 

Village of Pleasanton In

Buffalo County, Nebraska

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Pleasanton Village

Board of Trustees will hold a public

hearing on April 14, 2020 at 7:00

P.M. in the Pleasanton Community

Center, the purpose of which is to

hear public comments on:

a. Annexation of a tract of land

being part of the Northeast Quarter

of the Northwest Quarter , of Sec-

tion Thirty-five (35), Township

Twelve (12) North, Range Sixteen

(16) West of the 6th Principal Me-

ridian, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

b. Final Plat of land being part of

the Northeast Quarter of the North-

west Quarter, of Section Thir-

ty-five(35), Township Twelve (12)

North, Range Sixteen (16) West of

the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Village of Pleasanton

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

Public Hearing Date & Time:

April 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Public Hearing Place:

Pleasanton Community Center

202 N. Sycamore Street

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Contact Person:

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk/Treasurer

(308) 388-2241

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act, Notice of Organiza-

tion is hereby given as follows:

The name of the limited liability

company is Flying Warriors, LLC

("Company"). The street and mail-

ing address of the initial designated

office of the Company is: 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845. The name and street and

mailing address of the initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is: Scott P. Vogler, 3610

Country Club Ln, Kearney, NE

68845.

Kory J. McCracken, #22452

Garwood & McCracken

Attorneys at Law

401 N Webster St

Red Cloud, Nebraska 68970

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

JOHN DOE, real name unknown,

physical description unknown. You

have been identified as the biologi-

cal father of a child whose date of

birth is July 3, 2018. The child was

conceived with Jessica H. on or

about October 5, 2017, in Kearney,

Nebraska, and the biological

mother intends to place the child

for adoption. If you are the biologi-

cal father, you may (i) deny pater-

nity; (ii) waive any parental rights

you may have; (iii) relinquish and

consent to the adoption; or (iv) file

a Notice of Objection to Adoption

and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-

suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-

ject to the adoption in a proceeding

before any Nebraska court which

has adjudicated you to be the bio-

logical father of the child prior to

your receipt of notice. If you wish

to deny paternity, waive your pa-

rental rights, relinquish and con-

sent, or receive additional informa-

tion to determine whether you may

be the father of the child in ques-

tion, you must contact Jonathan R.

Brandt at the above address. If

you wish to object to the adoption

and seek custody of the child, you

must seek legal counsel from your

own attorney immediately. You

may file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody at any time during the preg-

nancy and up to as late as five

business days after the child's ac-

tual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KATE'S TREE, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Kate's Tree, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Kathryn L. Grov-

e-Jacobs, 202 West 30th Street,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the operation of a health

spa and related services and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may or-

ganize under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 12, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Jesse Jacobs

801 West 29th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

Kathryn L. Grove-Jacobs

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

ROBERT J. HENKE. You have

been identified as the legal father of

a child whose date of birth is July

3, 2018. The child was conceived

with Jessica H. on or about Octo-

ber 5, 2017, in Kearney, Nebraska,

and the biological mother intends

to place the child for adoption. If

you are the legal father, you may (i)

deny paternity; (ii) waive any paren-

tal rights you may have; (iii) relin-

quish and consent to the adoption;

or (iv) file a Notice of Objection to

Adoption and Intent to Obtain Cus-

tody, pursuant to section

43-104.02, or object to the adop-

tion in a proceeding before any Ne-

braska court which has adjudicated

you to be the legal father of the

child prior to your receipt of notice.

If you wish to deny paternity, waive

your parental rights, relinquish and

consent, or receive additional infor-

mation to determine whether you

may be the father of the child in

question, you must contact Jona-

than R. Brandt at the above ad-

dress. If you wish to object to the

adoption and seek custody of the

child, you must seek legal counsel

from your own attorney immedi-

ately. You may file a Notice of Ob-

jection to Adoption and Intent to

Obtain Custody at any time during

the pregnancy and up to as late as

five business days after the child's

actual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

 

Pursuant to Neb. Rev. Stat. §

43-104.14, Jonathan R. Brandt of

Anderson, Klein, Brewster, and

Brandt, 3423 2nd Avenue Suite 7,

PO Box 521, Kearney, NE

68848-0521 (308) 237-5545, does

hereby provide the following notice

of possible adoptive placement of a

minor child.

TRAVIS A. HICKMAN. You have

been identified as a possible bio-

logical father of a child whose date

of birth is July 3, 2018. The child

was conceived with Jessica H. on

or about October 5, 2017, in Kear-

ney, Nebraska, and the biological

mother intends to place the child

for adoption. If you are the biologi-

cal father, you may (i) deny pater-

nity; (ii) waive any parental rights

you may have; (iii) relinquish and

consent to the adoption; or (iv) file

a Notice of Objection to Adoption

and Intent to Obtain Custody, pur-

suant to section 43-104.02, or ob-

ject to the adoption in a proceeding

before any Nebraska court which

has adjudicated you to be the bio-

logical father of the child prior to

your receipt of notice. If you wish

to deny paternity, waive your pa-

rental rights, relinquish and con-

sent, or receive additional informa-

tion to determine whether you may

be the father of the child in ques-

tion, you must contact Jonathan R.

Brandt at the above address. If

you wish to object to the adoption

and seek custody of the child, you

must seek biological counsel from

your own attorney immediately.

You may file a Notice of Objection

to Adoption and Intent to Obtain

Custody at any time during the

pregnancy and up to as late as five

business days after the child's ac-

tual date of birth or receipt of this

notice, whichever is later. If you fail

to do so, your right to object to the

adoption will be extinguished. If

you wish to be advised of the ac-

tual date of birth of the child,

please contact the above-named

attorney to provide information

about where you wish to be con-

tacted to receive that information.

