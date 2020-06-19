NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
8F ENTERPRISES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that 8F
Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box
2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-
prises, LLC, commenced business
on June 9, 2020, and the general
nature of its business is to engage
in any lawful business not prohib-
ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Luke Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848
ZNEZ Je12,19,26
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Blue
Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 33560
Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska
68858. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Rich-
ard L. Pierce, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 33560 High-
way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Richard L. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Calkins Avenue Landscaping.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm
local time on June 23, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
providing spruce trees, planting
and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal
Administrator, (308) 856-1005
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-
mitted on furnished forms, sealed
and marked with bidder contact in-
formation. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-86
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-
aldine Anderson, whose address is
1714 West 56th Street, #B110,
Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed
by the Court as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-85
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Luke
Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,
DECEASED
PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs and de-
termination of inheritance tax have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at
1:30 P.M.
HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.
32530 - 322nd Rd
Pleasanton, NE 68866
(308) 440-5862
GREG C. HARRIS,
NSBA ID #15073
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Ave - Ste 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308)234-3595
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of George Widdowson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-93
Notice is hereby given that on
June 16, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that, Richard
C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake
Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 19th day of August,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE
COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan H. Finke,
Deceased
No. PR 20-84
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Barbara Rager whose ad-
dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-
venna, NE 68869 and Sandra
McAuliff whose address is 923
Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869
have been appointed Personal
Co-Representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott
& Depue
Attorneys for Applicants
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Loretta Jean
Randolph, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-92
Notice is hereby given that on the
11th day of June 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose
address is 1565 West 111th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and
Christina Follett whose address is
802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE
68847 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184
Phone: (308) 234-5524
ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-82
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jon S.
Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings
Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-83
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-
topher Riggleman, 121 East First,
Minden, NE 68959, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of RANDALL R.
LAMMERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 18-93
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on
July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.
Cody Lammers
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
519 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
402-318-1711
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ JE5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RONALD J.
FITZGERALD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Eric J.
Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210
Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Mark L. Eurek #15554
The Law Office of Eurek
& Peterson, L.L.C.
611 O Street
PO Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rozella, M.
Grassmeyer, Deceased
Estate No. 20-89
Notice is hereby given that on
June 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-
wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845
and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West
35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je12,19,26
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
J3T FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that J3T
Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 33560 Highway
183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Janna M.
Pierce, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,
Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Janna M. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00
A.M. at the District's Headquarters,
located at 75191 Road 433, Lex-
ington, Nebraska. An agenda of
the subjects to arise at said meet-
ing is kept continually current and
is available for public inspection at
the office of the District.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ Je19,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je19,t1
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Restoration of Life Outreach
Name of Applicant:
Michelle Ferrera
Address: 88 LaCrosse Drive #403,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: New
General nature of business:
Spiritual
Michelle Ferrera
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ Je19,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON
ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on June 23, 2020 in the City Coun-
cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
the City of Kearney will conduct a
public hearing at 5:30 p.m., or as
soon thereafter as the matter may
be heard, with regard to acquiring
an interest in real property by pur-
chase, dedication or eminent do-
main of the following tracts of land:
Drainage Easement
A Drainage Easement consisting
of part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 located
in part of the North Half of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, and more particularly
described as follows: Commencing
at the Northwest Corner of Lot 5,
Block 4, Millennial Estates Second
Addition; thence on an assumed
bearing of N 00°21'03" W, along
the East line of said Millennial Es-
tates Second Addition, also being
the East Right-of-Way line of Ave-
nue X, a distance of 60.12 feet to
the point of beginning; thence con-
tinuing N 00°21'03" W, along said
East Right-of-Way line, a distance
of 20.00 feet; thence N 89°38'58" E
a distance of 241.90 feet; thence N
44°38'57" E a distance of 265.01
feet; thence N 00°21'34" W a dis-
tance of 109.61 feet to a point on
the South Right-of-Way line of 39th
Street; thence N 89°37'58" E, along
said South Right-of-Way line, a
distance of 260.00 feet to the
Northwest Corner of a tract sur-
veyed by W. A. Humphrey L.S.#224
dated 2/2/1977; thence S
00°21'34" E, along the West line of
said tract, a distance of 105.00
feet; thence S 89°37'58" W, parallel
with said South Right-of-Way line
of 39th Street, a distance of 227.09
feet; thence S 44°38'57" W a dis-
tance of 299.83 feet; thence S
89°38'58" W a distance of 250.19
feet to the point of beginning, said
Drainage Easement contains a cal-
culated area of 37948.04 square
feet or 0.871 acres more or less, all
located in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Sanitary Sewer Easement
The centerline of a 20-foot wide
Sanitary Sewer Easement being
10-foot on each side of said cen-
terline and consisting of part of Tax
Lot 3 located in part of the North-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows: Commencing at the North-
east Corner of Lot 14, Block 2, Mil-
lennial Estates Second Addition;
thence on an assumed bearing of N
89°38'57" E, along the South line of
said Millennial Estates Second Ad-
dition, also being the South
Right-of-Way line of 36th Street, a
distance of 115.98 feet to the point
of beginning of a centerline of a 20
foot wide Sanitary Sewer Easement
being 10-foot on each side of said
centerline; thence S 22°27'45" E a
distance of 57.87 feet; thence S
43°53'29" E a distance of 80.44
feet; thence S 46°06'31" W a dis-
tance of 155.06 feet; thence S
67°52'44" W a distance of 111.27
feet; thence S 89°38'57" W a dis-
tance of 82.06 feet to a point on the
East Right-of-Way line of 35th
Street, said point being the point of
termination, said Sanitary Sewer
Easement contains a calculated
area of 9,733.78 square feet or
0.223 acres more or less, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
The proposed acquisitions are re-
quired for a drainage and sanitary
sewer easement. All interested par-
ties are invited to attend this public
hearing at which time you will have
the opportunity to be heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je19,t1
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-
drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on May 18, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Wednes-
day, June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Je5,12,19,26
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TNJ
CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 9,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-
pany's agent for service of process.
His address is 911 17th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
ZNEZ Je12,19,26