PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Blue
Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 33560
Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska
68858. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Rich-
ard L. Pierce, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number, if any, is 33560 High-
way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Richard L. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Public notice is hereby given that
the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska
invites sealed bids for furnishing
necessary equipment, labor, mate-
rials and incidentals to complete
Calkins Avenue Landscaping.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm
local time on June 23, 2020.
Sealed bids will then be publicly
opened and read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
providing spruce trees, planting
and associated work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.
Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,
P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,
Elm Creek, NE 68836
Questions shall be directed to:
Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal
Administrator, (308) 856-1005
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-
mitted on furnished forms, sealed
and marked with bidder contact in-
formation. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
Wendy Clabaugh
Village Clerk
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-86
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-
aldine Anderson, whose address is
1714 West 56th Street, #B110,
Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed
by the Court as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,
Deceased
Case No. PR20-78
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve
Rockefeller, whose address is 2149
25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as personal repre-
sentative of this estate. Creditors of
this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before July 29,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-85
Notice is hereby given that on
June 2, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Luke
Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-
den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as personal representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart
& Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
HARRIS, GREG
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,
DECEASED
PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs and de-
termination of inheritance tax have
been filed and are set for hearing in
the County Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, located at Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at
1:30 P.M.
HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.
32530 - 322nd Rd
Pleasanton, NE 68866
(308) 440-5862
GREG C. HARRIS,
NSBA ID #15073
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Ave - Ste 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
(308)234-3595
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE
NOTICE
COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan H. Finke,
Deceased
No. PR 20-84
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar issued
a written Statement of Informal
Probate of Will of said Deceased
and that Barbara Rager whose ad-
dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-
venna, NE 68869 and Sandra
McAuliff whose address is 923
Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869
have been appointed Personal
Co-Representatives of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott
& Depue
Attorneys for Applicants
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE
NOTICE
COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry Ostermeyer,
No. PR 20-74
Notice is hereby given that on
May 19, 2020, in the Buffalo
County Court, the Registrar ap-
pointed Anne Ostermeyer whose
address is 50315 235th Road,
Shelton, NE 68876 as Personal
Representative in intestacy of the
estate of said Deceased. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before July 22,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott
& Depue
Attorneys for Applicant
ZNEZ My22,29, Je5
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,
DECEASED
Case No. PR20-82
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jon S.
Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings
Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as personal representative of this
estate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of MARY KATHRYN
EAST, Deceased
Estate No. PR20-79
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY
LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-
dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-
ticello, FL 32344, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 29, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, NE 68848-0895
(308)237-5146
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-83
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-
topher Riggleman, 121 East First,
Minden, NE 68959, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
HARRIS, GREG
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of RANDALL R.
LAMMERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 18-93
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on
July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.
Cody Lammers
Personal Representative/
Petitioner
519 West 27th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
402-318-1711
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ JE5,12,19
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF RONALD J.
FITZGERALD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. PR 20-81
Notice is hereby given that on
May 27, 2020 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Eric J.
Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210
Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
must file their claims with this Court
on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Mark L. Eurek #15554
The Law Office of Eurek
& Peterson, L.L.C.
611 O Street
PO Box 310
Loup City, NE 68853
308-745-0720
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald J. Rech,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-77
Notice is hereby given that on
May 20, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Terri
Rech, whose address is 4403 Ave-
nue E, Kearney, NE 68847, was ap-
pointed by the Court as Personal
Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before July 22, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &
Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ My22,29,Je5
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
J3T FARMS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that J3T
Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 33560 Highway
183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The
initial agent for service of process
of the Company is Janna M.
Pierce, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,
Miller, Nebraska 68858.
Dated: May 27, 2020.
Janna M. Pierce, Organizer
ZNEZ Je5,12,19
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:30 PM
at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-
ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept
continuously current is on file at the
office of the Administrator of ESU
10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ Je5,t1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held via
teleconferencing pursuant to the
Governor’s Executive Order No.
20-03, and may be viewed live on
Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:30 P.M.
on the Kearney Public Schools
Facebook page at:
rneypublicschools
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current,
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, June 5, 2020.
ZNEZ Je5,t1
Notice of Meeting
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: June 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Harvest Room and
via teleconferencing
*In-person will limit attendees
per Direct Health Measures
Agenda for meeting available for in-
spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-
ing normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc
Board Meeting
Time: 7:30 PM Central Time
(US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
87511072258?pwd=T0sxaEpsZHpUdnNLbmgxZjA3dGF4Zz09
Meeting ID: 875 1107 2258
Password: 057148
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,87511072258#,,1#,057148# US (San Jose)
+12532158782,,87511072258#,,1#,057148# US (Tacoma)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germa-
ntown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 875 1107 2258
Password: 057148
Find your local number:
bL5xtxlMi
ZNEZ Je5,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Regular Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
June 9, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-24, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je5,t1
N O T I C E
A total of 175 cases will be heard
by the Board in June, 2020. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
June 19, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Marzolf, Daniel 83518 Bad Check
More than $1000; Poss Cntrl Sub
Except Marijuana
Lacy, Johnathan 87737 Burglary;
Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest
Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-
ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering
W/ Witness
June 22, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Loughry, Larry 63700 Sexual As-
sault 1st Degree; Visl Depcit Sexl
Explicit Cond (5 counts)
Lopez, Juan 87876 Assault 2nd
Degree; Motor Vehicle Homicide
June 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Mattison, Anthony 84578 Oper-
ate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft
by Receiving Stolen Prop
June 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional
Center - Lincoln,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Kort, Travis 82618 Pos Cntrl Sub
Except Marijuana (2 counts); Theft
by Receiving Stolen Prop
Swisher, Charles 89107 Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana; Theft by Re-
ceiving Stolen Prop; Theft by
Unlwfl Taking or Disp (5 counts)
Rios, Aaron 89785 Domestic As-
sault; False Imprisonment 1st De-
gree
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
ZNEZ Je5,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON
ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on June 9, 2020, the City of Kear-
ney will conduct a public hearing at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, with re-
gard to acquiring an interest in real
property by purchase, dedication
or eminent domain of the following
tract of land below. Pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-24, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference. Mem-
bers of the public may attend this
meeting electronically or telephoni-
cally:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677
followed by the pound or hash sign
Drainage Easement
A Drainage Easement consisting
of part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 in part
of the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and more par-
ticularly described as follows:
Commencing at the Northwest
Corner of Lot 5, Block 4, Millennial
Estates Second Addition; thence
on an assumed bearing of N
00?21'03" W, along the East line of
said Millennial Estates Second Ad-
dition, also being the East Right--
of-Way line of Avenue X, a distance
of 60.12 feet to the point of beginn-
ing; thence continuing N 00'21'03"
W, along said East Right-of-Way
line, a distance of 20.00 feet;
thence N 89
Ÿ38'58" E a distance of
241.90 feet; thence N 44Ÿ38'57" E
a distance of 265.01 feet; thence N
00?21'34" W a distance of 109.61
feet to a point on the South
Right-of-Way line of 39th Street;
thence N 89Ÿ37'58" E, along said
South Right-of-Way line, a distance
of 260.00 feet to the Northwest
Corner of a tract surveyed by W. A.
Humphrey L.S. #224 dated
2/2/1977; thence S 00Ÿ21'34" E,
along the West line of said tract, a
distance of 105.00 feet; thence S
89Ÿ37'58" W, parallel with said
South Right-of-Way line of 39th
Street, a distance of 227.09 feet;
thence S 44Ÿ38'57" W a distance
of 299.83 feet; thence S 89Ÿ38'58"
W a distance of 250.19 feet to the
point of beginning, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Sanitary Sewer Easement
The centerline of a 20-Foot
Wide Sanitary Sewer Easement be-
ing 10-feet on each side of said
centerline and consisting of part of
Tax Lot 3 in part of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and more particularly described as
follows: Commencing at the North-
east Corner of Lot 14, Block 2, Mil-
lennial Estates Second Addition;
thence on an assumed bearing of N
89?38'57" E, along the South line
of said Millennial Estates Second
Addition, also being the South
Right-of-Way line of 36th Street, a
distance of 115.98 feet to the Point
of Beginning of a centerline of a
20-Foot Wide Sanitary Easement
being 10 Foot on each side of said
centerline; thence S 22?27'45" E a
distance of 57.87 feet; thence S
43
Ÿ53'29" E a distance of 80.44
feet; thence S 46Ÿ06'31" W a dis-
tance of 155.06 feet; thence S
67Ÿ52'44" W a distance of 111.27
feet; thence S 89Ÿ38'57" W a dis-
tance of 82.06 feet to a Point on
the East Right-of-Way line of 35th
Street, said point being the point of
termination, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
The proposed acquisitions are
required for a drainage and sanitary
sewer easement. All interested par-
ties are invited to attend this public
hearing at which time you will have
the opportunity to be heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je5,t1
NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-
drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane
Doe, real names unknown, and an-
yone else claiming any right or in-
terest in and to the following de-
scribed property:
$11,660.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on May 18, 2020, and a
Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-
ject currency is currently pending in
the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Further, that a
hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-
ture of the seized property has
been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at
3:00 p.m., before the Honorable
John Marsh, District Judge. Any
party claiming any right or interest
in the above-described seized
property shall appear and file an
Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-
trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, on or before Wednes-
day, June 17, 2020, or be forever
barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ Je5,12,19,26
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that the
following described property will be
sold by FirsTier Bank, at public
auction, to the highest bidder at the
east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,
2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Tract 1: All that part of the North-
east Quarter (NE¼) and of the
North Half of the Southeast Quarter
(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township
10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
that lies North of the public road
running through said Section, ex-
cept a tract of land which lies North
of Wood River in the Northwest
corner of the Northeast Quarter
(NW¼) of said Section, which con-
tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and
Tract 2: That portion of the East
One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 17 West of
the 6th P.M. lying South of the
public road as is now laid out and
in use in said Section 35, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. Containing 150
acres, more or less; and
Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter
(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;
and
Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter
(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10
North, Range 17 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
EXCEPT a tract of land being part
of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of
the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said
Section 34, more particularly de-
scribed as follows: Beginning at the
Northeast corner of the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34
and assuming the East line of said
Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing
S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings
contained herein are relative
thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on
the aforesaid East line a distance of
988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W
a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N
33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66
feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-
tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°
38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;
thence NORTH a distance of 87.66
feet to a point on the North line of
said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;
thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-
said North line a distance of 940.71
feet to the place of beginning. TO-
GETHER WITH a permanent ease-
ment for purposes of ingress and
egress, over the following de-
scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of
land for ingress and egress pur-
poses located in the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast
Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-
ship 10 North, Range 17 West of
the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska with the centerline of said
30.0 foot strip of land being more
particularly described as follows:
Referring to the Northeast corner of
the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said
Section 34 and assuming the East
line of Said Northeast Quarter
(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E
and all bearings contained herein
are relative thereto; thence S 00°
58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line
a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-
TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said
place of beginning being on the
centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of
land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the
aforesaid centerline a distance of
40.57 feet; thence continuing on
said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a
distance of 440.62 feet to the point
of termination. Said easement is a
permanent easement and shall "run
with the land"; and
Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter
(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10
North, Range 18 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
The highest bidder will deposit
with the Trustee, at the time of the
sale, a cashier’s check in the
amount of $5,000.00, with the full
purchase price, in certified funds,
to be received by the Trustee by
4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,
except this requirement is waived
when the highest bidder is the Ben-
eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-
sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-
plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-
ing the documentary revenue
stamp tax. The purchaser shall also
be responsible for any and all: (1)
Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-
sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-
nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,
and Resolutions of Record which
affect the property; and (4) Unpaid
utility bills, if any.
This property is sold “as is” and
this sale is made without any war-
ranties as to title or condition of the
property.
By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Telephone (308) 237-3155
ZNEZ My8,15,22,29,Je5
NOTICE
Central Community College is ac-
cepting bids for the preparation
and painting of walls and trims in
the Valley and Boone Residence
Hall Buildings on the Hastings
Campus. Please contact Carmen
Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,
308-379-7335, for project require-
ments and specifications. Bids due
June 15, 2020 at 2pm.
ZNEZ Je4,5,9,10
PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 1516 1st
Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,
Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Damon T. Bahensky,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.
Dated: May 20, 2020.
Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer
ZNEZ My29,Je5,12