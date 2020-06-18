<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No: CI20-306
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
TO CHANGE THEIR NAME
You are hereby notified that Ash-
ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition
in the District Court of Buffalo
County in Kearney, Nebraska, the
object and request of which is to
change her name to Ashtynn Marie
Pofahl.
You are further notified that said
Petition will be presented to said
Court on the 4th day of August,
2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which
time any persons objecting to such
change of name may be present
and submit their objections to the
Court. Unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the Petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to
Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.
Dated this 15th day of June,
2020.
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627
Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt
P.O. Box 521
Kearney, NE 68848-0521
Ph; (308) 237-5545
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by James M Hays and Polly
A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,
and recorded on February 1, 2006,
Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 184 South Kearney Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and all of that
portion of the South 15.0 feet of
vacated 9th street as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the North
and together with all of that por-
tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-
cated Avenue "B" as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the West
and as the same abuts the South
15.0 feet of vacated 9th street
(above mentioned) on the West.,
commonly known as 821 Ave B,
Kearney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: May 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 205503).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, June 23, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meetings will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:45 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
SANITARY AND
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 3 OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Board of Trustees
of Sanitary and Improvement Dis-
trict No. 3 of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, will be held at The Well
House, Glenwood Estates, Kear-
ney, Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on June
30, 2020, which meeting will be
open to the public. An Agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at 1419 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, and includes
the payment of bills.
John Boersma, Clerk
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND
FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES
OF INCORPORATION FOR THE
LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,
a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,
hereby gives notice of its amend-
ment and filing of restated articles
of incorporation, to wit:
The Corporation amended its Ar-
ticles of Incorporation, effective
June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended
and Restated Articles of Incorpora-
tion with the Nebraska Secretary of
State's office to change the name
of the Corporation from LEKE
BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE
AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.
Dated this 16th day of June,
2020.
/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL
ASSOCIATES, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,
P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 322 West 39th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jason S. Herrmann
Incorporator
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental
Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation, hereby gives
its notice of the following Amend-
ment to Articles of Incorporation as
of June 1, 2020:
Article 1. The name of the Cor-
poration shall be:
Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.
Jason S. Herrmann, President
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
7th day of July, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 20th day of May,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
