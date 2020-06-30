 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

FEREBEE APPRAISAL

SOLUTIONS, LLC.

Designated Office:

2823 Central Ave.,

Kearney, NE 68447

Registered Agent: Amy Ferebee

Notice is hereby given that

Ferebee Appraisal Solutions, LLC,

a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-

pany, has been organized under the

laws of the state of Nebraska with

its designated office at 2823 Cen-

tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68447. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do any

lawful act concerning any and all

lawful business for which a limited

liability company may be organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The Company was organ-

ized, and perpetual existence com-

menced on June 17, 2020. The af-

fairs of the company are to be con-

ducted by its members in proportion

to their contribution to the capital of

the company, pursuant to the Op-

erating Agreement.

Amy Ferebee

2823 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68447

Ferebee Law Office

Elizabeth D. Ferebee, Attorney

P.O. Box 13

Pawnee City, NE 68420

MORROW, POPPE,

WATERMEIER &

LONOWSKI, P.C.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

201 N. 8th Street, Suite 300

P.O. Box 83439

Lincoln, Nebraska 68501

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

GREATER NEBRASKA

GROWTH COACH, LLC

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Notice of Organiza-

tion is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Greater Nebraska

Growth Coach, LLC (the

"Company").

2. The street and mailing address

of the initial designated office of the

limited liability company is 320

Padua Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska

68869; and the name and street

and mailing address of the initial

agent for service of process of the

limited liability company is Connie

K. McKeon at 320 Padua Avenue,

Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.

3. The time of commencement of

the LLC was June 2, 2020, when

the Certificate of Organization was

filed with the Secretary of State,

and the LLC shall have perpetual

existence.

David W. Watermeier, Organizer

Address: Morrow, Poppe,

Watermeier & Lonowski, P.C.

201 North 8th Street, Suite 300

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

LENNOVATION

TRANSPORTATION, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Len-

novation Transportation, LLC, (her-

einafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 2715 W. La Platte Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Levi Lennemann, 2715 W. La

Platte Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

