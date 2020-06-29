<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The July business meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District is scheduled for July 6,
2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the District
Headquarters in Holdrege, NE. A
current agenda is available at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
District Headquarters, 415 Lincoln
St., Holdrege, NE or online at
NOTICE OF ALTERNATIVE
PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, July 9,
2020, at 7:00 o'clock p.m., at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the alternative
hearing is to hear public comments
on an Application for Code Amend-
ment of solar arrays, under Section
3.3125, Section 5.32, & Section
5.33, filed by Nathan T. Bruner, for
property described as a Part of
Government Lot 16 in Section 18,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Complete legal descrip-
tion on file with Buffalo County
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
OLAM EXPRESS L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that OLAM
EXPRESS, L.L.C., a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska, with its initial desig-
nated office at 2900 Grand Ave Lot
231, Kearney Nebraska 68847. The
initial agent for service of process of
the Company is Alberto Barroso,
2900 Grand Ave Lot 231 Kearney,
NE 68847.
OLAM EXPRESS, LLC.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Y BOUTIQUE, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Model Business Corpo-
ration Act, Neb. Rev. Stat.
§§21-201 et seq.
1. The name of the Corporation is
Y Boutique, Inc.
2. The Corporation is authorized
to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value
shares.
3. The address of the initial reg-
istered office of the Corporation is
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the
name of the initial registered agent
is Luke M. Simpson.
4. The name and street address
of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.
Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.
Box 2230, Kearney Ne
68848-2230.
Luke M. Simpson
Incorporator
