<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No: CI20-306

IN THE MATTER OF THE

APPLICATION OF

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

TO CHANGE THEIR NAME

You are hereby notified that Ash-

ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition

in the District Court of Buffalo

County in Kearney, Nebraska, the

object and request of which is to

change her name to Ashtynn Marie

Pofahl.

You are further notified that said

Petition will be presented to said

Court on the 4th day of August,

2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which

time any persons objecting to such

change of name may be present

and submit their objections to the

Court. Unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the Petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to

Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.

Dated this 15th day of June,

2020.

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627

Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt

P.O. Box 521

Kearney, NE 68848-0521

Ph; (308) 237-5545

jonbrandt@kleinbrewster.com

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2,9

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KBBK, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Brian

R. Symington, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: June 22, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Je25, Jy2,9

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES

OF INCORPORATION FOR THE

LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,

a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,

hereby gives notice of its amend-

ment and filing of restated articles

of incorporation, to wit:

The Corporation amended its Ar-

ticles of Incorporation, effective

June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended

and Restated Articles of Incorpora-

tion with the Nebraska Secretary of

State's office to change the name

of the Corporation from LEKE

BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE

AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.

Dated this 16th day of June,

2020.

/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

MID-NEBRASKA DENTAL

ASSOCIATES, P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Mid-Nebraska Dental Associates,

P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 322 West 39th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Justin R. Herrmann, 322 West 39th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Profes-

sional Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jason S. Herrmann

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT TO

ARTICLES OF INCORPORATON

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Mid-Nebraska Dental

Associates, P.C., a Nebraska Pro-

fessional Corporation, hereby gives

its notice of the following Amend-

ment to Articles of Incorporation as

of June 1, 2020:

Article 1. The name of the Cor-

poration shall be:

Prairie Meadows Dental, P.C.

Jason S. Herrmann, President

ZNEZ Je11,18,25

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

7th day of July, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 20th day of May,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ Je4,11,18,25

