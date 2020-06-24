NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Bell
Marriage and Family Therapy,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated of-
fice is 4005 R Ave. A1, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Alisha Bell whose street
and mailing address if any, is 4005
R Ave. A1, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The nature of the company
is marriage and family therapy.
Dated: May 28, 2020.
Chance A. Bell, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, July 6, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.,
to transact business of the Buffalo
County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James
M. Hays, dated February 28, 2006,
and recorded on March 2, 2006,
Document No. 20061415 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
August 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lots 1542 and 1543, original
Town of Kearney Junction, now
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, commonly
known as 1422 Avenue C, Kear-
ney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: June 24, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 196080).
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Simply Steele, Inc., whose regis-
tered agent is Steele Sich and reg-
istered office is 112 Lakeview Ac-
res Drive, #14C, Johnson, Ne-
braska 68937, was formed on June
12, 2020 to engage in any lawful
business. The corporation has au-
thorized 10,000 shares of capital
stock. The name and address of
the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-
more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,
Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL
LOSE THIS PROPERTY
To: W. LYNN THOMAS; MARY
ANN THOMAS; PERSONS OR OC-
CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF
1214 9TH AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE
68845; AND ANY AND ALL PER-
SONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM
SOME INTEREST IN THE REAL
ESTATE DESCRIBED BELOW.
1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-
ing real property was sold by Buf-
falo County for delinquent taxes.
On that date, HEDWIG LAND
HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-
erty at the sale.
2. The property is described as:
a. Address: 1214 9th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845
b. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block
2, in Raymond Subdivision to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (the "Real Estate").
3. The taxpayer names and in
whose names the tax assessment
is made are: W. Lynn Thomas and
Mary Ann Thomas.
4. The amount of the taxes repre-
sented by Tax Certificate No.
17099, assessed for the 2016 taxes
is: $2,455.09. Subsequent taxes
may have been paid and interest
may have accrued as of the date
this notice is signed by the Pur-
chaser.
Please be advised, pursuant to
Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the
issuance of a tax deed is subject to
the right of redemption under Neb.
Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.
The right of redemption requires
payment to the county treasurer,
for the use of such purchaser, or
his or her heirs or assigns, of the
amount of taxes represented by the
tax sale certificate for the year the
taxes were levied or assessed and
any subsequent taxes paid and in-
terest accrued as of the date pay-
ment is made to the county treas-
urer. The right of redemption ex-
pires at the close of business on
the date of application for the tax
deed, and a deed may be applied
for after the expiration of three
months from the date of service of
this notice. After the expiration of
at least three months from the date
of service of this notice, the tax
deed will be applied for unless the
right of redemption has been exer-
cised.
HEDWIG LAND HOLDINGS LLC
By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748
13575 Lynam Drive
Omaha, NE 68138
402-505-4124
Fax: 402-513-6483
