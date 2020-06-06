NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharon Mauler, Clerk of the Buffalo
County District Court, in an action
where in AMERICAN NATIONAL
PROPERTY & CASUAL is Plaintiff
and LADONNA LAMMERS is De-
fendant, Case CI19-327, a judge-
ment was awarded against AR-
NOLD HECKER, therefore the fol-
lowing described property owned
by ARNOLD HECKER has been
levied upon:
(1) 2011 Chevrolet Silverado
K1500 (Extended Cab) 4 door
Pickup (VIN#
1GCRKSE35BZ329985)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 25th day of June,
2020 at the Buffalo County South
Impound Lot - located at 321 Cen-
tral Ave, City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 22nd day of May,
2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, Deputy
ZNEZ My30,Je6,13,20
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Distress Warrant issued by
Jean Sidwell, Buffalo County
Treasurer, for taxes owed by CAR-
OLS M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO,
on personal property,
I have levied on the following de-
scribed property of said CAROLS
M. or LETICIA G. GARDUNO:
1) 1983 BELLAVISTA 14'x60'
Mobile Home (VIN #38H8304)
The property is currently located
865 W. 78th Street (WOODRIVER
VALLEY T/C) #102, Kearney, NE
68845
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 a.m.
on the 11th day of June 2020 at the
East door of the Courthouse, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Said sale to be held open one
half-hour. Certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Dated this 26th day of May, 2020
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Deputy Jake Valentine 90921
ZNEZ My30,Je6
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
May 26, 2020
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall of the Council
Chambers and is also available on
the City of Kearney website under
the City Clerk section. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular public video/tel-
econference meeting, pursuant to
the Governor's Executive Order No.
20-24 allowed issued on May 19,
2020, of the City Council to order
on May 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with
the following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Randy Busch-
koetter, Bruce Lear, Tami James
Moore, and Jonathan Nikkila. Ab-
sent: None. City Clerk recorded the
minutes. Administrative personnel
were also present via video/teleco-
nference means. Notice of the
meeting had been given according
to law.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. On May 12, 2020 Council
unanimously postponed until June
9, 2020 the application submitted
by Trenton Snow for Charles and
Kiley Isaac to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
16, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (North of 70th
Street on 30th Avenue) therefore,
no action was taken.
2. On May 12, 2020 Council
unanimously postponed until June
9, 2020 the application submitted
by Trenton Snow for Charles and
Kiley Isaac for the Final Plat for
Isaac Acres, a subdivision being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 16,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska for property described as
a tract of land being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 16, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(North of 70th Street on 30th Ave-
nue) therefore, no action was
taken.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held May 12, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Aurora Coop-$48.48-smcs;
Accuquilt-$264.70-smcs; Ace Irri-
gation-$898.72-smcs;
Acushnet-$5,402.82-smcs; Ado-
be-$286.66-smcs; Advance Au-
to-$53.93-smcs; AGM Air-
field-$912.00-smcs; Air Burn-
ers-$834.10-smcs; Alber, A-$19.-
81-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$143,486.60-co; All City
Garage Door-$300.00-smcs; All
Makes-$1,122.87-smcs; Ama-
zon-$6,738.62-smcs,co; Ameri-
can-$613.01-smcs; American Flag
Store-$503.01-smcs; Anderson,
E-$30.16-smcs; Anderson, R-$85-
.00-smcs; Any-
thingruck.com-$710.76 -smcs; Ap-
ple-$0.99-smcs; Appleby, L-$2.4-
3-smcs; Aramark Uni-
form-$467.72-smcs; Arrow Seed-
-$281.00-smcs; Arwligns, B-$3-
6.50-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$773.81-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$102.20-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$785.35-smcs; Axon Enter-
prise-$14,100.00-co; B&H Pho-
to-$1,869.45-co;
Badgeandwallet.c-
om-$157.50-smcs; Baristas Daily
Grind-$150.00-smcs; Bauer, L-$9-
0.00-smcs; Baum Hydrau-
lics-$1,247.48-smcs; Becher,
K-$16.38-smcs; Berens-Tate Con-
sulting-$3,000.00-smcs; Bickford,
S-$26.05-smcs; Blackstone Audi-
o-$460.94-smcs; Blue-
beam-$448.00-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$83,849.90-smcs;
Bluehost.com-$232.08-co; Bona-
cci, J-$24.73-smcs;
Bosselman-$24,494.11-smcs;
Brackett Aircraft-$1,243.28-smcs;
Brown, T-$163.50-smcs; Buffalo
Co Register Deeds-$80.00-smcs;
Buffalo Outdoor Pow-
er-$593.21-smcs; Build-
ers-$936.20-smcs; Cain, D-$1-
80.00-smcs; Canva-$119.40-smcs;
Carl Whitney-$3,350.00-smcs; Car-
penter, C-$15.83-smcs;
Carquest-$503.62-smcs; Cascade
Subscription-$399.00-smcs;
Cash-Wa-$85.10-smcs;
Cenex-$460.00-smcs; Central NE
Bobcat-$358.27-smcs; Century
Lumber-$1,159.91-smcs;
Chemsearch-$307.00-smcs;
Cintas-$293.97-smcs; City of Ky-
-$7,337.23-co,smcs; City of Ky-
-$11,423.19-ps; City Plumb-
ing-$441.52-smcs; Clevenger Pe-
troleum-$758.04-smcs;
Colibri-$159.20-smcs; Comm Act
Part of Mid-NE-$1,897.50-smcs;
Compute North-$18,263.57-smcs;
Constantcontact.c-
om-$497.00-smcs; Construction
Rental-$1,528.63-smcs,co; Control
Yours-$200.00-smcs; Copy-
cat-$2,281.70-smcs; Credit Man-
agement-$307.92-ps;
Culligan-$454.86-smcs; Cum-
mins-$1,573.59-smcs;
Curbit-$1,050.00-smcs; Cure Safe-
ty-$30.42-smcs; D & K Prod-
ucts-$6,653.90-smcs; Dan Roeder
Concrete-$200,395.15-co; Danko
Emergency-$705.97-smcs;
Dartdrones-$200.00-smcs; Davis
Equipment-$575.51-smcs; Dawson
Public Power-$23,409.12-smcs;
Dell-$10,237.76-smcs,co; Deterd-
ing's-$1,891.98-smcs; Dish--
$128.05-smcs; Dis-
plays2go-$43.90-smcs; Dog Poop
Bags-$292.70-smcs; Dowhy Tow-
ing-$400.00-smcs; Dreamstime.c-
om-$50.00-smcs;
Eakes-$712.09-smcs; Earl Ma-
y-$338.00-smcs;
Ecolab-$80.26-smcs; Ed Broadfoot
& Sons-$475.00-smcs; Ehr-
lich-$54.00-smcs; EMC Insur-
ance-$10,402.20-smcs; Energen-
-$915.00-smcs; Engineer Sup-
ply-$70.25-smcs; Entenmann-Ro-
ving-$249.75-smcs; ESU Coordi-
nating Council-$300.00-smcs;
Exitlightco.com-$43.87-smcs; Ex-
tender Partners-$45.85-smcs;
Eyemed-$1,239.16-smcs;
Ezregister-$125.00-smcs;
Facebook-$120.00-smcs; Fas-
tenal-$949.47-smcs,co; Fearnley,
M-$94.69-smcs;
Filemaker-$1,155.60-smcs;
Firespring Print-$271.31-smcs;
First Due Fabrication-$87.20-smcs;
Flaig, C-$37.96-smcs; Flow State
Marketing-$1,940.00-smcs; Friesen
Chevrolet-$170.00-smcs; Frizane,
D-$75.00-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,207.63-smcs; Gall-
s-$1,959.90-smcs,ps;
Gambinos-$76.09-smcs; Gammon
Technical-$1,898.42-co; Garrett Ti-
res-$12,235.23-smcs; GI Physical
Therapy-$45.00-ps; Gilliand,C-$-
38.89-smcs; Gilroy, P-$180-
.00-smcs; Glendale Parade Sto-
re-$53.25-smcs; Goodwin Tuck-
er-$970.00-smcs; Govt. Finance
Officers-$549.00-smcs; Graham
Tire-$64.20-smcs; Grain-
ger-$772.83-smcs,co; Guenther,
T-$9.54-smcs; Ha-
ch-$716.30-smcs; Hanson, K-$1-
2.40-smcs; Harbols, A-$39.-
54-smcs; Henderson, B-$1-
1.84-smcs; Higgins, T-$25.-
52-smcs; Hilti-$1,724.99-co; Hol-
guin, L-$390.00-smcs; Holmes
Plumbing-$647.24-smcs,co;
Holscher, G-$14.67-smcs; Home
Depot-$2,842.65-smcs; Huffman,
D-$56.94-smcs; Hy-Vee-
-$11.03-smcs;
ICMA-$13,598.26-ps; In-
voicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$160,200.86-ps; Jack
Lederman-$1,050.66-smcs,co;
Jack's Uniforms-$1,584.91-smcs;
Jackson Services-$260.23-smcs;
John Deere-$463.67-smcs; John-
son Controls-$2,829.52-smcs;
Johnstone Supply-$528.13-smcs;
Ky Ace-$167.83-smcs; Ky Con-
crete-$17,403.22-smcs,co; Ky
Crete & Block-$318.17-smcs; Ky
Hub-$2,666.67-smcs; Ky Noon Ro-
tary-$140.00-smcs; Ky Tow-
ing-$165.25-smcs; Ky Vol. Fire
Dept.-$1,250.00-ps; Ky Ware-
house-$1,763.67-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$6,981.98-smcs,co; Ky
Winnelson-$2,421.14-smcs,co;
Kelly Supply-$1,145.49-smcs; Ke-
wanna Screen Print-
ing-$563.53-smcs; KH-LCH News-
papers-$25.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$300.44-smcs; Kussmaul
Electronics-$250.36-smcs; Lado
Andrea, D-$16.00-smcs; Landmark
Implement-$804.36-smcs; Lawn
Builders-$150.00-smcs; Lawson
Products-$292.42-smcs; Lenz,
T-$15.11-smcs; Light Spec-
trum-$62.49-smcs;
Lockmobile-$91.38-smcs; Logan
Contractors-$355.00-co;
Logmein-$3,110.39-smcs; Mac-
queen Equipment-$1,620.00-smcs;
Magic Cleaning-$400.00-smcs;
Marlatt Machine-$1,260.21-smcs;
Masters True Value-$388.79-smcs;
McCoy, R-$0.61-smcs;
Menards-$7,060.60-smcs,co;
Messbarger, B-$65.28-smcs; Mi-
crosoft-$637.76-smcs; Mid-Plains
Equipment-$166.95-smcs; Midway
Chevrolet-$25.19-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$526.56-smcs; Midwest
Petroleum-$1,335.00-smcs; Mid-
west Turf-$834.06-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$710.00-smcs; Miller
Signs-$633.00-smcs,co; Miller, J
-$112.50-smcs; Mirror Im-
age-$289.04-smcs; Mobile Pro
Shop-$899.00-smcs; Moonlight
Embroidery-$1,065.56-smcs; Mor-
ris Press-$481.00-smcs; MPH In-
dustries-$82.05-smcs; Municipal
Code-$437.00-smcs; Municipal
Supply-$11,407.85-smcs; Murphy
Tractor-$98.95-smcs; My Word
Search-$6.00-smcs; Nat'l Senior
Centers-$145.00-smcs; Nat'l White
Collar Crime-$300.00-smcs; NE
Chamber of Com-
merce-$3,000.00-smcs; NE Child
Support-$2,287.35-ps; NE Comm.
Energy Alliance-$500.00-co; NE
Dept Environ-
ment-$343,972.68-smcs,ds; NE
Dept of Economic De-
v-$130.00-smcs; NE Dept of Reve-
nue-$41,217.36-smcs; NE Machin-
ery-$224.75-smcs; NE Public
Health-$1,169.00-smcs; NE State
Fire Marshal-$110.00-smcs; NE
Truck Center-$5,286.65-smcs; Net-
work Solutions-$25.98-smcs; Next
Level Basketball-$200.00-smcs;
Nok-out-$48.00-smcs; Northwest
Electric-$312.70-smcs; Northwest-
ern Energy-$2,213.92-smcs; NRG
Media-$410.00-smcs; Oak Creek
Engineering-$2,207.60-co; O'Do-
nnell, B-$1.61-smcs; Of-
ficemax-$515.39-smcs; Of-
ficenet-$572.93-smcs; One Call
Concepts-$531.72-smcs; Open
VPN-$450.00-smcs; O'Reilly Au-
to-$1,158.23-smcs;
Orscheln-$505.36-smcs; Over-
stock.com-$160.96-co; Overton
Sand-$1,164.00 -co; Paral-
lels-$52.74-smcs; Para-
mount-$130.36-smcs; Par-
kink-$1,302.40-smcs; Parr,
M-$32.53-smcs; Paxton,
H-$34.79-smcs; Peerless Ma-
chine-$3,831.66-smcs; Pep
Co.-$50.00-smcs; Peshek, B-$4-
4.43-smcs; Pet Pick Ups-$1,-
357.26-smcs; Petersen, B-$5-
6.94-smcs; Peterson, S-$-
28.32-smcs; Phillips
66-$81.05-smcs; Platinum
Awards-$118.50-smcs; Platte Val-
ley Auto-$321.49-smcs; Platte Val-
ley Comm-$1,541.40-smcs; Post,
Stacie-$16.38-smcs; Preister, S-$-
43.43-smcs; Presto-X-$487.-
00-smcs; Psychological Re-
sources-$135.00-smcs; QA Bal-
ance Services-$125.00-smcs; Quil-
l-$721.14-smcs; Quinn, J-$-
125.00-smcs; Ready Mixed Con-
crete-$1,557.50-co;
Reams-$1,008.31-smcs,co;
Reinke's Heating-$633.47-smcs;
Resource Mgmt.-$2,054.40-smcs;
Rhodes, K-$6.53-smcs; Rock Au-
to-$34.11-smcs; S&J Construc-
tion-$22,038.00-co; Safety Empori-
um-$46.00-smcs; Safety Kleen
-$1,335.60-smcs; Safety Prod-
ucts-$298.27-smcs; Schrock,
H-$46.61-smcs; Schumacher
Brothers-$1,730.00-smcs; Scott-
-Copple,C-$35.00-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$2,089.25-smcs; Select
Sprayers-$155.77-smcs; Sharman,
H-$8.98-smcs; Sherwin Wil-
liams-$307.62-smcs; Ship Sup-
plies-$95.63-smcs; Shou, Y-$1-
2.96-smcs; Shredding Solu-
tions-$45.00-smcs;
Signit-$399.00-smcs; Silver-
stone-$5,005.75-smcs; Snap-on
Tool-$549.01-smcs; Spec-
trum-$865.29-smcs; Steinbrink
Landscaping-$3,146.02-smcs,co;
Stittle, E-$90.00-smcs; Straight
Line Striping-$2,642.50-smcs;
Strategic Insights-$750.00-smcs;
Suburban Fire Protec-
tion-$113.00-smcs;
Sumuri-$900.00-smcs; Sunbelt
Rentals-$351.79-smcs; Super
Shine Auto -$200.49-smcs; Sup-
plyhouse.com-$36.63-smcs; Tall
Cop-$35.00-smcs; Tanahashi,
Y-$13.56-smcs; Tar-
get-$54.82-smcs,co; Taylor, N-$2-
0.00-smcs; TCH Cen-
tral-$89.56-smcs; Thread Nan-
ny-$59.90-smcs; Titan Machiner-
y-$726.60-smcs; Towers, J-$-
16.53-smcs; Tractor-Su-
pply-$2,050.65-smcs; Trade Well
Pallet-$1,960.00-smcs; Trails &
Rails Museum-$25.00-smcs; Tran-
sunion-$115.30-smcs;
Turfwerks-$3,539.67-smcs; Ulrich,
K-$85.00-smcs; Union Bank &
Trust-$82,882.45-ps; Unique Man-
agement-$134.25-smcs; UNK
Greek Life-$60.00-smcs; UPS
-$56.03-smcs; USA Communica-
tions-$174.85-smcs;
USPS-$176.80-smcs; Van Diest
Supply-$1,985.70-smcs;
Verizon-$8,208.96-smcs; Vermeer
High Plains-$1,583.82-smcs;
Vessco-$1,707.34-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$2,000.00-smcs;
Walgreens-$14.97-smcs; Wal-Ma-
rt-$1,029.47-smcs; Walters Elec-
tric-$80.00-smcs; Walters-Morgan
Const.-$16,040.63-smcs; Waste-
corp Pumps-$316.52-smcs; Water-
tronics-$303.78-smcs; Web-
staurant Store-$1,695.10-smcs;
Wells Fargo Equip-
ment-$128,947.16-smcs; Wills,
B-$43.99-smcs; Work-
bootsusa-$114.95-smcs;
WPCI-$425.50-ps; Payroll Ending
05/09/2020 -- $490,420.65: The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $110.93 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set June
9, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date and
time for hearing on those applica-
tions where applicable.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class CK-123647 liquor
license application and manager
application for Heath Smallcomb
submitted by Joe's Honky Tonk
LLC dba Joe's at the Depot located
at 2023 1st Avenue.
5. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on the annual renewal of the
following manufactured home court
licenses until May 31, 2021: Re-
strictions Permit Applications as
follows: a) Cornhusker Trailer
Court, 1115 Avenue C; b) Country-
side Mobile Park, 1920 15th Ave-
nue; c) Merriweather Mobile Home
Village, 914 West 17th Street; d)
Rodeo Court, 2414 West 24th
Street; e) R-Villa East, 2500, 2719,
2803 West 24th Street; f) R-Villa
West, 2500, 2719, 2803 West 24th
Street; g) R-Villa South, 2500,
2719, 2803 West 24th Street; h)
Valley View Mobile Home Court,
2701 and 2801 Grand Avenue; and
i) Villa Park, 2703 West 24th Street.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-76
approving Application and Certifi-
cate for Payment No. 2 in the
amount of $250,820.48 submitted
by Ensley Electrical Services and
approved by City staff for the in-
stallation of a new generator at the
Law Enforcement Center.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-77
approving Change Order No. 3
showing an increase in the amount
of $5,000.00 and Application for
Payment No. 4 in the amount of
$426,141.12 submitted by Blessing
Construction and approved by
Miller & Associates for 2019 Part 2
Improvements for the construction
of Patriot Industrial Park consisting
of Paving Improvement District No.
2019-998.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-78
approving Application for Payment
No. 1 in the amount of $73,881.90
submitted by GD Concrete Con-
struction and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA
Improvements (also known as
Community Development Block
Grant funded Sidewalk Replace-
ment Project; Phase 2) for the proj-
ect area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Ave-
nue and 16th Street to 22nd Street.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-79
approving the Property Mainte-
nance and Lease Agreement be-
tween the City of Kearney and Tyler
Kenney for an approximate 6-acre
parcel of property located South of
115th Road and East of Pool Road.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-80 accepting the public im-
provements constructed under a
Developer Constructed Infrastruc-
ture Agreement for Lot 1, Block
Seven, Eastbrooke Eighth, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-81 approving the Agency
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and Nebraska Department
of Transportation (NDOT), Aero-
nautics Division for Grant No.
3-31-0045-033-2020 for the pur-
pose of obtaining Federal "non-d-
evelopment" economic assistance
for the Kearney Regional Airport
under the provisions of the Federal
CARES Act.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8417 to
repealing Ordinance No. 8410 and
amend the Salary Ordinance re-
flecting recommended classifica-
tion changes on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8417
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8417
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $85,102.75 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 5:34 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ Je6,t1
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that
Haigler Renovations, LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company,
has been organized under the laws
of the state of Nebraska, with its ini-
tial designated office at 1510 W
23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is located at
1510 W 23RD ST #24 Kearney, NE
68845. The company is mem-
ber-managed. Nature of the Com-
pany is construction, lawn care
service and home remodeling.
ZNEZ Je6,13,20
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-219
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
KIRSTEN ROSE WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that on the
8th day of May, 2020, a petition was
filed in the District Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the object and
prayer of which is for the change of
the petitioner's name from Kirsten
Rose Williams to Christian Dean
Schutte.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Ryan
Carson, in Courtroom no. 3, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska,
on the 30th day of June, 2020, at
2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Kirsten Rose Williams, to Chris-
tian Dean Schutte.
Kirsten Williams
1915 W 42nd St.
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 224-7782
ZNEZ My16,23,30,Je6