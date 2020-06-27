<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLAZING K'S, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Blazing K's, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 15610 115th Road, Am-
herst, NE 68812.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Elizabeth
Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen, Orr, Lind-
strom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., 322
West 39th Street, P.O. Box 1060,
Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on June 2, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jared Kenney
15610 115th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
Jared Kenney, Member
NOTICE OF ALTERNATIVE
PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, July 9,
2020, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the alternative
hearing is to hear public comments
on an Application for Code Amend-
ment of solar arrays, under Section
3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section
5.33, filed by Nathan T. Bruner, for
property described as a Part of
Government Lot 16 in Section 18,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Complete legal descrip-
tion on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JUNE 23, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00
A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der. The following Board members
responded to roll call: Timothy
Higgins, Ivan Klein, Myron Kouba,
Ronald Loeffelholz, Sherry Morrow,
Dennis Reiter and William
McMullen. A copy of the acknowl-
edgment and receipt of notice and
agenda by the Board of Commis-
sioners is attached to these min-
utes. Chairman McMullen an-
nounced that pursuant to
"Executive Order No. 20-03 Public
Meeting Requirement Limited
Waiver", the County Board will be
conducting their meetings via
Zoom and the link to this meeting is
posted on the Buffalo County
Website. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown. County Attorney Shawn
Eatherton and Deputy County At-
torney Andrew Hoffmeister were
present via zoom.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Reiter to approve the June 9,
2020 Board meeting minutes.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Hig-
gins, Reiter, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
June 19, 2020 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL $268,552.95;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
$1,028.41; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R $44,535.65; BUF-
FALO CO TREAS/WELLNESS I
$40.00; BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER I $104,570.50; FIRST
CONCORD E $3,948.65; FIRST
NATIONAL BANK T $89,676.83;
KEARNEY UNITED WAY E
$102.67; KATHLEEN A LAUGHLIN
E $356.00; MADISON NATIONAL I
$593.26; MADISON NATIONAL E
$315.95; MASSMUTUAL R
$1,175.00; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R $305.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E $450.00; PRINCIPAL E
$2,741.59; STATE OF NE T
$14,791.34; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E $747.09
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL $55,354.05;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
$923.14; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R $8,505.01; BUFFALO
COUNTY TREASURER I $2,769.50;
FIRST CONCORD E $784.71;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
$16,366.39; MADISON NATIONAL I
$163.77; MADISON NATIONAL E
$120.65; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R $272.50; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E $342.00; PRINCIPAL E
$921.39; STATE OF NE T
$2,410.82; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E $213.18
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL $4,722.44; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
$744.03; BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER I $248.00; FIRST
CONCORD E $30.00; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T $1,517.31; MADI-
SON NATIONAL E $3.73; PRINCI-
PAL E $41.16; STATE OF NE T
$234.86
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to accept the May 2020
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Inter-local
Agreement with Educational Serv-
ice Unit 10 (ESU) for IT (Information
Technology) support services for
the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow,
Reiter, and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Letter of
Agreement with Region 3 Behav-
ioral Health Services for the period
of July 1, 2020 through June 30,
2022. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Deputy County Attorney Hoff-
meister reviewed the Section 125
modified plans from the Internal
Revenue Service due to the coro-
navirus outbreak. Moved by Kouba
and seconded by Reiter to approve
changes in Section 125 plan and
other benefit plans offered under
the cafeteria plan due to COVID-19
for health care costs, dependent
care and other items with the fol-
lowing Resolution 2020-25. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Kouba, Re-
iter, Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-25
WHEREAS, Buffalo County some
years ago adopted an employee
healthcare and dependency care
benefit plant commonly referred to
as a "Cafeteria Plan" as allowed
under Internal Revenue Code Sec.
125 and related laws, and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County's
mid-year election for Section 125
plans ends June 30 each year that
it is in effect,
WHEREAS, some years ago, Buf-
falo County allowed a grace period
until September 15 for employees
to spend for the unexpended funds
on hand in the Section 125 plan at
the end of the plan year, and
WHEREAS, due to the Coro-
navirus outbreak, several laws and
regulations have been put ine ef-
fect, modified and/or adjusted as
concerns Cafeteria Plans, the last
of which was announced by the In-
ternal Revenue Service on or about
May 12, 2020, in Notice 2020-029
and similar Notices, and
WHEREAS, IRS Notice 2020-029,
effective May 12, 2020, was imple-
mented "for increased flexibility
with respect to mid-year elections
under a § 125 cafeteria plan during
calendar year 2020 related to em-
ployer sponsored health coverage,
health Flexible Spending Arrange-
ments (health FSAs), and depend-
ent care assistance programs. This
notice also provides increased flex-
ibility with respect to grace periods
to apply unused amounts in health
FSAs to medical care expenses in-
curred through December 31, 2020,
and unused amounts in dependent
care assistance programs to de-
pendent care expenses incurred
through December 31, 2020.", and
WHEREAS, Buffalo County be-
lieves that the grace period for
health coverage, FSAs, and de-
pendent care assistance programs,
should be extended from Septem-
ber 15, 2020, to and through De-
cember 31, 2020, for Buffalo Coun-
ty's Section 125 cafeteria plan,
solely for the mid-year election pe-
riod that ends June 30, 2020.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RE-
SOLVED THAT BUFFALO
COUNTY, ACTING THROUGH THE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONS, for Buf-
falo County's Section 125 cafeteria
plan, solely for mid-year election of
that program that ends June 30,
2020, modifies the "grace period"
from September 15, 2020, to De-
cember 31, 2020, for Buffalo Coun-
ty's § 125 cafeteria plan that relate
to employer sponsored health cov-
erage, health Flexible Spending Ar-
rangements (health FSAs), and de-
pendent care assistance programs.
IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED,
THAT the "grace period" of Section
125 Plan funding for mid-year elec-
tion ending June 30, 2021 and for
years thereafter shall revert to the
following September 15th of the
year in which in effect.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to reappoint Tom McCoy
as a Veterans Service Committee
Member. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Morrow, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the tax
refund submitted by County Treas-
urer Jean Sidwell for De Lage
Landen Financial Services Inc. in
the amount of $771.22 for parcel
311200328. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Loeffelholz, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the following
transfer of County funds all per
budget. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO
0200 ROAD FUND $1,300,000.00;
FROM 0100 GENERAL FUND TO
2575 DISASTER FUND
$175,000.00; FROM 0100 GEN-
ERAL FUND TO 5400 WEED FUND $150,000.00; FROM 0100 GEN-
ERAL FUND TO 2700 INHERIT-
ANCE FUND $375,000.00
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. Richard
Houck from the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Transportation sent the lo-
cal project monthly status report.
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Transit re-
turned funds due to CARES Act
funding for operating expenses.
Nebraska Department of Environ-
ment and Energy sent a copy of a
general permit for Operations Con-
fining Cattle for Lewis Feed Lot
Concentrated Animal Feeding Op-
eration. City of Kearney sent notice
of an annexation of Portion of Lake
Villa Estates Fourth. The Board re-
ceived the SCEDD 2019 Newsletter
and the 2019 HomeNe newsletter.
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:23 A.M. and recon-
vene as a Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present via
Zoom.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Reiter to accept the 3 Year Plan
of Assessment for Buffalo County
for the Years 2020, 2021 and 2022
as presented by County Assessor
Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve Motor
Vehicle Tax Exemption as indicated
on the application by County
Treasurer Jean Sidwell for South
Central Behavioral Services Inc. for
a 2020 Toyota Camry Sedan.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Loeffelholz to approve the Valu-
ation Changes submitted by
County Assessor Skinner for the
following list of Properties and as-
signed parcel numbers. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Loef-
felholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
SCHROEDER, KEVIN E &
SHERRI D 603786112; YOUNES,
PAUL & LINDA 580092040; FID-
LER. CRAIG A & LELA J
601473000; RENKEN, SCOTT A
580721316; HLADKY, ROBERT L
600297000; EVERS,MICHAEL C &
REBECCA L 440160000; DAN-
BURG, KEITH D & D MARIE
560171503; CRANEWOOD PROP-
ERTIES , L L C 480159000
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:35 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
June 2020 vendor claims submitted
by the County Clerk. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
GENERAL FUND
A & D TECHNICAL SUPPLY CO,
EQ $425.00; ADAMS COUNTY
SHERIFF E $63.00; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTH MC
$6,423.85; AKRS EQUIPMENT RA-
VENNA JOHN DEERE E $1,784.20;
ALL AMERICAN SEWER & DRAIN
E $1,100.00; ALL CITY GARAGE
DOOR E $861.00; ALL MAKES
AUTO SUPPLY SU $1,367.74;
MANDI J AMY RE $45.00; TRAVIS
D ARNER RE $45.00; AT&T MO-
BILITY S $171.03; ATS E $201.19;
AVCOMM SOLUTIONS EQ
$1,136.09; B & S CONCRETE E
$29,323.75; MICHAEL W BALD-
WIN S $1,788.15; BAMFORD INC
E $39,284.00; BECKENHAUER
CONSTRUCTION E $34,979.95;
BRAD W BIGELOW S $150.00;
BLUE26 SECURITY EQ $2,800.00;
BRAD RODGERS MD MC $62.53;
JONATHAN R BRANDT S
$5,270.00; NATHAN BRECHT RE
$45.00; CHARLES BREWSTER S
$3,240.00; D. BRANDON BRINE-
GAR RE $14.80; BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER S $13,044.26; BS
& K SIGNS S $4,095.00; BUFFALO
COUNTY RE $30,000.00; BUF-
FALO CO ATTORNEY E $230.00;
BUFFALO CO ATTORNEY'S OF-
FICE E $86.00; BUFFALO CO
COURT E $3,220.64; BUFFALO CO
PUBLIC DEFENDER RE $1,876.25;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
$2,269.34; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU $74.99; MICHAEL D
CARPER S $1,217.65; RYAN C
CARSON RE $45.00; CASH WA
SU $33.45; CENTEC CAST METAL
PRODUCTS SU $2,376.02; CEN-
TRAL MEDIATION E $920.00;
CENTRAL NE CREMATION S
$1,650.00; CHARLESWORTH
CONSULTING S $909.00; CHARM-
-TEX SU $11,693.02; CHARTER
COMMUNICATIONS S $465.54;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS S
$12.84; CHEROKEE BUILDING
MATERIALS SU $277.10; JENNI-
FER CHURCH RE $45.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY U $2,581.41; CITY OF
KEARNEY A $112,885.83; CITY OF
KEARNEY E $61,764.43; CLEAR-
SPAN FABRIC STRUCTURES E
$34,122.64; CLERK OF THE DIS-
TRICT COURT E $986.00; CLERK
OF THE DISTRICT COURT E
$222.49; CLERK OF THE SU-
PREME COURT E $177.00; CMH
INTERIORS E $8,931.48; COLLEC-
TIVE DATA E $1,530.00; COMFY
BOWL RT $400.00; KIFFANY CON-
NER E $20.00; CONSOLIDATED
MANAGEMENT CO S $23,146.81;
CONSTRUCTION RENTAL RT
$30.80; CONTEMPORARY OB-
STETRICS MC $415.91; COPYCAT
PRINTING E $458.39; CULLIGAN S
$359.00; DAN'S SANITATION S
$15.00; DENNISE DANIELS RE
$45.00; DAS ST ACCOUNTING S
$41.60; DAS STATE ACCTNG-CE-
NTRAL FINANCE E $1,340.00;
LYDIA DAVIS RE $23.51; DAWSON
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E $55.47;
DAWSON PUBLIC POWER DIS-
TRICT U $2,320.77; DAYS INN &
SUITES E $520.00; DAMON
DEEDS RE $45.00; DELL MARKET-
ING EQ $765.89; DENT POPPER E
$342.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW S $2,938.25; DON
WASSON CO E $3,680.00; DOUG-
LAS CO SHERIFF E $27.81;
DOWHY TOWING & RECOVERY E
$553.00; DUDE SOLUTIONS, SU
$24,477.92; BRANDON J. DUGAN
RE $11.01; EAKES SU $22,510.85;
SHAWN EATHERTON RE $45.00;
EDUCATIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO
10 AP $19,226.67; EGAN SUPPLY
SU $2,012.06; ESCHAT E $73.12;
EUSTIS BODY SHOP E $186.00;
EVERBRIDGE E $12,000.00; FAM-
ILY PRACTICE ASSOC MC
$103.46; MARSHA FANGMEYER,
ESQ. S $1,642.50; FARMERS AND
MERCHANTS BANK RT $65.00;
FARMERS COOP E $12.50; PAUL
FARRELL RE $45.00; KARI FISK
RE $45.00; FRANKLIN CO SHER-
IFF E $18.50; FRONTIER U
$15,072.75; FRONTIER U
$5,115.16; FYE LAW S $6,376.85;
JASON M GALE RE $337.50; GAL-
LAD GROUP EQ $46,875.00;
GALLS, LLC SU $5,089.72;
GALLS, LLC EQ $2,717.80; GAR-
RETT TIRES E $1,225.64; GEN-
ERAL REPORTING SVC S $37.00;
GLOBALSTAR U $378.06; R GAR-
RETT GOODWIN RE $40.25;
GOVCONNECTION EQ
$82,150.49; GOVERNMENT
FORMS SU $206.00; GREAT
PLAINS DENTAL MC $59.16;
HAND PARTNERSHIP LLP RT
$4,168.57; ANDREW W HOFF-
MEISTER RE $45.00; HOLMES
PLUMBING & HEATING SU
$759.62; HOPKINS, COLLEEN S
$120.00; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E $325.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE $45.00; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER SU $450.00; JACK'S
UNIFORMS EQ $976.48; JACOB-
SEN ORR LAW S $4,506.70;
JOHNSTONE SUPPLY SU
$139.44; JONES AUTOMOTIVE E
$5,829.00; JUSTICE WORKS E
$180.00; KEARNEY CONCRETE E
$280.00; KEARNEY HOUSING
AGENCY RT $148.00; KEARNEY
HUB A $766.92; KEARNEY HUB E
$423.80; KEARNEY TOWING &
REPAIR E $354.50; NICK KIL-
LOUGH RE $45.00; KINGDOM IN-
VESTMENTS LLC RT $330.00;
JEFFREY C KNAPP S $983.82;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS SO-
LUTIONS E $2,689.16; KONICA
MINOLTA PREMIER FINANCE AP
$3,032.83; DOUG KRAMER RE
$45.00; KREUTZER PLUMBING E
$11,630.00; KRONOS E $1,281.29;
KUCERA PAINTING E $15,993.00;
LAWSON PRODUCTS SU $173.56;
DR MICHAEL LAWSON S $150.00;
PATRICK LEE RE $45.00; LEX-
ISNEXIS RISK SOLUTIONS E
$25.00; LIESKE, LIESKE & ENSZ S
$2,033.75; STEPHEN G LOWE S
$930.00; LYON FAMILY DEN-
TISTRY MC $1,425.00; MADISON
COUNTY SHERIFF E $28.29; MA-
LLORY SAFETY SU $505.88;
JOHN MARSH RE $45.00; LYNN
MARTIN RE $45.00; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE SU $146.40; MAT-
THEW BENDER & CO E $138.43;
SHARON MAULER RE $45.00; AN-
GELA MCILNAY RE $12.11; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE $45.00;
MENARDS SU $3,566.47; METHE
COMMUNICATIONS S $2,740.00;
MICROFILM IMAGING EQ
$682.00; MIDDLETON ELECTRIC E
$3,758.43; MIDWAY CHRYSLER
DODGE JEEP E $721.98; MID-
WEST CONNECT E $9,959.68;
MIDWEST DOOR & HARDWARE
SU $2,740.00; MIPS E $5,607.28;
MIRROR IMAGE E $311.19;
MOONLIGHT CUSTOM SCREEN-
PRINT E $24.00; MORTEN CON-
STRUCTION E $55,276.40; MO-
TOROLA SOLUTIONS EQ $288.35;
JERAD MURPHY RE $50.00; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U $331.88;
NE HEALTH & HUMAN SVCS E
$1,104.00; NE INSTITUTE OF FO-
RENSIC S $2,833.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U $197.05; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DIST U $11,465.85;
NEBRASKA.GOV E $13.00; NE-
BRASKALINK E $615.00; KRISTI
NEWMAN RE $51.18; NIRMA E
$400,768.00; NORTHWESTERN
ENERGY U $1,139.98; O'BRIEN
STRAATMANN REDINGER E
$325.00; OFFICE NET SU $349.00;
OVERHEAD DOOR E $45.60; OW-
ENS EDUCATIONAL SVCS E
$1,678.13; PAPER 101 SU
$8,996.55; PARKER GROSSART
BAHENSKY BEUCKE S $727.50;
NATE PEARSON RE $45.00; PEP-
PERBALL E $608.00; PHELPS CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E $45.50;
MATT D PHILLIPS RE $210.00;
BEVERLY J PICKENS S $450.00;
PIE MANAGEMENT RT $210.00;
PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S $898.22;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS EQ $11,621.46; JULIA LEE
POGGIOLI E $37.50; PORTER
TRUSTIN CARLSON SU $1,315.00;
POTTAWATTAMIE CO SHERIFF'S
OFFI E $36.00; PRAIRIE VIEW
APARTMENTS RT $290.00; QUILL
CORP SU $228.74; LA DONNA S
RAMIREZ E $40.00; KANE M RAM-
SEY RE $45.00; ILENE RICHARD-
SON R $14.00; RYDE TRANSIT E
$200.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE
$45.00; SAFARILAND, LLC SU
$1,435.79; SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY
SU $3,600.00; KIRK SCOTT RE
$45.00; DAVID SESNA RE $45.00;
SHERMAN CO SHERIFF E $27.78;
SHERWIN WILLIAMS E $47.95;
SHREDDING SOLUTIONS S
$45.00; SIGN CENTER SU
$634.08; SLUTI, ELAINE S
$125.00; CLINT SMITH GRAPHICS
S $360.00; TRENTON SNOW, LLC
RT $1,000.00; SNYDER, HILLIARD
& COCHRAN LLO S $828.75;
SOLID WASTE E $16.13; STAMM
ROMERO & ASSOC S $9,187.50;
STERLING COMPUTERS CORP
EQ $15,721.00; THOMAS S STEW-
ART S $2,707.50; STITCH 3 LLC E
$369.00; SUNNY COMMUNICA-
TIONS E $7,750.00; MICHAEL J
SYNEK S $1,052.08; THE BIG
RACK SHACK/ELF ENTERPRISES
SU $544.90; THE FRIENDS PRO-
GRAM E $1,083.70; THE LAWN
BUILDERS E $176.70; THOMSON
REUTERS - WEST E $422.58;
THOMSON REUTERS - WEST E
$3,178.21; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E $594.10; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E $516.71;
THURSTON HEATING & AIR E
$30,069.00; TIPTON, ELAINE S
$370.00; TRI COUNTY GLASS S
$12,237.00; TURNER BODY SHOP
E $69.95; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S $2,381.25; TYE &
ROWLING, PC S $2,752.50; U S
POSTMASTER RT $987.70; U.S.
POSTAL SERVICE RT $254.00;
U.S. BANK E $98,524.12; UNIVER-
SITY OF NE-LINCOLN RE
$4,216.00; USA COMMUNICA-
TION E $723.90; USPS - HASLER
E $1,000.00; JERRY A. VAN WIN-
KLE, PSYD MC $310.00; VERIZON
CONNECT NWF E $32.90;
VERIZON WIRELESS U $627.50;
VERIZON WIRELESS E $1,035.01;
VERIZON WIRELESS E $1,591.82;
VILLAGE OF ELM CREEK E
$52.49; VILLAGE OF MILLER U
$19.50; VILLAGE UNIFORM E
$72.36; VOIGT LAW S $487.50;
THE WALDINGER CORP E
$5,026.33; WALGREENS MC
$75.99; WARD LABORATORIES
SU $190.00; WATCHGUARD
VIDEO EQ $1,060.00; WELLS
FARGO E $2,816.92; WELLS
FARGO E $2,953.06; WELLS
FARGO E $302.98; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU $45.47; MELISSA L
WILLIS RE $45.00; YANDA'S MU-
SIC EQ $34,339.05; MELANIE R
YOUNG RE $45.00; ERIC
ZIKMUND RE $45.00; CLAYTON
ZIMNIAK RT $100.00; ZOOM
VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS E
$1,999.00; ZORO TOOLS SU
$95.94; 5GSTORE.COM EQ
$1,515.63
ROAD FUND
ACE HARDWARE & GARDEN
CENTER SU $8.38; ALL MAKES
AUTO SUPPLY SU $1,657.89; AN-
DERSEN WRECKING E $700.00;
ASK SUPPLY SU $1,103.64; AUS-
SIE HYDRAULICS E $686.69; AR-
NOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU
$1,256.38; BIG RED AUTO GLASS
E $575.00; BROADFOOT SAND &
GRAVEL G $50,412.00; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER E $40.00;
BUILDERS WAREHOUSE SU
$221.90; CARQUEST AUTO
PARTS SU $6,286.06; COMFY
BOWL RT $85.00; CONSTRUC-
TION RENTAL RT $2,265.38;
CORNHUSKER CLEANING SUP-
PLY SU $487.09; CUMMINS
SALES AND SVC E $335.60;
EAKES SU $1,528.14; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
$54,433.23; EQUIPMENT BLADES
EQ $2,203.80; FARM PLAN E
$133.20; FARMERS CO-OP E
$34.00; FRIESEN CHEVROLET E
$418.41; GARRETT TIRES E
$8,407.42; GLASS DOCTOR OF
CENTRAL NE E $1,250.13; HAN-
SEN INTERNATIONAL TRUCK EQ
$175,974.80; HUSKER AUTO
GROUP INC/ALLY BANK EQ
$55,800.00; INLAND TRUCK
PARTS SU $566.87; JACK LEDER-
MAN CO SU $17.94; KELLY SUP-
PLY SU $22.12; KIMBALL MID-
WEST SU $128.60; L & M MA-
CHINE TOOLS E $135.00; LAW-
SON PRODUCTS G $18,900.22;
LCL TRUCK EQUIPMENT, SU
$115.54; MARLATT MACHINE
SHOP SU $158.85; MASTERS
TRUE VALUE SU $6.64; MATHE-
SON TRI-GAS SU $284.47; MEN-
ARDS SU $286.39; MICHAEL
TODD & CO EQ $10,086.40; MID
NEBRASKA AGGREGATE G
$51,792.46; MIDLANDS CON-
TRACTING E $725.00; MIDWEST
SERVICE & SALES EQ $50,295.80;
MILLER & ASSOCIATES S
$4,599.50; MOHAWK RE-
SOURCES, LTD EQ $57,778.97;
NE SALT & GRAIN CO SU
$30,372.18; NE TRUCK CENTER
EQ $283,000.00; THE NEW SIOUX
CITY IRON CO SU $172.04; NMC,
INC. SU $8,700.67; PLATTE VAL-
LEY COMMUNICATIONS E
$318.06; POWERPLAN-MURPHY
TRACTOR E $21,123.33; QUALITY
AUTOMOTIVE EQUIP & SVC E
$687.10; RHOMAR INDUSTRIES E
$7,330.01; ROADRUNNER TIRE E
$220.00; SAHLING KENWORTH
SU $82.79; SAPP BROS PETRO E
$12,820.00; SMITH CO SIDE
DUMP TRAILERS SU $908.17; T &
F SAND AND GRAVEL G
$10,717.19; TRAUSCH DYNAMICS
SU $369.58; TROTTER INC E
$36.52; TRUCK CENTER CO E
$408.67; U.S. BANK E $1,012.58;
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD E
$61.05; WERNER CONSTRUC-
TION E $38,404.10; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU $34.35
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
$25,082.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT FUND
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
$25,082.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION
& MORDERNIZATION
MIPS INC. S $249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM MC
$171,356.20
STOP PROGRAM FUND
INTOXIMETERS, INC EQ
$5,495.00
DRUG FORFEITURES
WELLS FARGO E $2,995.00
DISASTER FUND
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING S
$3,707.15; WILKE CONTRACTING
CORP S $141,575.94
911 WIRELESS FUND
BUFFALO CO TREASURER RE
$27,251.68
WEED DISTRICT
ACE HARDWARE SU $109.16;
ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU
$780.55; EAKES SU $410.42;
GRAHAM TIRE EQ $1,052.16;
MENARDS SU $1,186.53; UNIVER-
SITY OF NE-LINCOLN E $30.00;
VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY
SU $44,973.64
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE
CENTURYLINK E $4,921.22;
CENTURYLINK S $1,848.91; CEN-
TURYLINK S $1,110.42; FRON-
TIER S $1,510.09; FRONTIER
COMMUNICATIONS CORP S
$299.60; LANGUAGE LINE SVCS
U $22.05; NE CENTRAL TELE-
PHONE S $109.99; PLATTE VAL-
LEY COMMUNICATIONS E
$1,417.67
Commissioner Morrow reported
that there were no 2019-2020 fiscal
year budget shortages. (Break in
meeting at 9:40 A.M.)
Chairman McMullen opened a
public hearing at 10:15 A.M. con-
cerning a forgivable loan of re-use
monies generated by Community
Development Block Grant Funds.
At the public hearing Darren Robin-
son, President, Economic Develop-
ment Council of Buffalo County,
spoke to the Board regarding this
process. No one else addressed
the Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 10:21 A.M.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to adopt the following
Resolution 2020-26. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
RESOLUTION 2020-26
WHEREAS, on or about May 11,
1999, for an economic develop-
ment loan identified as CDBG
98-ED-004 Buffalo County adopted
a plan to re-use monies initially
generated by payment of this and
other economic development
loans, and
WHEREAS, on or about May 9,
2006, this Board passed a motion
approving an Interlocal Agreement
with the City of Kearney and the
Economic Development Council of
Buffalo County. This motion and
Interlocal Agreement authorized the
Economic Development Council of
Buffalo County to proceed with use
of such re-use monies to stimulate
economic development, and
WHEREAS, at public hearing held
June 23, 2020, the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County presented a plan to make
available a forgivable loan of ini-
tially generated re-use money to
Mach 1 Manufacturing, Inc., a busi-
ness entity proposing to develop
business and economic develop-
ment in Buffalo County, Nebraska,
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS that the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County shall be authorized and em-
powered to make available a for-
givable loan to Mach 1 Manufactur-
ing, Inc., of $100,500 of re-use
monies, in addition to $5,000 for
(0181) General Administration, for a
total estimated project cost of
$105,500, under such terms as
thought best by the Economic De-
velopment Council of Buffalo
County in its sole discretion, and
do all acts necessary to fulfill such
task.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and no one was
present.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:24 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 14,
2020.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEGLEY OWEN, LLC
Notice is hereby given that KEG-
LEY OWEN, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 15,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
17390 YDC Road, Kearney, NE
68847. Carla S. Kegley-Owen is the
company's agent for service of
process. Her address is 17390
YDC Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RK DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that RK
Development, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4135 West
70th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Seth
Killion, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 4135 West 70th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: April 9, 2019.
Seth Killion, Organizer
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
THE CRAFTY DOG, INC.
Notice is hereby given that The
Crafty Dog, Inc. was incorporated
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The corporation is author-
ized to issue Ten Thousand Dollars
($10,000) of capital stock divided
into 10,000 shares at a par value of
One Dollar ($1.00) each and shall
be fully paid when issued. The
street address of the corporation's
initial registered office is 1516 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847,
and the name of the corporation's
initial registered agent at that office
is Damon T. Bahensky. The name
and street address of the incorpo-
rator is Damon T. Bahensky, 1516
1st Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
Damon T. Bahensky,
Sole Incorporator
KUTAK ROCK LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
(402) 346-6000
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP.
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP., a Nebraska corporation
(the "Corporation"), filed Articles of
Amendment of Articles of Incorpo-
ration with the Secretary of State's
Office pursuant to the Nebraska
Model Business Corporation Act on
June 23, 2020, wherein the Corpo-
ration changed its name to
DPMLMD, Inc.
Caitlin M. Gustafson, Attorney
