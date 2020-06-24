 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Bell

Marriage and Family Therapy,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated of-

fice is 4005 R Ave. A1, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Alisha Bell whose street

and mailing address if any, is 4005

R Ave. A1, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The nature of the company

is marriage and family therapy.

Dated: May 28, 2020.

Chance A. Bell, Organizer

ZNEZ Je24,Jy1,8

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, July 6, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.,

to transact business of the Buffalo

County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

ZNEZ Je24,t1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Polly A. Hays and James

M. Hays, dated February 28, 2006,

and recorded on March 2, 2006,

Document No. 20061415 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

August 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lots 1542 and 1543, original

Town of Kearney Junction, now

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, commonly

known as 1422 Avenue C, Kear-

ney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: June 24, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 196080).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

ZNEZ Je24,Jy1,8,15,22

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Simply Steele, Inc., whose regis-

tered agent is Steele Sich and reg-

istered office is 112 Lakeview Ac-

res Drive, #14C, Johnson, Ne-

braska 68937, was formed on June

12, 2020 to engage in any lawful

business. The corporation has au-

thorized 10,000 shares of capital

stock. The name and address of

the incorporator is Thomas E. Whit-

more, 7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200,

Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

ZNEZ Je17,24,Jy1

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR TAX DEED

UNLESS YOU ACT YOU WILL

LOSE THIS PROPERTY

 

To: W. LYNN THOMAS; MARY

ANN THOMAS; PERSONS OR OC-

CUPANTS IN POSSESSION OF

1214 9TH AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE

68845; AND ANY AND ALL PER-

SONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM

SOME INTEREST IN THE REAL

ESTATE DESCRIBED BELOW.

1. On March 7, 2017, the follow-

ing real property was sold by Buf-

falo County for delinquent taxes.

On that date, HEDWIG LAND

HOLDINGS LLC bought the prop-

erty at the sale.

2. The property is described as:

a. Address: 1214 9th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845

b. Legal Description: Lot 1, Block

2, in Raymond Subdivision to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (the "Real Estate").

3. The taxpayer names and in

whose names the tax assessment

is made are: W. Lynn Thomas and

Mary Ann Thomas.

4. The amount of the taxes repre-

sented by Tax Certificate No.

17099, assessed for the 2016 taxes

is: $2,455.09. Subsequent taxes

may have been paid and interest

may have accrued as of the date

this notice is signed by the Pur-

chaser.

Please be advised, pursuant to

Neb. Rev. Stat. § 77-1831, that the

issuance of a tax deed is subject to

the right of redemption under Neb.

Rev. Stat. §§ 77-1824 to 77-1830.

The right of redemption requires

payment to the county treasurer,

for the use of such purchaser, or

his or her heirs or assigns, of the

amount of taxes represented by the

tax sale certificate for the year the

taxes were levied or assessed and

any subsequent taxes paid and in-

terest accrued as of the date pay-

ment is made to the county treas-

urer. The right of redemption ex-

pires at the close of business on

the date of application for the tax

deed, and a deed may be applied

for after the expiration of three

months from the date of service of

this notice. After the expiration of

at least three months from the date

of service of this notice, the tax

deed will be applied for unless the

right of redemption has been exer-

cised.

HEDWIG LAND HOLDINGS LLC

By: Ryan C. Dorcey, #25748

13575 Lynam Drive

Omaha, NE 68138

402-505-4124

Fax: 402-513-6483

ZNEZ Je17,12,Jy1

Tags