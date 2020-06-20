NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff
and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-
fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-
ment was awarded against AR-
NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-
lowing described property owned
by ARNOLD HECKER has been
levied upon:
(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado
K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door
Pickup (VIN#
1GCRKSE35BZ329985)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 22nd day of May,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
ZNEZ My30,Je6,13,20
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLAZING K'S, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Blazing K's, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 15610 115th Road, Am-
herst, NE 68812.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Elizabeth
Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen, Orr, Lind-
strom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., 322
West 39th Street, P.O. Box 1060,
Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on June 2, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jared Kenney
15610 115th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
Jared Kenney, Member
ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that
Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 1510 W
23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is located at
1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE
68845. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is construction, lawn care
service and home remodeling.
ZNEZ Je6,13,20
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
June 9, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers and is also available on
the City of Kearney website under
the City Clerk section. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular public video/tel-
econference meeting, pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-24 allowed issued on May 19,
2020, of the City Council to order
on June 9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with
the following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Randy Busch-
koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James
Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-
sent: None. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present via video/teleco-
nference means. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
Presentation given by Captain
Mike Young regarding the Kearney
Intervention Team (KIT).
Presentation given by Police
Chief Bryan Waugh regarding Kear-
ney Police Department's Policies
and Training.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Trenton Snow for
Charles and Kiley Isaac to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-
nue). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8415 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8415 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8415 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
2. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-69 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Trenton Snow
for Charles and Kiley Isaac for the
Final Plat for Isaac Acres, a subdi-
vision being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 16, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
16, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street on 30th Avenue).
3. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Applications submitted by Buffalo
Surveying Corp. for Blessing Prem-
ier Property, LLC, c/o Ron and
Pamela Blessing. By unanimous
vote suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8418 vacating Lot 15
and Lot 16, Block 2, Lake Villa Es-
tates, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
and Ordinance No. 8419 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District R-1, Urban Residen-
tial Single-Family District (Low
Density) for property described as
a tract of land being accretion land
lying south of Government Lot 4
and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,
Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
311 Huron Drive) on first reading by
number only. Ordinance Nos. 8418
and 8419 were read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.
8418 and 8419 were passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
4. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-82 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Blessing Premier
Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela
Blessing, for an amendment to the
Land Use Map of the City of Kear-
ney Comprehensive Development
Plan from Rural Estates and Agri-
culture to Low Density Residential
property described as a tract of
land being accretion land lying
south of Government Lot 4 and
abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16, Block
2, Lake Villa Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located in Sec-
tion 13, Township 8 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 311
Huron Drive).
5. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-83 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Blessing Premier
Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela
Blessing for the Final Plat for Lake
Villa Estates Fourth, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being all
of Lot 15 and all of Lot 16, with
said Lots to be vacated, Block 2,
Lake Villa Estates, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and accretion
land lying south of Government Lot
4 and abutting said Lot 15 and Lot
16, on the South, located in Sec-
tion 13, Township 8 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, with said lots
and accretion land being a part of
Government Lot 4 and accretion
land lying south of Government Lot
4 located in said Section 13, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(311 Huron Drive located 475 feet
west of Winnipeg Road).
6. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-84 approving the Appli-
cation submitted by Buffalo Sur-
veying Corp. for Blessing Premier
Property, LLC, c/o Ron and Pamela
Blessing for the annexation of a
portion of Lake Villa Estates Fourth,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, being a
tract of land being accretion land
lying south of Government Lot 4
and abutting Lot 15 and Lot 16,
Block 2, Lake Villa Estates, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
Section 13, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
311 Huron Drive).
7. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-
plications submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC to vacate all of Lot 1, Lot 2,
Lot 3, the east 20 feet of Lot 4, the
east 20 feet of Lot 9, all of Lot 10,
Lot 11, Lot 12, Block 124, Second
East Lawn Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and being lo-
cated in part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and to
rezone from District R-1, Urban
Residential Single-Family District
(Low Density) to District R-2/PD,
Urban Residential Mixed-Dens-
ity/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land located in the South-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M. in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th
Street).
8. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-
plication submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for the Final Plat and Subdivi-
sion Agreement for William Estates,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
9. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 23, 2020 the Ap-
plication submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for Planned District Develop-
ment Plan Approval for the pro-
posed construction of a multi-fam-
ily development on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a Lots 1 and 2, Block 1,
William Estates, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (2100 East 34th Street).
10. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by the City
of Kearney for Select Sprayers and
Equipment, LLC, c/o Dennis Jor-
gensen to rezone from District AG,
Agricultural District to District M-1,
Limited Industrial District for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the West Half of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (4319 Imperial Road). By
unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Ordinance No. 8422 on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
No. 8422 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8422 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
11. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by the City
of Kearney for Winfield Solutions,
LLC, c/o Land O'Lakes to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being Govern-
ment Lot 1 and part of the North-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(7980 East Highway 30). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8423 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8423 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8423 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
12. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by the City
of Kearney for M&N Ventures, LLC,
c/o Neil Benson to rezone from
District AG, Agricultural District to
District M-1, Limited Industrial Dis-
trict for property described as a
tract of land being Government Lot
1 and part of the Southwest Quar-
ter of Section 26, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8050 East Highway 30). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8424 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8424 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8424 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
13. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by the City
of Kearney for Flatrock Group, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, c/o Lorri Brockman to rezone
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District M-1, Limited Indus-
trial District for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 26,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (8200 East Highway 30).
By unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Ordinance No. 8425 on first
reading by number only. Ordinance
No. 8425 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8425 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
14. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 23, 2020 the pro-
posed acquisition for a Drainage
Easement granted by Starostka
Group Unlimited, Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation for a tract of land be-
ing part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 in part
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
15. Council unanimously post-
poned until June 23, 2020 the pro-
posed acquisition for a Sanitary
Sewer Easement granted by
Starostka Group Unlimited, Inc., a
Nebraska Corporation for a 20-foot
wide sanitary sewer easement be-
ing a tract of land being part of Tax
Lot 3 in part of the Northeast Quar-
ter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Moore ab-
staining, the following items were
approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held May 26, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Alvine & Associates-$855.00-co;
Amazon-$1,203.43-smcs; Antelope
Sprinkler-$308.90-smcs; Arrow
Seed-$1,571.50-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,313.81-smcs;
AvFuel-$1,500.00-smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$7,685.12-smcs;
Ball,B-$267.70-smcs; Barney
Insurance-$1,623.00-smcs; Black-
stone Audio Books-$160.00-smcs;
Blessing-$426,141.12-co; Blue-
Cross
BlueShield-$21,411.53-smcs;
Bosselman-$2,824.44-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Consult-
ing-$2,500.00-smcs;
Broadfoots-$5,741.04-smcs; Buf-
falo Co Register
Deeds-$68.00-smcs; Buffalo
Co-$14,005.97-smcs;
Cassidy,R-$155.00-smcs; Central
States Wire-$1,518.57-smcs;
Chargepoint-$1,410.00-smcs;
Cigna-$7,845.81-smcs; City of Ky-
-$706,479.04-smcs,ps; Community
Health-$159.00-ps; Community
Fund of NE-$87.00-ps; Core &
Main-$15,600.25-smcs; Country
Partners-$11,994.13-smcs; Crane
River Theater-$350.00-smcs;
Credit Management-$95.61-ps;
Cystic Fibrosis Founda-
tion-$85.00-smcs;
Davila,H-$50.46-smcs; Depository
Trust Co.-$752,851.25-smcs; Dil-
lon,A-$100.00-smcs; Dish--
$89.07-smcs; Dowse,K-$-
100.00-smcs; DPC Indus-
tries-$6,902.84-smcs;
Eakes-$5,922.64-co; Elliott Equip-
ment-$207.94-smcs; Ensley Elec-
trical-$250,820.48-co;
Ericksen,M-$85.00-smcs; Family
Practice-$182.00-ps; Faz,A-$40-
.00-smcs; Firecom-$569.60-smcs;
Fisher,R-$60.00-smcs; Flying M
Applicators-$346.75-smcs; Frost-
,C-$60.00-smcs; Fruge,J--
$60.00-smcs; Gale-$788.66-smcs;
Garcia,N-$11.85-smcs; Garri-
son,K-$150.00-smcs; GD Con-
crete-$73,881.90-co; Harre,L-$22-
0.00-smcs; Heineman,D-$-
135.00-smcs; Hjort,C-$-
170.00-smcs; HM Life Insur-
ance-$59,740.72-smcs; Hoehner
Turf-$88.55-smcs; Hometown
Leasing-$159.08-smcs; Hop-
kins,M-$320.00-smcs; Hot Meals
USA-$20,000.00-smcs;
ICMA-$6,818.93-ps; ILH Construc-
tion-$24,505.09-co; Integrated Se-
curity-$170.00-smcs; Int'l Rett
Syndrome-$185.00-smcs;
IRS-$171,961.18-ps; Jack's Uni-
forms-$1,560.36-smcs; Jones,K-$-
803.00-smcs; Kirkland,W-
-$2.72-smcs; Koerner,J--
$170.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$943.69-smcs; Lee,P-$80-
.00-smcs; Logan Contrac-
tors-$323.80-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$5,560.00-smcs; Malleck,J--
$53.50-smcs; Mead Lum-
ber-$212.90-co; Midwest Con-
nect-$6,510.39-smcs; Miller & As-
sociates-$2,058.00-smcs; Miller
Signs-$730.00-smcs; Municipal
Supply-$5,315.76-smcs; Mon-
tag,K-$120.00-smcs; Mostek Elec-
tric-$2,705.06-co; Murray,T-$25-
7.75-smcs; NE Child Sup-
port-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of
Revenue-$81,927.47-ps; New Deal
Deicing-$2,105.00-smcs; Newman
Traffic Signs-$126.42-smcs; North-
western Energy-$1,124.61-smcs;
OCLC-$764.46-smcs; O'Keefe Ele-
vator-$465.55-smcs;
Olsson-$2,254.71-co;
Payflex-$531.25-smcs,co; Peerless
Machine-$306.88-smcs; Penguin
Random House-$33.75-smcs;
Penworthy-$122.63-smcs; Pep
Co-$150.00-smcs; Peterson,L-$17-
0.00-smcs; Peterson,P-$50-
.00-smcs; Presto-X-$171.00-smcs;
RDG Planning-$57,812.50-co; Re-
corded Books-$706.27-smcs; Rip-
pe,M-$85.00-smcs; Robin-
son,M-$100.00-smcs;
Seritage-$481.02-smcs;
Shiers,K-$60.00-smcs; SOS Porta-
ble Toilets-$175.00-smcs; State of
NE/DAS-$23.80-smcs; Stein-
brink's-$5,980.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$549.00-smcs; Sunbelt
Rentals-$846.82-smcs; Super
Stolie-$450.00-smcs;
Svoboda,K-$220.00-smcs;
Swartwood,D-$35.00-smcs;
Turfwerks-$2,363.40-smcs; Turner
Body Shop-$3,463.21-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,314.42-smcs; Tyler
Technologies-$1,706.25-co; Union
Bank & Trust-$86,229.11-ps;
United Way of Ky-$511.50-ps; Vil-
lage Cleaners-$264.77-smcs;
Weiler,D-$99.84-ps; Wessels,W-
-$14.38-smcs;
Xello-$815.00-smcs; Payroll Ending
05/23/2020 -- $518,071.32. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $59.96 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on extending the current li-
censes for East Lawn Mobile
Homes Estates, 2900 and 3010
Grand Avenue and L & M Mobile
Home Park, 1110 Central Avenue
an additional 30 days to correct the
deficiencies.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
Cortney Gracey submitted by Hi--
Brand Kearney, LLC dba Old Chi-
cago located at 115 2nd Avenue
East in connection with their Class
IK-066969 liquor license.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class IK-123719 liquor
license application and manager
application for Jatinder Singh sub-
mitted by Sodexo America LLC
dba Nebraskan Student Union lo-
cated at 1013 West 27th Street.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-89
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 1 in the
amount of $36,490.23 submitted by
Nielsen Contracting and approved
by Olsson for the 2019 Part 7 Im-
provements; Alley Improvements in
connection with Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-999 for the
construction of a concrete alley to
replace an existing gravel section
of alley between 5th Avenue and
6th Avenue, 21st Street and 22nd
Street.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-90
approving Change Order No. 2
showing an increase in the amount
of $2,293.00 submitted by Ensley
Electrical Services and approved
by City staff for the installation of a
new generator at the Law Enforce-
ment Center.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-91
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 1 in the
amount of $12,708.00 submitted by
Nielsen Contracting and approved
by Olsson for 2019 Part 3 Improve-
ments for the reconstruction of A
Avenue, from 25th Street to 27th
Street.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-92
approving the CARES Act Airport
Grant Agreement between the City
of Kearney and the Federal Aviation
Administration in connection with
CARES Grant No.
3-31-0045-033-2020 for the pur-
pose of obtaining Federal grant
funds for the Kearney Regional Air-
port to maintain safe and efficient
airport operations.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-93 appointing the term va-
cated by Larry Butler on the Com-
munity Redevelopment Authority.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-94 approving the renewal of
the Property Maintenance and
Lease Agreement between the City
of Kearney and Greg Dollman for a
40-acre detention cell located in
northeast Kearney.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $7,069.83 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:19 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ Je20,t1
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEGLEY OWEN, LLC
Notice is hereby given that KEG-
LEY OWEN, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 15,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
17390 YDC Road, Kearney, NE
68847. Carla S. Kegley-Owen is the
company's agent for service of
process. Her address is 17390
YDC Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RK DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that RK
Development, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4135 West
70th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Seth
Killion, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 4135 West 70th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: April 9, 2019.
Seth Killion, Organizer
ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Damon T. Bahensky. The name
and street address of the incorpo-
rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
ZNEZ Je13,20,27