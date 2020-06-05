<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BLUE SKY PERCHERONS,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Blue

Sky Percherons, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 33560

Highway 183, Miller, Nebraska

68858. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Rich-

ard L. Pierce, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number, if any, is 33560 High-

way 183, Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Richard L. Pierce, Organizer

REQUEST FOR BIDS

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

Calkins Avenue Landscaping.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Village Clerk, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836 until 2:00 pm

local time on June 23, 2020.

Sealed bids will then be publicly

opened and read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

providing spruce trees, planting

and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Questions shall be directed to:

Mrs. Suzanne Brodine, Municipal

Administrator, (308) 856-1005

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing the Village. Bids shall be sub-

mitted on furnished forms, sealed

and marked with bidder contact in-

formation. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Betty L. VanGilder,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-86

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Ger-

aldine Anderson, whose address is

1714 West 56th Street, #B110,

Kearney, NE 68847, was appointed

by the Court as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Carl D. Rockefeller,

Deceased

Case No. PR20-78

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Steve

Rockefeller, whose address is 2149

25 Road, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as personal repre-

sentative of this estate. Creditors of

this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 29,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DONALD E. FREY,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-85

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 2, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Luke

Frey, whose address is 4640 Lin-

den Drive, Kearney, NE 68847, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as personal representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart

& Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF FRIDA GEISLER,

DECEASED

PROBATE CASE NO. PR 20-24

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs and de-

termination of inheritance tax have

been filed and are set for hearing in

the County Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, located at Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on July 8, 2020, at

1:30 P.M.

HEIDE EPLEY, P.R.

32530 - 322nd Rd

Pleasanton, NE 68866

(308) 440-5862

GREG C. HARRIS,

NSBA ID #15073

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Ave - Ste 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308)234-3595

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan H. Finke,

Deceased

No. PR 20-84

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar issued

a written Statement of Informal

Probate of Will of said Deceased

and that Barbara Rager whose ad-

dress is 44135 362nd Rd., Ra-

venna, NE 68869 and Sandra

McAuliff whose address is 923

Padua Ave., Ravenna, NE 68869

have been appointed Personal

Co-Representatives of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicants

NOTICE

COUNTY COURT OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry Ostermeyer,

No. PR 20-74

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 19, 2020, in the Buffalo

County Court, the Registrar ap-

pointed Anne Ostermeyer whose

address is 50315 235th Road,

Shelton, NE 68876 as Personal

Representative in intestacy of the

estate of said Deceased. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before July 22,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Shamberg, Wolf, McDermott

& Depue

Attorneys for Applicant

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF MARILYN R. WHEAT,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-82

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jon S.

Wheat, whose address is 8 Kings

Court, Kearney, NE 68845, was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as personal representative of this

estate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before Aug. 5, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MARY KATHRYN

EAST, Deceased

Estate No. PR20-79

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, JUDY

LYNN McCLELLAN, whose ad-

dress is 59 Springfield Road, Mon-

ticello, FL 32344, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 29, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

James R. Ganz, Jr. #11432

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, NE 68848-0895

(308)237-5146

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY OF BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael J. Riggleman,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-83

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Chris-

topher Riggleman, 121 East First,

Minden, NE 68959, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 5, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of RANDALL R.

LAMMERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 18-93

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, on

July 1, 2020 at 1:30 o'clock p.m.

Cody Lammers

Personal Representative/

Petitioner

519 West 27th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

402-318-1711

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF RONALD J.

FITZGERALD, DECEASED

ESTATE NO. PR 20-81

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 27, 2020 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Eric J.

Fitzgerald, whose address is 79210

Highway 58, Loup City, NE 68853

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

must file their claims with this Court

on or before Aug. 5, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Mark L. Eurek #15554

The Law Office of Eurek

& Peterson, L.L.C.

611 O Street

PO Box 310

Loup City, NE 68853

308-745-0720

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald J. Rech,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-77

 

Notice is hereby given that on

May 20, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Terri

Rech, whose address is 4403 Ave-

nue E, Kearney, NE 68847, was ap-

pointed by the Court as Personal

Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before July 22, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom &

Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

J3T FARMS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that J3T

Farms, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 33560 Highway

183, Miller, Nebraska 68858. The

initial agent for service of process

of the Company is Janna M.

Pierce, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 33560 Highway 183,

Miller, Nebraska 68858.

Dated: May 27, 2020.

Janna M. Pierce, Organizer

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:30 PM

at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd., Kear-

ney, Nebraska. An agenda kept

continuously current is on file at the

office of the Administrator of ESU

10 in Kearney.

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held via

teleconferencing pursuant to the

Governor’s Executive Order No.

20-03, and may be viewed live on

Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:30 P.M.

on the Kearney Public Schools

Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/kea-

rneypublicschools

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current,

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, June 5, 2020.

Notice of Meeting

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: June 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Fairgrounds

Harvest Room and

via teleconferencing

*In-person will limit attendees

per Direct Health Measures

Agenda for meeting available for in-

spection at Fairgrounds Office dur-

ing normal business hours.

Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc

Board Meeting

Time: 7:30 PM Central Time

(US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

87511072258?pwd=T0sxaEpsZHpUdnNLbmgxZjA3dGF4Zz09

Meeting ID: 875 1107 2258

Password: 057148

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,87511072258#,,1#,057148# US (San Jose)

+12532158782,,87511072258#,,1#,057148# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germa-

ntown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 875 1107 2258

Password: 057148

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

bL5xtxlMi

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Regular Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

June 9, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-24, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

N O T I C E

A total of 175 cases will be heard

by the Board in June, 2020. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

June 19, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Marzolf, Daniel 83518 Bad Check

More than $1000; Poss Cntrl Sub

Except Marijuana

Lacy, Johnathan 87737 Burglary;

Operate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest

Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-

ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering

W/ Witness

June 22, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Loughry, Larry 63700 Sexual As-

sault 1st Degree; Visl Depcit Sexl

Explicit Cond (5 counts)

Lopez, Juan 87876 Assault 2nd

Degree; Motor Vehicle Homicide

June 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

 

Mattison, Anthony 84578 Oper-

ate Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft

by Receiving Stolen Prop

June 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional

Center - Lincoln,

Lincoln, Nebraska

 

Kort, Travis 82618 Pos Cntrl Sub

Except Marijuana (2 counts); Theft

by Receiving Stolen Prop

Swisher, Charles 89107 Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana; Theft by Re-

ceiving Stolen Prop; Theft by

Unlwfl Taking or Disp (5 counts)

Rios, Aaron 89785 Domestic As-

sault; False Imprisonment 1st De-

gree

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON

ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on June 9, 2020, the City of Kear-

ney will conduct a public hearing at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, with re-

gard to acquiring an interest in real

property by purchase, dedication

or eminent domain of the following

tract of land below. Pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-24, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference. Mem-

bers of the public may attend this

meeting electronically or telephoni-

cally:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677

followed by the pound or hash sign

Drainage Easement

 

A Drainage Easement consisting

of part of Tax Lots 2 and 3 in part

of the Northeast Quarter of Section

31, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and more par-

ticularly described as follows:

Commencing at the Northwest

Corner of Lot 5, Block 4, Millennial

Estates Second Addition; thence

on an assumed bearing of N

00?21'03" W, along the East line of

said Millennial Estates Second Ad-

dition, also being the East Right--

of-Way line of Avenue X, a distance

of 60.12 feet to the point of beginn-

ing; thence continuing N 00'21'03"

W, along said East Right-of-Way

line, a distance of 20.00 feet;

thence N 89

Ÿ38'58" E a distance of

241.90 feet; thence N 44Ÿ38'57" E

a distance of 265.01 feet; thence N

00?21'34" W a distance of 109.61

feet to a point on the South

Right-of-Way line of 39th Street;

thence N 89Ÿ37'58" E, along said

South Right-of-Way line, a distance

of 260.00 feet to the Northwest

Corner of a tract surveyed by W. A.

Humphrey L.S. #224 dated

2/2/1977; thence S 00Ÿ21'34" E,

along the West line of said tract, a

distance of 105.00 feet; thence S

89Ÿ37'58" W, parallel with said

South Right-of-Way line of 39th

Street, a distance of 227.09 feet;

thence S 44Ÿ38'57" W a distance

of 299.83 feet; thence S 89Ÿ38'58"

W a distance of 250.19 feet to the

point of beginning, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Sanitary Sewer Easement

 

The centerline of a 20-Foot

Wide Sanitary Sewer Easement be-

ing 10-feet on each side of said

centerline and consisting of part of

Tax Lot 3 in part of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 31, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and more particularly described as

follows: Commencing at the North-

east Corner of Lot 14, Block 2, Mil-

lennial Estates Second Addition;

thence on an assumed bearing of N

89?38'57" E, along the South line

of said Millennial Estates Second

Addition, also being the South

Right-of-Way line of 36th Street, a

distance of 115.98 feet to the Point

of Beginning of a centerline of a

20-Foot Wide Sanitary Easement

being 10 Foot on each side of said

centerline; thence S 22?27'45" E a

distance of 57.87 feet; thence S

43

Ÿ53'29" E a distance of 80.44

feet; thence S 46Ÿ06'31" W a dis-

tance of 155.06 feet; thence S

67Ÿ52'44" W a distance of 111.27

feet; thence S 89Ÿ38'57" W a dis-

tance of 82.06 feet to a Point on

the East Right-of-Way line of 35th

Street, said point being the point of

termination, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

The proposed acquisitions are

required for a drainage and sanitary

sewer easement. All interested par-

ties are invited to attend this public

hearing at which time you will have

the opportunity to be heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Kenneth McCoy, An-

drew Meyers, John Doe and Jane

Doe, real names unknown, and an-

yone else claiming any right or in-

terest in and to the following de-

scribed property:

$11,660.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on May 18, 2020, and a

Complaint for Forfeiture of the sub-

ject currency is currently pending in

the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Further, that a

hearing on the Complaint for Forfei-

ture of the seized property has

been scheduled on July 30, 2020 at

3:00 p.m., before the Honorable

John Marsh, District Judge. Any

party claiming any right or interest

in the above-described seized

property shall appear and file an

Answer or Demurrer with the Dis-

trict Court Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, on or before Wednes-

day, June 17, 2020, or be forever

barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that the

following described property will be

sold by FirsTier Bank, at public

auction, to the highest bidder at the

east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska on June 23,

2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Tract 1: All that part of the North-

east Quarter (NE¼) and of the

North Half of the Southeast Quarter

(N½ SE¼) of Section 35, Township

10 North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

that lies North of the public road

running through said Section, ex-

cept a tract of land which lies North

of Wood River in the Northwest

corner of the Northeast Quarter

(NW¼) of said Section, which con-

tains 3.55 acres, more or less; and

Tract 2: That portion of the East

One-Half (E½) of Section 35, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M. lying South of the

public road as is now laid out and

in use in said Section 35, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. Containing 150

acres, more or less; and

Tract 3: The Southwest Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 35, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

and

Tract 4: The Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) of Section 34, Township 10

North, Range 17 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

EXCEPT a tract of land being part

of the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34, more particularly de-

scribed as follows: Beginning at the

Northeast corner of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of said Section 34

and assuming the East line of said

Northeast Quarter (NE¼) as bearing

S 00° 58' 57"E and all bearings

contained herein are relative

thereto; thence S 00° 58' 57"E on

the aforesaid East line a distance of

988.94 feet; thence N 43° 50' 39"W

a distance of 450.1 feet; thence N

33° 57' 29"W a distance of 480.66

feet; thence N 61° 20' 52" W a dis-

tance of 373.12 feet; thence N 87°

38' 27"W a distance of 50.0 feet;

thence NORTH a distance of 87.66

feet to a point on the North line of

said Northeast Quarter (NE¼) ;

thence S 89° 48' 34"E on the afore-

said North line a distance of 940.71

feet to the place of beginning. TO-

GETHER WITH a permanent ease-

ment for purposes of ingress and

egress, over the following de-

scribed tract: a 30.0 foot strip of

land for ingress and egress pur-

poses located in the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of the Northeast

Quarter (NE¼) of Section 34, Town-

ship 10 North, Range 17 West of

the 6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska with the centerline of said

30.0 foot strip of land being more

particularly described as follows:

Referring to the Northeast corner of

the Northeast Quarter (NE¼) of said

Section 34 and assuming the East

line of Said Northeast Quarter

(NE¼) as bearing S 00° 58' 57"E

and all bearings contained herein

are relative thereto; thence S 00°

58' 57"E on the aforesaid East line

a distance of 284.47 feet of the AC-

TUAL PLACE OF BEGINNING, said

place of beginning being on the

centerline of said 30.0 foot strip of

land; thence S 89° 01' 03"W on the

aforesaid centerline a distance of

40.57 feet; thence continuing on

said centerline S 41° 35' 23"W a

distance of 440.62 feet to the point

of termination. Said easement is a

permanent easement and shall "run

with the land"; and

Tract 5: The Southeast Quarter

(SW¼) of Section 25, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

The highest bidder will deposit

with the Trustee, at the time of the

sale, a cashier’s check in the

amount of $5,000.00, with the full

purchase price, in certified funds,

to be received by the Trustee by

4:00 p.m. on the day of the sale,

except this requirement is waived

when the highest bidder is the Ben-

eficiary. The purchaser shall be re-

sponsible for all prior liens, all ap-

plicable fees, and all taxes, includ-

ing the documentary revenue

stamp tax. The purchaser shall also

be responsible for any and all: (1)

Real Estate Taxes; (2) Special As-

sessments; (3) Easements, Cove-

nants, Restrictions, Ordinances,

and Resolutions of Record which

affect the property; and (4) Unpaid

utility bills, if any.

This property is sold “as is” and

this sale is made without any war-

ranties as to title or condition of the

property.

By: FIRSTIER BANK, Trustee

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Telephone (308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the preparation

and painting of walls and trims in

the Valley and Boone Residence

Hall Buildings on the Hastings

Campus. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

June 15, 2020 at 2pm.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

VANYAR HOLDINGS LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Vanyar Holdings LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, PO Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848-1600. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Damon T. Bahensky,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600.

Dated: May 20, 2020.

Damon T. Bahensky, Organizer

