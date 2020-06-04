<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
ANSWERED PRAYERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is:
Answered Prayers.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Holly Mead, 5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska
Non-Profit Corporation Act.
5. This corporation shall have
Members.
6. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
Holly Mead
5915 55th Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
INCORPORATOR
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by James M Hays and Polly
A Hays, dated January 31, 2006,
and recorded on February 1, 2006,
Document No. 2006-662 in the Of-
fice of the Recorder of Deeds, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the under-
signed Successor Trustee will on
June 29, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at the
West Door by the Main Foyer of the
Buffalo County, Courthouse, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, sell at public ven-
due to the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 184 South Kearney Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska and all of that
portion of the South 15.0 feet of
vacated 9th street as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the North
and together with all of that por-
tion of the East 17.0 feet of va-
cated Avenue "B" as the same
abuts said Lot 184 on the West
and as the same abuts the South
15.0 feet of vacated 9th street
(above mentioned) on the West.,
commonly known as 821 Ave B,
Kearney, NE, 68847
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Liliana Shannon,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: May 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 205503).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
June 10, 2020 at the Kearney Fire
Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney, Ne-
braska. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9:00
a.m. via teleconference. The pur-
pose of the meeting is to take care
of the regular order of business.
An agenda for the meeting, kept
continually current, is available for
public inspection at the District of-
fice during normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
LEGAL NOTICE
The June 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, June
10-11, 2020. Board committees will
meet June 10, 2020. The Board
meeting and committee meetings
will be conducted by electronic
means due to emergency condi-
tions surrounding the COVID 19
pandemic and Governor Ricketts'
Executive Orders regarding the
conduct of public meetings and the
limited number of people allowed
to gather. No face-to-face sessions
will be conducted at the District's
General Office in Columbus.
The schedule for NPPD's June
2020 Board meeting, including
Zoom links for each public meet-
ing, is listed below:
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2020
Energy Supply Committee
-
1:00 p.m. CDT, Zoom Link
s/j/95384039511
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee - 2:30 p.m. CDT,
Zoom Link https://nppd.zoom.u-
s/j/91517322177
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: General Counsel Report
(most, if not all, will be a closed
session) - 4:00 p.m. CDT, Zoom
Link https://nppd.zoom.u-
s/j/98880221847
THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - 9:00 a.m. CDT, Zoom Link
s/j/95005146555
There will be opportunity to sub-
mit public comments during the
meeting June 11 Board meeting.
Portions of the June 2020 Board
meeting will be held in Executive
Session. Agendas for these meet-
ings are kept continuously current
and are available for public inspec-
tion during business hours at the
office of the Assistant Secretary at
the Columbus General Office, Co-
lumbus, Nebraska, or online at
https://www.nppd.com/about-us-
/board-of-directors.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NEBRASKA POTATO
DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE OF MEETING
The next Nebraska Potato Devel-
opment Committee meeting will be
on June 17th beginning at 1:00
p.m. (CDT) / 12:00 p.m. (MDT). The
intent of the meeting will be to set
the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal
year, which begins July 1st. The
meeting will be held via WebEx. To
attend the meeting remotely, go to
https://tinyurl.com/PDCmtg. The
meeting password is 2020 If any-
one is seeking board funding for
projects focused on the Nebraska
potato industry for the upcoming
fiscal year, please send a com-
pleted application to casey.fo-
ster@nebraska.gov at least a few
days before the meeting and be in
attendance to present your pro-
posal to the committee. An agenda
is available for public inspection in
the offices of the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Agriculture during normal
business hours. Information con-
cerning this meeting can also be
obtained prior to the meeting by
calling the Nebraska Department of
Agriculture at (402) 471-6857.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, June 9, 2020 via Zoom meet-
ing. Said meetings will be open to
the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners meeting will begin at 9:00
A.M. and the Buffalo County Board
of Equalization meeting will begin
at 9:45 A.M. A list of the organiza-
tions seeking tax exemptions, de-
scriptions of the property and offi-
cial recommendations are available
by contacting the County Assessor
and/or County Treasurer via tele-
phone.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
MINUTES
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
May 14th 2020
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 7:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen Rick Bowie pres-
ent. The chairman acknowledged
the open meeting laws, which are
posted in the community hall. The
minutes of the April meeting were
read. Hansen made the motion to
approve the minutes, seconded by
Holmes roll call vote was 5 to 0,
motion passed. Motion by to pay
the claims totaling $33327.05 by
Hansen, seconded by Bowie. Roll
call Motion passed 5 to 0. Claims
Frontier $125.52 phone, Buffalo
County $147.29, law enforcement,
Terry Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon
Holmes, and Joe Lourenco $45
each board pay, Glen Nichols
$724.02, wages, Amy Graham
$617.63, wages, Dawson Power
$1031.21, electricity, Prairie Hills
$49.95 DHHS $60, test, Bosselman
$249.80, propane, Electricial Ser-
vices $1771.80, box, labor, wire,
Glen Nichols $65.83, fuel, Tri-State
Paving $28050, part of street re-
pair, Stevens Welding $254, bas-
ketball hoop. Open Forum. Motion
to adjourn by Bowie, seconded by
Hansen. Meeting adjourned at
7:19pm.
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 19 - 339, wherein Reverse Mort-
gage Funding, LLC, is the plaintiff,
and the Estate of Jean M. Criss,
the Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and All
Other Persons Interested in the Es-
tate of Jean M. Criss, Deceased,
real names unknown; Transnation
Title Insurance Company, Trustee;
United States of America, by and
through the Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development, Benefi-
ciary; State of Nebraska; County of
Buffalo; John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 1:30 p.m., on the
7th day of July, 2020, inside the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 20th day of May,
2020.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
NOTICE
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the preparation
and painting of walls and trims in
the Valley and Boone Residence
Hall Buildings on the Hastings
Campus. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
June 15, 2020 at 2pm.
