 

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

the Village of Elm Creek, Nebraska

invites sealed bids for furnishing

necessary equipment, labor, mate-

rials and incidentals to complete

2020 Paving Improvements -

Bond Street. Sealed bids will be

received by the Village Clerk, 535

W Boyd Avenue, Elm Creek, NE

68836 until 2:00 pm local time on

June 23, 2020. Sealed bids will

then be publicly opened and read

aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, removal of existing

pavement, 4,200 square yards of

concrete paving, seeding, sodding

and associated work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Mrs.

Wendy Clabaugh, Village Clerk,

P.O. Box 130, 535 W Boyd Avenue,

Elm Creek, NE 68836

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Questions shall be directed to:

Mr. Lance Harter, Street Superin-

tendent, (308) 455-1152

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$40.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Owner reserves the right

to reject any or all bids, hold bids

for 30 days and select most benefi-

cial bid.

Wendy Clabaugh

Village Clerk

ZNEZ Je2,9,16

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Cen-

tral Endocrinology and Wellness

Clinic LLC (the "Company") has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

1018 East 66th Street Place, Unit

3, Kearney, NE 68847-1598. The

registered agent of the Company is

Registered Agents, Inc., 530 S.

13th St., Ste 100, Lincoln, NE

68508. The general nature of the

business will be to engage in the

transaction of any or all lawful busi-

ness, for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The LLC was filed with the State of

Nebraska March 24 2020. Organ-

izer Name: Arturo Flores.

 

ZNEZ My26,Je2,9

OFFICIAL NOTICE

 

Section 2-965, Reissue Revised

Statutes of Nebraska, provides a

control authority may direct and

carry out projects of control for one

or more specific noxious weeds

without individual notice as pre-

scribed in Section 2-265 if the con-

trol authority has caused publica-

tion of notices of such project. The

Buffalo County Weed Control Au-

thority as a part of the Platte Valley

Weed Management Area will be

doing control work on selected site

of Purple Loosestrife, Saltcedar

and Phragmites along the Platte

River. Control work will be pre-

formed from June 2020 through

June 2021.

This service will be provided at

no cost to the landowners within

the targeted areas. Landowners not

interested in this program are en-

couraged to call the Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority. Those not

participating in this project should

have a weed management plan for

the control of noxious weeds that

has been approved by the Buffalo

County Weed Control Authority

prior to the start time of this special

project.

By Order of Buffalo County

Weed Control Authority

Bert Stubbs, Superintendent

9720 Antelope Ave

Kearney, NE 68847

308-236-1244

ZNEZ My26,Je2,9,16

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JJB HOLDINGS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that JJB

Holdings, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: June 5, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Je9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JVS APPRAISAL GROUP, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that JVS

Appraisal Group, LLC (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Brian R. Symington, whose

street and mailing address and

post office box number is 1516 1st

Avenue, P.O. Box 1600, Kearney,

Nebraska 68848.

Dated: April 13, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Je9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER AG SERVICES,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Ag Services, L.L.C.

(hereinafter referred to as "the

Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 27905 Sweetwater Road, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Rory D. Cruise, whose

street and mailing address is 27905

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ JE9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

TO THE CERTIFICATE OF

ORGANIZATION OF

SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. amended its Certificate of

Organization by changing its name

from Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C., to Sweetwater Ventures,

L.L.C.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Ronald R. Cruise, Manager

Rory D. Cruise, Manager

ZNEZ Je9,16,23

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 27905 Sweetwater Road,

Pleasanton, NE 68866. The initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Rory D. Cruise, whose

street and mailing address is 27905

Sweetwater Road, Pleasanton, NE

68866.

Dated: June 2, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Je9,16,23

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is ac-

cepting bids for the preparation

and painting of walls and trims in

the Valley and Boone Residence

Hall Buildings on the Hastings

Campus. Please contact Carmen

Taylor, CCC Purchasing Manager,

at carmentaylor@cccneb.edu,

308-379-7335, for project require-

ments and specifications. Bids due

June 15, 2020 at 2pm.

ZNEZ Je4,5,9,10

Tags