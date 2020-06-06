 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo

County District Court, in an action

where in AMERICAN NATIONAL

PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff

and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-

fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-

ment was awarded against AR-

NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-

lowing described property owned

by ARNOLD HECKER has been

levied upon:

(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado

K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door

Pickup (VIN#

1GCRKSE35BZ329985)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,

2020 at the Buffalo County South

Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-

tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 22nd day of May,

2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, Deputy

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Distress Warrant issued by

Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County

Treasurer, for taxes owed by CAR-

OLS M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO,

on personal property,

I have levied on the following de-

scribed property of said CAROLS

M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO:

1) 1983 BELLAVISTA 14'x60'

Mobile Home (VIN #38H8304)

 

The property is currently located

865 W. 78th Street (WOODRIVER

VALLEY T/C) #102, Kearney, NE

68845

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.

on the 11th day of June 2020 at the

East door of the Courthouse, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Said sale to be held open one

half-hour. Certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Dated this 26th day of May, 2020

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Deputy Jake Valentine 90921

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

May 26, 2020

 

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall of the Council

Chambers and is also available on

the City of Kearney website under

the City Clerk section. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular public video/tel-

econference meeting, pursuant to

the Governor's Executive Order No.

20-24 allowed issued on May 19,

2020, of the City Council to order

on May 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with

the following Council Members re-

sponding to roll call: Randy Busch-

koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James

Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-

sent: None. City Clerk recorded the

minutes. Administrative personnel

were also present via video/teleco-

nference means. Notice of the

meeting had been given according

to law.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. On May 12, 2020 Council

unanimously postponed until June

9, 2020 the application submitted

by Trenton Snow for Charles and

Kiley Isaac to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

16, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (North of 70th

Street on 30th Avenue) therefore,

no action was taken.

2. On May 12, 2020 Council

unanimously postponed until June

9, 2020 the application submitted

by Trenton Snow for Charles and

Kiley Isaac for the Final Plat for

Isaac Acres, a subdivision being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 16,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska for property described as

a tract of land being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 16, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-

nue) therefore, no action was

taken.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held May 12, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Aurora Coop-$48.48-smcs;

Accuquilt-$264.70-smcs; Ace Irri-

gation-$898.72-smcs;

Acushnet-$5,402.82-smcs; Ado-

be-$286.66-smcs; Advance Au-

to-$53.93-smcs; AGM Air-

field-$912.00-smcs; Air Burn-

ers-$834.10-smcs; Alber, A-$19.-

81-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$143,486.60-co; All City

Garage Door-$300.00-smcs; All

Makes-$1,122.87-smcs; Ama-

zon-$6,738.62-smcs,co; Ameri-

can-$613.01-smcs; American Flag

Store-$503.01-smcs; Anderson,

E-$30.16-smcs; Anderson, R-$85-

.00-smcs; Any-

thingruck.com-$710.76 -smcs; Ap-

ple-$0.99-smcs; Appleby, L-$2.4-

3-smcs; Aramark Uni-

form-$467.72-smcs; Arrow Seed-

-$281.00-smcs; Arwligns, B-$3-

6.50-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$773.81-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$102.20-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$785.35-smcs; Axon Enter-

prise-$14,100.00-co; B&H Pho-

to-$1,869.45-co;

Badgeandwallet.c-

om-$157.50-smcs; Baristas Daily

Grind-$150.00-smcs; Bauer, L-$9-

0.00-smcs; Baum Hydrau-

lics-$1,247.48-smcs; Becher,

K-$16.38-smcs; Berens-Tate Con-

sulting-$3,000.00-smcs; Bickford,

S-$26.05-smcs; Blackstone Audi-

o-$460.94-smcs; Blue-

beam-$448.00-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$83,849.90-smcs;

Bluehost.com-$232.08-co; Bona-

cci, J-$24.73-smcs;

Bosselman-$24,494.11-smcs;

Brackett Aircraft-$1,243.28-smcs;

Brown, T-$163.50-smcs; Buffalo

Co Register Deeds-$80.00-smcs;

Buffalo Outdoor Pow-

er-$593.21-smcs; Build-

ers-$936.20-smcs; Cain, D-$1-

80.00-smcs; Canva-$119.40-smcs;

Carl Whitney-$3,350.00-smcs; Car-

penter, C-$15.83-smcs;

Carquest-$503.62-smcs; Cascade

Subscription-$399.00-smcs;

Cash-Wa-$85.10-smcs;

Cenex-$460.00-smcs; Central NE

Bobcat-$358.27-smcs; Century

Lumber-$1,159.91-smcs;

Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs;

Cintas-$293.97-smcs; City of Ky-

-$7,337.23-co,smcs; City of Ky-

-$11,423.19-ps; City Plumb-

ing-$441.52-smcs; Clevenger Pe-

troleum-$758.04-smcs;

Colibri-$159.20-smcs; Comm Act

Part of Mid-NE-$1,897.50-smcs;

Compute North-$18,263.57-smcs;

Constantcontact.c-

om-$497.00-smcs; Construction

Rental-$1,528.63-smcs,co; Control

Yours-$200.00-smcs; Copy-

cat-$2,281.70-smcs; Credit Man-

agement-$307.92-ps;

Culligan-$454.86-smcs; Cum-

mins-$1,573.59-smcs;

Curbit-$1,050.00-smcs; Cure Safe-

ty-$30.42-smcs; D & K Prod-

ucts-$6,653.90-smcs; Dan Roeder

Concrete-$200,395.15-co; Danko

Emergency-$705.97-smcs;

Dartdrones-$200.00-smcs; Davis

Equipment-$575.51-smcs; Dawson

Public Power-$23,409.12-smcs;

Dell-$10,237.76-smcs,co; Deterd-

ing's-$1,891.98-smcs; Dish--

$128.05-smcs; Dis-

plays2go-$43.90-smcs; Dog Poop

Bags-$292.70-smcs; Dowhy Tow-

ing-$400.00-smcs; Dreamstime.c-

om-$50.00-smcs;

Eakes-$712.09-smcs; Earl Ma-

y-$338.00-smcs;

Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ed Broadfoot

& Sons-$475.00-smcs; Ehr-

lich-$54.00-smcs; EMC Insur-

ance-$10,402.20-smcs; Energen-

-$915.00-smcs; Engineer Sup-

ply-$70.25-smcs; Entenmann-Ro-

ving-$249.75-smcs; ESU Coordi-

nating Council-$300.00-smcs;

Exitlightco.com-$43.87-smcs; Ex-

tender Partners-$45.85-smcs;

Eyemed-$1,239.16-smcs;

Ezregister-$125.00-smcs;

Facebook-$120.00-smcs; Fas-

tenal-$949.47-smcs,co; Fearnley,

M-$94.69-smcs;

Filemaker-$1,155.60-smcs;

Firespring Print-$271.31-smcs;

First Due Fabrication-$87.20-smcs;

Flaig, C-$37.96-smcs; Flow State

Marketing-$1,940.00-smcs; Friesen

Chevrolet-$170.00-smcs; Frizane,

D-$75.00-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,207.63-smcs; Gall-

s-$1,959.90-smcs,ps;

Gambinos-$76.09-smcs; Gammon

Technical-$1,898.42-co; Garrett Ti-

res-$12,235.23-smcs; GI Physical

Therapy-$45.00-ps; Gilliand,C-$-

38.89-smcs; Gilroy, P-$180-

.00-smcs; Glendale Parade Sto-

re-$53.25-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-

er-$970.00-smcs; Govt. Finance

Officers-$549.00-smcs; Graham

Tire-$64.20-smcs; Grain-

ger-$772.83-smcs,co; Guenther,

T-$9.54-smcs; Ha-

ch-$716.30-smcs; Hanson, K-$1-

2.40-smcs; Harbols, A-$39.-

54-smcs; Henderson, B-$1-

1.84-smcs; Higgins, T-$25.-

52-smcs; Hilti-$1,724.99-co; Hol-

guin, L-$390.00-smcs; Holmes

Plumbing-$647.24-smcs,co;

Holscher, G-$14.67-smcs; Home

Depot-$2,842.65-smcs; Huffman,

D-$56.94-smcs; Hy-Vee-

-$11.03-smcs;

ICMA-$13,598.26-ps; In-

voicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;

IRS-$160,200.86-ps; Jack

Lederman-$1,050.66-smcs,co;

Jack's Uniforms-$1,584.91-smcs;

Jackson Services-$260.23-smcs;

John Deere-$463.67-smcs; John-

son Controls-$2,829.52-smcs;

Johnstone Supply-$528.13-smcs;

Ky Ace-$167.83-smcs; Ky Con-

crete-$17,403.22-smcs,co; Ky

Crete & Block-$318.17-smcs; Ky

Hub-$2,666.67-smcs; Ky Noon Ro-

tary-$140.00-smcs; Ky Tow-

ing-$165.25-smcs; Ky Vol. Fire

Dept.-$1,250.00-ps; Ky Ware-

house-$1,763.67-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$6,981.98-smcs,co; Ky

Winnelson-$2,421.14-smcs,co;

Kelly Supply-$1,145.49-smcs; Ke-

wanna Screen Print-

ing-$563.53-smcs; KH-LCH News-

papers-$25.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$300.44-smcs; Kussmaul

Electronics-$250.36-smcs; Lado

Andrea, D-$16.00-smcs; Landmark

Implement-$804.36-smcs; Lawn

Builders-$150.00-smcs; Lawson

Products-$292.42-smcs; Lenz,

T-$15.11-smcs; Light Spec-

trum-$62.49-smcs;

Lockmobile-$91.38-smcs; Logan

Contractors-$355.00-co;

Logmein-$3,110.39-smcs; Mac-

queen Equipment-$1,620.00-smcs;

Magic Cleaning-$400.00-smcs;

Marlatt Machine-$1,260.21-smcs;

Masters True Value-$388.79-smcs;

McCoy, R-$0.61-smcs;

Menards-$7,060.60-smcs,co;

Messbarger, B-$65.28-smcs; Mi-

crosoft-$637.76-smcs; Mid-Plains

Equipment-$166.95-smcs; Midway

Chevrolet-$25.19-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$526.56-smcs; Midwest

Petroleum-$1,335.00-smcs; Mid-

west Turf-$834.06-smcs; Miller &

Associates-$710.00-smcs; Miller

Signs-$633.00-smcs,co; Miller, J

-$112.50-smcs; Mirror Im-

age-$289.04-smcs; Mobile Pro

Shop-$899.00-smcs; Moonlight

Embroidery-$1,065.56-smcs; Mor-

ris Press-$481.00-smcs; MPH In-

dustries-$82.05-smcs; Municipal

Code-$437.00-smcs; Municipal

Supply-$11,407.85-smcs; Murphy

Tractor-$98.95-smcs; My Word

Search-$6.00-smcs; Nat'l Senior

Centers-$145.00-smcs; Nat'l White

Collar Crime-$300.00-smcs; NE

Chamber of Com-

merce-$3,000.00-smcs; NE Child

Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE Comm.

Energy Alliance-$500.00-co; NE

Dept Environ-

ment-$343,972.68-smcs,ds; NE

Dept of Economic De-

v-$130.00-smcs; NE Dept of Reve-

nue-$41,217.36-smcs; NE Machin-

ery-$224.75-smcs; NE Public

Health-$1,169.00-smcs; NE State

Fire Marshal-$110.00-smcs; NE

Truck Center-$5,286.65-smcs; Net-

work Solutions-$25.98-smcs; Next

Level Basketball-$200.00-smcs;

Nok-out-$48.00-smcs; Northwest

Electric-$312.70-smcs; Northwest-

ern Energy-$2,213.92-smcs; NRG

Media-$410.00-smcs; Oak Creek

Engineering-$2,207.60-co; O'Do-

nnell, B-$1.61-smcs; Of-

ficemax-$515.39-smcs; Of-

ficenet-$572.93-smcs; One Call

Concepts-$531.72-smcs; Open

VPN-$450.00-smcs; O'Reilly Au-

to-$1,158.23-smcs;

Orscheln-$505.36-smcs; Over-

stock.com-$160.96-co; Overton

Sand-$1,164.00 -co; Paral-

lels-$52.74-smcs; Para-

mount-$130.36-smcs; Par-

kink-$1,302.40-smcs; Parr,

M-$32.53-smcs; Paxton,

H-$34.79-smcs; Peerless Ma-

chine-$3,831.66-smcs; Pep

Co.-$50.00-smcs; Peshek, B-$4-

4.43-smcs; Pet Pick Ups-$1,-

357.26-smcs; Petersen, B-$5-

6.94-smcs; Peterson, S-$-

28.32-smcs; Phillips

66-$81.05-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$118.50-smcs; Platte Val-

ley Auto-$321.49-smcs; Platte Val-

ley Comm-$1,541.40-smcs; Post,

Stacie-$16.38-smcs; Preister, S-$-

43.43-smcs; Presto-X-$487.-

00-smcs; Psychological Re-

sources-$135.00-smcs; QA Bal-

ance Services-$125.00-smcs; Quil-

l-$721.14-smcs; Quinn, J-$-

125.00-smcs; Ready Mixed Con-

crete-$1,557.50-co;

Reams-$1,008.31-smcs,co;

Reinke's Heating-$633.47-smcs;

Resource Mgmt.-$2,054.40-smcs;

Rhodes, K-$6.53-smcs; Rock Au-

to-$34.11-smcs; S&J Construc-

tion-$22,038.00-co; Safety Empori-

um-$46.00-smcs; Safety Kleen

-$1,335.60-smcs; Safety Prod-

ucts-$298.27-smcs; Schrock,

H-$46.61-smcs; Schumacher

Brothers-$1,730.00-smcs; Scott-

-Copple,C-$35.00-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$2,089.25-smcs; Select

Sprayers-$155.77-smcs; Sharman,

H-$8.98-smcs; Sherwin Wil-

liams-$307.62-smcs; Ship Sup-

plies-$95.63-smcs; Shou, Y-$1-

2.96-smcs; Shredding Solu-

tions-$45.00-smcs;

Signit-$399.00-smcs; Silver-

stone-$5,005.75-smcs; Snap-on

Tool-$549.01-smcs; Spec-

trum-$865.29-smcs; Steinbrink

Landscaping-$3,146.02-smcs,co;

Stittle, E-$90.00-smcs; Straight

Line Striping-$2,642.50-smcs;

Strategic Insights-$750.00-smcs;

Suburban Fire Protec-

tion-$113.00-smcs;

Sumuri-$900.00-smcs; Sunbelt

Rentals-$351.79-smcs; Super

Shine Auto -$200.49-smcs; Sup-

plyhouse.com-$36.63-smcs; Tall

Cop-$35.00-smcs; Tanahashi,

Y-$13.56-smcs; Tar-

get-$54.82-smcs,co; Taylor, N-$2-

0.00-smcs; TCH Cen-

tral-$89.56-smcs; Thread Nan-

ny-$59.90-smcs; Titan Machiner-

y-$726.60-smcs; Towers, J-$-

16.53-smcs; Tractor-Su-

pply-$2,050.65-smcs; Trade Well

Pallet-$1,960.00-smcs; Trails &

Rails Museum-$25.00-smcs; Tran-

sunion-$115.30-smcs;

Turfwerks-$3,539.67-smcs; Ulrich,

K-$85.00-smcs; Union Bank &

Trust-$82,882.45-ps; Unique Man-

agement-$134.25-smcs; UNK

Greek Life-$60.00-smcs; UPS

-$56.03-smcs; USA Communica-

tions-$174.85-smcs;

USPS-$176.80-smcs; Van Diest

Supply-$1,985.70-smcs;

Verizon-$8,208.96-smcs; Vermeer

High Plains-$1,583.82-smcs;

Vessco-$1,707.34-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs;

Walgreens-$14.97-smcs; Wal-Ma-

rt-$1,029.47-smcs; Walters Elec-

tric-$80.00-smcs; Walters-Morgan

Const.-$16,040.63-smcs; Waste-

corp Pumps-$316.52-smcs; Water-

tronics-$303.78-smcs; Web-

staurant Store-$1,695.10-smcs;

Wells Fargo Equip-

ment-$128,947.16-smcs; Wills,

B-$43.99-smcs; Work-

bootsusa-$114.95-smcs;

WPCI-$425.50-ps; Payroll Ending

05/09/2020 -- $490,420.65: The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $110.93 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set June

9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date and

time for hearing on those applica-

tions where applicable.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class CK-123647 liquor

license application and manager

application for Heath Smallcomb

submitted by Joe's Honky Tonk

LLC dba Joe's at the Depot located

at 2023 1st Avenue.

5. Approve the recommendation

from the Development Services Di-

vision on the annual renewal of the

following manufactured home court

licenses until May 31, 2021: Re-

strictions Permit Applications as

follows: a) Cornhusker Trailer

Court, 1115 Avenue C; b) Country-

side Mobile Park, 1920 15th Ave-

nue; c) Merriweather Mobile Home

Village, 914 West 17th Street; d)

Rodeo Court, 2414 West 24th

Street; e) R-Villa East, 2500, 2719,

2803 West 24th Street; f) R-Villa

West, 2500, 2719, 2803 West 24th

Street; g) R-Villa South, 2500,

2719, 2803 West 24th Street; h)

Valley View Mobile Home Court,

2701 and 2801 Grand Avenue; and

i) Villa Park, 2703 West 24th Street.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-76

approving Application and Certifi-

cate for Payment No. 2 in the

amount of $250,820.48 submitted

by Ensley Electrical Services and

approved by City staff for the in-

stallation of a new generator at the

Law Enforcement Center.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-77

approving Change Order No. 3

showing an increase in the amount

of $5,000.00 and Application for

Payment No. 4 in the amount of

$426,141.12 submitted by Blessing

Construction and approved by

Miller & Associates for 2019 Part 2

Improvements for the construction

of Patriot Industrial Park consisting

of Paving Improvement District No.

2019-998.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-78

approving Application for Payment

No. 1 in the amount of $73,881.90

submitted by GD Concrete Con-

struction and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA

Improvements (also known as

Community Development Block

Grant funded Sidewalk Replace-

ment Project; Phase 2) for the proj-

ect area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Ave-

nue and 16th Street to 22nd Street.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-79

approving the Property Mainte-

nance and Lease Agreement be-

tween the City of Kearney and Tyler

Kenney for an approximate 6-acre

parcel of property located South of

115th Road and East of Pool Road.

10. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-80 accepting the public im-

provements constructed under a

Developer Constructed Infrastruc-

ture Agreement for Lot 1, Block

Seven, Eastbrooke Eighth, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-81 approving the Agency

Agreement between the City of

Kearney and Nebraska Department

of Transportation (NDOT), Aero-

nautics Division for Grant No.

3-31-0045-033-2020 for the pur-

pose of obtaining Federal "non-d-

evelopment" economic assistance

for the Kearney Regional Airport

under the provisions of the Federal

CARES Act.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8417 to

repealing Ordinance No. 8410 and

amend the Salary Ordinance re-

flecting recommended classifica-

tion changes on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8417

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8417

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $85,102.75 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 5:34 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that

Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company,

has been organized under the laws

of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-

tial designated office at 1510 W

23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is located at

1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE

68845. The company is mem-

ber-managed. Nature of the Com-

pany is construction, lawn care

service and home remodeling.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-219

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

8th day of May, 2020, a petition was

filed in the District Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the object and

prayer of which is for the change of

the petitioner's name from Kirsten

Rose Williams to Christian Dean

Schutte.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Ryan

Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,

on the 30th day of June, 2020, at

2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-

tian Dean Schutte.

Kirsten Williams

1915 W 42nd St.

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 224-7782

