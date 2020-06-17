BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JUNE 9, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der via Zoom. The following Board
members responded to roll call:
Timothy Higgins, Ivan, Klein, Myron
Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry
Morrow, Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that pursuant to
"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public
Meeting Requirement Limited
Waiver", the County Board will
conduct their meetings via Zoom
and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton and Deputy County At-
torney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present via Zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the May 26,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to ratify the following
June 5, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 274,705.25;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,028.41; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 45,988.98; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 40.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
104,570.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,298.65; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 93,115.71; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; KATHLEEN A
LAUGHLIN E 356.00; MADISON
NATIONAL I 592.81; MADISON
NATIONAL I 315.77;
MASSMUTUAL I 1,175.00; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT I 305.00;
NE CHILD SUPPORT PAYMENT E
450.00; PRINCIPAL E 2,741.59;
STATE OF NE T 15,501.83; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 746.91
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 53,978.87;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I 923.14;
RETIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS
R 8,492.59; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 2,769.50; FIRST CON-
CORD E 784.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 16,047.68; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 163.65; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 120.51; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 342.00; PRINCIPAL E
921.39; STATE OF NE T 2,337.23;
VISION SERVICE PLAN E 213.12
WEED DEPARTMENT
NET PAYROLL 4,722.45; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
744.03; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,517.32; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 41.16; STATE
OF NE T 234.86
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer May 2020 Fund
Balance Report. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Morrow,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
On January 28, 2020, the Board
of Commissioners entered into a
contract with Tax Valuation Inc. to
coordinate the property valuation
protests for 2020. Tax Valuation
Inc. submitted three referee con-
tracts to be approved by the Board
to assist in conducting the hear-
ings. Moved by Higgins and se-
conded by Kouba to authorize
Chairman McMullen to sign the ref-
eree contracts for the 2020 Prop-
erty Valuation protest process. The
independent appraiser referees en-
tering into contract with Buffalo
County are John Keeney, Lynn L
Heiden and David F Malone. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Kouba, Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-
man McMullen to sign the NACO
Benefit Services VSP Vision Block
Participation Agreement. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Loeffelholz to authorize Chair-
man McMullen to sign the joinder
agreements for Group Term Life
Insurance and Long Term Disability
Insurance with National Insurance
Services. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Loeffelholz, Hig-
gins, Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the updates
for the General Assistance Guide-
lines. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Klein to approve the Charles-
worth Benefits Agreement. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba,
Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to accept the Clerk of the
District Court May 2020 Report.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
Board received a thank you note
from Roxanne Bascom represent-
ing Kearney Woman's Club.
Rhonda Lahm from the Department
of Motor Vehicles sent a note of
gratitude for equipping their team-
mate's workstation with protective
barriers. Chairman McMullen
called on each Board member
present for committee reports and
recommendations.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Dennise
Daniels was present for the follow-
ing Zoning agenda items via Zoom.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:18 A.M. for a
Code Amendment, Amendment of
Zoning Regulations, under Section
5.52 of the Commercial District and
under Section 5.62 of the Industrial
District, for Permitted Principal
Uses and Allowable Structures.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister and Adam Marshall re-
viewed the proposed Amendment.
Chairman McMullen closed the
hearing at 9:23 A.M. Moved by Re-
iter and seconded by Loeffelholz to
approve the Code Amendment with
the following Resolution 2020-21.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Re-
iter, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-21
WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission held a public hear-
ing concerning amendments to
Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions regarding Permitted Principal
Uses & Allowable Structures under
Section 5.52 of the Commercial
District and under Section 5.62 of
the Industrial District.
WHEREAS, no protests have
been filed with the Buffalo County
Clerk against such proposed
amendments, and
WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020 this
Board conducted a public hearing
concerning a proposed amendment
to Buffalo County's Zoning Regula-
tions and no parties appeared to
oppose such proposed amend-
ments,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the following
amendment is adopted with
amending language as generally
shown below:
To amend Section 5.52 by add-
ing language for the following uses
as uses by right in the Commercial
(C) District: 'Auction houses, Auto-
mobile sales & services, and Truck
sales and service and to amend
Section 5.52 (7) to include Farm
machinery, equipment, and imple-
ment, sales and service' with al-
phabetical placement and renum-
bering done appropriately.
And
To amend Section 5.62 by add-
ing language for the following uses
as uses by right in the Industrial (I)
District: 'Auction Houses, Farm
machinery, implements, and equip-
ment - retail sales and service',
with alphabetical placement and
renumbering done appropriately.
Chairman McMullen opened the
following Zoning hearings as one
hearing. Craig Bennett from Miller
& Associates presented an over-
view of the proposed "The Greens
at Prairie Hills First". In order to
move forward with the project the
hearing presentation included two
Zoning Map Amendments and a
Preliminary Plat. Chad Dixon and
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister answered questions from
the Board. Chairman McMullen
closed the public hearings at 10:05
A.M.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
Reiter to approve the Zoning Map
Amendment to rezone part of the
Northwest Quarter of Section 36,
Township 11 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M. from AG-Agriculture
to C-Commercial with the following
Resolution 2020-22. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Reiter,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-22
WHEREAS, on April 30, 2020,
Chad Dixon, registered land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Cruise Brothers,
LLC, has applied for a Zoning Map
Amendment with the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator, re-
questing that the following real es-
tate property, hereinafter referred
to as the "subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-
tion Thirty-six (36), Township
Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen
(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows:
Commencing at the Northwest
corner of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36; thence N 89°27'31" E
on the North line of said Northwest
Quarter, and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 164.41 feet to the North-
east corner of a tract of land de-
scribed in Warranty Deed recorded
as Inst. 2016-00988 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence S 03°41'01" E on the East
line of said tract a distance of
378.59 feet; thence S 22°16'16" E
continuing on said East line a dis-
tance of 228.71 feet; thence S
07°42'12" W a distance of 194.77
feet to the south line of said tract
and the POINT OF BEGINNING;
thence S 86°29'20" W on the South
line of said tract a distance of
209.82 feet to the East right-of-way
line of Nebraska State Highway 10
as recorded in Warranty Deed in
Deed Book 145, Page 619 and filed
in the Buffalo County Register of
Deeds Office; thence S 00°29'45" E
on said East right-of-way line a dis-
tance of 547.92 feet; thence N
89°30'15" E a distance of 95.66
feet; thence Northeasterly on a tan-
gent curve to the Left having a cen-
tral angle of 28°54'15", a radius of
333.00 feet, an arc length of 167.99
feet and a chord bearing of N
75°03'07" E a distance of 166.21
feet; thence Northeasterly on a
non-tangent curve to the Right hav-
ing a central angle of 16°01'12", a
radius of 267.00 feet, an arc length
of 74.65 feet and a chord bearing
of N 68°36'36" E a distance of
74.41 feet; thence N 10°35'21" W a
distance of 500.21 feet; thence S
86°29'20" W a distance of 28.98
feet to the Point of Beginning. Con-
taining 3.53 acres, more or less.
And
A tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-
tion Thirty-six (36), Township
Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen
(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows:
Commencing at the Northwest
corner of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36; thence S 00°29'45" E
on the West line of said Northwest
Quarter and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 1342.00 feet; thence N
89°30'15" E a distance of 33.00
feet to the East right-of-way line of
Nebraska State Highway 10 as re-
corded in Warranty Deed in Deed
Book 145, Page 619 and filed in the
Buffalo County Register of Deeds
Office and the Point of Beginning;
thence N 89°30'15" E a distance of
95.66 feet; thence Northeasterly
on a tangent curve to the Left hav-
ing a central angle of 28°54'15", a
radius of 333.00 feet, an arc dis-
tance of 167.99 feet and a chord
bearing of N 75°03'07" E a dis-
tance of 166.21 feet; thence contin-
uing Northeasterly on a tangent
curve to the Right having a central
angle of 18°48'38", a radius of
267.00 feet, an arc distance of
87.66 feet and a chord bearing of N
70°00'19" E a distance of 87.27
feet; thence N 79°24'39" E a dis-
tance of 160.90 feet; thence S
09°52'06" E a distance of 497.89
feet; thence S 75°17'53" W a dis-
tance of 289.21 feet; thence S
89°30'15" W a distance of 298.01
feet to said East right-of-way line of
Nebraska State Highway 10;
thence N 00°29'45" W on said East
right-of-way line a distance of
463.41 feet to the Point of Beginn-
ing. Containing 6.12 acres, more or
less.
and
A tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-
tion Thirty-six (36), Township
Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen
(16) West of the Sixth Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows:
Commencing at the Northwest
corner of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36; thence S 00°29'45" E
on the West line of said Northwest
Quarter, and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 1342.00 feet; thence N
89°30'15" E a distance of 128.66
feet; thence Northeasterly on a tan-
gent curve to the Left having a
central angle of 28°54'15", a radius
of 333.00 feet, an arc distance of
167.99 feet and a chord bearing of
N 75°03'07" E a distance of 166.21
feet; thence continuing Northeast-
erly on a tangent curve to the Right
having a central angle of 18°48'38",
a radius of 267.00 feet, an arc dis-
tance of 87.66 feet and a chord
bearing of N 70°00'19" E a dis-
tance of 87.27 feet; thence N
79°24'39" E a distance of 226.90
feet to the Point of Beginning;
thence N 79°24'39" E a distance of
328.16 feet; thence S 10°35'21" E a
distance of 446.78 feet; thence S
76°58'09" W a distance of 334.26
feet; thence N 09°52'06" W a dis-
tance of 461.06 feet to the Point of
Beginning. Containing 3.45 acres,
more or less.
be changed from the Agriculture
(AG) District to the Commercial (C)
District. Property is in the name of
Cruise Brothers, LLC.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission following public
hearing with notice as required rec-
ommended approval of such pro-
posed change in zoning on a 7-1
vote with none absent and
WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
and considered this Zoning Map
Amendment, the minutes of the
Planning and Zoning Commission
considering this amendment, Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
a. No letters of opposition against
the amendment.
b. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
c. That the intended uses of the
Commercial District are consistent
with property use in the surround-
ing area.
d. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
e. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
f. That this area not have more
than four lots, as presented.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
ture (AG) District to Commercial (C)
District is approved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
Zoning Map Amendment to rezone
part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36, Township 11 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.
from AG - Agriculture to AGR - Ag-
ricultural Residential with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-23. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Mor-
row, Reiter and McMullen. Motion
declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-23
WHEREAS, on April 30, 2020,
Chad Dixon, registered land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Cruise Brothers,
LLC, has applied for a Zoning Map
Amendment with the Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator, re-
questing that the following real es-
tate property, hereinafter referred
to as the "subject property", to wit:
A tract of land being part of the
Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Sec-
tion Thirty-six (36), Township
Eleven (11) North, Range Sixteen
(16) West of the 6th Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows:
Commencing at the Northwest
Corner of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36; thence N 89°27'31" E
on the North line of said Northwest
Quarter, and all bearings contained
herein are relative thereto, a dis-
tance of 164.41 feet to the POINT
OF BEGINNING; thence continuing
N 89°27'31" E a distance of
2240.21 feet to the West line of
Golfside #1 Subdivision, a subdivi-
sion being part of the Northeast
Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 36, Township 11 North,
Range 16 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; thence S 01°26'57" E on
the West line of said Golfside #1
Subdivision a distance of 66.36
feet; thence S 87°15'40" E continu-
ing on said West line of Golfside #1
Subdivision a distance of 175.27
feet; thence Southeasterly on a
tangent curve to the Right and con-
tinuing on said West line having a
central angle of 86°50'55", a radius
of 30.00 feet, an arc length of 45.47
feet and a chord bearing of S
43°51'39" E a distance of 41.24
feet; thence S 00°26'12" E continu-
ing on said West line of Golfside #1
Subdivision, a distance of 244.25
feet to the North line of Lot 1 of
said Golfside #1 Subdivision;
thence S 69°06'25" W on said
North line of Lot 1 a distance of
255.44 feet to the Northwest corner
of said Lot 1; thence S 59°05'07"
W on the North line of Lot 2 of said
Golfside #1 Subdivision, a distance
of 141.60 feet; thence N 00°32'29"
W a distance of 45.41 feet; thence
N 70°16'28" W a distance of
410.64 feet; thence Southwesterly
on a non-tangent curve to the Right
having a central angle of 19°09'37",
a radius of 333.00 feet, an arc
length of 111.36 feet and a chord
bearing of S 29°18'25" W a dis-
tance of 110.84 feet; thence S
38°53'09" W a distance of 782.91
feet; thence Southwesterly on a
tangent curve to the Right having a
central angle of 40°31'29", a radius
of 333.00 feet an arc distance of
235.53 feet and a chord bearing of
S 59°08'54" W a distance of 230.65
feet; thence S 79°24'39" W a dis-
tance of 750.76 feet; thence South-
westerly on a tangent curve to the
Left having a central angle of
2°47'27", a radius of 267.00 feet,
an arc length 13.01 feet and a
chord bearing of S 78°00'55" W a
distance of 13.00 feet; thence N
10°35'21" W a distance of 500.21
feet; thence S 86°29'20" W a dis-
tance of 28.98 feet to the South-
east corner of a tract of land de-
scribed in Warranty Deed recorded
as Inst. 2016-00988 in the Buffalo
County Register of Deeds Office;
thence N 07°42'12" E on the East
line of said tract a distance of
194.77 feet; thence N 22°16'16" W
continuing on said East line a dis-
tance of 228.71 feet; thence N
03°41'01" W continuing on said
East line a distance of 378.59 feet
to the Point of Beginning. Contain-
ing 44.41 acres more or less.
be changed from the Agriculture
(AG) District to the Agricultural
Residential (AGR) District. Property
is in the name of Cruise Brothers,
LLC.
WHEREAS, this is solely a zoning
map amendment request and the
subject property would or could
have other land use regulations
that would apply to it above and
beyond the zoning map amend-
ment sought at this meeting, and
WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission following public
hearing with notice as required rec-
ommended approval of such pro-
posed change in zoning on a 8-0
vote with none absent and
WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this
Board conducted a public hearing
and considered this Zoning Map
Amendment, the minutes of the
Planning and Zoning Commission
considering this amendment, Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations,
and Comprehensive Plan, and
finds:
g. No letters of opposition
against the amendment.
h. That such change in zoning
designation would have minimal
adverse effect on surrounding
properties.
i. That the intended uses of the
Agricultural Residential District are
consistent with property use in the
surrounding area.
j. This amendment is consistent
with the growth and development
of Buffalo County and the overall
Comprehensive Plan adopted by
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
k. The subject property is situ-
ated close to already existing pub-
lic improvements, such as suffi-
cient utilities so that the map
amendment with its attendant
changes in uses will not cause ad-
ditional public costs to function ef-
fectively.
WHEREAS, no protest (s) against
such amendment have been filed
with the Buffalo County Clerk
within seven days of conclusion of
public hearing of such Commission
as allowed under Section 11.4, and
WHEREAS, the votes in favor of
adoption of this resolution need
only be by majority of members to
this Board of Commissioners.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that application for zon-
ing map amendment to change the
subject property from the Agricul-
ture (AG) District to Agricultural
Residential (AGR) District is ap-
proved, and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that
a copy of this Resolution shall be
filed in the Register of Deed's office
against subject property and any
parcel situated partially or entirely
within such legal description, and
that the County Clerk shall make
amendment to Buffalo County Zon-
ing District Map originally adopted
on or about September 10, 2002.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Morrow to approve the Prelimi-
nary Plat application "The Greens
at Prairie Hills First" located in part
of the Northwest Quarter of Section
36, Township 11 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M. with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-24. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Morrow, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-24
WHEREAS, on May 21, 2020, the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission, after public hearing
gave a favorable recommendation
to The Greens at Prairie Hills First,
a proposed subdivision of land, to-
gether with various suggestions
and recommendations, all as stated
in the minutes of that meeting of
the Commission that have been
forwarded to this Board, and re-
viewed by this Board, and
WHEREAS, on June 9, 2020, this
Board, after public hearing, consid-
ered approval of the preliminary
plat for The Greens at Prairie Hills
First and
WHEREAS, the plan of develop-
ment appears to be compliant with
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution, with the following sections
relaxed and/or additionally re-
quired:
1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-
sion standards (Sec. 4.06) related
to maximum block length as to the
proposed Prairie Hills Road.
2. The primary access to all lots
within proposed Block 2, shall be
by use of Prairie Hills Road. Ac-
cess to 220th Road for these lots
shall be incidental and secondary
to lot access provided by Prairie
Hills Road.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that Buffalo
County, on a preliminary basis, ap-
proves the proposed The Greens at
Prairie Hills First, a subdivision lo-
cated in part of the Northwest
Quarter, Section 36, Township 11
North, Range 16 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
FURTHER RESOLVED that is not
approval of a Final Plat and a copy
of this Resolution is not to be filed
against the foregoing real estate.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:10 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins, Klein,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present via
Zoom.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for New Life
Assembly for the following: 1981
GMC Suburban, 1990 Homemade
Box Trailer, 1995 Ford Club
Wagon, 1996 United Enclosed
Trailer, 1996 Ford El Dorado Bus,
2003 Chevrolet Cutaway Van, 2003
International Bus, 2006 Royal En-
closed Trailer, 2010 Ford Econoline
Van, 2013 Ford Cutaway Van, 2014
Sharp Enclosed Trailer, 2015 Ford
Transit Wagon and a 2017 Ford
Transit Wagon T-35. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Abstain: Reiter. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Mid Ne-
braska Individual Services Inc. for
the following: 2009 Chevrolet Co-
balt, 2009 Chrysler Town & Coun-
try, 2010 Dodge Truck 1500, 2009
Ford EASO Cutaway Van, 2004
Honda Element, 2008 Dodge Cara-
van, 2002 Dodge Caravan, 2005
Carryomate Trailer, 2015 Ford Tau-
rus SEL, 2018 Ford Transit Van and
a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Kouba, Higgins,
Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Abstain: Klein. Motion
declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for Catholic High
School of Kearney for the following:
2014 Royal Enclosed Trailer, 2011
Chevrolet Suburban, 2013 GMC
Yukon XL, 2008 Chevrolet Subur-
ban, 2009 Chevrolet Suburban,
2016 Chevrolet Suburban, 2002
Blue Bird LTC40 Bus, 1978 TMC
MC8 H34 Bus, 1997 Prevost H34
Bus. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Morrow, Klein, Higgins Kouba,
Loeffelholz, Reiter and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Motor Vehicle Tax Exemption as in-
dicated on the application by
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell for
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska for the following list.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
2004 Carry On Utility; 2010 Ford Transit Connect; 2017 Chevrolet
Equinox; 2010 Dodge Caravan;
2017 Chevrolet Equinox; 2013 Ford
Explorer-black; 2014 Sharp En-
closed; 2011 Ford Ranger (Brian);
2007 Droyal Enclosed; 2004 Ford
Freestar; 2003 Pontiac Montana;
2001 Ford Taurus; 1996 Ford F350;
2009 Chevrolet C3500 (Rick); 2011
Dolittle Trailer; 2009 Chevrolet
C3500 (Sage); 2011 Dolittle Trailer;
2009 Chevrolet K2500 (Wayland);
2015 Chevrolet Trax; 2009 Chevro-
let HHR; 2015 Chevrolet Malibu;
2011 Chevrolet K2500 (Dean); 1999
Dodge Caravan; 2013 Mazda MX6;
2000 Chevrolet Malibu; 2011 Ford
Ranger; 1999 GMC Sierra Pickup;
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt; 2001
Dodge Intreped; 2010 International
4300; 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix;
2015 Hyundai Sonata-blue; 2002
Chevrolet Malibu; 2009 Chevrolet
Colorado (Red); 2002 Chevrolet
Malibu EHS-red; 2009 Chevrolet
Colorado (Bill W); 2010 Hyundai
Santa Fe EHS; 2009 Chevrolet Col-
orado (Sage); 2010 Hyundai Santa
Fe; 1995 Dodge D1500; 2008
Chrysler Town & Country; 2004
Chevrolet G3500; 2011 Hyundai
Sonata; 2018 Dodge Journey; 2011
Chevrolet Malibu-Blue EHS; 2019
Ford Fusion; 2000 Chevrolet Ma-
libu; 2019 Kia Optima; 1999 Dodge
Caravan; 2019 Dodge Journey;
2001 Chevrolet Impala; 2015 In-
ternational
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Motor Ve-
hicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for Evangel-
ical Lutheran Good Samaritan So-
ciety Ravenna for a 2008 Chevrolet
Commercial Truck. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve Tax
List Corrections numbered 4688
through 4689 submitted by County
Assessor Skinner. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the following con-
fession of judgment on TERC
cases. Moved by Loeffelholz and
seconded by Klein that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fess Judgment in Tax Equalization
& Review Commission Case
#19R0125 in appeal concerning
Smart Choice Properties LLC, Ap-
pellant, and Buffalo County, Appel-
lee for property identified as tax
parcel #604710000 and that the
Buffalo county Attorney's Office be,
and hereby is, authorized to con-
fess judgement on behalf of this
Board, that for tax year 2019 this
property had an assessed valuation
of $141, 600. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Loeffelholz that Buffalo
County Board of Equalization Con-
fess Judgment in Tax Equalization
& Review Commission Case
#19R0175 in appeal concerning
Jayce A. Houser, Appellant, and
Buffalo County, Appellee, for prop-
erty identified as tax parcel #
603396005 and that the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office be, and
hereby is, authorized to confess
judgment on behalf of this Board,
that for tax year 2019 this property
had an assessed valuation of
$80,000. If this offer is not ac-
cepted in writing by Appellant by
delivery of the written acceptance
to the Buffalo County Attorney's
Office on or prior to 3:00 o'clock,
p.m., July 8, 2020, it is withdrawn
and of no effect. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Assessor Nora
Borer joined the meeting via Zoom
for the following agenda item.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve the
Valuation Changes submitted by
County Assessor Skinner for the
following list of Properties and as-
signed parcel numbers. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
WINCHESTER, SUSAN H.
340058000; FORD, MICHAEL D. &
BROOKE L. 500168030; EL-
LINGSON, BRETT JAMES
580041037; SMITH, RYAN L &
ANITA J 080120010; MILLS, JOHN
& JUDI 040074000
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 10:33 A.M.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Jerad Reimers representing Con-
gressman Adrian Smith presented
updated reports from the Con-
gressman's office.
Darren Robinson President of the
Economic Development Council
(EDCBC) was present via Zoom to
request authorization to utilize Buf-
falo County Community Develop-
ment Block Grant (CDBG) Re-Use
Funds, designated for economic
development use, to construct pav-
ing infrastructure within the County.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a public hearing
date of June 23, 2020 at 10:15
A.M. for Buffalo County Community
Development Block Grant (CDBG)
Program Income Reuse Funds.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one ad-
dressed the Board.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:52 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 23,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ Je17,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME:
Kearney Campus
New Electrical Distribution Feed
LOCATION: Kearney, Nebraska
PROJECT NO.: 12716
INVITATION NO.: 3277-20-7215
BIDS RECEIVED:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020,
2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex,
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid (Vendor registration is re-
quired)
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
June 16, 2020, 1:30 PM CT
UNK General Services Building
2507 19th Ave
Kearney, NE 68849
Zoom meeting also available -
More information included in Sec-
tion 00 11 16 - Invitation To Bid of
specifications.
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, June 19, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
eBid@unl.edu prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
http://www.procurement.unl.ed-
u/eBid
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $1,700,000.00
ZNEZ Je10,13,17
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Simply Steele, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Steele Sich and reg-
istered office is 112 Lakeview Ac-
res Drive, #14C, Johnson, Ne-
braska 68937, was formed on June
12, 2020 to engage in any lawful
business. The corporation has au-
thorized 10,000 shares of capital
stock. The name and address of
the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-
more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
ZNEZ Je17,24,Jy1
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
To: W. LYNN THOMAS; MARY
ANN THOMAS; PERSONS OR OC-
CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF
1214 9TH AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE
68845; AND ANY AND ALL PER-
SONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM
SOME INTEREST IN THE REAL
ESTATE DESCRIBED BELOW.
1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-
ing real property was sold by Buf-
falo County for delinquent taxes.
On that date, HEDWIG LAND
HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-
erty at the sale.
2. The property is described as:
a. Address: 1214 9th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
b. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block
2, in Raymond Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (the "Real Estate").
3. The taxpayer names and in
whose names the tax assessment
is made are: W. Lynn Thomas and
Mary Ann Thomas.
4. The amount of the taxes repre-
sented by Tax Certificate No.
17099, assessed for the 2016 taxes
is: $2,455.09. Subsequent taxes
may have been paid and interest
may have accrued as of the date
this notice is signed by the Pur-
chaser.
Please be advised, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the
issuance of a tax deed is subject to
the right of redemption under Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, of the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date pay-
ment is made to the county treas-
urer. The right of redemption ex-
pires at the close of business on
the date of application for the tax
deed, and a deed may be applied
for after the expiration of three
months from the date of service of
this notice. After the expiration of
at least three months from the date
of service of this notice, the tax
deed will be applied for unless the
right of redemption has been exer-
cised.
HEDWIG LAND HOLDINGS LLC
By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748
13575 Lynam Drive
Omaha, NE 68138
402-505-4124
Fax: 402-513-6483
ZNEZ Je17,12,Jy1