NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, June 18,
2020, at 7:00 o'clock P.M via Zoom
meeting. Said hearing will be open
to the public and the details to con-
nect to the meeting are available at
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Appli-
cation for Code Amendment of so-
lar arrays, under Section 3.3125,
Section 5.32, & Section 5.33, filed
by Nathan T. Bruner, as well as a
Zoning Map Amendment, filed by
Chad Dixon, registered land sur-
veyor, on behalf of Cynthia
Pawloski, for property described as
Part of the East Half of the South-
west Quarter, Section 12, Town-
ship 11 N, Range 16 W of the 6th
P.M. The applicant has requested
to rezone approximately 10.62 Ac-
res from AG - Agriculture to AGR -
Agricultural Residential. Complete
legal description on file with Buffalo
County Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ Je8,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
June 19, 2020. Pursuant to the
Governor's Executive Order No.
20-24, this meeting will be held by
video/telephone conference.
Members of the public may attend
this meeting electronically or tele-
phonically:
Using GoToMeeting (no ac-
count/subscription/payment re-
quired):
Ÿ View from your computer,
tablet or smartphone:
tyofKearney
Ÿ View through the GoToMeet-
ing App: 773-693-677 (known as
the Meeting ID)
Ÿ Listen to audio only through
your phone: 1-224-501-3412
o Access Code: 773-693-677 fol-
lowed by the pound or hash sign
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Arram Eq-
uities, Inc., c/o Essam Arram, to re-
zone from District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District to District C-3,
General Commercial District for
property described as Lot 131
through Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's
Park Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska, TO-
GETHER WITH; the vacated South
20.0 feet of 26th Street abutting
said lots on the North, all in Buffalo
County, Nebraska (501, 503, 507
and 511 East 26th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-2316. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
Planning Commission shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Je8,t1