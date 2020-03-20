 

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Sealed bids for the construction

of 2020 Part 2 Improvements, 31st

Street from D Avenue to G Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska will be received

by City of Kearney, at the office of

the City Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, until 2:00 P.M.

local time on March 31, 2020, at

which time the Bids received will

be publicly opened and read aloud

in the City Council Chambers.

The project consists of con-

structing: the removal and replace-

ment of approximately 4500 SY of

paving on 31st Street from D Ave-

nue to F Avenue. The project also

consists of curb and gutter, drive-

way and sidewalk pavement re-

moval and replacement, approxi-

mately 850 LF 12" DIP water main

and associated appurtenances,

sanitary improvements, storm im-

provements and all other associ-

ated work as indicated on the

drawings and within the specifica-

tions. Bid Alternate "A" consists of

constructing: the removal and re-

placement of an additional 900 SY

of paving on 31st Street from Ave-

nue F to Avenue G and on addi-

tional 250 LF 12" DIP watermain

and all other associated work as in-

dicated on the drawings and within

the specifications.

Bids shall be on a unit price ba-

sis.

A pre-bid conference will not be

held.

Bid security shall be furnished in

accordance with the Instruction to

Bidders. The check(s) or bond(s)

shall be made payable to the City

of Kearney, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, NE 68847 as security

that the bidder(s) to whom the

award(s) are made will enter into

contract to build the improvements

bid upon and furnish the required

bonds and insurance.

The envelopes containing bids

shall be marked as follows:

City of Kearney

c/o Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

Proposal For: 2020 Part 2 Im-

provements

31st Street from D Avenue to G

Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska

Bids Received: March 31, 2020

2:00 p.m. Local Time

18 East 22nd Street

Kearney, NE 68848

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding

Documents is: Olsson, 6415 2nd

Avenue, Suite 1, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847. Questions should

be directed to Jacob Reiter, Engi-

neer, at 308-708-7642 or email or

both.

Bidding Documents also may be

examined at:

Ø Olsson, 6415 2nd Avenue,

Suite 1, Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Ø City of Kearney, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847

Ø Lincoln Builder's Bureau,

5910 South 58th Street, Suite C,

Lincoln, Nebraska 68516

Ø Omaha Builders Exchange,

4159 South 94th Street, Omaha,

Nebraska 68127

Ø Master Builders of Iowa, 221

Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa

50309

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.questcdn.com

for a fee of $20.00 (non-refund-

able). Once logged into the site, in-

sert eBidDoc project number

6839909 - 2020 Part 2 Improve-

ments 31st Street From D Avenue

to G Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska.

A complete set of electronic

plans, specifications, contract doc-

uments and proposal form on a CD

may be obtained from the Issuing

office for a non-refundable charge

of $40.00.

A complete set of printed plans,

specifications, contract documents

and proposal form may be ob-

tained from the Issuing office for a

non-refundable charge of $60.00.

Unsuccessful bidders are re-

quested to return the plans and

specifications.

Each successful bidder shall sup-

ply a Performance Bond and a

Payment Bond executed by a cor-

porate surety licensed in the State

of Nebraska in an amount equal to

100 percent of the contract price as

part of his contract.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to accept any bid which it

deems most advantageous to the

City, and to reject any or all bids

submitted and to hold as many

bids as it desires for consideration

for a period of sixty (60) days after

the bids are open.

Published upon the order of the

City Council of Kearney, Nebraska

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on April 7,

2020 for furnishing all labor, tools,

materials, equipment and inciden-

tals required for traffic control,

bridge abutment repair, expansion

joint replacement, concrete ap-

proach slab construction, approxi-

mately 4,350 square yards of con-

crete removal and replacement,

660 square yards of multi-layer ep-

oxy polymer sidewalk overlay, pe-

destrian fence, lighting and work

incidental thereto for 2020 PART 3

IMPROVEMENTS - 2ND AVENUE

OVERPASS REPAIRS, and associ-

ated work as per drawings and

specifications now on file at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk. Said Propos-

als will be publicly opened, read

aloud, and tabulated immediately

following in the City Council Cham-

bers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "2020 PART 3 IMPROVE-

MENTS - 2ND AVENUE OVER-

PASS REPAIRS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items trans-

mitted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held on March 25, 2020 from 2:00

PM to 3:00 PM at the City of Kear-

ney Public Library, 2020 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE, 2nd Floor.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin the

Work on receipt of the Notice to

Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse,

President of the Council

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ M13,20,27

NOTICE

DED and DHHS Announce

Notice of Public Hearings,

Public Comment Period

March 18, 2020 (LINCOLN,

NEB.)

- The Nebraska Department

of Economic Development (DED)

and the Nebraska Department of

Health and Human Services

(DHHS) will be soliciting public

comments from March 23-April 21

regarding the following four docu-

ments: Proposed 2020 -2024 Con-

solidated Plan; 2020 Annual Action

Plan (AAP); Analysis to Impedi-

ments to Fair Housing Choice; and

Citizen Participation Plan.

The stated documents describe

how DED and DHHS will use ap-

proximately $32.6 million in annual

funding pertaining to the following

programs:

Ÿ Community Development

Block Grant (CDBG)

Ÿ HOME Investment Partnership

Program (HOME)

Ÿ National Housing Trust Fund

(HTF)

Ÿ Emergency Solutions Grant

(ESG)

Ÿ Housing Opportunities for

Persons with Aids (HOPWA)

Ÿ Homeless Shelter Assistance

Trust Fund (HSATF)

Ÿ Nebraska Affordable Housing

Trust Fund (NAHTF)

The documents describe the

manner in which program funding

will be used as related to low-and

moderate-income person assis-

tance; national and state objec-

tives; application schedules; eligi-

ble activities; project selection cri-

teria; and plans for minimizing the

displacement of persons as a result

of funded activities.

DED and DHHS will solicit public

comments from March 23 to April

21, 2019, until 5 p.m. CST. Public

hearings will be conducted on:

April 14, 2020

Ÿ 9:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. MT:

Website Streaming: Register at

https://opportunity.nebraska.go-

v/events

Ÿ 2:30 p.m. CST / 1:30 a.m.

MT:: Website Streaming: Register

at https://opportunity.nebraska.go-

v/events

Starting March 20, an electronic

copy of the proposed documents

will be available on the DED

website at https://opportunity.n-

ebraska.gov/2020-2024. Copies of

the proposed documents will also

be available at the libraries listed

below, and at the stated public

hearing locations. Copies can also

be requested by contacting Lori

Cole, Office Manager, at

800-426-6505 or 402-471-3746, or

by emailing lori.a.cole@nebra-

ska.gov.

Printed copies of the proposed

documents will be available for re-

view at the following locations:

Ÿ Alliance Public Library, 1750

Sweetwater Ave., Alliance, NE

Ÿ Auburn Memorial Library,

1810 Courthouse Ave., Auburn NE

Ÿ Bennett Martin Public Library,

136 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE

Ÿ Central City Public Library,

1604 15th Ave., Central City, NE

Ÿ Chadron Public Library, 507

Bordeaux St., Chadron, NE

Ÿ Garfield County Library, 217 G

St., Burwell, NE

Ÿ Goodall City Library, 203 W. A

St., Ogallala, NE

Ÿ Jensen Memorial Library, 443

N. Kearney Ave., Minden, NE

Ÿ Lexington Public Library, 907

N. Washington St., Lexington, NE

Ÿ Lied Scottsbluff Public Li-

brary, 1809 3rd Ave., Scottsbluff,

NE

Ÿ McCook Public Library, 802

Norris Ave., McCook, NE

Ÿ Sidney Public Library, 1112

12th Ave., Sidney, NE

Ÿ Thomas County Library, 501

Main St., Thedford, NE

Ÿ Valentine Public Library, 324

N. Main St., Valentine, NE

Ÿ Wayne Public Library, 410

Pearl St. Suite A, Wayne, NE

Ÿ W. Dale Clark Library, 215 S.

15th St., Omaha, NE

All comments must be received

by DED before the close of the

comment period. Mail written com-

ments to: Nebraska Department of

Economic Development, P.O. Box

94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Or

email comments to: ded.pu-

bliccomment@nebraska.gov with

the subject line "2020 Proposed."

Individuals requiring sensory ac-

commodations, including inter-

preter services, Braille, large print,

or recorded materials, should con-

tact Rebecca Schademann

(402-471-3172; ded.pu-

bliccomment@nebraska.gov) by

April 10, 2020.

Los individuos que no hablan

inglés y los individuos con discap-

acidad podrán solicitor ayuda y

servicios necesarios para contactar

el Departamento de Desarrollo

Economico, P.O. Box 94666, Lin-

coln, Nebraska 68509-4666, o ded-

.publiccomment@nebraska.gov.

ZNEZ M20,t1

NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

EDWARD L. CORDER, JR.,

DECEASED

Case No. PR20-31

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 4, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jessica

E. McDonald, whose address is

4664 West Highway 30, #3, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68845, was infor-

mally appointed by the Registrar as

personal representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before May 6th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.

Beucke, Bowman

& Symington, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of EUGENE W. UNICK,

Deceased

ESTATE PR 20-36

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Deceased and that the follow-

ing persons whose addresses are

as follows have been appointed

Personal Representatives of this

estate:

KRISTI K. McAULIFF

75211 RD 440

LEXINGTON, NE 68850

BEN E. UNICK

21870 355th ROAD

PLEASANTON, NE 68866.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of the Court:

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 CENTRAL AVE.

P.O. BOX 520

KEARNEY, NE 68848

Attorneys for

Personal Representative

Raymond A. Hervert #11825

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

rhervert@msn.com

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GAYLORD SEALING,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-29

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 28, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Michael

D. Carper was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before May 6, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Michael D. Carper (Bar I.D. #18292)

Michael D. Carper Law Office

3915 Ave N, Ste. C

Kearney, NE 68847

Tel: 308-236-2090

Fax: 308-236-0740

Email: mike@mdcarperlaw.com

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of

JEANETTE HUTCHINSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-45

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 17, 2020 in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

MARY KATHRYN EAST, whose ad-

dress is 2801 Grand Avenue #243,

Kearney, NE 68847 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before May 20, 2020 or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

Ganz Law Offices, P.C., L.L.O.

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Kenneth L. Brand,

Deceased

Estate No. : PR 20-28

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 27, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Ryan Brand, whose address is

5212 Glide Dr, Davis CA 95618,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of this Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 6, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308-237-3155

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of MaryAnn Sibal,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-27

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 26, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jason R.

Jones, 1010 W. 46th Street Place,

Kearney, NE 68845, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 6th day of May, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson - #24448

of Ross, Schroeder & George, LLC

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

(308) 455-1046

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Michael W. Rector,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-33

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 5, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Dawn L.

Helgeson, 1404 E. 33rd Drive,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the day of May 13, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of

the County Court

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Kenneth F. George,

Attorney - #15670

5507 I Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 233-4353

Attorney for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ M13,20,27

NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that on

March 4, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Trisha

Marie Grant, whose address is

1802 5th Avenue #3, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845, was formally ap-

pointed by the Court as personal

representative of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 13, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

County Court Clerk Magistrate

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

ZNEZ M13,20,27

NOTICE

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE E. OLSON,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-35

 

Notice is hereby given that on

March 11, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Stephen

G. Orcutt, whose address is 4403

Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before May 20, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Buffalo County

16th & Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris, NSBA ID#15073

3710 Central Ave. #13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

(308) 234-3595

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

HY HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation is

HY Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M6,13,20

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

JM HOSPITALITY, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation is

JM Hospitality, Inc.

2. The Corporation is authorized

to issue 10,000, $1.00 par value

shares.

3. The address of the initial reg-

istered office of the Corporation is

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney NE 68848-2230, and the

name of the initial registered agent

is Luke M. Simpson.

4. The name and street address

of the sole incorporator is: Luke M.

Simpson, 5804 1st Avenue, P.O.

Box 2230, Kearney Ne

68848-2230.

Luke M. Simpson

Incorporator

ZNEZ M6,13,20

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,

2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A

Single Person, Trustor, and filed for

record on and recorded as Instru-

ment # 2015-03532, Records of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska; and Modifica-

tion of Deed of Trust recorded on

January 31, 2018 as Instrument #

2018-00604, Records of the Regis-

ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; and Modification of Deed

of Trust recorded on February 14,

2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,

Records of the Register of Deeds

of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-

fecting trust property that is legally

described as follows:

Parcel A:

The West half of the Southwest

quarter of Section 26, Township

12 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Parcel B:

The Southwest quarter of Sec-

tion 33, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-

CEPT a tract of land described

as follows: Beginning at the

Southeast corner of the South-

west quarter of said Section 33;

thence West (bearing assumed

and all other bearings are relative

thereto) 1335.62 feet along the

South line of said Southwest

quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E

331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E

146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E

370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E

299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E

302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W

697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E

223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W

739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E

350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W

731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E

515.15 feet to a point on the East

line of said Southwest quarter;

thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24

feet along said east line to the

point of beginning, containing

37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-

ing center pivot irrigation sys-

tem, power unit, electric motor

and apparatus, pivot piping lo-

cated on and used in connection

with the above property.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Lyon

Fuerte, L.L.C. (the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is

4103 Ave F, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The registered agent of the

Company is Alicia Lyon, 4103 Ave

F, Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

Company was formed on March

17, 2020.

ZNEZ M20,27,A3

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a teleconference meeting of the

Mayor and Council of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24,

2020, which meeting will be open

to the public via teleconference

means as allowed by the executive

order issued from Governor Rick-

etts on March 17, 2020. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The City

Council shall have the right to mod-

ify the agenda to include items of

an emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ M20,t1

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

SUHR STRUCTURES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Suhr Structures, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1419 7th Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Bryce Suhr,

1419 7th Avenue, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on March 3, 2020, and it shall

continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Bryce Suhr 1419 7th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Bryce Suhr, Member

ZNEZ M6,13,20

