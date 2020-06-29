<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

 

The July business meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District is scheduled for July 6,

2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District

Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A

current agenda is available at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln

St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ Je29,t1

NOTICE OF ALTERNATIVE

PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, July 9,

2020, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the alternative

hearing is to hear public comments

on an Application for Code Amend-

ment of solar arrays, under Section

3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section

5.33, filed by Nathan T. Bruner, for

property described as a Part of

Government Lot 16 in Section 18,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Complete legal descrip-

tion on file with Buffalo County

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ JE27,29

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that OLAM

EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company, has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska, with its initial desig-

nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot

231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The

initial agent for service of process of

the Company is Alberto Barroso,

2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,

NE 68847.

 

OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

Y BOUTIQUE, INC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Model Business Corpo-

ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.

§§21-201 et seq.

1. The name of the Corporation is

Y Boutique, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ Je22,29,Jy6

Tags