 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

8F ENTERPRISES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that 8F

Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box

2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-

prises, LLC, commenced business

on June 9, 2020, and the general

nature of its business is to engage

in any lawful business not prohib-

ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Luke Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Blue

Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 33560

Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska

68858. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Rich-

ard L. Pierce, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 33560 High-

way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Richard L. Pierce, Organizer

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Calkins Avenue Landscaping.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm

local time on June 23, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

providing spruce trees, planting

and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal

Administrator, (308) 856-1005

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-

mitted on furnished forms, sealed

and marked with bidder contact in-

formation. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-86

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-

aldine Anderson, whose address is

1714 West 56th Street, #B110,

Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed

by the Court as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-85

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Luke

Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,

DECEASED

PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs and de-

termination of inheritance tax have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at

1:30 P.M.

HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.

32530 - 322nd Rd

Pleasanton, NE 68866

(308) 440-5862

GREG C. HARRIS,

NSBA ID #15073

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Ave - Ste 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308)234-3595

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of George Widdowson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-93

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 16, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that, Richard

C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake

Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 19th day of August,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan H. Finke,

Deceased

No. PR 20-84

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Barbara Rager whose ad-

dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-

venna, NE 68869 and Sandra

McAuliff whose address is 923

Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869

have been appointed Personal

Co-Representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicants

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Loretta Jean

Randolph, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-92

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

11th day of June 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose

address is 1565 West 111th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and

Christina Follett whose address is

802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-82

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jon S.

Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings

Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-83

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-

topher Riggleman, 121 East First,

Minden, NE 68959, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of RANDALL R.

LAMMERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 18-93

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on

July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.

Cody Lammers

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

519 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

402-318-1711

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

ZNEZ JE5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF RONALD J.

FITZGERALD, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. PR 20-81

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Eric J.

Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210

Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Mark L. Eurek #15554

The Law Office of Eurek

& Peterson, L.L.C.

611 O Street

PO Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rozella, M.

Grassmeyer, Deceased

Estate No. 20-89

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-

wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845

and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West

35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

J3T FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that J3T

Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 33560 Highway

183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Janna M.

Pierce, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,

Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Janna M. Pierce, Organizer

ZNEZ Je5,12,19

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00

A.M. at the District's Headquarters,

located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-

ington, Nebraska. An agenda of

the subjects to arise at said meet-

ing is kept continually current and

is available for public inspection at

the office of the District.

Paige McConville

ZNEZ Je19,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Je19,t1

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name:

Restoration of Life Outreach

Name of Applicant:

Michelle Ferrera

Address: 88 LaCrosse Drive #403,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: New

General nature of business:

Spiritual

Michelle Ferrera

Applicant or

Legal Representative

ZNEZ Je19,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON

ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on June 23, 2020 in the City Coun-

cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

the City of Kearney will conduct a

public hearing at 5:30 p.m., or as

soon thereafter as the matter may

be heard, with regard to acquiring

an interest in real property by pur-

chase, dedication or eminent do-

main of the following tracts of land:

Drainage Easement

 

A Drainage Easement consisting

of part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 located

in part of the North Half of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, and more particularly

described as follows: Commencing

at the Northwest Corner of Lot 5,

Block 4, Millennial Estates Second

Addition; thence on an assumed

bearing of N 00°21'03" W, along

the East line of said Millennial Es-

tates Second Addition, also being

the East Right-of-Way line of Ave-

nue X, a distance of 60.12 feet to

the point of beginning; thence con-

tinuing N 00°21'03" W, along said

East Right-of-Way line, a distance

of 20.00 feet; thence N 89°38'58" E

a distance of 241.90 feet; thence N

44°38'57" E a distance of 265.01

feet; thence N 00°21'34" W a dis-

tance of 109.61 feet to a point on

the South Right-of-Way line of 39th

Street; thence N 89°37'58" E, along

said South Right-of-Way line, a

distance of 260.00 feet to the

Northwest Corner of a tract sur-

veyed by W. A. Humphrey L.S.#224

dated 2/2/1977; thence S

00°21'34" E, along the West line of

said tract, a distance of 105.00

feet; thence S 89°37'58" W, parallel

with said South Right-of-Way line

of 39th Street, a distance of 227.09

feet; thence S 44°38'57" W a dis-

tance of 299.83 feet; thence S

89°38'58" W a distance of 250.19

feet to the point of beginning, said

Drainage Easement contains a cal-

culated area of 37948.04 square

feet or 0.871 acres more or less, all

located in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Sanitary Sewer Easement

 

The centerline of a 20-foot wide

Sanitary Sewer Easement being

10-foot on each side of said cen-

terline and consisting of part of Tax

Lot 3 located in part of the North-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: Commencing at the North-

east Corner of Lot 14, Block 2, Mil-

lennial Estates Second Addition;

thence on an assumed bearing of N

89°38'57" E, along the South line of

said Millennial Estates Second Ad-

dition, also being the South

Right-of-Way line of 36th Street, a

distance of 115.98 feet to the point

of beginning of a centerline of a 20

foot wide Sanitary Sewer Easement

being 10-foot on each side of said

centerline; thence S 22°27'45" E a

distance of 57.87 feet; thence S

43°53'29" E a distance of 80.44

feet; thence S 46°06'31" W a dis-

tance of 155.06 feet; thence S

67°52'44" W a distance of 111.27

feet; thence S 89°38'57" W a dis-

tance of 82.06 feet to a point on the

East Right-of-Way line of 35th

Street, said point being the point of

termination, said Sanitary Sewer

Easement contains a calculated

area of 9,733.78 square feet or

0.223 acres more or less, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

The proposed acquisitions are re-

quired for a drainage and sanitary

sewer easement. All interested par-

ties are invited to attend this public

hearing at which time you will have

the opportunity to be heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Je19,t1

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-

drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on May 18, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Wednes-

day, June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ Je5,12,19,26

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that TNJ

CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The limited liability

company was formed on June 9,

2020, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-

pany's agent for service of process.

His address is 911 17th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

ZNEZ Je12,19,26

