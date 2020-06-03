<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

ANTELOPE PARK LLC

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act, no-

tice is hereby given that Antelope

Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-

solved effective May 14, 2020. All

persons having a claim against the

Company shall itemize such claim

in writing, describing the circum-

stances of the claim, the date the

claim arose, and whether the claim

is due or will become due, is abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded in contract, tort

or other legal basis. An itemized

claim shall be mailed to the Com-

pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box

1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A

claim against the Company is bar-

red unless an action to enforce the

claim is commenced within five (5)

years after the date of the third

publication of this Notice of Disso-

lution.

Dated: May 14, 2020.

Chrisanne L. Wickham,

Trustee, Member

John M. Wilson,

Trustee, Member

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Haz-

ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-

ferred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 704 12th Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose

street and mailing address is 704

12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30

a.m. in the Conference Room of

Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-

dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

