 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff

and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-

fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-

ment was awarded against AR-

NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-

lowing described property owned

by ARNOLD HECKER has been

levied upon:

(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door

Pickup (VIN#

1GCRKSE35BZ329985)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 22nd day of May,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

ZNEZ My30,Je6,13,20

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLAZING K'S, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Blazing K's, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 15610 115th Road, Am-

herst, NE 68812.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Elizabeth

Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen, Orr, Lind-

strom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., 322

West 39th Street, P.O. Box 1060,

Kearney, NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on June 2, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jared Kenney

15610 115th Road

Amherst, NE 68812

Jared Kenney, Member

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that

Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 1510 W

23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is located at

1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE

68845. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is construction, lawn care

service and home remodeling.

ZNEZ Je6,13,20

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

June 9, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers and is also available on

the City of Kearney website under

the City Clerk section. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular public video/tel-

econference meeting, pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-24 allowed issued on May 19,

2020, of the City Council to order

on June 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with

the following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Randy Busch-

koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-

sent: None. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present via video/teleco-

nference means. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

Presentation given by Captain

Mike Young regarding the Kearney

Intervention Team (KIT).

Presentation given by Police

Chief Bryan Waugh regarding Kear-

ney Police Department's Policies

and Training.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Trenton Snow for

Charles and Kiley Isaac to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-

nue). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8415 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8415 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8415 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

2. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-69 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Trenton Snow

for Charles and Kiley Isaac for the

Final Plat for Isaac Acres, a subdi-

vision being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 16, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street on 30th Avenue).

3. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Applications submitted by Buffalo

Surveying Corp. for Blessing Prem-

ier Property, LLC, c/o Ron and

Pamela Blessing. By unanimous

vote suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8418 vacating Lot 15

and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-

tates, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

and Ordinance No. 8419 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-

tial Single-Family District (Low

Density) for property described as

a tract of land being accretion land

lying south of Government Lot 4

and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,

Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

311 Huron Drive) on first reading by

number only. Ordinance Nos. 8418

and 8419 were read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.

8418 and 8419 were passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

4. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-82 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Blessing Premier

Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela

Blessing, for an amendment to the

Land Use Map of the City of Kear-

ney Comprehensive Development

Plan from Rural Estates and Agri-

culture to Low Density Residential

property described as a tract of

land being accretion land lying

south of Government Lot 4 and

abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16, Block

2, Lake Villa Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located in Sec-

tion 13, Township 8 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 311

Huron Drive).

5. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-83 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Blessing Premier

Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela

Blessing for the Final Plat for Lake

Villa Estates Fourth, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being all

of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with

said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,

Lake Villa Estates, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and accretion

land lying south of Government Lot

4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot

16, on the South, located in Sec-

tion 13, Township 8 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, with said lots

and accretion land being a part of

Government Lot 4 and accretion

land lying south of Government Lot

4 located in said Section 13, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(311 Huron Drive located 475 feet

west of Winnipeg Road).

6. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-84 approving the Appli-

cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-

veying Corp. for Blessing Premier

Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela

Blessing for the annexation of a

portion of Lake Villa Estates Fourth,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, being a

tract of land being accretion land

lying south of Government Lot 4

and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,

Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

Section 13, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

311 Huron Drive).

7. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-

plications submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC to vacate all of Lot 1, Lot 2,

Lot 3, the east 20 feet of Lot 4, the

east 20 feet of Lot 9, all of Lot 10,

Lot 11, Lot 12, Block 124, Second

East Lawn Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and being lo-

cated in part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and to

rezone from District R-1, Urban

Residential Single-Family District

(Low Density) to District R-2/PD,

Urban Residential Mixed-Dens-

ity/Planned Development Overlay

District for property described as a

tract of land located in the South-

west Quarter of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M. in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th

Street).

8. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-

plication submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC, for the Final Plat and Subdivi-

sion Agreement for William Estates,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-

erty described as a tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., in the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(2100 East 34th Street).

9. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-

plication submitted by William

Diessner for B & G Investments,

LLC, for Planned District Develop-

ment Plan Approval for the pro-

posed construction of a multi-fam-

ily development on property to be

zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-

dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District and de-

scribed as a Lots 1 and 2, Block 1,

William Estates, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (2100 East 34th Street).

10. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by the City

of Kearney for Select Sprayers and

Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis Jor-

gensen to rezone from District AG,

Agricultural District to District M-1,

Limited Industrial District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the West Half of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (4319 Imperial Road). By

unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Ordinance No. 8422 on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

No. 8422 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8422 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

11. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by the City

of Kearney for Winfield Solutions,

LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being Govern-

ment Lot 1 and part of the North-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(7980 East Highway 30). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8423 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8423 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8423 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

12. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by the City

of Kearney for M&N Ventures, LLC,

c/o Neil Benson to rezone from

District AG, Agricultural District to

District M-1, Limited Industrial Dis-

trict for property described as a

tract of land being Government Lot

1 and part of the Southwest Quar-

ter of Section 26, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8050 East Highway 30). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8424 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8424 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8424 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

13. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by the City

of Kearney for Flatrock Group, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, c/o Lorri Brockman to rezone

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-

trial District for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 26,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (8200 East Highway 30).

By unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Ordinance No. 8425 on first

reading by number only. Ordinance

No. 8425 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8425 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

14. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 23, 2020 the pro-

posed acquisition for a Drainage

Easement granted by Starostka

Group Unlimited, Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation for a tract of land be-

ing part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 in part

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

15. Council unanimously post-

poned until June 23, 2020 the pro-

posed acquisition for a Sanitary

Sewer Easement granted by

Starostka Group Unlimited, Inc., a

Nebraska Corporation for a 20-foot

wide sanitary sewer easement be-

ing a tract of land being part of Tax

Lot 3 in part of the Northeast Quar-

ter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Moore ab-

staining, the following items were

approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held May 26, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Alvine & Associates-$855.00-co;

Amazon-$1,203.43-smcs; Antelope

Sprinkler-$308.90-smcs; Arrow

Seed-$1,571.50-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,313.81-smcs;

AvFuel-$1,500.00-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$7,685.12-smcs;

Ball,B-$267.70-smcs; Barney

Insurance-$1,623.00-smcs; Black-

stone Audio Books-$160.00-smcs;

Blessing-$426,141.12-co; Blue-

Cross

BlueShield-$21,411.53-smcs;

Bosselman-$2,824.44-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Consult-

ing-$2,500.00-smcs;

Broadfoots-$5,741.04-smcs; Buf-

falo Co Register

Deeds-$68.00-smcs; Buffalo

Co-$14,005.97-smcs;

Cassidy,R-$155.00-smcs; Central

States Wire-$1,518.57-smcs;

Chargepoint-$1,410.00-smcs;

Cigna-$7,845.81-smcs; City of Ky-

-$706,479.04-smcs,ps; Community

Health-$159.00-ps; Community

Fund of NE-$87.00-ps; Core &

Main-$15,600.25-smcs; Country

Partners-$11,994.13-smcs; Crane

River Theater-$350.00-smcs;

Credit Management-$95.61-ps;

Cystic Fibrosis Founda-

tion-$85.00-smcs;

Davila,H-$50.46-smcs; Depository

Trust Co.-$752,851.25-smcs; Dil-

lon,A-$100.00-smcs; Dish--

$89.07-smcs; Dowse,K-$-

100.00-smcs; DPC Indus-

tries-$6,902.84-smcs;

Eakes-$5,922.64-co; Elliott Equip-

ment-$207.94-smcs; Ensley Elec-

trical-$250,820.48-co;

Ericksen,M-$85.00-smcs; Family

Practice-$182.00-ps; Faz,A-$40-

.00-smcs; Firecom-$569.60-smcs;

Fisher,R-$60.00-smcs; Flying M

Applicators-$346.75-smcs; Frost-

,C-$60.00-smcs; Fruge,J--

$60.00-smcs; Gale-$788.66-smcs;

Garcia,N-$11.85-smcs; Garri-

son,K-$150.00-smcs; GD Con-

crete-$73,881.90-co; Harre,L-$22-

0.00-smcs; Heineman,D-$-

135.00-smcs; Hjort,C-$-

170.00-smcs; HM Life Insur-

ance-$59,740.72-smcs; Hoehner

Turf-$88.55-smcs; Hometown

Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Hop-

kins,M-$320.00-smcs; Hot Meals

USA-$20,000.00-smcs;

ICMA-$6,818.93-ps; ILH Construc-

tion-$24,505.09-co; Integrated Se-

curity-$170.00-smcs; Int'l Rett

Syndrome-$185.00-smcs;

IRS-$171,961.18-ps; Jack's Uni-

forms-$1,560.36-smcs; Jones,K-$-

803.00-smcs; Kirkland,W-

-$2.72-smcs; Koerner,J--

$170.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$943.69-smcs; Lee,P-$80-

.00-smcs; Logan Contrac-

tors-$323.80-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$5,560.00-smcs; Malleck,J--

$53.50-smcs; Mead Lum-

ber-$212.90-co; Midwest Con-

nect-$6,510.39-smcs; Miller & As-

sociates-$2,058.00-smcs; Miller

Signs-$730.00-smcs; Municipal

Supply-$5,315.76-smcs; Mon-

tag,K-$120.00-smcs; Mostek Elec-

tric-$2,705.06-co; Murray,T-$25-

7.75-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$81,927.47-ps; New Deal

Deicing-$2,105.00-smcs; Newman

Traffic Signs-$126.42-smcs; North-

western Energy-$1,124.61-smcs;

OCLC-$764.46-smcs; O'Keefe Ele-

vator-$465.55-smcs;

Olsson-$2,254.71-co;

Payflex-$531.25-smcs,co; Peerless

Machine-$306.88-smcs; Penguin

Random House-$33.75-smcs;

Penworthy-$122.63-smcs; Pep

Co-$150.00-smcs; Peterson,L-$17-

0.00-smcs; Peterson,P-$50-

.00-smcs; Presto-X-$171.00-smcs;

RDG Planning-$57,812.50-co; Re-

corded Books-$706.27-smcs; Rip-

pe,M-$85.00-smcs; Robin-

son,M-$100.00-smcs;

Seritage-$481.02-smcs;

Shiers,K-$60.00-smcs; SOS Porta-

ble Toilets-$175.00-smcs; State of

NE/DAS-$23.80-smcs; Stein-

brink's-$5,980.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$549.00-smcs; Sunbelt

Rentals-$846.82-smcs; Super

Stolie-$450.00-smcs;

Svoboda,K-$220.00-smcs;

Swartwood,D-$35.00-smcs;

Turfwerks-$2,363.40-smcs; Turner

Body Shop-$3,463.21-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,314.42-smcs; Tyler

Technologies-$1,706.25-co; Union

Bank & Trust-$86,229.11-ps;

United Way of Ky-$511.50-ps; Vil-

lage Cleaners-$264.77-smcs;

Weiler,D-$99.84-ps; Wessels,W-

-$14.38-smcs;

Xello-$815.00-smcs; Payroll Ending

05/23/2020 -- $518,071.32. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $59.96 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Approve the recommendation

from the Development Services Di-

vision on extending the current li-

censes for East Lawn Mobile

Homes Estates, 2900 and 3010

Grand Avenue and L & M Mobile

Home Park, 1110 Central Avenue

an additional 30 days to correct the

deficiencies.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the manager application for

Cortney Gracey submitted by Hi--

Brand Kearney, LLC dba Old Chi-

cago located at 115 2nd Avenue

East in connection with their Class

IK-066969 liquor license.

5. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class IK-123719 liquor

license application and manager

application for Jatinder Singh sub-

mitted by Sodexo America LLC

dba Nebraskan Student Union lo-

cated at 1013 West 27th Street.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-89

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 1 in the

amount of $36,490.23 submitted by

Nielsen Contracting and approved

by Olsson for the 2019 Part 7 Im-

provements; Alley Improvements in

connection with Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-999 for the

construction of a concrete alley to

replace an existing gravel section

of alley between 5th Avenue and

6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd

Street.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-90

approving Change Order No. 2

showing an increase in the amount

of $2,293.00 submitted by Ensley

Electrical Services and approved

by City staff for the installation of a

new generator at the Law Enforce-

ment Center.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-91

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 1 in the

amount of $12,708.00 submitted by

Nielsen Contracting and approved

by Olsson for 2019 Part 3 Improve-

ments for the reconstruction of A

Avenue, from 25th Street to 27th

Street.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-92

approving the CARES Act Airport

Grant Agreement between the City

of Kearney and the Federal Aviation

Administration in connection with

CARES Grant No.

3-31-0045-033-2020 for the pur-

pose of obtaining Federal grant

funds for the Kearney Regional Air-

port to maintain safe and efficient

airport operations.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-93 appointing the term va-

cated by Larry Butler on the Com-

munity Redevelopment Authority.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-94 approving the renewal of

the Property Maintenance and

Lease Agreement between the City

of Kearney and Greg Dollman for a

40-acre detention cell located in

northeast Kearney.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $7,069.83 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:19 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ Je20,t1

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KEGLEY OWEN, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that KEG-

LEY OWEN, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The limited liability

company was formed on June 15,

2020, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

17390 YDC Road, Kearney, NE

68847. Carla S. Kegley-Owen is the

company's agent for service of

process. Her address is 17390

YDC Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RK DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that RK

Development, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4135 West

70th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Seth

Killion, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 4135 West 70th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: April 9, 2019.

Seth Killion, Organizer

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Damon T. Bahensky. The name

and street address of the incorpo-

rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ Je13,20,27

