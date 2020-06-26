NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
8F ENTERPRISES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that 8F
Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been
organized under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act. The address of its designated
office is 5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box
2230, Kearney, NE 68848. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Nathan T. Bruner,
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. 8F Enter-
prises, LLC, commenced business
on June 9, 2020, and the general
nature of its business is to engage
in any lawful business not prohib-
ited by the Nebraska Uniform Lim-
ited Liability Company Act.
Luke Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
July 28, 2020 and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
Council Chambers at City Hall lo-
cated at 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, for the City's pur-
chase of two (2) Jet A refueler
trucks to be used at the Kearney
Regional Airport. Copies of the
specifications may be obtained
from the office of the City Clerk,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by
going to the City's website at
Interested bidders shall submit
two (2) copies of their bid which in-
cludes:
Ÿ Proposal and Specifications
provided by the City.
Ÿ Buy American Certification.
Ÿ Regularly printed literature as
published by the factory which sets
out and fully describes the equip-
ment to be furnished in the bid, in-
cluding the fuel tank and the cab
and chassis. The literature or other
supplemental information shall
clearly indicate compliance with
each and every item of these speci-
fications.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "BID FOR TWO (2)
JET A REFUELER TRUCKS " to the
office of the City Clerk. The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered to the City
Clerk's Office or received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Con-
ditions. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Steve Cole, Aviation Sup-
port Coordinator, at 308-234-4072.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of George Widdowson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-93
Notice is hereby given that on
June 16, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that, Richard
C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake
Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 19th day of August,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF GLORIA G.
EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-99
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Daniel
K. Ebb, whose address is 4241
Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court of or before August 26,
2020, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry E. Hidy,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-101
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-
ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Loretta Jean
Randolph, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-92
Notice is hereby given that on the
11th day of June 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose
address is 1565 West 111th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and
Christina Follett whose address is
802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE
68847 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184
Phone: (308) 234-5524

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-100
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Rozella, M.
Grassmeyer, Deceased
Estate No. 20-89
Notice is hereby given that on
June 9, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Douglas W. Grassmeyer, 40 Red-
wood Drive, Kearney, NE 68845
and Cheryl K. Weides, 1607 West
35th Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
were informally appointed by the
Registrar as Co-Personal Repre-
sentatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 12, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-95
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will of
said Decedent and that Ronald Lee
Axmann whose address is 12105 S
Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS
66062, and Brian Axmann whose
address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representatives of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE
VIKKI S STAMM, #20489
STAMM ROMERO &
ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.
3720 Avenue A, Suite C
PO Box 188
Kearney, NE 68848-0188
308-234-4744 Telephone
308-237-4788 Fax

NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on July 1, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK

PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a spe-
cial, public, retreat meeting of the
Board of Education of School Dis-
trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, will be held
on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:00
P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff Develop-
ment Room in the Administration
Building at 320 West 24th Street,
Kearney, Ne. 68845, or on the
Kearney Public Schools Facebook
Live page –
rneypublicschools. Public attend-
ance will be limited in order to be in
compliance with social distancing
requirements.
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting is as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Open Meetings Act An-
nouncement
C. Roll Call
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Regular Agenda –
1. KPS Strategic Plan Review
2. KPS COVID-19 School
Re-opening Blueprint Discussion
F. Adjournment
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting, which is kept
continually current, may be ac-
cessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website– www.kea-
rneypublicschools.org on Friday,
June 26, 2020.

CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, June 23, 2020, the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8426 authorizing
the issuance of Combined Utilities
Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series
2020B, of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, in the aggregate principal
amount of not to exceed
$9,000,000 for the purpose of pro-
viding for the payment and re-
demption of the City's Series 2012,
2013, 2014E and 2015 bonds; di-
recting the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form, terms and details of said
bonds; pledging and hypothecating
the revenue and earnings of the
waterworks plant and water sys-
tem, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system of said City for
the payment of said bonds and in-
terest thereon; authorizing officers
of the City to make arrangements
for the sale of the bonds and to
designate the final terms, rates and
maturity schedule for said bonds
within stated parameters; providing
for the collection, segregation and
application of the revenues of said
waterworks plant and water sys-
tem, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK

NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-
drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on May 18, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Wednes-
day, June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TNJ CARRIERS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that TNJ
CARRIERS, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 9,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
911 17th Avenue, Kearney, NE
68845. Timothy C. Bell is the com-
pany's agent for service of process.
His address is 911 17th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
