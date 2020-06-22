<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on June 26,

2020 at 9:00 AM at the Holdrege

office. A current agenda is availa-

ble at the Office of the Assistant

Secretary at 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ Je22,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that OLAM

EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot

231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process of

the Company is Alberto Barroso,

2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,

NE 68847.

 

OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y BOUTIQUE, INC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.

§§21-201 et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Boutique, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

