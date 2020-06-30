NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
FEREBEE APPRAISAL
SOLUTIONS, LLC.
Designated Office:
2823 Central Ave.,
Kearney, NE 68447
Registered Agent: Amy Ferebee
Notice is hereby given that
Ferebee Appraisal Solutions, LLC,
a Nebraska Limited Liability Com-
pany, has been organized under the
laws of the state of Nebraska with
its designated office at 2823 Cen-
tral Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68447. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do any
lawful act concerning any and all
lawful business for which a limited
liability company may be organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The Company was organ-
ized, and perpetual existence com-
menced on June 17, 2020. The af-
fairs of the company are to be con-
ducted by its members in proportion
to their contribution to the capital of
the company, pursuant to the Op-
erating Agreement.
Amy Ferebee
2823 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68447
Ferebee Law Office
Elizabeth D. Ferebee, Attorney
P.O. Box 13
Pawnee City, NE 68420
ZNEZ Je30,Jy7,14
<addr:MORROW, POPPE,WATERMEIER & LONOWSKI, P.C.,4024741731,P.O. BOX 83439201 N. 8TH STREET, SUITE 300,LINCOLN,NE>
MORROW, POPPE,
WATERMEIER &
LONOWSKI, P.C.
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
201 N. 8th Street, Suite 300
P.O. Box 83439
Lincoln, Nebraska 68501
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
GREATER NEBRASKA
GROWTH COACH, LLC
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Notice of Organiza-
tion is hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Greater Nebraska
Growth Coach, LLC (the
"Company").
2. The street and mailing address
of the initial designated office of the
limited liability company is 320
Padua Avenue, Ravenna, Nebraska
68869; and the name and street
and mailing address of the initial
agent for service of process of the
limited liability company is Connie
K. McKeon at 320 Padua Avenue,
Ravenna, Nebraska 68869.
3. The time of commencement of
the LLC was June 2, 2020, when
the Certificate of Organization was
filed with the Secretary of State,
and the LLC shall have perpetual
existence.
David W. Watermeier, Organizer
Address: Morrow, Poppe,
Watermeier & Lonowski, P.C.
201 North 8th Street, Suite 300
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
ZNEZ Je16,23,30
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
LENNOVATION
TRANSPORTATION, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Len-
novation Transportation, LLC, (her-
einafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 2715 W. La Platte Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Levi Lennemann, 2715 W. La
Platte Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
ZNEZ Je30,Jy7,14