; thence S 75°17'53" W a dis-

tance of 289.21 feet; thence S

89°30'15" W a distance of 298.01

feet to said East right-of-way line of

Nebraska State Highway 10;

thence N 00°29'45" W on said East

right-of-way line a distance of

463.41 feet to the Point of Beginn-

ing. Containing 6.12 acres, more or

less.

and

A tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-

tion Thirty-six (36), Township

Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen

(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows:

Commencing at the Northwest

corner of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36; thence S 00°29'45" E

on the West line of said Northwest

Quarter, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 1342.00 feet; thence N

89°30'15" E a distance of 128.66

feet; thence Northeasterly on a tan-

gent curve to the Left having a

central angle of 28°54'15", a radius

of 333.00 feet, an arc distance of

167.99 feet and a chord bearing of

N 75°03'07" E a distance of 166.21

feet; thence continuing Northeast-

erly on a tangent curve to the Right

having a central angle of 18°48'38",

a radius of 267.00 feet, an arc dis-

tance of 87.66 feet and a chord

bearing of N 70°00'19" E a dis-

tance of 87.27 feet; thence N

79°24'39" E a distance of 226.90

feet to the Point of Beginning;

thence N 79°24'39" E a distance of

328.16 feet; thence S 10°35'21" E a

distance of 446.78 feet; thence S

76°58'09" W a distance of 334.26

feet; thence N 09°52'06" W a dis-

tance of 461.06 feet to the Point of

Beginning. Containing 3.45 acres,

more or less.

be changed from the Agriculture

(AG) District to the Commercial (C)

District. Property is in the name of

Cruise Brothers, LLC.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission following public

hearing with notice as required rec-

ommended approval of such pro-

posed change in zoning on a 7-1

vote with none absent and

WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

and considered this Zoning Map

Amendment, the minutes of the

Planning and Zoning Commission

considering this amendment, Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

a. No letters of opposition against

the amendment.

b. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

c. That the intended uses of the

Commercial District are consistent

with property use in the surround-

ing area.

d. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

e. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

f. That this area not have more

than four lots, as presented.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

ture (AG) District to Commercial (C)

District is approved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

Zoning Map Amendment to rezone

part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36, Township 11 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.

from AG - Agriculture to AGR - Ag-

ricultural Residential with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-23. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-

row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion

declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-23

 

WHEREAS, on April 30, 2020,

Chad Dixon, registered land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Cruise Brothers,

LLC, has applied for a Zoning Map

Amendment with the Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator, re-

questing that the following real es-

tate property, hereinafter referred

to as the "subject property", to wit:

A tract of land being part of the

Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-

tion Thirty-six (36), Township

Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen

(16) West of the 6th Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows:

Commencing at the Northwest

Corner of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36; thence N 89°27'31" E

on the North line of said Northwest

Quarter, and all bearings contained

herein are relative thereto, a dis-

tance of 164.41 feet to the POINT

OF BEGINNING; thence continuing

N 89°27'31" E a distance of

2240.21 feet to the West line of

Golfside #1 Subdivision, a subdivi-

sion being part of the Northeast

Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 36, Township 11 North,

Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; thence S 01°26'57" E on

the West line of said Golfside #1

Subdivision a distance of 66.36

feet; thence S 87°15'40" E continu-

ing on said West line of Golfside #1

Subdivision a distance of 175.27

feet; thence Southeasterly on a

tangent curve to the Right and con-

tinuing on said West line having a

central angle of 86°50'55", a radius

of 30.00 feet, an arc length of 45.47

feet and a chord bearing of S

43°51'39" E a distance of 41.24

feet; thence S 00°26'12" E continu-

ing on said West line of Golfside #1

Subdivision, a distance of 244.25

feet to the North line of Lot 1 of

said Golfside #1 Subdivision;

thence S 69°06'25" W on said

North line of Lot 1 a distance of

255.44 feet to the Northwest corner

of said Lot 1; thence S 59°05'07"

W on the North line of Lot 2 of said

Golfside #1 Subdivision, a distance

of 141.60 feet; thence N 00°32'29"

W a distance of 45.41 feet; thence

N 70°16'28" W a distance of

410.64 feet; thence Southwesterly

on a non-tangent curve to the Right

having a central angle of 19°09'37",

a radius of 333.00 feet, an arc

length of 111.36 feet and a chord

bearing of S 29°18'25" W a dis-

tance of 110.84 feet; thence S

38°53'09" W a distance of 782.91

feet; thence Southwesterly on a

tangent curve to the Right having a

central angle of 40°31'29", a radius

of 333.00 feet an arc distance of

235.53 feet and a chord bearing of

S 59°08'54" W a distance of 230.65

feet; thence S 79°24'39" W a dis-

tance of 750.76 feet; thence South-

westerly on a tangent curve to the

Left having a central angle of

2°47'27", a radius of 267.00 feet,

an arc length 13.01 feet and a

chord bearing of S 78°00'55" W a

distance of 13.00 feet; thence N

10°35'21" W a distance of 500.21

feet; thence S 86°29'20" W a dis-

tance of 28.98 feet to the South-

east corner of a tract of land de-

scribed in Warranty Deed recorded

as Inst. 2016-00988 in the Buffalo

County Register of Deeds Office;

thence N 07°42'12" E on the East

line of said tract a distance of

194.77 feet; thence N 22°16'16" W

continuing on said East line a dis-

tance of 228.71 feet; thence N

03°41'01" W continuing on said

East line a distance of 378.59 feet

to the Point of Beginning. Contain-

ing 44.41 acres more or less.

be changed from the Agriculture

(AG) District to the Agricultural

Residential (AGR) District. Property

is in the name of Cruise Brothers,

LLC.

WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning

map amendment request and the

subject property would or could

have other land use regulations

that would apply to it above and

beyond the zoning map amend-

ment sought at this meeting, and

WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission following public

hearing with notice as required rec-

ommended approval of such pro-

posed change in zoning on a 8-0

vote with none absent and

WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this

Board conducted a public hearing

and considered this Zoning Map

Amendment, the minutes of the

Planning and Zoning Commission

considering this amendment, Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations,

and Comprehensive Plan, and

finds:

g. No letters of opposition

against the amendment.

h. That such change in zoning

designation would have minimal

adverse effect on surrounding

properties.

i. That the intended uses of the

Agricultural Residential District are

consistent with property use in the

surrounding area.

j. This amendment is consistent

with the growth and development

of Buffalo County and the overall

Comprehensive Plan adopted by

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

k. The subject property is situ-

ated close to already existing pub-

lic improvements, such as suffi-

cient utilities so that the map

amendment with its attendant

changes in uses will not cause ad-

ditional public costs to function ef-

fectively.

WHEREAS, no protest (s) against

such amendment have been filed

with the Buffalo County Clerk

within seven days of conclusion of

public hearing of such Commission

as allowed under Section 11.4, and

WHEREAS, the votes in favor of

adoption of this resolution need

only be by majority of members to

this Board of Commissioners.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that application for zon-

ing map amendment to change the

subject property from the Agricul-

ture (AG) District to Agricultural

Residential (AGR) District is ap-

proved, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that

a copy of this Resolution shall be

filed in the Register of Deed's office

against subject property and any

parcel situated partially or entirely

within such legal description, and

that the County Clerk shall make

amendment to Buffalo County Zon-

ing District Map originally adopted

on or about September 10, 2002.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Morrow to approve the Prelimi-

nary Plat application "The Greens

at Prairie Hills First" located in part

of the Northwest Quarter of Section

36, Township 11 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M. with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-24. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-24

 

WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission, after public hearing

gave a favorable recommendation

to The Greens at Prairie Hills First,

a proposed subdivision of land, to-

gether with various suggestions

and recommendations, all as stated

in the minutes of that meeting of

the Commission that have been

forwarded to this Board, and re-

viewed by this Board, and

WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this

Board, after public hearing, consid-

ered approval of the preliminary

plat for The Greens at Prairie Hills

First and

WHEREAS, the plan of develop-

ment appears to be compliant with

Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-

lution, with the following sections

relaxed and/or additionally re-

quired:

1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-

sion standards (Sec. 4.06) related

to maximum block length as to the

proposed Prairie Hills Road.

2. The primary access to all lots

within proposed Block 2, shall be

by use of Prairie Hills Road. Ac-

cess to 220th Road for these lots

shall be incidental and secondary

to lot access provided by Prairie

Hills Road.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that Buffalo

County, on a preliminary basis, ap-

proves the proposed The Greens at

Prairie Hills First, a subdivision lo-

cated in part of the Northwest

Quarter, Section 36, Township 11

North, Range 16 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

FURTHER RESOLVED that is not

approval of a Final Plat and a copy

of this Resolution is not to be filed

against the foregoing real estate.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:10 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present via

Zoom.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for New Life

Assembly for the following: 1981

GMC Suburban, 1990 Homemade

Box Trailer, 1995 Ford Club

Wagon, 1996 United Enclosed

Trailer, 1996 Ford El Dorado Bus,

2003 Chevrolet Cutaway Van, 2003

International Bus, 2006 Royal En-

closed Trailer, 2010 Ford Econoline

Van, 2013 Ford Cutaway Van, 2014

Sharp Enclosed Trailer, 2015 Ford

Transit Wagon and a 2017 Ford

Transit Wagon T-35. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Abstain: Reiter. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Mid Ne-

braska Individual Services Inc. for

the following: 2009 Chevrolet Co-

balt, 2009 Chrysler Town & Coun-

try, 2010 Dodge Truck 1500, 2009

Ford EASO Cutaway Van, 2004

Honda Element, 2008 Dodge Cara-

van, 2002 Dodge Caravan, 2005

Carryomate Trailer, 2015 Ford Tau-

rus SEL, 2018 Ford Transit Van and

a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,

Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Abstain: Klein. Motion

declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for Catholic High

School of Kearney for the following:

2014 Royal Enclosed Trailer, 2011

Chevrolet Suburban, 2013 GMC

Yukon XL, 2008 Chevrolet Subur-

ban, 2009 Chevrolet Suburban,

2016 Chevrolet Suburban, 2002

Blue Bird LTC40 Bus, 1978 TMC

MC8 H34 Bus, 1997 Prevost H34

Bus. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Morrow, Klein, Higgins Kouba,

Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-

dicated on the application by

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska for the following list.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

2004 Carry On Utility; 2010 Ford Transit Connect; 2017 Chevrolet

Equinox; 2010 Dodge Caravan;

2017 Chevrolet Equinox; 2013 Ford

Explorer-black; 2014 Sharp En-

closed; 2011 Ford Ranger (Brian);

2007 Droyal Enclosed; 2004 Ford

Freestar; 2003 Pontiac Montana;

2001 Ford Taurus; 1996 Ford F350;

2009 Chevrolet C3500 (Rick); 2011

Dolittle Trailer; 2009 Chevrolet

C3500 (Sage); 2011 Dolittle Trailer;

2009 Chevrolet K2500 (Wayland);

2015 Chevrolet Trax; 2009 Chevro-

let HHR; 2015 Chevrolet Malibu;

2011 Chevrolet K2500 (Dean); 1999

Dodge Caravan; 2013 Mazda MX6;

2000 Chevrolet Malibu; 2011 Ford

Ranger; 1999 GMC Sierra Pickup;

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt; 2001

Dodge Intreped; 2010 International

4300; 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix;

2015 Hyundai Sonata-blue; 2002

Chevrolet Malibu; 2009 Chevrolet

Colorado (Red); 2002 Chevrolet

Malibu EHS-red; 2009 Chevrolet

Colorado (Bill W); 2010 Hyundai

Santa Fe EHS; 2009 Chevrolet Col-

orado (Sage); 2010 Hyundai Santa

Fe; 1995 Dodge D1500; 2008

Chrysler Town & Country; 2004

Chevrolet G3500; 2011 Hyundai

Sonata; 2018 Dodge Journey; 2011

Chevrolet Malibu-Blue EHS; 2019

Ford Fusion; 2000 Chevrolet Ma-

libu; 2019 Kia Optima; 1999 Dodge

Caravan; 2019 Dodge Journey;

2001 Chevrolet Impala; 2015 In-

ternational

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-

hicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-

ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-

ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Chevrolet

Commercial Truck. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve Tax

List Corrections numbered 4688

through 4689 submitted by County

Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the following con-

fession of judgment on TERC

cases. Moved by Loeffelholz and

seconded by Klein that Buffalo

County Board of Equalization Con-

fess Judgment in Tax Equalization

& Review Commission Case

#19R0125 in appeal concerning

Smart Choice Properties LLC, Ap-

pellant, and Buffalo County, Appel-

lee for property identified as tax

parcel #604710000 and that the

Buffalo county Attorney's Office be,

and hereby is, authorized to con-

fess judgement on behalf of this

Board, that for tax year 2019 this

property had an assessed valuation

of $141, 600. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Loeffelholz that Buffalo

County Board of Equalization Con-

fess Judgment in Tax Equalization

& Review Commission Case

#19R0175 in appeal concerning

Jayce A. Houser, Appellant, and

Buffalo County, Appellee, for prop-

erty identified as tax parcel #

603396005 and that the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office be, and

hereby is, authorized to confess

judgment on behalf of this Board,

that for tax year 2019 this property

had an assessed valuation of

$80,000. If this offer is not ac-

cepted in writing by Appellant by

delivery of the written acceptance

to the Buffalo County Attorney's

Office on or prior to 3:00 o'clock,

p.m., July 8, 2020, it is withdrawn

and of no effect. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Assessor Nora

Borer joined the meeting via Zoom

for the following agenda item.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve the

Valuation Changes submitted by

County Assessor Skinner for the

following list of Properties and as-

signed parcel numbers. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

WINCHESTER, SUSAN H.

340058000; FORD, MICHAEL D. &

BROOKE L. 500168030; EL-

LINGSON, BRETT JAMES

580041037; SMITH, RYAN L &

ANITA J 080120010; MILLS, JOHN

& JUDI 040074000

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 10:33 A.M.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Jerad Reimers representing Con-

gressman Adrian Smith presented

updated reports from the Con-

gressman's office.

Darren Robinson President of the

Economic Development Council

(EDCBC) was present via Zoom to

request authorization to utilize Buf-

falo County Community Develop-

ment Block Grant (CDBG) Re-Use

Funds, designated for economic

development use, to construct pav-

ing infrastructure within the County.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a public hearing

date of June 23, 2020 at 10:15

A.M. for Buffalo County Community

Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Program Income Reuse Funds.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one ad-

dressed the Board.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:52 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME:

Kearney Campus

New Electrical Distribution Feed

LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska

PROJECT NO.: 12716

INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215

BIDS RECEIVED:

Tuesday, June 30, 2020,

2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex,

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-

quired)

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT

UNK General Services Building

2507 19th Ave

Kearney, NE 68849

Zoom meeting also available -

More information included in Sec-

tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of

specifications.

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, June 19, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

http://www.procurement.unl.ed-

u/eBid

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $1,700,000.00

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Simply Steele, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Steele Sich and reg-

istered office is 112 Lakeview Ac-

res Drive, #14C, Johnson, Ne-

braska 68937, was formed on June

12, 2020 to engage in any lawful

business. The corporation has au-

thorized 10,000 shares of capital

stock. The name and address of

the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-

more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

 

To: W. LYNN THOMAS; MARY

ANN THOMAS; PERSONS OR OC-

CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF

1214 9TH AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE

68845; AND ANY AND ALL PER-

SONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM

SOME INTEREST IN THE REAL

ESTATE DESCRIBED BELOW.

1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-

ing real property was sold by Buf-

falo County for delinquent taxes.

On that date, HEDWIG LAND

HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-

erty at the sale.

2. The property is described as:

a. Address: 1214 9th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

b. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block

2, in Raymond Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (the "Real Estate").

3. The taxpayer names and in

whose names the tax assessment

is made are: W. Lynn Thomas and

Mary Ann Thomas.

4. The amount of the taxes repre-

sented by Tax Certificate No.

17099, assessed for the 2016 taxes

is: $2,455.09. Subsequent taxes

may have been paid and interest

may have accrued as of the date

this notice is signed by the Pur-

chaser.

Please be advised, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the

issuance of a tax deed is subject to

the right of redemption under Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires

payment to the county treasurer,

for the use of such purchaser, or

his or her heirs or assigns, of the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date pay-

ment is made to the county treas-

urer. The right of redemption ex-

pires at the close of business on

the date of application for the tax

deed, and a deed may be applied

for after the expiration of three

months from the date of service of

this notice. After the expiration of

at least three months from the date

of service of this notice, the tax

deed will be applied for unless the

right of redemption has been exer-

cised.

HEDWIG LAND HOLDINGS LLC

By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748

13575 Lynam Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

402-505-4124

Fax: 402-513-6483

