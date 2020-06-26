 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

8F ENTERPRISES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that 8F

Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been

organized under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act. The address of its designated

office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box

2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-

prises, LLC, commenced business

on June 9, 2020, and the general

nature of its business is to engage

in any lawful business not prohib-

ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-

ited Liability Company Act.

Luke Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848

 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

July 28, 2020 and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

Council Chambers at City Hall lo-

cated at 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, for the City's pur-

chase of two (2) Jet A refueler

trucks to be used at the Kearney

Regional Airport. Copies of the

specifications may be obtained

from the office of the City Clerk,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by

going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Interested bidders shall submit

two (2) copies of their bid which in-

cludes:

Ÿ Proposal and Specifications

provided by the City.

Ÿ Buy American Certification.

Ÿ Regularly printed literature as

published by the factory which sets

out and fully describes the equip-

ment to be furnished in the bid, in-

cluding the fuel tank and the cab

and chassis. The literature or other

supplemental information shall

clearly indicate compliance with

each and every item of these speci-

fications.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "BID FOR TWO (2)

JET A REFUELER TRUCKS " to the

office of the City Clerk. The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered to the City

Clerk's Office or received at the

City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Steve Cole, Aviation Sup-

port Coordinator, at 308-234-4072.

 

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of George Widdowson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-93

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 16, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that, Richard

C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake

Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 19th day of August,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF GLORIA G.

EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-99

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Daniel

K. Ebb, whose address is 4241

Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court of or before August 26,

2020, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry E. Hidy,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-101

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-

ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Loretta Jean

Randolph, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-92

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

11th day of June 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose

address is 1565 West 111th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and

Christina Follett whose address is

802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184

Phone: (308) 234-5524

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-100

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Rozella, M.

Grassmeyer, Deceased

Estate No. 20-89

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 9, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-

wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845

and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West

35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

were informally appointed by the

Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-

sentatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-95

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Decedent and that Ronald Lee

Axmann whose address is 12105 S

Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS

66062, and Brian Axmann whose

address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representatives of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE

VIKKI S STAMM, #20489

STAMM ROMERO &

ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.

3720 Avenue A, Suite C

PO Box 188

Kearney, NE 68848-0188

308-234-4744 Telephone

308-237-4788 Fax

vstamm@stamm-romerolaw.com

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a spe-

cial, public, retreat meeting of the

Board of Education of School Dis-

trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, will be held

on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:00

P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff Develop-

ment Room in the Administration

Building at 320 West 24th Street,

Kearney, Ne. 68845, or on the

Kearney Public Schools Facebook

Live page –

https://www.facebook.com/kea-

rneypublicschools. Public attend-

ance will be limited in order to be in

compliance with social distancing

requirements.

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting is as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Open Meetings Act An-

nouncement

C. Roll Call

D. Approval of Agenda

E. Regular Agenda –

1. KPS Strategic Plan Review

2. KPS COVID-19 School

Re-opening Blueprint Discussion

F. Adjournment

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting, which is kept

continually current, may be ac-

cessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website– www.kea-

rneypublicschools.org on Friday,

June 26, 2020.

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, June 23, 2020, the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8426 authorizing

the issuance of Combined Utilities

Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series

2020B, of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, in the aggregate principal

amount of not to exceed

$9,000,000 for the purpose of pro-

viding for the payment and re-

demption of the City's Series 2012,

2013, 2014E and 2015 bonds; di-

recting the application of the pro-

ceeds of said bonds; prescribing

the form, terms and details of said

bonds; pledging and hypothecating

the revenue and earnings of the

waterworks plant and water sys-

tem, sewage disposal plant and

sanitary sewer system and electric

distribution system of said City for

the payment of said bonds and in-

terest thereon; authorizing officers

of the City to make arrangements

for the sale of the bonds and to

designate the final terms, rates and

maturity schedule for said bonds

within stated parameters; providing

for the collection, segregation and

application of the revenues of said

waterworks plant and water sys-

tem, sewage disposal plant and

sanitary sewer system and electric

distribution system.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-

drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

 

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on May 18, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Wednes-

day, June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

 

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that TNJ

CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The limited liability

company was formed on June 9,

2020, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-

pany's agent for service of process.

His address is 911 17th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

 

