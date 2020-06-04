<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

ANSWERED PRAYERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a

non-profit corporation under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the corporation is:

Answered Prayers.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska

Non-Profit Corporation Act.

5. This corporation shall have

Members.

6. The corporation shall operate

as a non-profit corporation without

capital stock.

Holly Mead

5915 55th Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

INCORPORATOR

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by James M Hays and Polly

A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,

and recorded on February 1, 2006,

Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-

fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the under-

signed Successor Trustee will on

June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the

West Door by the Main Foyer of the

Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-

due to the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 184 South Kearney Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska and all of that

portion of the South 15.0 feet of

vacated 9th street as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the North

and together with all of that por-

tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-

cated Avenue "B" as the same

abuts said Lot 184 on the West

and as the same abuts the South

15.0 feet of vacated 9th street

(above mentioned) on the West.,

commonly known as 821 Ave B,

Kearney, NE, 68847

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Liliana Shannon,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: May 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 205503).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

June 10, 2020 at the Kearney Fire

Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9:00

a.m. via teleconference. The pur-

pose of the meeting is to take care

of the regular order of business.

An agenda for the meeting, kept

continually current, is available for

public inspection at the District of-

fice during normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

LEGAL NOTICE

The June 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, June

10-11, 2020. Board committees will

meet June 10, 2020. The Board

meeting and committee meetings

will be conducted by electronic

means due to emergency condi-

tions surrounding the COVID 19

pandemic and Governor Ricketts'

Executive Orders regarding the

conduct of public meetings and the

limited number of people allowed

to gather. No face-to-face sessions

will be conducted at the District's

General Office in Columbus.

The schedule for NPPD's June

2020 Board meeting, including

Zoom links for each public meet-

ing, is listed below:

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020

Energy Supply Committee

-

1:00 p.m. CDT, Zoom Link

https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/95384039511

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee - 2:30 p.m. CDT,

Zoom Link https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/91517322177

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: General Counsel Report

(most, if not all, will be a closed

session) - 4:00 p.m. CDT, Zoom

Link https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/98880221847

 

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - 9:00 a.m. CDT, Zoom Link

https://nppd.zoom.u-

s/j/95005146555

There will be opportunity to sub-

mit public comments during the

meeting June 11 Board meeting.

Portions of the June 2020 Board

meeting will be held in Executive

Session. Agendas for these meet-

ings are kept continuously current

and are available for public inspec-

tion during business hours at the

office of the Assistant Secretary at

the Columbus General Office, Co-

lumbus, Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.com/about-us-

/board-of-directors.

 

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

NEBRASKA POTATO

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The next Nebraska Potato Devel-

opment Committee meeting will be

on June 17th beginning at 1:00

p.m. (CDT) / 12:00 p.m. (MDT). The

intent of the meeting will be to set

the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal

year, which begins July 1st. The

meeting will be held via WebEx. To

attend the meeting remotely, go to

https://tinyurl.com/PDCmtg. The

meeting password is 2020 If any-

one is seeking board funding for

projects focused on the Nebraska

potato industry for the upcoming

fiscal year, please send a com-

pleted application to casey.fo-

ster@nebraska.gov at least a few

days before the meeting and be in

attendance to present your pro-

posal to the committee. An agenda

is available for public inspection in

the offices of the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Agriculture during normal

business hours. Information con-

cerning this meeting can also be

obtained prior to the meeting by

calling the Nebraska Department of

Agriculture at (402) 471-6857.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, June 9, 2020 via Zoom meet-

ing. Said meetings will be open to

the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov. The

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners meeting will begin at 9:00

A.M. and the Buffalo County Board

of Equalization meeting will begin

at 9:45 A.M. A list of the organiza-

tions seeking tax exemptions, de-

scriptions of the property and offi-

cial recommendations are available

by contacting the County Assessor

and/or County Treasurer via tele-

phone.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

MINUTES

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

May 14th 2020

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-

ent. The chairman acknowledged

the open meeting laws, which are

posted in the community hall. The

minutes of the April meeting were

read. Hansen made the motion to

approve the minutes, seconded by

Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,

motion passed. Motion by to pay

the claims totaling $33327.05 by

Hansen, seconded by Bowie. Roll

call Motion passed 5 to 0. Claims

Frontier $125.52 phone, Buffalo

County $147.29, law enforcement,

Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon

Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45

each board pay, Glen Nichols

$724.02, wages, Amy Graham

$617.63, wages, Dawson Power

$1031.21, electricity, Prairie Hills

$49.95 DHHS $60, test, Bosselman

$249.80, propane, Electricial Ser-

vices $1771.80, box, labor, wire,

Glen Nichols $65.83, fuel, Tri-State

Paving $28050, part of street re-

pair, Stevens Welding $254, bas-

ketball hoop. Open Forum. Motion

to adjourn by Bowie, seconded by

Hansen. Meeting adjourned at

7:19pm.

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-

gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,

and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,

the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and All

Other Persons Interested in the Es-

tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,

real names unknown; Transnation

Title Insurance Company, Trustee;

United States of America, by and

through the Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development, Benefi-

ciary; State of Nebraska; County of

Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the

7th day of July, 2020, inside the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 20th day of May,

2020.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the preparation

and painting of walls and trims in

the Valley and Boone Residence

Hall Buildings on the Hastings

Campus. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

June 15, 2020 at 2pm.

