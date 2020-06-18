<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No: CI20-306

IN THE MATTER OF THE

APPLICATION OF

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

TO CHANGE THEIR NAME

You are hereby notified that Ash-

ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition

in the District Court of Buffalo

County in Kearney, Nebraska, the

object and request of which is to

change her name to Ashtynn Marie

Pofahl.

You are further notified that said

Petition will be presented to said

Court on the 4th day of August,

2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which

time any persons objecting to such

change of name may be present

and submit their objections to the

Court. Unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the Petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to

Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.

Dated this 15th day of June,

2020.

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627

Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt

P.O. Box 521

Kearney, NE 68848-0521

Ph; (308) 237-5545

jonbrandt@kleinbrewster.com

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2,9

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by James M Hays and Polly

A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,

and recorded on February 1, 2006,

Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 184 South Kearney Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and all of that

portion of the South 15.0 feet of

vacated 9th street as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the North

and together with all of that por-

tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-

cated Avenue "B" as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the West

and as the same abuts the South

15.0 feet of vacated 9th street

(above mentioned) on the West.,

commonly known as 821 Ave B,

Kearney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 205503).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ My21,28,Je4,11,18

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, June 23, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meetings will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:45 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Je18,t1

NOTICE

SANITARY AND

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 3 OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Board of Trustees

of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-

trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, will be held at The Well

House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-

ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on June

30, 2020, which meeting will be

open to the public. An Agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at 1419 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, and includes

the payment of bills.

John Boersma, Clerk

ZNEZ Je18,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES

OF INCORPORATION FOR THE

LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,

a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,

hereby gives notice of its amend-

ment and filing of restated articles

of incorporation, to wit:

The Corporation amended its Ar-

ticles of Incorporation, effective

June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended

and Restated Articles of Incorpora-

tion with the Nebraska Secretary of

State's office to change the name

of the Corporation from LEKE

BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE

AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.

Dated this 16th day of June,

2020.

/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL

ASSOCIATES, P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,

P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 322 West 39th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jason S. Herrmann

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental

Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation, hereby gives

its notice of the following Amend-

ment to Articles of Incorporation as

of June 1, 2020:

Article 1. The name of the Cor-

poration shall be:

Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.

Jason S. Herrmann, President

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

7th day of July, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 20th day of May,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Je4,11,18,25

Tags