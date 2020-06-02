 

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

2020 Paving Improvements -

Bond Street. Sealed bids will be

received by the Village Clerk, 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE

68836 until 2:00 pm local time on

June 23, 2020. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

pavement, 4,200 square yards of

concrete paving, seeding, sodding

and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Street Superin-

tendent, (308) 455-1152

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$40.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Owner reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, hold bids

for 30 days and select most benefi-

cial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Cen-

tral Endocrinology and Wellness

Clinic LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1018 East 66th Street Place, Unit

3, Kearney, NE 68847-1598. The

registered agent of the Company is

Registered Agents, Inc., 530 S.

13th St., Ste 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska March 24 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Arturo Flores.

 

OFFICIAL NOTICE

 

Section 2-965, Reissue Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, provides a

control authority may direct and

carry out projects of control for one

or more specific noxious weeds

without individual notice as pre-

scribed in Section 2-265 if the con-

trol authority has caused publica-

tion of notices of such project. The

Buffalo County Weed Control Au-

thority as a part of the Platte Valley

Weed Management Area will be

doing control work on selected site

of Purple Loosestrife, Saltcedar

and Phragmites along the Platte

River. Control work will be pre-

formed from June 2020 through

June 2021.

This service will be provided at

no cost to the landowners within

the targeted areas. Landowners not

interested in this program are en-

couraged to call the Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority. Those not

participating in this project should

have a weed management plan for

the control of noxious weeds that

has been approved by the Buffalo

County Weed Control Authority

prior to the start time of this special

project.

By Order of Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority

Bert Stubbs, Superintendent

9720 Antelope Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

308-236-1244

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

NAME: Coruscant, L.L.C.,

A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE:

4555 Pony Lake Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

REGISTERED AGENT AND

OFFICE: Randy L. Roberts

4555 Pony Lake Road

Kearney, NE 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

May14, 2020

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its members.

Steven R. Voigt

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

LEGAL NOTICE

In the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska

TO: Florine R. McFarland

,

whose whereabouts are unknown

and upon whom personal service

of summons cannot be had, De-

fendant in said proceedings:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or

about the 2nd day of March, 2020

a Complaint to Modify and Termi-

nate Parental rights was filed

against you in the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska, Case

No.: CI 11-5247, the object of

which is to be awarded sole cus-

tody and termination of parental

rights of Defendant.

You are required to answer the

said Complaint to Modify and Ter-

minate on or before the July 5,

2020 or said Complaint to Modify

and Terminate against you will be

taken as true.

By:

David J. Reed, #24345

607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C

Papillion NE 68046

(402) 715-9375

(402) 939-0673 facsimile

dreed@nebraskaslawoffice.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C, a Ne-

braska limited liability company, is

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, by it’s regis-

tered agent Heath Smallcomb at

the designated office address of

511 East 52nd Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska The general nature

of its business is to engage in and

to do any lawful act concerning any

and all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska; including, but not limited to

the ownership and management of

investment properties, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

the 22nd day of April, 2020, and

will continue perpetually. Its affairs

shall be conducted by the Mem-

bers pursuant to an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

Joe’s Honky Tonk, L.L.C

Registered Agent:

Heath Smallcomb

511 East 52nd Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Shon T. Lieske (#23204)

LIESKE, LIESKE,

& ENSZ, P.C., L.L.O.

333 North Colorado Avenue

P.O. Box 268

Minden, NE 68959-0268

(308) 832-2103

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

Pursuant to Section 70-611(3) of

the Revised Statutes of Nebraska,

notice is hereby given that Direc-

tors of the Custer Public Power

District will be elected at the next

General Election to be held on No-

vember 3, 2020, within the State of

Nebraska.

Two (2) directors will be elected

at large to represent the Custer

Public Power District for a term of

six years. Incumbent directors are:

Bradley Bartak and Wayne Licking

The counties and voting pre-

cincts eligible to vote for Directors

of the Custer Public Power District

are composed of the following terri-

tory within the State of Nebraska,

to-wit:

RESTATEMENT OF THE

CURRENT CHARTER

FOR THE

CUSTER PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

FIRST: The name of this District

shall be CUSTER PUBLIC POWER

DISTRICT

SECOND: This District shall be

composed of the following territory

within the State of Nebraska,

to-wit:

1. The County of Custer, which is

bounded as set forth in Section

22-121, Revised Statutes of Ne-

braska, 1943; except and excluding

the area embraced within the mu-

nicipal corporation limits of the Cit-

ies of Broken Bow (Including the

west half of the west half of the

northwest quarter of Section 29,

Township 17 North, Range 20 West

and excluding the west half of the

northwest quarter of Section 28,

Township 17 North, Range 20

West) and Sargent and the Villages

of Ansley, Arnold and Callaway,

also excluding all of the following:

Township 14 North, Range 25

West, south half of sections 7,

south half of section 8, south half

of section 9, all of sections 16 - 18,

of the current Elim Precinct; Town-

ship 14 North, Range 25 West,

sections 19 - 21, 28 - 35, Township

13 North, Range 25 West, sections

2 - 11, 14 - 23, 26 - 35, of the cur-

rent Wayne West Precinct, Town-

ship 14 North, Range 25 West,

section 36, Township 13 North,

Range 25 West, sections 1, 12, 13,

24, 25, 36, Township 13 North,

Range 24 West, sections 28 - 33

and the south half of sections 19,

south half of section 20, south half

of section 21 of the current Wayne

East Precinct; Township 13 North,

Range 22 West, sections 19 - 22,

27 - 34 and the south half of sec-

tions 15, south half of section 16,

south half of section 17, south half

of section 18 of the current Wood-

River Precinct; Township 16 North,

Range 17 West, section 1 and the

east half of section 2, Township 17

North, Range 17 West, the south-

east quarter of section 24, east half

of section 25, all of section 36 of

the current Myrtle Precinct; Town-

ship 17 North, Range 17 West, east

half of sections 1, east half of sec-

tion 12 of the current Spring Creek

Precinct; Township 18 North,

Range 17 West, sections 1, 2, east

three quarters (3/4) of section 3,

those parts of sections 11, 14, 23,

26, 35, 36 that lie east of the Mid-

dle Loup River, section 12, 13, 24

and 25 of the current Comstock

South Precinct; Township 19 North,

Range 17 West, north half of sec-

tion 25, all of section 24 and south

half of section 13 of the current

Comstock North Precinct.

2. That part of the County of

Sherman described as follows:

Township 15 North, Range 16

West, sections 16, 17, 18, 19, 20,

21, west half of section 22, sec-

tions 25 - 36; Township 14 North,

Range 16 West; Township 14

North, Range 15 West, sections 19,

20, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33; Township 13

North, Range 16 West, except sec-

tions 32, 33, 34, 35, 36; Township

13 North, Range 15 West, sections

4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19,

20, 21 of the current Harrison Pre-

cinct; Township 15 North, Range

16 West, sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9;

Township 15 North, Range 15

West, west half of section 28, sec-

tions 29, 30, 31, 32 and west half of

section 33; Township 14 North,

Range 15 West, west half of sec-

tion 4, sections 5, 6, 7, 8, west half

of section 9, southwest quarter of

section 15, west half and southeast

quarter of section 16, sections 17,

18 of the current Central Loup City

Precinct; Township 14 North,

Range 15 West, west half of sec-

tion 22, section 21, south half of

section 26, west half and southeast

quarter of section 27, sections 28,

34, 35; Township 13 North, Range

15 West, sections 2, 3, 10, 11, 14

of the current Rockville Precinct.

3. All of the County of Loup.

which is bounded as set forth in

Section 22-158, Revised Statutes,

Nebraska, 1943. All except Town-

ship 21 North, Range 17 West, the

north quarter of section 1, Town-

ship 22 North, Range 17 West, the

southeast quarter of section 26,

south half of section 25, east half of

section 35 and all of section 36,

Township 21 North, Range 17

West, the east half of section 24

and the east half of section 25.

4. All of the County of Blaine.

which is bounded as set forth in

Section 22-105 Revised Statutes,

Nebraska, 1943.

5. All of the County of Thomas.

which is bounded as set forth in

Section 22-186 Revised Statutes,

Nebraska, 1943.

6. That part of the County of

Hooker described as follows, viz:

Except and excluding the area em-

braced within the municipal cor-

porate limits of the Village of Mul-

len; and except Township 21 North,

Range 34 West, sections 2 - 11, 14

- 23, 26 - 35, Township 21 North,

Range 35 West, Township 22

North, Range 34 West, sections 19

- 22, 27 - 34, Township 22 North,

Range 35 West, sections 19 - 36,

Township 24 North, Range 35

West.

7. That part of the County of

Cherry described as follows, viz:

Township 25 North, Range 25

West, sections 25 - 36 of the cur-

rent Goose Lake Precinct, Town-

ship 25 North, Ranges 26 West,

Township 25 North, Range 27

West, Township 25 North, Range

28 West, Township 25 North,

Range 29 West, Township 25

North, Range 30 West, Township

25 North, Range 31 West, sections

25, 34 - 36, Township 26 North,

Range 26 West, sections 19 - 36,

Township 26 North, Range 27

West, Township 26 North, Range

28 West, Township 26 North,

Range 29 West, Township 26

North, Range 30 West, Township

26 North, Range 31 West, sections

1 - 3, 10 - 15, 22 - 24, Township 27

North, Range 29 West, sections 18,

19, 30, 31, Township 27 North,

Range 30 West, sections 13 - 36,

Township 27 North, Range 31

West, sections 13 - 15, 22 - 27, 34

- 36 of the current Loup Precinct.

Township 25 North, Range 31

West, sections 1 - 24, 26 - 33,

Township 25 North, Range 32

West, Township 25 North, Range

33 West, Township 25 North,

Range 34 West, sections 1 - 5, 8 -

17, 20 - 29, 32 - 36, Township 26

North, Range 31 West, sections 4 -

9, 16 - 21, 25 - 36, Township 26

North, Range 32 West, Township

26 North, Range 33 West, sections

1, 12, 13, 24, 25 - 36, Township 26

North, Range 34 West, sections 25

- 29, 32 - 36, Township 27 North,

Range 31 West, sections 16, 21,

28, 33 of the current Wells Pre-

cinct.

8. That part of the County of

McPherson except as described as

follows, viz: Township 20 North,

Range 34 West, sections 1 - 32,

north half and west half of section

33, north half of section 34, Town-

ship 20 North, Range 35 West,

Township 19 North, Range 35

West, sections 30, 31 Township 18

North, Range 35 West, sections 6,

7, 18, 19, 30, 31, Township 17

North, Range 35 West, west half of

section 2, sections 3 - 10, west half

of section 11, west half of section

14, sections 15 - 18, north half of

section 19, north half of section 20,

north half of section 21, north half

of section 22 and the northwest

quarter of section 23.

9. All of the County of Logan.

which is bounded as set forth in

Section 22-157, Revised Statutes,

Nebraska, 1943.

10. That part of the County of

Lincoln described as follows, viz:

Township 15 North, Range 26

West, Township 16 North, Range

26 West of the current Brady Pre-

cinct; Township 15 North, Range

27 West, Township 15 North,

Range 28 West, of the current

Maxwell Precinct; Township 16

North, Range 27 West, Township

16 North, Range 28 West, Town-

ship 16 North, Range 29 West,

Township 15 North, Range 29

West, Township 16 North, Range

30 West, Township 15 North,

Range 30 West, except sections 31

- 34, Township 16 North, Range 31

West, Township 15 North, Range

31 West, sections 1 - 24, Township

16 North, Range 32 West, sections

1, 12, 13, 24, 25, 36, Township 15

North, Range 32 West, sections 1,

12, 13, 24 of the current Hall Pre-

cinct; Township 16 North, Range

32 West, sections 2, 11, 14, 23, 26,

35, Township 15 North, Range 32

West, sections 2, 11, 14, 23 of the

current Hershey Precinct.

11. That part of the County of

Dawson described as follows, viz:

Township 12 North, Range 21

West, north three quarters of sec-

tion 1, north three quarters of sec-

tion 2, north three quarters of sec-

tion 3, Township 12 North, Range

20 West, north three quarters of

sections 5, north three quarters of

section 6 of the current Kennebec

Precinct.

12. That part of the County of

Brown described as follows, viz:

Township 25 North, Range 24

West, sections 25 - 36, Township

25 North, Range 23 West, sections

25 - 36, Township 25 North, Range

22 West, sections 3 - 5, east half of

section 6, east half of section 7,

sections 8 - 10, 15 - 17, east half of

sections 18, east half of section 19,

sections 20 - 22, 27 - 34.

13. That part of the County of

Garfield described as follows, viz:

Township 23 North, Range 16

West, sections 7, 18, 19, 30, 31 of

the current Rural 1 Precinct.

Source: Nebraska Power Review

Board Records

Charter Restatement Prepared by

the Nebraska Power Review Board

Current as of November 14,

2014.

DATED: June 1, 2020

Tarin Burrows,

Assistant Secretary

For the Board of Directors

