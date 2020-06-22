<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on June 26,
2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege
office. A current agenda is availa-
ble at the Office of the Assistant
Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ Je22,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that OLAM
EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, with its initial desig-
nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot
231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process of
the Company is Alberto Barroso,
2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,
NE 68847.
OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.
ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y BOUTIQUE, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.
§§21-201 et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Boutique, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6