Village of Pleasanton In
Buffalo County, Nebraska
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Pleasanton Village
Board of Trustees will hold a public
hearing on April 14, 2020 at 7:00
P.M. in the Pleasanton Community
Center, the purpose of which is to
hear public comments on:
a. Annexation of a tract of land
being part of the Northeast Quarter
of the Northwest Quarter , of Sec-
tion Thirty-five (35), Township
Twelve (12) North, Range Sixteen
(16) West of the 6th Principal Me-
ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
b. Final Plat of land being part of
the Northeast Quarter of the North-
west Quarter, of Section Thir-
ty-five(35), Township Twelve (12)
North, Range Sixteen (16) West of
the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Village of Pleasanton
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
Public Hearing Date & Time:
April 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Public Hearing Place:
Pleasanton Community Center
202 N. Sycamore Street
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Contact Person:
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk/Treasurer
(308) 388-2241
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act, Notice of Organiza-
tion is hereby given as follows:
The name of the limited liability
company is Flying Warriors, LLC
("Company"). The street and mail-
ing address of the initial designated
office of the Company is: 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845. The name and street and
mailing address of the initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610
Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE
68845.
Kory J. McCracken, #22452
Garwood & McCracken
Attorneys at Law
401 N Webster St
Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of
Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and
Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,
PO Box 521, Kearney, NE
68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does
hereby provide the following notice
of possible adoptive placement of a
minor child.
JOHN DOE, real name unknown,
physical description unknown. You
have been identified as the biologi-
cal father of a child whose date of
birth is July 3, 2018. The child was
conceived with Jessica H. on or
about October 5, 2017, in Kearney,
Nebraska, and the biological
mother intends to place the child
for adoption. If you are the biologi-
cal father, you may (i) deny pater-
nity; (ii) waive any parental rights
you may have; (iii) relinquish and
consent to the adoption; or (iv) file
a Notice of Objection to Adoption
and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-
suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-
ject to the adoption in a proceeding
before any Nebraska court which
has adjudicated you to be the bio-
logical father of the child prior to
your receipt of notice. If you wish
to deny paternity, waive your pa-
rental rights, relinquish and con-
sent, or receive additional informa-
tion to determine whether you may
be the father of the child in ques-
tion, you must contact Jonathan R.
Brandt at the above address. If
you wish to object to the adoption
and seek custody of the child, you
must seek legal counsel from your
own attorney immediately. You
may file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody at any time during the preg-
nancy and up to as late as five
business days after the child's ac-
tual date of birth or receipt of this
notice, whichever is later. If you fail
to do so, your right to object to the
adoption will be extinguished. If
you wish to be advised of the ac-
tual date of birth of the child,
please contact the above-named
attorney to provide information
about where you wish to be con-
tacted to receive that information.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-
e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the operation of a health
spa and related services and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may or-
ganize under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on March 12, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Jesse Jacobs
801 West 29th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of
Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and
Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,
PO Box 521, Kearney, NE
68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does
hereby provide the following notice
of possible adoptive placement of a
minor child.
ROBERT J. HENKE. You have
been identified as the legal father of
a child whose date of birth is July
3, 2018. The child was conceived
with Jessica H. on or about Octo-
ber 5, 2017, in Kearney, Nebraska,
and the biological mother intends
to place the child for adoption. If
you are the legal father, you may (i)
deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-
tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-
quish and consent to the adoption;
or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to
Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-
tody, pursuant to section
43-104.02, or object to the adop-
tion in a proceeding before any Ne-
braska court which has adjudicated
you to be the legal father of the
child prior to your receipt of notice.
If you wish to deny paternity, waive
your parental rights, relinquish and
consent, or receive additional infor-
mation to determine whether you
may be the father of the child in
question, you must contact Jona-
than R. Brandt at the above ad-
dress. If you wish to object to the
adoption and seek custody of the
child, you must seek legal counsel
from your own attorney immedi-
ately. You may file a Notice of Ob-
jection to Adoption and Intent to
Obtain Custody at any time during
the pregnancy and up to as late as
five business days after the child's
actual date of birth or receipt of this
notice, whichever is later. If you fail
to do so, your right to object to the
adoption will be extinguished. If
you wish to be advised of the ac-
tual date of birth of the child,
please contact the above-named
attorney to provide information
about where you wish to be con-
tacted to receive that information.
NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION
Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §
43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of
Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and
Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,
PO Box 521, Kearney, NE
68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does
hereby provide the following notice
of possible adoptive placement of a
minor child.
TRAVIS A. HICKMAN. You have
been identified as a possible bio-
logical father of a child whose date
of birth is July 3, 2018. The child
was conceived with Jessica H. on
or about October 5, 2017, in Kear-
ney, Nebraska, and the biological
mother intends to place the child
for adoption. If you are the biologi-
cal father, you may (i) deny pater-
nity; (ii) waive any parental rights
you may have; (iii) relinquish and
consent to the adoption; or (iv) file
a Notice of Objection to Adoption
and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-
suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-
ject to the adoption in a proceeding
before any Nebraska court which
has adjudicated you to be the bio-
logical father of the child prior to
your receipt of notice. If you wish
to deny paternity, waive your pa-
rental rights, relinquish and con-
sent, or receive additional informa-
tion to determine whether you may
be the father of the child in ques-
tion, you must contact Jonathan R.
Brandt at the above address. If
you wish to object to the adoption
and seek custody of the child, you
must seek biological counsel from
your own attorney immediately.
You may file a Notice of Objection
to Adoption and Intent to Obtain
Custody at any time during the
pregnancy and up to as late as five
business days after the child's ac-
tual date of birth or receipt of this
notice, whichever is later. If you fail
to do so, your right to object to the
adoption will be extinguished. If
you wish to be advised of the ac-
tual date of birth of the child,
please contact the above-named
attorney to provide information
about where you wish to be con-
tacted to receive that information.
