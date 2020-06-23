<addr:MORROW, POPPE,WATERMEIER & LONOWSKI, P.C.,4024741731,P.O. BOX 83439201 N. 8TH STREET, SUITE 300,LINCOLN,NE>

MORROW, POPPE,

WATERMEIER &

LONOWSKI, P.C.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

201 N. 8th Street, Suite 300

P.O. Box 83439

Lincoln, Nebraska 68501

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GREATER NEBRASKA

GROWTH COACH, LLC

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Notice of Organiza-

tion is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Greater Nebraska

Growth Coach, LLC (the

"Company").

2. The street and mailing address

of the initial designated office of the

limited liability company is 320

Padua Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869; and the name and street

and mailing address of the initial

agent for service of process of the

limited liability company is Connie

K. McKeon at 320 Padua Avenue,

Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.

3. The time of commencement of

the LLC was June 2, 2020, when

the Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Secretary of State,

and the LLC shall have perpetual

existence.

David W. Watermeier, Organizer

Address: Morrow, Poppe,

Watermeier & Lonowski, P.C.

201 North 8th Street, Suite 300

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that JJB

Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: June 5, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JVS APPRAISAL GROUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that JVS

Appraisal Group, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: April 13, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER AG SERVICES,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Ag Services, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 27905 Sweetwater Road, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Rory D. Cruise, whose

street and mailing address is 27905

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. amended its Certificate of

Organization by changing its name

from Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C., to Sweetwater Ventures,

L.L.C.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Ronald R. Cruise, Manager

Rory D. Cruise, Manager

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 27905 Sweetwater Road,

Pleasanton, NE 68866. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Rory D. Cruise, whose

street and mailing address is 27905

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

