NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLAZING K'S, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Blazing K's, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 15610 115th Road, Am-

herst, NE 68812.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Elizabeth

Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen, Orr, Lind-

strom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., 322

West 39th Street, P.O. Box 1060,

Kearney, NE 68848.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on June 2, 2020 and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jared Kenney

15610 115th Road

Amherst, NE 68812

Jared Kenney, Member

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

NOTICE OF ALTERNATIVE

PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, July 9,

2020, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the alternative

hearing is to hear public comments

on an Application for Code Amend-

ment of solar arrays, under Section

3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section

5.33, filed by Nathan T. Bruner, for

property described as a Part of

Government Lot 16 in Section 18,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Complete legal descrip-

tion on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ JE27,29

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00

A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der. The following Board members

responded to roll call: Timothy

Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,

Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,

Dennis Reiter and William

McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-

edgment and receipt of notice and

agenda by the Board of Commis-

sioners is attached to these min-

utes. Chairman McMullen an-

nounced that pursuant to

"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public

Meeting Requirement Limited

Waiver", the County Board will be

conducting their meetings via

Zoom and the link to this meeting is

posted on the Buffalo County

Website. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown. County Attorney Shawn

Eatherton and Deputy County At-

torney Andrew Hoffmeister were

present via zoom.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Reiter to approve the June 9,

2020 Board meeting minutes.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Hig-

gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

June 19, 2020 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

NET PAYROLL $268,552.95;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

$1,028.41; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R $44,535.65; BUF-

FALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I

$40.00; BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER I $104,570.50; FIRST

CONCORD E $3,948.65; FIRST

NATIONAL BANK T $89,676.83;

KEARNEY UNITED WAY E

$102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN

E $356.00; MADISON NATIONAL I

$593.26; MADISON NATIONAL E

$315.95; MASSMUTUAL R

$1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R $305.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E $450.00; PRINCIPAL E

$2,741.59; STATE OF NE T

$14,791.34; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E $747.09

ROAD FUND

NET PAYROLL $55,354.05;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

$923.14; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R $8,505.01; BUFFALO

COUNTY TREASURER I $2,769.50;

FIRST CONCORD E $784.71;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

$16,366.39; MADISON NATIONAL I

$163.77; MADISON NATIONAL E

$120.65; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R $272.50; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E $342.00; PRINCIPAL E

$921.39; STATE OF NE T

$2,410.82; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E $213.18

WEED FUND

NET PAYROLL $4,722.44; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

$744.03; BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER I $248.00; FIRST

CONCORD E $30.00; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T $1,517.31; MADI-

SON NATIONAL E $3.73; PRINCI-

PAL E $41.16; STATE OF NE T

$234.86

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to accept the May 2020

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Inter-local

Agreement with Educational Serv-

ice Unit 10 (ESU) for IT (Information

Technology) support services for

the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,

Reiter, and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Letter of

Agreement with Region 3 Behav-

ioral Health Services for the period

of July 1, 2020 through June 30,

2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Deputy County Attorney Hoff-

meister reviewed the Section 125

modified plans from the Internal

Revenue Service due to the coro-

navirus outbreak. Moved by Kouba

and seconded by Reiter to approve

changes in Section 125 plan and

other benefit plans offered under

the cafeteria plan due to COVID-19

for health care costs, dependent

care and other items with the fol-

lowing Resolution 2020-25. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Kouba, Re-

iter, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-25

 

WHEREAS, Buffalo County some

years ago adopted an employee

healthcare and dependency care

benefit plant commonly referred to

as a "Cafeteria Plan" as allowed

under Internal Revenue Code Sec.

125 and related laws, and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County's

mid-year election for Section 125

plans ends June 30 each year that

it is in effect,

WHEREAS, some years ago, Buf-

falo County allowed a grace period

until September 15 for employees

to spend for the unexpended funds

on hand in the Section 125 plan at

the end of the plan year, and

WHEREAS, due to the Coro-

navirus outbreak, several laws and

regulations have been put ine ef-

fect, modified and/or adjusted as

concerns Cafeteria Plans, the last

of which was announced by the In-

ternal Revenue Service on or about

May 12, 2020, in Notice 2020-029

and similar Notices, and

WHEREAS, IRS Notice 2020-029,

effective May 12, 2020, was imple-

mented "for increased flexibility

with respect to mid-year elections

under a § 125 cafeteria plan during

calendar year 2020 related to em-

ployer sponsored health coverage,

health Flexible Spending Arrange-

ments (health FSAs), and depend-

ent care assistance programs. This

notice also provides increased flex-

ibility with respect to grace periods

to apply unused amounts in health

FSAs to medical care expenses in-

curred through December 31, 2020,

and unused amounts in dependent

care assistance programs to de-

pendent care expenses incurred

through December 31, 2020.", and

WHEREAS, Buffalo County be-

lieves that the grace period for

health coverage, FSAs, and de-

pendent care assistance programs,

should be extended from Septem-

ber 15, 2020, to and through De-

cember 31, 2020, for Buffalo Coun-

ty's Section 125 cafeteria plan,

solely for the mid-year election pe-

riod that ends June 30, 2020.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-

SOLVED THAT BUFFALO

COUNTY, ACTING THROUGH THE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMISSIONS, for Buf-

falo County's Section 125 cafeteria

plan, solely for mid-year election of

that program that ends June 30,

2020, modifies the "grace period"

from September 15, 2020, to De-

cember 31, 2020, for Buffalo Coun-

ty's § 125 cafeteria plan that relate

to employer sponsored health cov-

erage, health Flexible Spending Ar-

rangements (health FSAs), and de-

pendent care assistance programs.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED,

THAT the "grace period" of Section

125 Plan funding for mid-year elec-

tion ending June 30, 2021 and for

years thereafter shall revert to the

following September 15th of the

year in which in effect.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to reappoint Tom McCoy

as a Veterans Service Committee

Member. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the tax

refund submitted by County Treas-

urer Jean Sidwell for De Lage

Landen Financial Services Inc. in

the amount of $771.22 for parcel

311200328. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the following

transfer of County funds all per

budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO

0200 ROAD FUND $1,300,000.00;

FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO

2575 DISASTER FUND

$175,000.00; FROM 0100 GEN-

ERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $150,000.00; FROM 0100 GEN-

ERAL FUND TO 2700 INHERIT-

ANCE FUND $375,000.00

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. Richard

Houck from the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Transportation sent the lo-

cal project monthly status report.

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Transit re-

turned funds due to CARES Act

funding for operating expenses.

Nebraska Department of Environ-

ment and Energy sent a copy of a

general permit for Operations Con-

fining Cattle for Lewis Feed Lot

Concentrated Animal Feeding Op-

eration. City of Kearney sent notice

of an annexation of Portion of Lake

Villa Estates Fourth. The Board re-

ceived the SCEDD 2019 Newsletter

and the 2019 HomeNe newsletter.

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:23 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present via

Zoom.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Reiter to accept the 3 Year Plan

of Assessment for Buffalo County

for the Years 2020, 2021 and 2022

as presented by County Assessor

Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve Motor

Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated

on the application by County

Treasurer Jean Sidwell for South

Central Behavioral Services Inc. for

a 2020 Toyota Camry Sedan.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Loeffelholz to approve the Valu-

ation Changes submitted by

County Assessor Skinner for the

following list of Properties and as-

signed parcel numbers. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-

felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

SCHROEDER, KEVIN E &

SHERRI D 603786112; YOUNES,

PAUL & LINDA 580092040; FID-

LER. CRAIG A & LELA J

601473000; RENKEN, SCOTT A

580721316; HLADKY, ROBERT L

600297000; EVERS,MICHAEL C &

REBECCA L 440160000; DAN-

BURG, KEITH D & D MARIE

560171503; CRANEWOOD PROP-

ERTIES , L L C 480159000

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

June 2020 vendor claims submitted

by the County Clerk. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

GENERAL FUND

A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY CO,

EQ $425.00; ADAMS COUNTY

SHERIFF E $63.00; ADVANCED

CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC

$6,423.85; AKRS EQUIPMENT RA-

VENNA JOHN DEERE E $1,784.20;

ALL AMERICAN SEWER & DRAIN

E $1,100.00; ALL CITY GARAGE

DOOR E $861.00; ALL MAKES

AUTO SUPPLY SU $1,367.74;

MANDI J AMY RE $45.00; TRAVIS

D ARNER RE $45.00; AT&T MO-

BILITY S $171.03; ATS E $201.19;

AVCOMM SOLUTIONS EQ

$1,136.09; B & S CONCRETE E

$29,323.75; MICHAEL W BALD-

WIN S $1,788.15; BAMFORD INC

E $39,284.00; BECKENHAUER

CONSTRUCTION E $34,979.95;

BRAD W BIGELOW S $150.00;

BLUE26 SECURITY EQ $2,800.00;

BRAD RODGERS MD MC $62.53;

JONATHAN R BRANDT S

$5,270.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE

$45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S

$3,240.00; D. BRANDON BRINE-

GAR RE $14.80; BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER S $13,044.26; BS

& K SIGNS S $4,095.00; BUFFALO

COUNTY RE $30,000.00; BUF-

FALO CO ATTORNEY E $230.00;

BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-

FICE E $86.00; BUFFALO CO

COURT E $3,220.64; BUFFALO CO

PUBLIC DEFENDER RE $1,876.25;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

$2,269.34; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU $74.99; MICHAEL D

CARPER S $1,217.65; RYAN C

CARSON RE $45.00; CASH WA

SU $33.45; CENTEC CAST METAL

PRODUCTS SU $2,376.02; CEN-

TRAL MEDIATION E $920.00;

CENTRAL NE CREMATION S

$1,650.00; CHARLESWORTH

CONSULTING S $909.00; CHARM-

-TEX SU $11,693.02; CHARTER

COMMUNICATIONS S $465.54;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS S

$12.84; CHEROKEE BUILDING

MATERIALS SU $277.10; JENNI-

FER CHURCH RE $45.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY U $2,581.41; CITY OF

KEARNEY A $112,885.83; CITY OF

KEARNEY E $61,764.43; CLEAR-

SPAN FABRIC STRUCTURES E

$34,122.64; CLERK OF THE DIS-

TRICT COURT E $986.00; CLERK

OF THE DISTRICT COURT E

$222.49; CLERK OF THE SU-

PREME COURT E $177.00; CMH

INTERIORS E $8,931.48; COLLEC-

TIVE DATA E $1,530.00; COMFY

BOWL RT $400.00; KIFFANY CON-

NER E $20.00; CONSOLIDATED

MANAGEMENT CO S $23,146.81;

CONSTRUCTION RENTAL RT

$30.80; CONTEMPORARY OB-

STETRICS MC $415.91; COPYCAT

PRINTING E $458.39; CULLIGAN S

$359.00; DAN'S SANITATION S

$15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE

$45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S

$41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-

NTRAL FINANCE E $1,340.00;

LYDIA DAVIS RE $23.51; DAWSON

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E $55.47;

DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-

TRICT U $2,320.77; DAYS INN &

SUITES E $520.00; DAMON

DEEDS RE $45.00; DELL MARKET-

ING EQ $765.89; DENT POPPER E

$342.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW S $2,938.25; DON

WASSON CO E $3,680.00; DOUG-

LAS CO SHERIFF E $27.81;

DOWHY TOWING & RECOVERY E

$553.00; DUDE SOLUTIONS, SU

$24,477.92; BRANDON J. DUGAN

RE $11.01; EAKES SU $22,510.85;

SHAWN EATHERTON RE $45.00;

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO

10 AP $19,226.67; EGAN SUPPLY

SU $2,012.06; ESCHAT E $73.12;

EUSTIS BODY SHOP E $186.00;

EVERBRIDGE E $12,000.00; FAM-

ILY PRACTICE ASSOC MC

$103.46; MARSHA FANGMEYER,

ESQ. S $1,642.50; FARMERS AND

MERCHANTS BANK RT $65.00;

FARMERS COOP E $12.50; PAUL

FARRELL RE $45.00; KARI FISK

RE $45.00; FRANKLIN CO SHER-

IFF E $18.50; FRONTIER U

$15,072.75; FRONTIER U

$5,115.16; FYE LAW S $6,376.85;

JASON M GALE RE $337.50; GAL-

LAD GROUP EQ $46,875.00;

GALLS, LLC SU $5,089.72;

GALLS, LLC EQ $2,717.80; GAR-

RETT TIRES E $1,225.64; GEN-

ERAL REPORTING SVC S $37.00;

GLOBALSTAR U $378.06; R GAR-

RETT GOODWIN RE $40.25;

GOVCONNECTION EQ

$82,150.49; GOVERNMENT

FORMS SU $206.00; GREAT

PLAINS DENTAL MC $59.16;

HAND PARTNERSHIP LLP RT

$4,168.57; ANDREW W HOFF-

MEISTER RE $45.00; HOLMES

PLUMBING & HEATING SU

$759.62; HOPKINS, COLLEEN S

$120.00; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E $325.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE $45.00; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER SU $450.00; JACK'S

UNIFORMS EQ $976.48; JACOB-

SEN ORR LAW S $4,506.70;

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU

$139.44; JONES AUTOMOTIVE E

$5,829.00; JUSTICE WORKS E

$180.00; KEARNEY CONCRETE E

$280.00; KEARNEY HOUSING

AGENCY RT $148.00; KEARNEY

HUB A $766.92; KEARNEY HUB E

$423.80; KEARNEY TOWING &

REPAIR E $354.50; NICK KIL-

LOUGH RE $45.00; KINGDOM IN-

VESTMENTS LLC RT $330.00;

JEFFREY C KNAPP S $983.82;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-

LUTIONS E $2,689.16; KONICA

MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE AP

$3,032.83; DOUG KRAMER RE

$45.00; KREUTZER PLUMBING E

$11,630.00; KRONOS E $1,281.29;

KUCERA PAINTING E $15,993.00;

LAWSON PRODUCTS SU $173.56;

DR MICHAEL LAWSON S $150.00;

PATRICK LEE RE $45.00; LEX-

ISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E

$25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S

$2,033.75; STEPHEN G LOWE S

$930.00; LYON FAMILY DEN-

TISTRY MC $1,425.00; MADISON

COUNTY SHERIFF E $28.29; MA-

LLORY SAFETY SU $505.88;

JOHN MARSH RE $45.00; LYNN

MARTIN RE $45.00; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU $146.40; MAT-

THEW BENDER & CO E $138.43;

SHARON MAULER RE $45.00; AN-

GELA MCILNAY RE $12.11; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE $45.00;

MENARDS SU $3,566.47; METHE

COMMUNICATIONS S $2,740.00;

MICROFILM IMAGING EQ

$682.00; MIDDLETON ELECTRIC E

$3,758.43; MIDWAY CHRYSLER

DODGE JEEP E $721.98; MID-

WEST CONNECT E $9,959.68;

MIDWEST DOOR & HARDWARE

SU $2,740.00; MIPS E $5,607.28;

MIRROR IMAGE E $311.19;

MOONLIGHT CUSTOM SCREEN-

PRINT E $24.00; MORTEN CON-

STRUCTION E $55,276.40; MO-

TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ $288.35;

JERAD MURPHY RE $50.00; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U $331.88;

NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E

$1,104.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-

RENSIC S $2,833.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U $197.05; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DIST U $11,465.85;

NEBRASKA.GOV E $13.00; NE-

BRASKALINK E $615.00; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE $51.18; NIRMA E

$400,768.00; NORTHWESTERN

ENERGY U $1,139.98; O'BRIEN

STRAATMANN REDINGER E

$325.00; OFFICE NET SU $349.00;

OVERHEAD DOOR E $45.60; OW-

ENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E

$1,678.13; PAPER 101 SU

$8,996.55; PARKER GROSSART

BAHENSKY BEUCKE S $727.50;

NATE PEARSON RE $45.00; PEP-

PERBALL E $608.00; PHELPS CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E $45.50;

MATT D PHILLIPS RE $210.00;

BEVERLY J PICKENS S $450.00;

PIE MANAGEMENT RT $210.00;

PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S $898.22;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS EQ $11,621.46; JULIA LEE

POGGIOLI E $37.50; PORTER

TRUSTIN CARLSON SU $1,315.00;

POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF'S

OFFI E $36.00; PRAIRIE VIEW

APARTMENTS RT $290.00; QUILL

CORP SU $228.74; LA DONNA S

RAMIREZ E $40.00; KANE M RAM-

SEY RE $45.00; ILENE RICHARD-

SON R $14.00; RYDE TRANSIT E

$200.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE

$45.00; SAFARILAND, LLC SU

$1,435.79; SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY

SU $3,600.00; KIRK SCOTT RE

$45.00; DAVID SESNA RE $45.00;

SHERMAN CO SHERIFF E $27.78;

SHERWIN WILLIAMS E $47.95;

SHREDDING SOLUTIONS S

$45.00; SIGN CENTER SU

$634.08; SLUTI, ELAINE S

$125.00; CLINT SMITH GRAPHICS

S $360.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC

RT $1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD

& COCHRAN LLO S $828.75;

SOLID WASTE E $16.13; STAMM

ROMERO & ASSOC S $9,187.50;

STERLING COMPUTERS CORP

EQ $15,721.00; THOMAS S STEW-

ART S $2,707.50; STITCH 3 LLC E

$369.00; SUNNY COMMUNICA-

TIONS E $7,750.00; MICHAEL J

SYNEK S $1,052.08; THE BIG

RACK SHACK/ELF ENTERPRISES

SU $544.90; THE FRIENDS PRO-

GRAM E $1,083.70; THE LAWN

BUILDERS E $176.70; THOMSON

REUTERS - WEST E $422.58;

THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E

$3,178.21; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E $594.10; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E $516.71;

THURSTON HEATING & AIR E

$30,069.00; TIPTON, ELAINE S

$370.00; TRI COUNTY GLASS S

$12,237.00; TURNER BODY SHOP

E $69.95; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S $2,381.25; TYE &

ROWLING, PC S $2,752.50; U S

POSTMASTER RT $987.70; U.S.

POSTAL SERVICE RT $254.00;

U.S. BANK E $98,524.12; UNIVER-

SITY OF NE-LINCOLN RE

$4,216.00; USA COMMUNICA-

TION E $723.90; USPS - HASLER

E $1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WIN-

KLE, PSYD MC $310.00; VERIZON

CONNECT NWF E $32.90;

VERIZON WIRELESS U $627.50;

VERIZON WIRELESS E $1,035.01;

VERIZON WIRELESS E $1,591.82;

VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E

$52.49; VILLAGE OF MILLER U

$19.50; VILLAGE UNIFORM E

$72.36; VOIGT LAW S $487.50;

THE WALDINGER CORP E

$5,026.33; WALGREENS MC

$75.99; WARD LABORATORIES

SU $190.00; WATCHGUARD

VIDEO EQ $1,060.00; WELLS

FARGO E $2,816.92; WELLS

FARGO E $2,953.06; WELLS

FARGO E $302.98; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU $45.47; MELISSA L

WILLIS RE $45.00; YANDA'S MU-

SIC EQ $34,339.05; MELANIE R

YOUNG RE $45.00; ERIC

ZIKMUND RE $45.00; CLAYTON

ZIMNIAK RT $100.00; ZOOM

VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS E

$1,999.00; ZORO TOOLS SU

$95.94; 5GSTORE.COM EQ

$1,515.63

ROAD FUND

ACE HARDWARE & GARDEN

CENTER SU $8.38; ALL MAKES

AUTO SUPPLY SU $1,657.89; AN-

DERSEN WRECKING E $700.00;

ASK SUPPLY SU $1,103.64; AUS-

SIE HYDRAULICS E $686.69; AR-

NOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU

$1,256.38; BIG RED AUTO GLASS

E $575.00; BROADFOOT SAND &

GRAVEL G $50,412.00; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER E $40.00;

BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU

$221.90; CARQUEST AUTO

PARTS SU $6,286.06; COMFY

BOWL RT $85.00; CONSTRUC-

TION RENTAL RT $2,265.38;

CORNHUSKER CLEANING SUP-

PLY SU $487.09; CUMMINS

SALES AND SVC E $335.60;

EAKES SU $1,528.14; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

$54,433.23; EQUIPMENT BLADES

EQ $2,203.80; FARM PLAN E

$133.20; FARMERS CO-OP E

$34.00; FRIESEN CHEVROLET E

$418.41; GARRETT TIRES E

$8,407.42; GLASS DOCTOR OF

CENTRAL NE E $1,250.13; HAN-

SEN INTERNATIONAL TRUCK EQ

$175,974.80; HUSKER AUTO

GROUP INC/ALLY BANK EQ

$55,800.00; INLAND TRUCK

PARTS SU $566.87; JACK LEDER-

MAN CO SU $17.94; KELLY SUP-

PLY SU $22.12; KIMBALL MID-

WEST SU $128.60; L & M MA-

CHINE TOOLS E $135.00; LAW-

SON PRODUCTS G $18,900.22;

LCL TRUCK EQUIPMENT, SU

$115.54; MARLATT MACHINE

SHOP SU $158.85; MASTERS

TRUE VALUE SU $6.64; MATHE-

SON TRI-GAS SU $284.47; MEN-

ARDS SU $286.39; MICHAEL

TODD & CO EQ $10,086.40; MID

NEBRASKA AGGREGATE G

$51,792.46; MIDLANDS CON-

TRACTING E $725.00; MIDWEST

SERVICE & SALES EQ $50,295.80;

MILLER & ASSOCIATES S

$4,599.50; MOHAWK RE-

SOURCES, LTD EQ $57,778.97;

NE SALT & GRAIN CO SU

$30,372.18; NE TRUCK CENTER

EQ $283,000.00; THE NEW SIOUX

CITY IRON CO SU $172.04; NMC,

INC. SU $8,700.67; PLATTE VAL-

LEY COMMUNICATIONS E

$318.06; POWERPLAN-MURPHY

TRACTOR E $21,123.33; QUALITY

AUTOMOTIVE EQUIP & SVC E

$687.10; RHOMAR INDUSTRIES E

$7,330.01; ROADRUNNER TIRE E

$220.00; SAHLING KENWORTH

SU $82.79; SAPP BROS PETRO E

$12,820.00; SMITH CO SIDE

DUMP TRAILERS SU $908.17; T &

F SAND AND GRAVEL G

$10,717.19; TRAUSCH DYNAMICS

SU $369.58; TROTTER INC E

$36.52; TRUCK CENTER CO E

$408.67; U.S. BANK E $1,012.58;

UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD E

$61.05; WERNER CONSTRUC-

TION E $38,404.10; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU $34.35

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

$25,082.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

$25,082.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION

& MORDERNIZATION

MIPS INC. S $249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM MC

$171,356.20

STOP PROGRAM FUND

INTOXIMETERS, INC EQ

$5,495.00

DRUG FORFEITURES

WELLS FARGO E $2,995.00

DISASTER FUND

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING S

$3,707.15; WILKE CONTRACTING

CORP S $141,575.94

911 WIRELESS FUND

BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE

$27,251.68

WEED DISTRICT

ACE HARDWARE SU $109.16;

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU

$780.55; EAKES SU $410.42;

GRAHAM TIRE EQ $1,052.16;

MENARDS SU $1,186.53; UNIVER-

SITY OF NE-LINCOLN E $30.00;

VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY

SU $44,973.64

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE

CENTURYLINK E $4,921.22;

CENTURYLINK S $1,848.91; CEN-

TURYLINK S $1,110.42; FRON-

TIER S $1,510.09; FRONTIER

COMMUNICATIONS CORP S

$299.60; LANGUAGE LINE SVCS

U $22.05; NE CENTRAL TELE-

PHONE S $109.99; PLATTE VAL-

LEY COMMUNICATIONS E

$1,417.67

Commissioner Morrow reported

that there were no 2019-2020 fiscal

year budget shortages. (Break in

meeting at 9:40 A.M.)

Chairman McMullen opened a

public hearing at 10:15 A.M. con-

cerning a forgivable loan of re-use

monies generated by Community

Development Block Grant Funds.

At the public hearing Darren Robin-

son, President, Economic Develop-

ment Council of Buffalo County,

spoke to the Board regarding this

process. No one else addressed

the Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 10:21 A.M.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to adopt the following

Resolution 2020-26. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

RESOLUTION 2020-26

 

WHEREAS, on or about May 11,

1999, for an economic develop-

ment loan identified as CDBG

98-ED-004 Buffalo County adopted

a plan to re-use monies initially

generated by payment of this and

other economic development

loans, and

WHEREAS, on or about May 9,

2006, this Board passed a motion

approving an Interlocal Agreement

with the City of Kearney and the

Economic Development Council of

Buffalo County. This motion and

Interlocal Agreement authorized the

Economic Development Council of

Buffalo County to proceed with use

of such re-use monies to stimulate

economic development, and

WHEREAS, at public hearing held

June 23, 2020, the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County presented a plan to make

available a forgivable loan of ini-

tially generated re-use money to

Mach 1 Manufacturing, Inc., a busi-

ness entity proposing to develop

business and economic develop-

ment in Buffalo County, Nebraska,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS that the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County shall be authorized and em-

powered to make available a for-

givable loan to Mach 1 Manufactur-

ing, Inc., of $100,500 of re-use

monies, in addition to $5,000 for

(0181) General Administration, for a

total estimated project cost of

$105,500, under such terms as

thought best by the Economic De-

velopment Council of Buffalo

County in its sole discretion, and

do all acts necessary to fulfill such

task.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and no one was

present.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:24 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 14,

2020.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ Je27,t1

SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KEGLEY OWEN, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that KEG-

LEY OWEN, LLC, a Nebraska lim-

ited liability company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The limited liability

company was formed on June 15,

2020, and shall have perpetual ex-

istence. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business for which a lim-

ited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, and for all other purposes

authorized by law, to the same ex-

tent as natural persons might or

could do. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by the Members pursuant

to an Operating Agreement duly

adopted by the Company. The ad-

dress of the designated office is

17390 YDC Road, Kearney, NE

68847. Carla S. Kegley-Owen is the

company's agent for service of

process. Her address is 17390

YDC Road, Kearney, NE 68847.

Kent E. Rauert, Agent

Svehla Law Offices, P.C.

408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A

York, NE 68467

(402) 362-5506

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

RK DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that RK

Development, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 4135 West

70th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Seth

Killion, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 4135 West 70th Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: April 9, 2019.

Seth Killion, Organizer

ZNEZ Je20,27,Jy4

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that The

Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The corporation is author-

ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars

($10,000) of capital stock divided

into 10,000 shares at a par value of

One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall

be fully paid when issued. The

street address of the corporation's

initial registered office is 1516 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,

and the name of the corporation's

initial registered agent at that office

is Damon T. Bahensky. The name

and street address of the incorpo-

rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516

1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

Damon T. Bahensky,

Sole Incorporator

ZNEZ Je13,20,27

KUTAK ROCK LLP

1650 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

(402) 346-6000

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

TRUCKERS INSURANCE

CORP.

 

TRUCKERS INSURANCE

CORP., a Nebraska corporation

(the "Corporation"), filed Articles of

Amendment of Articles of Incorpo-

ration with the Secretary of State's

Office pursuant to the Nebraska

Model Business Corporation Act on

June 23, 2020, wherein the Corpo-

ration changed its name to

DPMLMD, Inc.

Caitlin M. Gustafson, Attorney

ZNEZ Je27,Jy4,11

