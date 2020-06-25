<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No: CI20-306
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
TO CHANGE THEIR NAME
You are hereby notified that Ash-
ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition
in the District Court of Buffalo
County in Kearney, Nebraska, the
object and request of which is to
change her name to Ashtynn Marie
Pofahl.
You are further notified that said
Petition will be presented to said
Court on the 4th day of August,
2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which
time any persons objecting to such
change of name may be present
and submit their objections to the
Court. Unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the Petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to
Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.
Dated this 15th day of June,
2020.
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627
Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt
P.O. Box 521
Kearney, NE 68848-0521
Ph; (308) 237-5545
ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2,9
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KBBK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Brian
R. Symington, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: June 22, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ Je25, Jy2,9
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND
FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES
OF INCORPORATION FOR THE
LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,
a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,
hereby gives notice of its amend-
ment and filing of restated articles
of incorporation, to wit:
The Corporation amended its Ar-
ticles of Incorporation, effective
June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended
and Restated Articles of Incorpora-
tion with the Nebraska Secretary of
State's office to change the name
of the Corporation from LEKE
BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE
AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.
Dated this 16th day of June,
2020.
/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL
ASSOCIATES, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,
P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 322 West 39th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Profes-
sional Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jason S. Herrmann
Incorporator
ZNEZ Je11,18,25
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO
ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental
Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-
fessional Corporation, hereby gives
its notice of the following Amend-
ment to Articles of Incorporation as
of June 1, 2020:
Article 1. The name of the Cor-
poration shall be:
Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.
Jason S. Herrmann, President
ZNEZ Je11,18,25
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
7th day of July, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 20th day of May,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ Je4,11,18,25