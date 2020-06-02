INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
2020 Paving Improvements -
Bond Street. Sealed bids will be
received by the Village Clerk, 535
W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE
68836 until 2:00 pm local time on
June 23, 2020. Sealed bids will
then be publicly opened and read
aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, removal of existing
pavement, 4,200 square yards of
concrete paving, seeding, sodding
and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Questions shall be directed to:
Mr. Lance Harter, Street Superin-
tendent, (308) 455-1152
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$40.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Owner reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, hold bids
for 30 days and select most benefi-
cial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Cen-
tral Endocrinology and Wellness
Clinic LLC (the "Company") has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is
1018 East 66th Street Place, Unit
3, Kearney, NE 68847-1598. The
registered agent of the Company is
Registered Agents, Inc., 530 S.
13th St., Ste 100, Lincoln, NE
68508. The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska March 24 2020. Organ-
izer Name: Arturo Flores.
OFFICIAL NOTICE
Section 2-965, Reissue Revised
Statutes of Nebraska, provides a
control authority may direct and
carry out projects of control for one
or more specific noxious weeds
without individual notice as pre-
scribed in Section 2-265 if the con-
trol authority has caused publica-
tion of notices of such project. The
Buffalo County Weed Control Au-
thority as a part of the Platte Valley
Weed Management Area will be
doing control work on selected site
of Purple Loosestrife, Saltcedar
and Phragmites along the Platte
River. Control work will be pre-
formed from June 2020 through
June 2021.
This service will be provided at
no cost to the landowners within
the targeted areas. Landowners not
interested in this program are en-
couraged to call the Buffalo County
Weed Control Authority. Those not
participating in this project should
have a weed management plan for
the control of noxious weeds that
has been approved by the Buffalo
County Weed Control Authority
prior to the start time of this special
project.
By Order of Buffalo County
Weed Control Authority
Bert Stubbs, Superintendent
9720 Antelope Ave
Kearney, NE 68847
308-236-1244
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Coruscant, L.L.C.,
A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE:
4555 Pony Lake Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
REGISTERED AGENT AND
OFFICE: Randy L. Roberts
4555 Pony Lake Road
Kearney, NE 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
May14, 2020
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its members.
Steven R. Voigt
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska
TO: Florine R. McFarland
,
whose whereabouts are unknown
and upon whom personal service
of summons cannot be had, De-
fendant in said proceedings:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or
about the 2nd day of March, 2020
a Complaint to Modify and Termi-
nate Parental rights was filed
against you in the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska, Case
No.: CI 11-5247, the object of
which is to be awarded sole cus-
tody and termination of parental
rights of Defendant.
You are required to answer the
said Complaint to Modify and Ter-
minate on or before the July 5,
2020 or said Complaint to Modify
and Terminate against you will be
taken as true.
By:
David J. Reed, #24345
607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C
Papillion NE 68046
(402) 715-9375
(402) 939-0673 facsimile
Attorney for Plaintiff
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-
braska limited liability company, is
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, by it’s regis-
tered agent Heath Smallcomb at
the designated office address of
511 East 52nd Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska The general nature
of its business is to engage in and
to do any lawful act concerning any
and all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska; including, but not limited to
the ownership and management of
investment properties, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
the 22nd day of April, 2020, and
will continue perpetually. Its affairs
shall be conducted by the Mem-
bers pursuant to an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C
Registered Agent:
Heath Smallcomb
511 East 52nd Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Shon T. Lieske (#23204)
LIESKE, LIESKE,
& ENSZ, P.C., L.L.O.
333 North Colorado Avenue
P.O. Box 268
Minden, NE 68959-0268
(308) 832-2103
NOTICE OF ELECTION
Pursuant to Section 70-611(3) of
the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,
notice is hereby given that Direc-
tors of the Custer Public Power
District will be elected at the next
General Election to be held on No-
vember 3, 2020, within the State of
Nebraska.
Two (2) directors will be elected
at large to represent the Custer
Public Power District for a term of
six years. Incumbent directors are:
Bradley Bartak and Wayne Licking
The counties and voting pre-
cincts eligible to vote for Directors
of the Custer Public Power District
are composed of the following terri-
tory within the State of Nebraska,
to-wit:
RESTATEMENT OF THE
CURRENT CHARTER
FOR THE
CUSTER PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
FIRST: The name of this District
shall be CUSTER PUBLIC POWER
DISTRICT
SECOND: This District shall be
composed of the following territory
within the State of Nebraska,
to-wit:
1. The County of Custer, which is
bounded as set forth in Section
22-121, Revised Statutes of Ne-
braska, 1943; except and excluding
the area embraced within the mu-
nicipal corporation limits of the Cit-
ies of Broken Bow (Including the
west half of the west half of the
northwest quarter of Section 29,
Township 17 North, Range 20 West
and excluding the west half of the
northwest quarter of Section 28,
Township 17 North, Range 20
West) and Sargent and the Villages
of Ansley, Arnold and Callaway,
also excluding all of the following:
Township 14 North, Range 25
West, south half of sections 7,
south half of section 8, south half
of section 9, all of sections 16 - 18,
of the current Elim Precinct; Town-
ship 14 North, Range 25 West,
sections 19 - 21, 28 - 35, Township
13 North, Range 25 West, sections
2 - 11, 14 - 23, 26 - 35, of the cur-
rent Wayne West Precinct, Town-
ship 14 North, Range 25 West,
section 36, Township 13 North,
Range 25 West, sections 1, 12, 13,
24, 25, 36, Township 13 North,
Range 24 West, sections 28 - 33
and the south half of sections 19,
south half of section 20, south half
of section 21 of the current Wayne
East Precinct; Township 13 North,
Range 22 West, sections 19 - 22,
27 - 34 and the south half of sec-
tions 15, south half of section 16,
south half of section 17, south half
of section 18 of the current Wood-
River Precinct; Township 16 North,
Range 17 West, section 1 and the
east half of section 2, Township 17
North, Range 17 West, the south-
east quarter of section 24, east half
of section 25, all of section 36 of
the current Myrtle Precinct; Town-
ship 17 North, Range 17 West, east
half of sections 1, east half of sec-
tion 12 of the current Spring Creek
Precinct; Township 18 North,
Range 17 West, sections 1, 2, east
three quarters (3/4) of section 3,
those parts of sections 11, 14, 23,
26, 35, 36 that lie east of the Mid-
dle Loup River, section 12, 13, 24
and 25 of the current Comstock
South Precinct; Township 19 North,
Range 17 West, north half of sec-
tion 25, all of section 24 and south
half of section 13 of the current
Comstock North Precinct.
2. That part of the County of
Sherman described as follows:
Township 15 North, Range 16
West, sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20,
21, west half of section 22, sec-
tions 25 - 36; Township 14 North,
Range 16 West; Township 14
North, Range 15 West, sections 19,
20, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33; Township 13
North, Range 16 West, except sec-
tions 32, 33, 34, 35, 36; Township
13 North, Range 15 West, sections
4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19,
20, 21 of the current Harrison Pre-
cinct; Township 15 North, Range
16 West, sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9;
Township 15 North, Range 15
West, west half of section 28, sec-
tions 29, 30, 31, 32 and west half of
section 33; Township 14 North,
Range 15 West, west half of sec-
tion 4, sections 5, 6, 7, 8, west half
of section 9, southwest quarter of
section 15, west half and southeast
quarter of section 16, sections 17,
18 of the current Central Loup City
Precinct; Township 14 North,
Range 15 West, west half of sec-
tion 22, section 21, south half of
section 26, west half and southeast
quarter of section 27, sections 28,
34, 35; Township 13 North, Range
15 West, sections 2, 3, 10, 11, 14
of the current Rockville Precinct.
3. All of the County of Loup.
which is bounded as set forth in
Section 22-158, Revised Statutes,
Nebraska, 1943. All except Town-
ship 21 North, Range 17 West, the
north quarter of section 1, Town-
ship 22 North, Range 17 West, the
southeast quarter of section 26,
south half of section 25, east half of
section 35 and all of section 36,
Township 21 North, Range 17
West, the east half of section 24
and the east half of section 25.
4. All of the County of Blaine.
which is bounded as set forth in
Section 22-105 Revised Statutes,
Nebraska, 1943.
5. All of the County of Thomas.
which is bounded as set forth in
Section 22-186 Revised Statutes,
Nebraska, 1943.
6. That part of the County of
Hooker described as follows, viz:
Except and excluding the area em-
braced within the municipal cor-
porate limits of the Village of Mul-
len; and except Township 21 North,
Range 34 West, sections 2 - 11, 14
- 23, 26 - 35, Township 21 North,
Range 35 West, Township 22
North, Range 34 West, sections 19
- 22, 27 - 34, Township 22 North,
Range 35 West, sections 19 - 36,
Township 24 North, Range 35
West.
7. That part of the County of
Cherry described as follows, viz:
Township 25 North, Range 25
West, sections 25 - 36 of the cur-
rent Goose Lake Precinct, Town-
ship 25 North, Ranges 26 West,
Township 25 North, Range 27
West, Township 25 North, Range
28 West, Township 25 North,
Range 29 West, Township 25
North, Range 30 West, Township
25 North, Range 31 West, sections
25, 34 - 36, Township 26 North,
Range 26 West, sections 19 - 36,
Township 26 North, Range 27
West, Township 26 North, Range
28 West, Township 26 North,
Range 29 West, Township 26
North, Range 30 West, Township
26 North, Range 31 West, sections
1 - 3, 10 - 15, 22 - 24, Township 27
North, Range 29 West, sections 18,
19, 30, 31, Township 27 North,
Range 30 West, sections 13 - 36,
Township 27 North, Range 31
West, sections 13 - 15, 22 - 27, 34
- 36 of the current Loup Precinct.
Township 25 North, Range 31
West, sections 1 - 24, 26 - 33,
Township 25 North, Range 32
West, Township 25 North, Range
33 West, Township 25 North,
Range 34 West, sections 1 - 5, 8 -
17, 20 - 29, 32 - 36, Township 26
North, Range 31 West, sections 4 -
9, 16 - 21, 25 - 36, Township 26
North, Range 32 West, Township
26 North, Range 33 West, sections
1, 12, 13, 24, 25 - 36, Township 26
North, Range 34 West, sections 25
- 29, 32 - 36, Township 27 North,
Range 31 West, sections 16, 21,
28, 33 of the current Wells Pre-
cinct.
8. That part of the County of
McPherson except as described as
follows, viz: Township 20 North,
Range 34 West, sections 1 - 32,
north half and west half of section
33, north half of section 34, Town-
ship 20 North, Range 35 West,
Township 19 North, Range 35
West, sections 30, 31 Township 18
North, Range 35 West, sections 6,
7, 18, 19, 30, 31, Township 17
North, Range 35 West, west half of
section 2, sections 3 - 10, west half
of section 11, west half of section
14, sections 15 - 18, north half of
section 19, north half of section 20,
north half of section 21, north half
of section 22 and the northwest
quarter of section 23.
9. All of the County of Logan.
which is bounded as set forth in
Section 22-157, Revised Statutes,
Nebraska, 1943.
10. That part of the County of
Lincoln described as follows, viz:
Township 15 North, Range 26
West, Township 16 North, Range
26 West of the current Brady Pre-
cinct; Township 15 North, Range
27 West, Township 15 North,
Range 28 West, of the current
Maxwell Precinct; Township 16
North, Range 27 West, Township
16 North, Range 28 West, Town-
ship 16 North, Range 29 West,
Township 15 North, Range 29
West, Township 16 North, Range
30 West, Township 15 North,
Range 30 West, except sections 31
- 34, Township 16 North, Range 31
West, Township 15 North, Range
31 West, sections 1 - 24, Township
16 North, Range 32 West, sections
1, 12, 13, 24, 25, 36, Township 15
North, Range 32 West, sections 1,
12, 13, 24 of the current Hall Pre-
cinct; Township 16 North, Range
32 West, sections 2, 11, 14, 23, 26,
35, Township 15 North, Range 32
West, sections 2, 11, 14, 23 of the
current Hershey Precinct.
11. That part of the County of
Dawson described as follows, viz:
Township 12 North, Range 21
West, north three quarters of sec-
tion 1, north three quarters of sec-
tion 2, north three quarters of sec-
tion 3, Township 12 North, Range
20 West, north three quarters of
sections 5, north three quarters of
section 6 of the current Kennebec
Precinct.
12. That part of the County of
Brown described as follows, viz:
Township 25 North, Range 24
West, sections 25 - 36, Township
25 North, Range 23 West, sections
25 - 36, Township 25 North, Range
22 West, sections 3 - 5, east half of
section 6, east half of section 7,
sections 8 - 10, 15 - 17, east half of
sections 18, east half of section 19,
sections 20 - 22, 27 - 34.
13. That part of the County of
Garfield described as follows, viz:
Township 23 North, Range 16
West, sections 7, 18, 19, 30, 31 of
the current Rural 1 Precinct.
Source: Nebraska Power Review
Board Records
Charter Restatement Prepared by
the Nebraska Power Review Board
Current as of November 14,
2014.
DATED: June 1, 2020
Tarin Burrows,
Assistant Secretary
For the Board of Directors
