PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
ANTELOPE PARK LLC
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-150 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act, no-
tice is hereby given that Antelope
Park, LLC (the "Company") is dis-
solved effective May 14, 2020. All
persons having a claim against the
Company shall itemize such claim
in writing, describing the circum-
stances of the claim, the date the
claim arose, and whether the claim
is due or will become due, is abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded in contract, tort
or other legal basis. An itemized
claim shall be mailed to the Com-
pany, c/o Amy L. Bowman, PO Box
1600, Kearney, NE 68848-1600. A
claim against the Company is bar-
red unless an action to enforce the
claim is commenced within five (5)
years after the date of the third
publication of this Notice of Disso-
lution.
Dated: May 14, 2020.
Chrisanne L. Wickham,
Trustee, Member
John M. Wilson,
Trustee, Member
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
HAZARD FINANCIAL, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Haz-
ard Financial, LLC, (hereinafter re-
ferred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 704 12th Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68845. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Paul T. Hazard, whose
street and mailing address is 704
12th Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30
a.m. in the Conference Room of
Central Office of SCNAAA. The ad-
dress is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
