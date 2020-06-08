 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, June 18,

2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M via Zoom

meeting. Said hearing will be open

to the public and the details to con-

nect to the meeting are available at

www.buffalocounty.ne.gov.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Appli-

cation for Code Amendment of so-

lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,

Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed

by Nathan T. Bruner, as well as a

Zoning Map Amendment, filed by

Chad Dixon, registered land sur-

veyor, on behalf of Cynthia

Pawloski, for property described as

Part of the East Half of the South-

west Quarter, Section 12, Town-

ship 11 N, Range 16 W of the 6th

P.M. The applicant has requested

to rezone approximately 10.62 Ac-

res from AG - Agriculture to AGR -

Agricultural Residential. Complete

legal description on file with Buffalo

County Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

June 19, 2020. Pursuant to the

Governor's Executive Order No.

20-24, this meeting will be held by

video/telephone conference.

Members of the public may attend

this meeting electronically or tele-

phonically:

Using GoToMeeting (no ac-

count/subscription/payment re-

quired):

Ÿ View from your computer,

tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/Ci-

tyofKearney

Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-

ing App: 773-693-677 (known as

the Meeting ID)

Ÿ Listen to audio only through

your phone: 1-224-501-3412

o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-

lowed by the pound or hash sign

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Arram Eq-

uities, Inc., c/o Essam Arram, to re-

zone from District C-3/PD, General

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District to District C-3,

General Commercial District for

property described as Lot 131

through Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's

Park Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska, TO-

GETHER WITH; the vacated South

20.0 feet of 26th Street abutting

said lots on the North, all in Buffalo

County, Nebraska (501, 503, 507

and 511 East 26th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-2316. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

Planning Commission shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

